Giro dell'Appennino: Diego Ulissi scores a long-range solo victory

Italian goes clear on penultimate climb for XDS-Astana's 19th win of the year as Ponomar and Velasco round out podium

BORMIO, ITALY - MAY 28: Diego Ulissi of Italy and Team XDS Astana competes during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 17 a 155km stage from San Michele all&#039;Adige to Bormio 1200m / #UCIWT / on May 28, 2025 in Bormio, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Diego Ulissi took XDS-Astana's 19th victory of the season at the Giro dell'Appennino (Image credit: Getty Images)
Diego Ulissi soloed to the win at the Giro dell'Appennino, scoring the first win of his time at XDS-Astana and his team's 19th of the 2025 season as they gain another 125 UCI points in the race for WorldTour survival.

The Italian, who led the Giro d'Italia for a day last month, went solo on the penultimate climb of the 199km one-day race, Pietralavezzara (6.2km at 7.7%), at almost 50km from the finish.

