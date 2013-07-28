Huzarski impresses at the Tour of Poland

Image 1 of 3 Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) drives the early break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The early four man break included Cédric Pineau (FDJ.fr), Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Marco Pinotti (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) made an impressive start at the Tour of Poland, going in the break of the day during Saturday's opening stage and taking both the climber's and sprinter's jerseys.

The Polish rider is determined to again make a mark in his home national Tour as NetApp-Endura tries to take advantage of being in a major WorldTour race.

Huzarski was first over the two big climbs of the stage to Madonna di Campiglio and so leads the climber's competition ahead of Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff). He wasn't able to fight for the stage victory but is hopeful of defending the climber's jersey.





"Funny enough I said a couple days ago that I doesn't really like the Italian stages because of the long climbs. And even after yesterday's success winning the mountain jersey, the jersey for the most active rider and the new classification for attractivity, it is still the same, but the race started well for me and I decided to go for a good stage performance. Cycling is unpredictable and it always depends on the daily shape.

"I am very happy about my good start for the second part of the season after a six week break. I didn't expect the legs to be so good. Now I try to keep the jersey. Therefore the stage on Friday is very important. But of course also today I want to try to go in the break and get some points. You never know."

