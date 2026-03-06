'I'm sure about myself' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot carries Paris-Roubaix and Tour de France winning confidence into Strade Bianche

'We try and get the best out of each other and help each other in the best way' says Vos as duo lead Visma-Lease a Bike into the Spring Classics in Tuscany

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 12: Race winner Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease A Bike (R) celebrates the victory with her teammate Marianne Vos of Netherlands (L) after the 5th Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 a 148.5km one day race from Denain to Roubaix / #UCIWWT / #UCIWT / on April 12, 2025 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot being congratulated by Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Marianne Vos after Paris Roubaix in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Marianne Vos will lead Visma-Lease a Bike into the Spring Classics with their first races of the season at Strade Bianche on Saturday.

They are two of the greatest cyclists of all time – and between them, share more multi-discipline world titles and racing experience than any other in the peloton today – and both aim to share success on the punishingly steep slopes into the Piazza del Campo in Siena.

Ferrand-Prévot had an outstanding return to road cycling last year, after retiring from a sparkling mountain bike career, winning Paris-Roubaix and the Tour de France on home soil.

"Last year, it was good for me to come back. It was discovering again what road cycling was. Last year, I had a feeling when I started Strade Bianche that I was still a MTB rider, but this year I'm coming into Strade as a road rider. In my mind, it's quite different," Ferrand-Prévot said.

Ferrand-Prévot said she is pleased to be starting the Spring Classics season alongside Vos, once again. Last year, she finished third behind Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) in Siena, and went on to finish second at the Tour of Flanders and then win Paris-Roubaix. Vos also had a strong spring campaign last year, finishing second at Milan-San Remo.

Vos and Ferrand-Prévot arrived in Siena from a three-week altitude training camp and will line up with teammates Femke de Vries, Daniek Hengeveld, Katharina Sadnik and Sarah Van Dam.

