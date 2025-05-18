Itzulia Women: Demi Vollering wins stage 3 and claims overall race victory

Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) has won the Itzulia Women with a solo victory on the final stage around Donostia. The 2022 and 2024 winner attacked on the Mendizorrotz climb and soloed to the finish to win the stage, 55 seconds ahead of Sarah van Dam (Ceratizit) and Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal)



Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) was the last rider to be dropped by Vollering but was caught on the run-in to Donostia, and on the final kilometre, Van Dam and Ghekiere attacked in a bid for the GC podium. Van Dam beat Ghekiere in the sprint for second and took third place overall, while Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) held on to second place in GC.

"I needed to get some time on Mischa, so I could not wait. And when there is a climb, I know how strong I am. Even though I crashed yesterday, so I had a lot of muscle pain and stiff body, but I have done worse, with a broken back in the Tour de France, so I know I can do it and just really need to trust myself and full-gas go for it," said Vollering after her solo arrival.

It was Vollering’s seventh Itzulia stage victory in four editions, but the first with her new team FDJ-Suez, and she thanked her teammates for their support.

"My team was so strong today. Amber [Kraak] was riding in front the whole day, and Léa [Curinier] did a really, really strong pull on the first part of the climb to make it as hard as possible from the bottom, Évita [Muzic], perfect job to follow the second group, so it was perfect teamwork today," she said.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling