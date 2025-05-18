Recommended reading

Itzulia Women: Demi Vollering wins stage 3 and claims overall race victory

Solo victory from the Mendizorrotz climb

DONOSTIA SPAIN MAY 18 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ SUEZ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Itzulia Women 2025 Stage 3 a 1129km stage from Donostia to Donostia UCIWWT on May 18 2025 in Donostia Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Demi Vollering celebrating her solo stage victory and overall race win (Image credit: Getty Images)
Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) has won the Itzulia Women with a solo victory on the final stage around Donostia. The 2022 and 2024 winner attacked on the Mendizorrotz climb and soloed to the finish to win the stage, 55 seconds ahead of Sarah van Dam (Ceratizit) and Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal)

Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) was the last rider to be dropped by Vollering but was caught on the run-in to Donostia, and on the final kilometre, Van Dam and Ghekiere attacked in a bid for the GC podium. Van Dam beat Ghekiere in the sprint for second and took third place overall, while Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) held on to second place in GC.

"I needed to get some time on Mischa, so I could not wait. And when there is a climb, I know how strong I am. Even though I crashed yesterday, so I had a lot of muscle pain and stiff body, but I have done worse, with a broken back in the Tour de France, so I know I can do it and just really need to trust myself and full-gas go for it," said Vollering after her solo arrival.

