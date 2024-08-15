Tour de France Femmes leader Demi Vollering loses lead in late crash on stage 5

By
published

SD Worx rider crashes along with Pieterse, Georgi and more

Team SD Worx - Protime's Dutch rider Demi Vollering (C) reacts at the end of the 4th stage (out of 8) of the third edition of the Women's Tour de France cycling race, a 122.7 km between Valkenburg and Liege, on August 14, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France Femmes leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) crashed with 6.3km to go on stage 5 and saw her maillot jaune slip away.

The incident unfolded at the exit of a roundabout where a touch of wheels caused a mass pile-up that left Vollering with an injury to her hip and chasing over a minute behind a lead group containing Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), who was placed third overall at 34 seconds and fourth-placed Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-EasyPost).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.