Tour de France Femmes leader Demi Vollering loses lead in late crash on stage 5
SD Worx rider crashes along with Pieterse, Georgi and more
Tour de France Femmes leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) crashed with 6.3km to go on stage 5 and saw her maillot jaune slip away.
The incident unfolded at the exit of a roundabout where a touch of wheels caused a mass pile-up that left Vollering with an injury to her hip and chasing over a minute behind a lead group containing Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), who was placed third overall at 34 seconds and fourth-placed Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-EasyPost).
Also down in the crash were Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl) and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco).
Blanka Vas (SD Worx-ProTime) won the stage ahead of Niewiadoma while second-placed Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) finished in a chasing group, having also gone down in the wreck.
Vollering finished the stage 1:46 down on the stage winner and dropped down the Tour de France Femmes overall standings as Niewiadoma moved into the maillot jaune.
More to come...
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.