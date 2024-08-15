Tour de France Femmes leader Demi Vollering loses lead in late crash on stage 5

Tour de France Femmes leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) crashed with 6.3km to go on stage 5 and saw her maillot jaune slip away.

The incident unfolded at the exit of a roundabout where a touch of wheels caused a mass pile-up that left Vollering with an injury to her hip and chasing over a minute behind a lead group containing Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), who was placed third overall at 34 seconds and fourth-placed Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-EasyPost).

Also down in the crash were Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNl) and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco).

Blanka Vas (SD Worx-ProTime) won the stage ahead of Niewiadoma while second-placed Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) finished in a chasing group, having also gone down in the wreck.

Vollering finished the stage 1:46 down on the stage winner and dropped down the Tour de France Femmes overall standings as Niewiadoma moved into the maillot jaune.

More to come...