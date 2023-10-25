Tour de France Femmes past winners
A full list of champions dating back to the first version in 1955 and the original women's Tour de France stage race held from 1984-1989
Tour de France Femmes: 2022 - present
The first edition of the rebirth of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, launched under the organisation of ASO, was an eight-day race that began on the Champs-Élysées in Paris and ended on La Super Planche des Belles Filles where Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) was crowned the overall champion in 2022.
The second edition of the Tour de France Femmes in 2023 was held across eight days with a route that began on July 23 in Clermont-Ferrand and finished on July 30 in Pau, won by Demi Vollering (SD Worx).
The third edition of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes will be held after the Paris Olympic Games with eight stages across seven days between Monday, August 12 and Sunday, August 18, with an iconic finish atop Alpe d'Huez.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of all eight stages of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|2024
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|2023
|Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
|2022
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
La Course by Le Tour de France: 2014-2021
La Course by Le Tour de France was created in 2014 following a petition to ASO calling for a women's Tour de France. Le Tour Entier's petition was led by Kathryn Bertine, Marianne Vos, Emma Pooley and Chrissie Wellington and secured 97,307 signatures. The event was held across various platforms from a one-day to a multi-day event between 2014 and 2021.
La Course, though controversial, had become one of the most showcased events in the Women's WorldTour, and although the wait was longer than anyone anticipated, it finally became the stepping stone to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2022.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|2021
|Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
|2020
|Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain)
|2019
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2018
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|2017
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|2016
|Chloe Hosking (Australia)
|2015
|Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
|2014
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale: 2000-2009
A prominent women's stage race in France, not run by ASO, the Tour Cycliste Féminin had started in 1992, and the re-named Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale until it came to an end in 2009.
Pierre Boué organised the Tour Cycliste Féminin and the Grande Boucle, and although it was not the women's Tour de France, it was one of the most prominent women's stage races of that period, and widely regarded as a women's French Grand Tour.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2009
|Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
|2008
|Christinane Soeder (Austira)
|2007
|Nicole Cooke (Great Britian)
|2006
|Nicole Cooke (Great Britian)
|2005
|Priska Doppman (Switzerland)
|2004
|Race not held
|2003
|Joane Somarriba (Spain)
|2002
|Zinaida Stahurskaia (Belarus)
|2001
|Joane Somarriba (Spain)
|2000
|Joane Somarriba (Spain)
|1999
|Diana Ziliute (Lithuania)
|1998
|Edita Pucinskaite (Lithuania)
Tour Cycliste Féminin
A women's stage race in France, not run by ASO, took place as the Tour Cycliste Féminin in 1992-1997, before changing names to Grande Boucle Féminine from 1998-2009.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|1997
|Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
|1996
|Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
|1995
|Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
|1994
|Valentina Moorsel (Netherlands)
|1993
|Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
|1992
|Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
Women's Tour de France: 1984-1989
The women's peloton raced their first official launch of the women's Tour de France stage race until 1984 won by American Marianne Martin. It was an 18-day race held simultaneously as the men's event and along much of the same but shortened routes with shared finish lines. The Société du Tour de France, which later became part of ASO in 1992, managed both men's and women's events.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|1989
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1988
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1987
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1986
|Maria Canins (Italy)
|1985
|Maria Canins (Italy)
|1984
|Marianne Martin (United States of America)
Normandy - 1955
The men's Tour de France is rich in history, with its beginnings in 1903. A women's version found its roots much later, and under a different organisation, as a one-off multi-day race won by the Isle of Man's Millie Robinson in Normandy in 1955.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1955
|Millie Robinson (Isle of Man)
