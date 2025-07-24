Tour de France stage 18 LIVE - A battle for the yellow jersey on the Tour's savage Queen stage

Refresh

Van Aert has been joined by Rutsch and Groves.

Wout van Aert is back on the attack again. As a rider who could be so good in the valley between the two final climbs, it could be so important for Visma to get him up the road - especially if Vingegaard has plans for an attack on the penultimate climb, the Col de la Madeleine.

Wellens is still out there, and has grown his lead over the re-formed peloton by 20 seconds. 140KM TO GO

The two groups have come together again, due to the work done by Visma. They clearly weren’t happy with the make-up of that very large breakaway.

Riders keep firing off from the second peloton to the first peloton. The yellow jersey is towards the front of the latter, but seems happy with all the riders ahead of him - implying there can’t be any GC threats there.

There's a small split in the peloton with about 40 riders going clear. It's only a few seconds, but the two groups aren't quite coming back together again.

Here are the updated points classifications. Pogačar didn’t roll through for any points, so is now 92 points behind: 1 Milan 332 2 Pogačar 240 3 Girmay 196 4 Merlier 156 5 Turgis 154

Wellens leads the peloton by ten seconds.

They've been brought back, but Wellens has gone again and leads the road alone.

UAE had the move covered with Tim Wellens, and there are four other riders with them.

Here come the attacks! Visma are involved, with Wout van Aert instigating it.

Milan takes the points, with Girmay 2nd. Girmay didn't really try to push the green jersey to beat him in the sprint, but must be in decent shape despite his crash. INTERMEDIATE SPRINT

Teams are massing behind the Lidl line, but are the ones more interested in going to the inevitable attacks when it all kicks off after it, rather than the sprint itself.

2.5km away from the sprint, no team is challenging Lidl-Trek at the front for the lead-out. It may be that Milan is allowed to take the points uncontested, now he has such a big lead over Girmay and Merlier. 150KM TO GO

Still Lidl-Trek lead the peloton. There hasn’t been a single attack, making for an eerily subdued start to the day. That’s all set to change in less than 10km, when the race will explode into life. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still no attacks, with the sprint 12km away. 160KM TO GO

Milan’s green jersey no longer looks under threat by any of the other sprinters. Biniam Girmay and Tim Merlier had been his main rivals, but both riders failed to score any points in yesterday’s finale after going down in the crash. Girmay looked especially hurt, though he’s still made it to the start today. Tour de France stage 17 final kilometre crash ends Tim Merlier's sprint hopes, leaves Biniam Girmay in pain

This sprint gives Jonathan Milan another chance to further strengthen his hold on the green jersey. The Italian now leads Pogačar by 72 points following his stage win yesterday, but there’s still some fear that the Slovenian could close that gap if he dominates in the final Alpine stages, and goes for the stage win in the hilly Paris circuit. A full haul of points in this intermediate sprint could therefore be crucial.

Still no attacks. It seems there’s a tacit agreement that no attacks will be made until after this intermediate sprint.

No attacks yet, as Lidl-Trek have taken over at the front of the peloton and are setting a pace. They must have their eye on the intermediate sprint, which is coming up 24km into the stage - and, crucially, before any of the climbs.

And they're off! OFFICIAL START

It’s impossible to escape the narrative for today’s stage - Tadej Pogačar’s return to the Col de la Loze, the mountain that broke him and ended his Tour hopes in 2023, in search of redemption as he hopes to strengthen his hold on the yellow jersey this year. His radio clip from that day, when he uttered the now-infamous words ‘I’m gone, I’m dead,” have been repeated over and over again, and do serve as a reminder that the Slovenian is human. But he’ll want us all to forget that potential vulnerability with another super-human performance on the mountain today, and at last exorcise those demons from the past.

The riders are on the move in Vif for the unofficial start, for what’s going to be a long, horrible day in the saddle.

Here’s the yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar at the start. He holds a healthy lead of 4:15 over Jonas Vingegaard, and that hasn’t looked threatened all week - but on a stage like today’s, and a climb like Col de la Loze, nothing is guaranteed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton is two riders down from yesterday - Cyril Barthe had abandoned, as well as Ineos’ GC leader Carlos Rodríguez. The Spaniard was beginning to look resurgent after a slow start to the Tour, and had climbed up the standings to 10th overall, but fell hard in a crash yesterday and fractured his pelvis. Carlos Rodriguez abandons the Tour de France

Primož Roglič also spoke briefly as he signed on. Never a man for many words, the Red Bull leader seems focused on just surviving the day. Roglič is fifth overall and could move up to fourth, while trying to help Florian Lipowitz defend hid third place overall. "It's the Queen stage, so for sure a big fight to get to the finish," he said. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard was quiet but perhaps determined when he signed on. "Today will probably be one of the hardest Tour de France stages that we will ever see..." - 🇩🇰 Jonas Vingegaard. We're in for a good stage 🤩« Aujourd'hui sera probablement l'une des étapes les plus difficiles que l'on a vu sur le Tour... » - 🇩🇰 Jonas Vingegaard. C'est une… pic.twitter.com/7ox0cZntIWJuly 24, 2025

The finish of the Tour in Paris will be an emotional moment for Geraint Thomas. To reflect on one of the Welshman's Tour career, Cyclingnews spoke to people that know Thomas best to look on the last 18 years, and discuss his legacy. Read what Steve Cummings, Rod Ellingworth, Simon Yates and more had to say about Thomas in this special feature celebrating his Tour career. Click here to read to read the full feature. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas just signed on in Vif and spoke briefly about the day ahead and his final days of racing at the Tour. "It's going to be a tough day, especially at this point in the race and with the bad weather too. Lets see what's in store," he said. "It's nice," he said of his final days on the Tour as a rider. "Its been tough but I've been trying to soak it up, enjoy the racing with the guys and I hope to enjoy Paris too." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour appears to ended any debate about which stage is the Queen stage. 👑 𝑸𝒖𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒈𝒆 👑#TDF2025 pic.twitter.com/YQVX4nti3ZJuly 24, 2025

It's great to see Biniam Girmay smiling on the sign-on podium. He crashed yesterday and seemed to hurt his wrist but is ready to race on in the Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is always debate abut which stage is the 'Queen stage' of each Tour but today's stage is special, super hard - to quote most riders, and ends on the highest point of this year's race, the Col de la Loze at 2304m. As Alasdair Fotheringham wrote in his special preview feature "This is crunch time with a capital C in the 2025 Tour de France." Click here to read the full stage 18 feature. (Image credit: ASO)

There is an hour to the start of the stage but the riders are already signing on in Vif.