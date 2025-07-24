Carlos Rodriguez abandons the Tour de France

Ineos Grenadiers team leader Carlos Rodríguez has been forced to abandon the Tour de France after fracturing his pelvis in the high-speed crash at the end of stage 17 to Valence.

The Spaniard was tenth overall in the general classification, 20:45 down on race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) before the decisive Alpine stages to Col de la Loze and La Plagne. He had pulled back some time in the Pyrenees and was hoping his climbing ability and consistency would help him move up the GC. He will now return home to recover, with doubts about his plan for the rest of the 2026 season.

"Carlos Rodríguez will regrettably not take the start of stage 18 today following his crash in the final moments of yesterday’s stage," Ineos announced before the start of stage 18.

"Hospital scans have confirmed a fracture of the pelvis. Carlos is in good spirits and remains under the close supervision of our medical team.

"He will now return home to focus on recovery and the rehabilitation process."

This is the first time Rodríguez has failed to complete the Tour and any Grand Tour. He was fifth on his Tour debut in 2023 and seventh in 2024.

Ineos will now have to hope Thymen Arensman can continue his successful hunt for stage victories in the Alps or with other riders on stage 20 to Pontarlier on Saturday.