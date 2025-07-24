Carlos Rodriguez abandons the Tour de France

Ineos Grenadiers team leader leaves race after scans confirm a fracture of the pelvis

MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - JULY 22: Carlos Rodriguez of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers crosses the finish line during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 16 a 171.5km stage from Montpellier to Mont Ventoux 1902m / #UCIWT / on July 22, 2025 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers team leader Carlos Rodríguez has been forced to abandon the Tour de France after fracturing his pelvis in the high-speed crash at the end of stage 17 to Valence.

The Spaniard was tenth overall in the general classification, 20:45 down on race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) before the decisive Alpine stages to Col de la Loze and La Plagne. He had pulled back some time in the Pyrenees and was hoping his climbing ability and consistency would help him move up the GC. He will now return home to recover, with doubts about his plan for the rest of the 2026 season.

