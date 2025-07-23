Tour de France stage 17 final kilometre crash ends Tim Merlier's sprint hopes, leaves Biniam Girmay in pain

By published

'I'm just happy I stayed on the bike' - Merlier credits cyclocross skills after missing out on a third win

VALENCE, FRANCE - JULY 23: (L-R) The stage winner Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Green Sprint Jersey and Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step congratulate each other during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 17 a 160.4km stage from Bollene to Valence / #UCIWT / on July 23, 2025 in Valence, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tim Merlier congratulates Jonathan Milan on his victory in Valence (Image credit: Getty Images)

A crash in the final kilometre of stage 17 of the Tour de France to Valence ended Tim Merlier's hopes of taking on Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) in the sprint finish, with Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), one of the riders to crash at close to 70km/h.

Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) were also delayed by the crash but were given the same time as stage winner Milan due to the crash occurring in the final kilometre.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.