'If Visma attack, that's OK' - UAE Team Emirates-XRG unfazed by prospect of Jonas Vingegaard launching assault on Tour de France yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar in Alps

'Jonas has to take a step if he wants to make Tadej suffer' says UAE sports manager

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard at the 2025 Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard at the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to beating Tadej Pogačar in the Tour de France, Visma-Lease a Bike and Jonas Vingegaard's steadily rising optimism could hardly go unnoticed by Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

But management at the leader's squad says that if Visma want to try to make the running in the Alps like they did in the Mont Ventoux, they are not overly troubled, given the final result.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

