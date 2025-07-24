Geraint Thomas and a Tour de France legacy – as told by those who know him best

By , , published

Steve Cummings, Rod Ellingworth and more talk about the retiring Welsh rider

TOPSHOT - Great Britain&#039;s Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the twelfth stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, between Bourg-Saint-Maurice - Les Arcs and l&#039;Alpe d&#039;Huez, on July 19, 2018. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The end of this Tour de France will mark the final lap around France for many riders. Some knowingly, if they've chosen to retire, and for some unknowingly – they might just never get the chance to be here again.

One rider for whom it's a choice, though, will be Geraint Thomas, and it's hard to think of many riders in the current peloton who have had the level of impact and longevity at the Tour that the Welshman has.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.