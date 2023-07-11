Tour de France stage 10 Live - Breakaway potential

Refresh

Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich) is starting to suffer under the unrelenting pressure of the day's opening 20km.

Here's a look at the Puy de Dôme in all its glory as the peloton passes, rather than ascends it on today's stage. Beautiful views throughout central France on show all day today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton is actually about to bring the break back now. We're all back together and we should have round two any second in this big fight for the break.

Mohorič is the next rider to realise he has to make this move. The Ineos Grenadiers being forced to bring their GC leaders back has given riders in the peloton a second launch pad to bridge the gap.

Van Aert has shot our of the peloton with Victor Campenaerts and the Lidl-Trek duo of Jasper Stuyven and Giulio Ciccone. Stuyven actually got dropped as I typed that, but the other three have made it into the break. No one will want to see that red-bull helmet in their with them.

150KM TO GO Panic will be over soon as Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) reels back in the yellow jersey group after they knocked off their effort. The break now have a 30 second advantage.

We've split up again in the front with the two GC principals now not at the very front of the race and actually sat 20 seconds behind. Things should all come back together and calm down.

Pogačar made a huge effort to bridge the final few metres to the leading group which was curious, as it seems to have put Majka and Yates in difficulty.



Behind, Ineos Grenadiers have had a nightmare and missed the move with their big GC favourites. Kwiatkowski is there, but Tom Pidcock (7th overall) and Carlos Rodríguez (4th overall) haven't made it. Panic stations in the group behind for those who've missed it.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) seems to have missed this move with some of his teammates working to reduce a 45 second gap from the third group on the road to the group of favourites. Vingegaard only has Sepp Kuss for company, while Pogačar has Adam Yates and Rafał Majka close behind. What a start.

We're over the first climbing test of the day, but it's far from the last. We'll have a small descending section before we get back to work on the Col de Guéry. That rest day is going to feel like it was an age ago with such a brutal stinging of the legs straight from the flag.

We've got an incredibly strong and limited group of our GC favourites in the second group on the road. This race is split up all over the road. We're going to have the top two favourites for the overall at the head of the day with over 150km left to ride.

160KM TO GO Charmig crests out first climb at the head of the race and takes the two KOM points with it. We're lined out in the groups behind after such a difficult start. Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) is already struggling towards the back of the peloton. This will be a horrible day for the sprinters.

Local lad, Rémi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep), will be delighted to have made this early move for now. Of course, the fight for the break is far from over. He's joined by Michał Kwiatkowski, Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Anthon Charmig (Uno-X) and the Israel duo of Krists Neilands and Corbin Strong.

Van Aert obviously wants to make this move. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) has been caught up in a slowing at the back of the bunch on today, his birthday.

Israel-Premier Tech are clearly keen to make it back-to-back stage wins after Michael Woods triumphed on stage 9 up the Puy de Dôme. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) is also well towards the front and could be a good pick for the day.

Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) is the next to try his luck off the front but he is quickly joined by Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who was one of the big favourites for the day.

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) has gone off the front with Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) for company. There's a bigger group of around eight riders chasing onto them.

The Col de la Moréno (4.8km at 4.7%) is first up with most teams obviously interested. Still cagey for now though, with no big attack launched yet.

167.2KM TO GO Stage 10 of the 2023 Tour de France in officially underway! We'll be climbing straight away on a day without much respite. Christian Prudhomme has waved his flag perfectly on km0 and everyone is looking around for now.

There's been some early mechanical issues for Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ).

The bunch looks nervous on what is set to be a brutal re-introduction to racing at the 110th Tour de France. The Massif Central will be our arena for battle in the heat.

All smiles for yellow jersey wearer, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), on the start line today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All teams and riders were warming up on the rollers and turbo trainers before the day to get the legs moving before it all kicks off. It's going to be hot, it's going to be hard. Don't miss out on what should be an almighty fight to get into the break of the day.

We're underway from the neutralised start in Vulcania. Issoire here we come. We'll be climbing almost straight away in the heat with a spicy first few kilometres incoming. It's a long neutralised section in the départ fictif with 7.5km of steady riding before the race explodes into life.

There are a maximum of 13 king of the mountains points on offer today, so expect Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) to be in the fight for the break and trying to extend his lead over Felix Gall (AG2R-Citroën). His teammate Magnus Cort is also one of the favourites for the day and Alberto Bettiol could be another option for the American team. This would've been one of the stages they highlighted as a great opportunity before the race, so look out for pink jerseys.

TODAY'S TOUR DE FRANCE MENU Here's the key moments to look out for on the route for stage 10:

160.2km to go - Climb: Col de la Moréno (4.8km at 4.7%)

139.9km to go - Climb: Col de Guéry (7.8km at 5%)

107.3km to go - Intermediate sprint: Le Mont-Dore

100.6km to go - Climb: Col de la Croix Saint-Robert (6km at 6.3%)

82.9km to go - Climb: Côte de Saint-Victor-la-Rivière (3km at 5.9%)

28.6km to go - Climb: Côte de la Chapelle-Marcousse (6.5km at 5.6%)

Stage finish: Issoire

The riders are completing sign-ons and the team presentation in Vulcania with cooling vests a very common choice for the riders on such a hot day. Here's Tony Gallopin (Lidl-Trek) receiving a great reception on stage the day after announcing his retirement. 🫶 We wish @tonygallopin all the best as he announces his retirement from cycling after a fantastic 16-year career ! 🫶 Nous souhaitons le meilleur à @tonygallopin qui annonce sa retraite cycliste après une carrière fantastique de 16 ans ! #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/uzXCMBSX3ZJuly 11, 2023 See more

Here's a look at the jagged profile of stage 10 which shows how we'll be climbing straight from the flag being waved. There should be an almighty fight for the break once we get started and any team who missed out on the spoils of an electric first week will want to get something out of today.



Neutralised start: 13:05 CEST

Official start: 13:20 CEST (Image credit: ASO)

With the first rest day behind us and 12 stages left to race, we head into the second week with three hillier stages before venturing back into the high mountains at the weekend.



Today's stage is a 167.2km test from Vulcania, a volcano-themed amusement park, to Issoire. The riders will have five categorised climbs to deal with in the sweltering heat of central France, and the parcours should suit the breakaway specialists.