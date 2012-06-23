Tour de France: Stage 13 preview
Stage 13 map, profile and Chris Boardman video preview
Stage 13: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Le Cap d’Agde
Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux – Le Cap d’Agde
Distance: 217km
Highest point: 238m
Category: Flat
Flat but not straightforward
Prudhomme and his team have not offered the sprinters too many certainties on this year’s route. A quick glance suggests this stage is one but it’s not quite as simple as that. The stage runs close to the Mediterranean and it’s not far from one of France’s prime windsurfing locations. It often blows in hard off the sea and if it’s gusting today, the riders will be heading into it. That could result in the peloton splitting. The climb of Mont-Saint-Clair is almost certain to cause splits. It looms up above the Med and offers a prime launch pad for a late escape. The sprint teams may get it back but don’t count on it.
André Greipel: "Who knows what could happen on a stage like this? We’ll want a small, unthreatening break to go early and then slowly reel them in. But it could go the other way and if it’s hot and windy like it often is down here, it could be a horrible day."
Maps and profiles courtesy of ASO
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy