Tirreno-Adriatico: BMC Racing wins team time trial

Caruso takes first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 49

Damiano Caruso in the leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

Damiano Caruso in the leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 49

Luka Mezgec leading Mitchelton-Scott in the TTT

Luka Mezgec leading Mitchelton-Scott in the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 49

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 49

Romain Bardet leads the AG2R-La Mondiale team

Romain Bardet leads the AG2R-La Mondiale team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 49

Mark Cavendish swapped to a road bike after crashing

Mark Cavendish swapped to a road bike after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 49

Vincenzo Nibali and Bahrain-Merida mid-TTT

Vincenzo Nibali and Bahrain-Merida mid-TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) before he crashed

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) before he crashed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 49

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini)

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 49

Jorge Arcas (Movistar)

Jorge Arcas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 49

Jos van Emden (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Jos van Emden (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 49

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the young rider jersey

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 49

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet rolling through

Greg Van Avermaet rolling through
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 49

Jasper Stuyven of Trek-Segafredo

Jasper Stuyven of Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 49

Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data)

Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 49

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education-Drapac)

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 49

Marcel Kittel sitting second wheel

Marcel Kittel sitting second wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 49

The QuickStep-Floors squad powering along the course

The QuickStep-Floors squad powering along the course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 49

Tanel Kangert in the Astana set up

Tanel Kangert in the Astana set up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 49

Rohan Dennis driving BMC to victory

Rohan Dennis driving BMC to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 49

Nikias Arndt leads Sunweb over the crest

Nikias Arndt leads Sunweb over the crest
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 49

Steve Morabito leads the Groupama-FDJ team

Steve Morabito leads the Groupama-FDJ team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 49

Daryl Impey leading Mitchelton-Scott over a small crest

Daryl Impey leading Mitchelton-Scott over a small crest
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 49

EF-Drapac in the TTT

EF-Drapac in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 49

Gazprom-Rusvelo

Gazprom-Rusvelo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 49

Team Sunweb in the TTT

Team Sunweb in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) bloodied in a crash in Tirreno-Adriatico

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) bloodied in a crash in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) bloodied in a crash in Tirreno-Adriatico

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) bloodied in a crash in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 49

Bob Jungels pulls through in Quick-Step Floors TTT

Bob Jungels pulls through in Quick-Step Floors TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 49

BMC celebrate on the podium

BMC celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 49

Nathan Haas comes to the front of Katusha-Alpecin's train

Nathan Haas comes to the front of Katusha-Alpecin's train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 49

Dimension Data were chugging along before Cavendish crashed

Dimension Data were chugging along before Cavendish crashed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 49

Taylor Phinney in the midst of the EF-Drapac TTT

Taylor Phinney in the midst of the EF-Drapac TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 49

UAE Team Emirates mid-TTT

UAE Team Emirates mid-TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 49

Bora-Hansgrohe in the TTT

Bora-Hansgrohe in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 49

Mitchelton-Scott were a close second in the TTT

Mitchelton-Scott were a close second in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 49

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) in the first leader's jersey

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) in the first leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 49

Trek-Segafredo were eighth fastest

Trek-Segafredo were eighth fastest
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 49

Bahrain-Merida had a mid-pack finish in the TTT

Bahrain-Merida had a mid-pack finish in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 49

Nippo-Vini Fantini were slowest in the TTT

Nippo-Vini Fantini were slowest in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 49

Team Sky put in a solid ride for third in the TTT

Team Sky put in a solid ride for third in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 49

Israel Cycling Academy in the TTT

Israel Cycling Academy in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 49

UAE Team Emirates in the TTT

UAE Team Emirates in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 49

BMC Racing celebrate their TTT win

BMC Racing celebrate their TTT win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 49

BMC Racing in the team time trial

BMC Racing in the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 49

Astana in the team time trial

Astana in the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 49

BMC Racing en route to victory in the TTT

BMC Racing en route to victory in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 49

Movistar were left with ground to make up in the TTT

Movistar were left with ground to make up in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC Racing won the opening team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico in Lido di Camaiore on Wednesday, clocking a time of 22:19 over the 21.5km course and beating Mitchelton-Scott by four seconds and Team Sky by nine seconds.

Damiano Caruso was the first to cross the line for his BMC Racing team and will wear the first leader's jersey of the seven-day race. He leads the race ahead of teammates Rohan Dennis, Patrick Bevin and Greg Van Avermaet.

Caruso now officially assumes the leadership role at BMC, who are without their main general classification contender Richie Porte. The Australian was forced to skip the race due to illness. Caruso knows it will be an uphill battle to defend the race lead.

"Without Richie it is more difficult for us. We take it easy day by day and we see what will happen," he said. When asked if he would be the team's GC leader, Caruso said he did not know. "We have Greg Van Avermaet with us for the stages. I want to try and fight for the GC, but [we will take it] day by day."

How it unfolded

The opening team time trial set the stage for the seven-day race with a completely flat parcours. The teams raced along coastal roads before making the turn-around at Forte dei Marmi and crossing the intermediate time check at 10.7km on the way back to Lido di Camaiore.

Teams set off the starting ramp in five-minute intervals beginning with Mikel Landa's Movistar squad. The team was third last year but couldn't manage to pull off a top-10 this time around, finishing further down in 12th place.

Team Sky followed in hopes of a better performance than last year where they finished 18th after two riders suffered from wheel failures. And in almost a reversal of last year, compared to Movistar, they passed the time check at 11:19, already 18 seconds faster than the Spanish outfit. They ended up in third place on the day, setting up their team leader Chris Froome ahead of the mountain stages.

Dimension Data suffered a major blow on the return stretch to Lido di Camaiore when Mark Cavendish hit a pothole and crashed. He sustained lacerations to his face and road rash on his right arm and leg. He got back on his bike and finished the stage, but was later taken to the hospital. The full extent of his injuries is not known, but despite finishing, he missed the time cut and will not be able to start the stage. It was his first race back after suffering a concussion in a crash at the Abu Dhabi Tour, and he was hoping to do well in the sprints this week.

Mitchelton-Scott, with a powerful team that included time trial specialists Jack Bauer, Luke Durbridge and Michael Hepburn was marked as one of the favourite teams. Although they rode third fastest at the intermediate checkpoint, they upped the speed on the way back and finished, with only five riders, to set a new benchmark for the fastest time of 22:23.

Mitchelton-Scott's time didn't hold as BMC came storming through four seconds faster with the winning time. The American outfit has won the opening team time trial in the previous two editions but wasn't necessarily marked as the outright favourites for the stage this year, missing GC man Richie Porte who is out with an illness.

Crossing the line first, Italy's Caruso has the honour of wearing the leader's jersey on home soil. "This is my favourite race because we are in Italy and that is always a pleasure to race here," Caruso said.

"I think [the wind] was hard for every team. We just kept pushing until the finish a bloc, and we are happy. I don't know if it was less windy in the final. For sure, it was a strong ride by team BMC."

Last off the starting ramp were team time trial world champions Sunweb. The squad lined up with individual time trial world champion Tom Dumoulin, however, the Dutchman said he was feeling ill ahead of the race. The team rolled through the finish with the fifth fastest time, losing 25 seconds to the BMC.

The race continues on Thursday with stage 2's 167km race from Camaiore to Follonica.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:19
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:04
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:09
10Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
12Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
14Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
16Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
18Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
19Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
20Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:25
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
26Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
27Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
28Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
30Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:34
35Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
36Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
37Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
38Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
39Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
40Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
41Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
44Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
45Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
46Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
47Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
48Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
49Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:48
50Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:49
51Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
54Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:50
55Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
56Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
57Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
59Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
60Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
61Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:51
62George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
63Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
64Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
65Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
66Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
69Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
71Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
72Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
73Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
74Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
75Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:54
76Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:55
77Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
78Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
82Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
85Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
86Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:06
87Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:08
89Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:14
90Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
91Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
92Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
93Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
94Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
95José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:21
96Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:25
97Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
98Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
99Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
100Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:31
101Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:34
102Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
103Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
104Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
105Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
106Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
107Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:36
108Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
109Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:38
110Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:40
111Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:42
112Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:45
113Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:47
114Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
115Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
116Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
117Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:48
118Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
119Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
120Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:57
121Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
122Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
123Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
124Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
125Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
126Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:12
127Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:02:13
128Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
129Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:14
130Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:17
131August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:18
132Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:19
133Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
134Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:36
135Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
136Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:37
137Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
138Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
139Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
140Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:54
141Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:15
142Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:29
143Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
144Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:03:41
145Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:02
146Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:06
147Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:12
148Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:04:21
149Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:37
150Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:43
151Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:52
152Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:55
153Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:13
OTLMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:18

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:22:19
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:04
3Team Sky0:00:09
4Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
5Team Sunweb0:00:25
6Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
8Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
9UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Bahrain-Merida0:00:49
12Movistar Team0:00:50
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:51
14Astana Pro Team0:00:53
15Groupama - FDJ
16Lotto Soudal0:00:58
17AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
18Dimension Data0:01:16
19Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:25
20Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:34
21Israel-Cycling Academy0:01:47
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:57

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:19
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:04
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:09
10Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
12Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
14Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
16Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
18Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
19Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
20Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:25
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
26Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
27Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
28Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
30Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:34
35Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
36Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
37Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
38Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
39Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
40Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
41Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
44Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
45Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
46Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
47Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
48Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
49Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:48
50Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:49
51Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
54Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:50
55Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
56Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
57Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
59Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
60Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
61Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:51
62George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
63Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
64Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
65Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
66Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
69Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
71Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
72Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
73Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
74Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
75Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:54
76Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:55
77Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
78Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
82Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
85Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
86Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:06
87Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:08
89Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:14
90Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
91Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
92Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
93Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
94Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
95José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:21
96Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:25
97Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
98Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
99Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
100Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:31
101Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:34
102Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
103Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
104Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
105Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
106Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
107Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:36
108Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
109Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:38
110Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:40
111Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:42
112Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:45
113Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:47
114Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
115Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
116Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
117Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:48
118Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
119Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
120Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:57
121Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
122Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
123Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
124Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
125Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
126Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:12
127Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:02:13
128Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
129Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:14
130Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:17
131August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:18
132Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:19
133Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
134Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:36
135Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
136Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:37
137Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
138Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
139Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
140Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:54
141Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:15
142Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:29
143Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
144Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:03:41
145Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:02
146Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:06
147Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:12
148Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:04:21
149Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:37
150Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:43
151Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:52
152Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:55
153Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:13

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:22:34
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:10
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
5Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:30
6Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:33
8Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
11Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:51
13Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:59
14Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
15Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:10
16Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
17Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:19
18Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
19Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:23
20Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:32
21Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:42
22Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:01:58
23Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:21
24Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
25Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:02:26
26Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:39
27Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:00
28Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:14
29Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:40
30Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:22:19
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:04
3Team Sky0:00:09
4Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
5Team Sunweb0:00:25
6Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
8Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
9UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Bahrain-Merida0:00:49
12Movistar Team0:00:50
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:51
14Astana Pro Team0:00:53
15Groupama - FDJ
16Lotto Soudal0:00:58
17AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
18Dimension Data0:01:16
19Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:25
20Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:34
21Israel-Cycling Academy0:01:47
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:57

 

