Tirreno-Adriatico: BMC Racing wins team time trial
Caruso takes first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore (TTT) -
BMC Racing won the opening team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico in Lido di Camaiore on Wednesday, clocking a time of 22:19 over the 21.5km course and beating Mitchelton-Scott by four seconds and Team Sky by nine seconds.
Damiano Caruso was the first to cross the line for his BMC Racing team and will wear the first leader's jersey of the seven-day race. He leads the race ahead of teammates Rohan Dennis, Patrick Bevin and Greg Van Avermaet.
Caruso now officially assumes the leadership role at BMC, who are without their main general classification contender Richie Porte. The Australian was forced to skip the race due to illness. Caruso knows it will be an uphill battle to defend the race lead.
"Without Richie it is more difficult for us. We take it easy day by day and we see what will happen," he said. When asked if he would be the team's GC leader, Caruso said he did not know. "We have Greg Van Avermaet with us for the stages. I want to try and fight for the GC, but [we will take it] day by day."
How it unfolded
The opening team time trial set the stage for the seven-day race with a completely flat parcours. The teams raced along coastal roads before making the turn-around at Forte dei Marmi and crossing the intermediate time check at 10.7km on the way back to Lido di Camaiore.
Teams set off the starting ramp in five-minute intervals beginning with Mikel Landa's Movistar squad. The team was third last year but couldn't manage to pull off a top-10 this time around, finishing further down in 12th place.
Team Sky followed in hopes of a better performance than last year where they finished 18th after two riders suffered from wheel failures. And in almost a reversal of last year, compared to Movistar, they passed the time check at 11:19, already 18 seconds faster than the Spanish outfit. They ended up in third place on the day, setting up their team leader Chris Froome ahead of the mountain stages.
Dimension Data suffered a major blow on the return stretch to Lido di Camaiore when Mark Cavendish hit a pothole and crashed. He sustained lacerations to his face and road rash on his right arm and leg. He got back on his bike and finished the stage, but was later taken to the hospital. The full extent of his injuries is not known, but despite finishing, he missed the time cut and will not be able to start the stage. It was his first race back after suffering a concussion in a crash at the Abu Dhabi Tour, and he was hoping to do well in the sprints this week.
Mitchelton-Scott, with a powerful team that included time trial specialists Jack Bauer, Luke Durbridge and Michael Hepburn was marked as one of the favourite teams. Although they rode third fastest at the intermediate checkpoint, they upped the speed on the way back and finished, with only five riders, to set a new benchmark for the fastest time of 22:23.
Mitchelton-Scott's time didn't hold as BMC came storming through four seconds faster with the winning time. The American outfit has won the opening team time trial in the previous two editions but wasn't necessarily marked as the outright favourites for the stage this year, missing GC man Richie Porte who is out with an illness.
Crossing the line first, Italy's Caruso has the honour of wearing the leader's jersey on home soil. "This is my favourite race because we are in Italy and that is always a pleasure to race here," Caruso said.
"I think [the wind] was hard for every team. We just kept pushing until the finish a bloc, and we are happy. I don't know if it was less windy in the final. For sure, it was a strong ride by team BMC."
Last off the starting ramp were team time trial world champions Sunweb. The squad lined up with individual time trial world champion Tom Dumoulin, however, the Dutchman said he was feeling ill ahead of the race. The team rolled through the finish with the fifth fastest time, losing 25 seconds to the BMC.
The race continues on Thursday with stage 2's 167km race from Camaiore to Follonica.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:19
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|14
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|16
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|20
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|21
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|26
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:34
|35
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|36
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|41
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|46
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|48
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|49
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:48
|50
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:49
|51
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|55
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|56
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|57
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|59
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|62
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|72
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|75
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:54
|76
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:55
|77
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|78
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|82
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:06
|87
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:08
|89
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|90
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|91
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|92
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|93
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|94
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|95
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|96
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:25
|97
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|98
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|99
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|100
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:31
|101
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:34
|102
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|103
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|104
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|105
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|106
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|107
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:36
|108
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|109
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:38
|110
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:40
|111
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:42
|112
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:45
|113
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:47
|114
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|115
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|116
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|117
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|118
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|119
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|120
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:57
|121
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|122
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|123
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|124
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|125
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|126
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:12
|127
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:13
|128
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:14
|130
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:17
|131
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:18
|132
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:19
|133
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|134
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:36
|135
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:37
|137
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|138
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|139
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|140
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:54
|141
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:15
|142
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:29
|143
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|144
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:03:41
|145
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:02
|146
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:06
|147
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:12
|148
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:21
|149
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:37
|150
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:43
|151
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:52
|152
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:55
|153
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:13
|OTL
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:07:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:19
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:09
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:49
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|15
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:01:16
|19
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:25
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:34
|21
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:01:47
|22
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:19
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|14
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|16
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|20
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|21
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|26
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:34
|35
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|36
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|41
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|46
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|48
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|49
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:48
|50
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:49
|51
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|55
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|56
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|57
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|59
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|62
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|72
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|75
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:54
|76
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:55
|77
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|78
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|82
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:06
|87
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:08
|89
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|90
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|91
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|92
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|93
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|94
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|95
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|96
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:25
|97
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|98
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|99
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|100
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:31
|101
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:34
|102
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|103
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|104
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|105
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|106
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|107
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:36
|108
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|109
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:38
|110
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:40
|111
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:42
|112
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:45
|113
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:47
|114
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|115
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|116
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|117
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|118
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|119
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|120
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:57
|121
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|122
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|123
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|124
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|125
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|126
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:12
|127
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:13
|128
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:14
|130
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:17
|131
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:18
|132
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:19
|133
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|134
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:36
|135
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:37
|137
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|138
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|139
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|140
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:54
|141
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:15
|142
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:29
|143
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|144
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:03:41
|145
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:02
|146
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:06
|147
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:12
|148
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:21
|149
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:37
|150
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:43
|151
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:52
|152
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:55
|153
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:34
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|5
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|6
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:33
|8
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|11
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|12
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:51
|13
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:59
|14
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|15
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:10
|16
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:19
|18
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|19
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:23
|20
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:32
|21
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:42
|22
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:58
|23
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:21
|24
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:02:26
|26
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:39
|27
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:00
|28
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:14
|29
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:40
|30
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:19
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:09
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:49
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|15
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:01:16
|19
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:25
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:34
|21
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:01:47
|22
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:57
