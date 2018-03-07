Image 1 of 49 Damiano Caruso in the leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 49 Luka Mezgec leading Mitchelton-Scott in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 49 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 49 Romain Bardet leads the AG2R-La Mondiale team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 49 Mark Cavendish swapped to a road bike after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 49 Vincenzo Nibali and Bahrain-Merida mid-TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) before he crashed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 49 Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 49 Jorge Arcas (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 49 Jos van Emden (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 49 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 49 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 49 Greg Van Avermaet rolling through (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 49 Jasper Stuyven of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 49 Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 49 Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 49 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 49 Marcel Kittel sitting second wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 49 The QuickStep-Floors squad powering along the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 49 Tanel Kangert in the Astana set up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 49 Rohan Dennis driving BMC to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 49 Nikias Arndt leads Sunweb over the crest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 49 Steve Morabito leads the Groupama-FDJ team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 49 Daryl Impey leading Mitchelton-Scott over a small crest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 49 EF-Drapac in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 49 Gazprom-Rusvelo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 49 Team Sunweb in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) bloodied in a crash in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) bloodied in a crash in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 49 Bob Jungels pulls through in Quick-Step Floors TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 49 BMC celebrate on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 49 Nathan Haas comes to the front of Katusha-Alpecin's train (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 49 Dimension Data were chugging along before Cavendish crashed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 49 Taylor Phinney in the midst of the EF-Drapac TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 49 UAE Team Emirates mid-TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 49 Bora-Hansgrohe in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 49 Mitchelton-Scott were a close second in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 49 Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) in the first leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 49 Trek-Segafredo were eighth fastest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 49 Bahrain-Merida had a mid-pack finish in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 49 Nippo-Vini Fantini were slowest in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 49 Team Sky put in a solid ride for third in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 49 Israel Cycling Academy in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 49 UAE Team Emirates in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 49 BMC Racing celebrate their TTT win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 49 BMC Racing in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 49 Astana in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 49 BMC Racing en route to victory in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 49 Movistar were left with ground to make up in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC Racing won the opening team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico in Lido di Camaiore on Wednesday, clocking a time of 22:19 over the 21.5km course and beating Mitchelton-Scott by four seconds and Team Sky by nine seconds.

Damiano Caruso was the first to cross the line for his BMC Racing team and will wear the first leader's jersey of the seven-day race. He leads the race ahead of teammates Rohan Dennis, Patrick Bevin and Greg Van Avermaet.

Caruso now officially assumes the leadership role at BMC, who are without their main general classification contender Richie Porte. The Australian was forced to skip the race due to illness. Caruso knows it will be an uphill battle to defend the race lead.

"Without Richie it is more difficult for us. We take it easy day by day and we see what will happen," he said. When asked if he would be the team's GC leader, Caruso said he did not know. "We have Greg Van Avermaet with us for the stages. I want to try and fight for the GC, but [we will take it] day by day."

How it unfolded

The opening team time trial set the stage for the seven-day race with a completely flat parcours. The teams raced along coastal roads before making the turn-around at Forte dei Marmi and crossing the intermediate time check at 10.7km on the way back to Lido di Camaiore.

Teams set off the starting ramp in five-minute intervals beginning with Mikel Landa's Movistar squad. The team was third last year but couldn't manage to pull off a top-10 this time around, finishing further down in 12th place.

Team Sky followed in hopes of a better performance than last year where they finished 18th after two riders suffered from wheel failures. And in almost a reversal of last year, compared to Movistar, they passed the time check at 11:19, already 18 seconds faster than the Spanish outfit. They ended up in third place on the day, setting up their team leader Chris Froome ahead of the mountain stages.

Dimension Data suffered a major blow on the return stretch to Lido di Camaiore when Mark Cavendish hit a pothole and crashed. He sustained lacerations to his face and road rash on his right arm and leg. He got back on his bike and finished the stage, but was later taken to the hospital. The full extent of his injuries is not known, but despite finishing, he missed the time cut and will not be able to start the stage. It was his first race back after suffering a concussion in a crash at the Abu Dhabi Tour, and he was hoping to do well in the sprints this week.

Mitchelton-Scott, with a powerful team that included time trial specialists Jack Bauer, Luke Durbridge and Michael Hepburn was marked as one of the favourite teams. Although they rode third fastest at the intermediate checkpoint, they upped the speed on the way back and finished, with only five riders, to set a new benchmark for the fastest time of 22:23.

Mitchelton-Scott's time didn't hold as BMC came storming through four seconds faster with the winning time. The American outfit has won the opening team time trial in the previous two editions but wasn't necessarily marked as the outright favourites for the stage this year, missing GC man Richie Porte who is out with an illness.

Crossing the line first, Italy's Caruso has the honour of wearing the leader's jersey on home soil. "This is my favourite race because we are in Italy and that is always a pleasure to race here," Caruso said.

"I think [the wind] was hard for every team. We just kept pushing until the finish a bloc, and we are happy. I don't know if it was less windy in the final. For sure, it was a strong ride by team BMC."

Last off the starting ramp were team time trial world champions Sunweb. The squad lined up with individual time trial world champion Tom Dumoulin, however, the Dutchman said he was feeling ill ahead of the race. The team rolled through the finish with the fifth fastest time, losing 25 seconds to the BMC.

The race continues on Thursday with stage 2's 167km race from Camaiore to Follonica.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:19 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:09 10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 11 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 12 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 14 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:15 16 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 18 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 19 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 20 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:25 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:28 26 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:34 35 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 36 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 37 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 39 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 40 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45 41 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 45 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 46 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 49 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:48 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:49 51 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 52 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 53 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 54 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:50 55 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 56 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 57 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 59 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:51 62 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 63 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 64 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 65 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 66 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 67 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 69 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 71 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 72 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 73 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 74 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 75 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:54 76 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:55 77 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 78 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 82 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 86 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:06 87 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:08 89 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:14 90 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 91 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 92 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 93 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 94 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 95 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:21 96 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:25 97 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 98 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 99 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 100 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:31 101 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:34 102 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 103 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 104 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 105 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 106 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:36 108 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37 109 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:38 110 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:40 111 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:42 112 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:45 113 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:47 114 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 115 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 116 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 117 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:48 118 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 119 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54 120 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:57 121 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 122 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 123 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 124 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 125 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 126 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:12 127 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13 128 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 129 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:14 130 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:17 131 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:18 132 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:19 133 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30 134 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:36 135 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 136 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:37 137 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 138 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 139 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 140 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:54 141 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:15 142 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:29 143 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 144 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:03:41 145 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:02 146 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:06 147 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:12 148 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:21 149 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:37 150 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:43 151 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:52 152 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:55 153 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:13 OTL Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:18

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:22:19 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 3 Team Sky 0:00:09 4 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:15 5 Team Sunweb 0:00:25 6 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:28 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45 10 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:49 12 Movistar Team 0:00:50 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:51 14 Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 15 Groupama - FDJ 16 Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 18 Dimension Data 0:01:16 19 Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:25 20 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:34 21 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:01:47 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:57

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:34 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 5 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30 6 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33 8 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43 11 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 12 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:51 13 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:59 14 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 15 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:10 16 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:19 18 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 19 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:23 20 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:32 21 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:42 22 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:58 23 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:21 24 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 25 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:02:26 26 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:39 27 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:00 28 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:14 29 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:40 30 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:58