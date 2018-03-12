Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Kittel takes out penultimate stage

Kwiatkowski keeps slim lead ahead of final time trial

Image 1 of 48

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 48

Damiano Caruso during stage 6

Damiano Caruso during stage 6
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 48

Tiesj Benoot holds onto the white jersey

Tiesj Benoot holds onto the white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 48

The sprint for stage 6 winds up

The sprint for stage 6 winds up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 48

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 48

Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale)

Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 48

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal)

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 48

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) rugged up to avoid the rain

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) rugged up to avoid the rain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 48

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia)

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 48

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) admiring the spray of the bubbly

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) admiring the spray of the bubbly
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 48

Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) sits in last place overall

Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) sits in last place overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 48

Best young rider Tiesj Benoot in the white jersey

Best young rider Tiesj Benoot in the white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 48

Filippo Pozzato in the bunch

Filippo Pozzato in the bunch
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 48

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 48

Rigoberto Uran after signing on for stage 6

Rigoberto Uran after signing on for stage 6
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 48

Paddy Bevin (BMC) rolling around pre-stage

Paddy Bevin (BMC) rolling around pre-stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 48

Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini)

Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 48

Taylor Phinney (EF Educaton-Drapac)

Taylor Phinney (EF Educaton-Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 48

Matteo Busato (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia)

Matteo Busato (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 48

Kristian Sbaragli (Israel Cycling Academy)

Kristian Sbaragli (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 48

Bob Jungels (Quick Step Floors) takes up the lead

Bob Jungels (Quick Step Floors) takes up the lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) counts up his wins

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) counts up his wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 48

The sprint between Sagan and Kittel on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

The sprint between Sagan and Kittel on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 48

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 48

A second stage for Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

A second stage for Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) celebrates with his teammate

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) celebrates with his teammate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) on his long solo attack

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) on his long solo attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 48

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Astana lead the bunch

Astana lead the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

A wet stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

A wet stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 48

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 48

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey in Tirreno-Adriatico

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 48

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

Katusha-Alpecin controls the breakaway on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Katusha-Alpecin controls the breakaway on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 48

LottoNL-Jumbo and Katusha set the pace

LottoNL-Jumbo and Katusha set the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) and Artem Nych (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) and Artem Nych (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 48

Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) leads the breakaway

Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 48

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) in the breakaway

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 48

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) before the rain jackets came off

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) before the rain jackets came off
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 48

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) claimed his second victory of the 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday, beating Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line on stage 6 after a messy run-in to Fano on the Adriatic coast.

Max Richeze finished third but the Quick-Step Floors lead-out man was only sprinting because Fernando Gaviria had crashed with eight kilometres remaining – an incident that almost took out Sagan himself.

Sagan was right behind Gaviria when the Colombian touched the wheel in front of him and sparked a pile-up in the middle of the bunch. Somehow, in a feat of bike handling you sense few others would be capable of, the world champion stayed upright, though he now faced a battle just to be able to contest the expected sprint finish.

After changing his rear wheel, which was broken by the rider behind him, Sagan chased back on, but that was only half the battle as he then proceeded to bunny hop roundabouts and seek the riskiest lines in order to haul himself towards the front of a reduced peloton that was by now in full swing.

Sagan perhaps paid for those efforts as he opened up his sprint from Kittel's slipstream. He started to draw up alongside the German but was never able to overhaul him, and the result goes down as a repeat of stage 2. It's the second victory of this race and of 2018 for Kittel, whose early-season woes are now a distant memory.

"I was actually just left from Quick-Step, I saw it happening like five metres behind me and I didn't really know who it was at first but then they said it was Gaviria," Kittel said of the crash.

"It's very unfortunate for him, for his team, but we tried to focus on our goal of the stage win and the sprint, and that worked very good. The boys did a very good job and I'm very very proud. On the team today there was nothing to complain about, we controlled the race, we really had one goal, we worked as one team, everyone gave 110 per cent, and I'm very happy to win this stage for the team."

The 153-kilometre penultimate stage from Numana to Fano represented a stall in hostilities in the battle for the overall title, and indeed there was no change in the general classification.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) finished safely in the peloton to retain his overall lead, with none of the overall contenders caught up in that crash with Gaviria, though Romain Bardet (AG2R) lost 45 seconds as a result and slipped from 12th to 14th. Moments earlier, Geraint Thomas, who lost the overall lead on stage 4 due to a jammed chain, suffered another mechanical, though he was able to re-join the peloton with the help of Gianni Moscon and Chris Froome.

Ahead of Tuesday's final-day time trial, Kwiatkowski retains a buffer of three seconds over BMC's Damiano Caruso but the Pole had tried to make it more. The stage finished with two laps of a 12.6km circuit, and the first passage of the finish line doubled as an intermediate sprint point, with time bonuses of three, two, and one seconds for the first three riders across the line.

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), the last survivor of the day's breakaway, mopped up the first three but when Kwiatkowski went for what was left, Caruso, rather than getting involved himself, sent teammates Greg Van Avermaet and Patrick Bevin to beat him to the line and take the seconds away.

"There was actually a gap between me and Van Avermaet so of course it was difficult to take the bonus seconds but they were there so I was trying at least," said Kwiatkowski. "In the end I came out with nothing, but if I was going to lose Tirreno-Adriatico by two seconds then I'd be really angry."

How it unfolded

A bunch sprint was always the most likely outcome in Fano but that didn't deter the early breakaway hopefuls. In the opening kilometres Burghardt went clear with Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) and Artem Nych (Gazprom-Rusvelo).

They built a lead of around 3:30 as the race drifted along at a sedate pace of less than 35kph.

There were two categorised climbs on the 153km route, and Mosca claimed maximum points at the first, at Offagna, after 36 kilometres. The Italian was, however, more concerned about the intermediate sprint positioned between the two climbs, and he duly swept up the points to ensure himself another day in the orange jersey.

The second climb, to Ostra came after 75km just shy of the half-way mark, but it nevertheless saw the complexion of the race change. Burghardt led the way and soon found himself opening a gap on his companions. Leading over the KOM point and onto the short descent, he decided to go it alone.

Such was his superiority, he managed to increase his lead over his three former companions, while keeping the peloton at bay. With 46km remaining, Mosca, Nych, and Neilands were swept up by the peloton but the German champion still had 3:20.

Burghardt led onto the finishing circuit and crossed the line with a minute's advantage and 25km remaining, though he would fade rather suddenly in the end and was caught with 19km left.

After an innocuous crash caused by a piece of traffic furniture forced Wilier's Jakub Mareczko to change bikes, the first lap passed relatively quietly, with Quick-Step Floors positioned en masse at the head of the peloton.

With just over 10km to go Thomas suffered his mechanical. He was still chasing when Gaviria, a favourite for the stage win, touched the wheel in front of him and hit the deck, causing several others to go down with him. Israel Cycling Academy's Guillaume Boivin looked particularly uncomfortable but finished the stage, as did Gaviria, though x-rays would later confirm a broken metacarpal in his left hand.

Gaviria's absence sewed confusion in the closing kilometres as Quick-Step were forced to reassess. They decided Zdenek Stybar would lead out Richeze, though other teams like Katusha were able to have their say in the build-up to the sprint.

Quick-Step, however, found their way back to the front in time for the tight right-hand bend with 400 metres remaining. Bob Jungels led the way, followed by Stybar, and then Richeze. It was a textbook lead-out but Richeze didn't have the speed of Gaviria, and Kittel calmly made his way past.

Sagan nearly provided what would have been, given the circumstances, a spectacular twist, but the German held firm for his second win of the week, with growing whispers as to a possible Milan-San Remo debut this weekend.

"There are good reasons to do it but, like I said before, we will decide that the day after Tirreno-Adriatico," said Kittel. "For now things are looking good but if I go to Milan-San Remo I will go for experience. I've never done that race before but for me it's a dream to go there."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:49:54
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
8Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
10Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
13Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
17August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
24Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
25Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
26George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
32Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
35Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
36Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
37Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
40Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
41Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
42Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
43Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
44Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
45Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
46Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
47Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
49Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
51Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
54Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
56Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
58Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
60Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
61Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
62Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
63Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
65Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
66Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
67Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
68Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
69Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
70Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
72Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
73Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:45
74Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
75Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
76Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
77Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
78Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
79Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
80Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:04
81Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
82Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
83Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:05
84Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
85Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
86Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
87Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:16
89Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:18
90Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
91Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:29
92Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
93Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:01:40
94Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:47
95Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
96Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:52
97Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
98Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:58
99Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
100Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
101Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:11
102Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
103Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:24
104Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
105Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:02:55
106Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:03:39
107Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
108Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
110Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
111Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
112Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
113Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
114Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
115Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
116José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
117Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:31
118Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
120Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
121Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
123Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
124Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
125Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
126Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
127Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
128Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
129Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:04:54
130Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
131Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:24
132Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:15
133Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
134Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:55
135Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
136Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:08:36
137Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
138Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
139Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:38
DNSLeopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSWilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors8
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors6
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
7Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini4
8Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
9Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2
10Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5pts
2Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team2
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 - Offagna, km 36.2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5pts
2Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
3Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 2 - Ostra, km 75.8)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5pts
2Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
4Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors11:29:42
2Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
3LottoNL-Jumbo
4Bahrain-Merida
5UAE Team Emirates
6Movistar Team
7EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
8Lotto Soudal
9Bora-Hansgrohe
10Mitchelton-Scott
11Team Sky
12Groupama-FDJ
13Dimension Data
14Astana Pro Team
15Trek-Segafredo
16Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:50
17Katusha-Alpecin0:01:05
18BMC Racing Team0:01:47
19Israel-Cycling Academy0:02:11
20Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:21
21AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
22Team Sunweb0:15:05

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky25:21:22
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:34
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:37
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:39
9George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:41
10Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
11Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:20
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:42
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:24
16Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:42
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:50
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:45
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:03:51
20Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:01
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:17
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:55
23Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:06:04
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:05
25Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:07:37
26Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:55
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:59
28José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:38
29Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:08:52
30Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:03
31Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:08
32Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:33
33Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:07
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:01
35Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:13:31
36Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:44
37Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:48
38Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:15:33
39Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:16:37
40Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:23
41Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:17:38
42Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:14
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:51
44Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:18:53
45Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:43
46Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:45
47Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:50
48Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:20:07
49Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:28
50Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:46
51Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:04
52Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:22:43
53Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:22:57
54Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:23:20
55Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:24:08
56Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:25:12
57Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:26:09
58Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:46
59Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:23
60Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:27:30
61Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:27:32
62Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:27:38
63Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:27:42
64Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:49
65Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:51
66Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:39
67Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
68Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:30:08
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:13
70Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:29
71Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:41
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:02
73Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:32:22
74Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:56
75Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:33:08
76Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:55
77Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:47
78Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:35:40
79Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:36:19
80Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:24
81Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:26
82Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:36:44
83Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:55
84Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:36:56
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:36:59
86Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:06
87Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:23
88Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:38:40
89Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:39:14
90Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:40:01
91Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:41:21
92Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:34
93Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:41:46
94Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:43:10
95Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:43:36
96Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:43:53
97Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:44:11
98Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:44:24
99Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:44:42
100Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:46
101Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:45:08
102Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:45:12
103Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:45:22
104August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:45:35
105Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:46:14
106Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:47:17
107Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:17
108Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:32
109Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:49:20
110Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:50:58
111Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:51:48
112Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:51:59
113Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:52:01
114Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:52:15
115Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:52:45
116Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:53:03
117Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:53:04
118Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:54:00
119Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:54:38
120Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:55:00
121Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:55:26
122Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:55:27
123Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:55:47
124Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:56:14
125Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:56:43
126Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:56:45
127Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:58:06
128Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:58:37
129Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:59:46
130Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:00:32
131Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:00:33
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:35
133Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:00:55
134Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:01:04
135Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:01:25
136Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:01:57
137Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:02:21
138Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:03:09
139Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:15:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia33pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe30
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin24
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott24
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team21
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky16
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo12
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
11Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ10
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
14Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
15George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo8
16Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors8
17Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team8
18Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
19Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
20Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors6
22Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
23Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy6
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
25Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5
26Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky4
27Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
28Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini4
29Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
30Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
31Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini4
32Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
33Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy4
34Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team3
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
36Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
37Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
38Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
39Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
40Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ2
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
42Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo2
43Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1
45Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
46Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1
47Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini35pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia25
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team15
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
7Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ8
8Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
9George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo7
10Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
12Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy7
13Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
14Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo5
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
16Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy3
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
20Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
21Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
24Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ2
25Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
26Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy2
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
28Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
30Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
31Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal25:22:01
2Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
4Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:22:41
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:00
6Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:31:43
7Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:27
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:44
9Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:38:35
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:40:42
11Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:41:07
12Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:42:57
13Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:43:45
14Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:44:33
15Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:44:43
16Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:47:53
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:50:19
18Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:52:06
19Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:52:24
20Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:52:25
21Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:54:47
22Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:56:06
23Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:57:27
24Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:59:07
25Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:59:54
26Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:00:46
27Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:01:42
28Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:02:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team75:25:54
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:10
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:41
4Team Sky0:02:29
5UAE Team Emirates0:03:19
6Katusha-Alpecin0:05:37
7Quick-Step Floors0:09:44
8Movistar Team0:09:51
9BMC Racing Team0:18:01
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:29
11Lotto Soudal0:22:35
12Mitchelton-Scott0:24:56
13Dimension Data0:27:53
14Groupama-FDJ0:28:52
15LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:16
16AG2R La Mondiale0:35:04
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:37:29
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:53:18
19Trek-Segafredo1:00:56
20Israel-Cycling Academy1:02:30
21Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:09:46
22Team Sunweb1:48:04

 

