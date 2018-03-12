Tirreno-Adriatico: Kittel takes out penultimate stage
Kwiatkowski keeps slim lead ahead of final time trial
Stage 6: Numana - Fano
Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) claimed his second victory of the 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday, beating Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line on stage 6 after a messy run-in to Fano on the Adriatic coast.
Related Articles
Fractured hand for Gaviria in Tirreno-Adriatico crash
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6 highlights - Video
Peter Sagan: I don't care about victories, it's more about the show
Kittel coy on Milan-San Remo despite Tirreno two-step
Geraint Thomas: I don't do quiet days
Pinotti: It's against all odds but Tirreno is not over until the fat lady sings
Max Richeze finished third but the Quick-Step Floors lead-out man was only sprinting because Fernando Gaviria had crashed with eight kilometres remaining – an incident that almost took out Sagan himself.
Sagan was right behind Gaviria when the Colombian touched the wheel in front of him and sparked a pile-up in the middle of the bunch. Somehow, in a feat of bike handling you sense few others would be capable of, the world champion stayed upright, though he now faced a battle just to be able to contest the expected sprint finish.
After changing his rear wheel, which was broken by the rider behind him, Sagan chased back on, but that was only half the battle as he then proceeded to bunny hop roundabouts and seek the riskiest lines in order to haul himself towards the front of a reduced peloton that was by now in full swing.
Sagan perhaps paid for those efforts as he opened up his sprint from Kittel's slipstream. He started to draw up alongside the German but was never able to overhaul him, and the result goes down as a repeat of stage 2. It's the second victory of this race and of 2018 for Kittel, whose early-season woes are now a distant memory.
"I was actually just left from Quick-Step, I saw it happening like five metres behind me and I didn't really know who it was at first but then they said it was Gaviria," Kittel said of the crash.
"It's very unfortunate for him, for his team, but we tried to focus on our goal of the stage win and the sprint, and that worked very good. The boys did a very good job and I'm very very proud. On the team today there was nothing to complain about, we controlled the race, we really had one goal, we worked as one team, everyone gave 110 per cent, and I'm very happy to win this stage for the team."
The 153-kilometre penultimate stage from Numana to Fano represented a stall in hostilities in the battle for the overall title, and indeed there was no change in the general classification.
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) finished safely in the peloton to retain his overall lead, with none of the overall contenders caught up in that crash with Gaviria, though Romain Bardet (AG2R) lost 45 seconds as a result and slipped from 12th to 14th. Moments earlier, Geraint Thomas, who lost the overall lead on stage 4 due to a jammed chain, suffered another mechanical, though he was able to re-join the peloton with the help of Gianni Moscon and Chris Froome.
Ahead of Tuesday's final-day time trial, Kwiatkowski retains a buffer of three seconds over BMC's Damiano Caruso but the Pole had tried to make it more. The stage finished with two laps of a 12.6km circuit, and the first passage of the finish line doubled as an intermediate sprint point, with time bonuses of three, two, and one seconds for the first three riders across the line.
Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), the last survivor of the day's breakaway, mopped up the first three but when Kwiatkowski went for what was left, Caruso, rather than getting involved himself, sent teammates Greg Van Avermaet and Patrick Bevin to beat him to the line and take the seconds away.
"There was actually a gap between me and Van Avermaet so of course it was difficult to take the bonus seconds but they were there so I was trying at least," said Kwiatkowski. "In the end I came out with nothing, but if I was going to lose Tirreno-Adriatico by two seconds then I'd be really angry."
How it unfolded
A bunch sprint was always the most likely outcome in Fano but that didn't deter the early breakaway hopefuls. In the opening kilometres Burghardt went clear with Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) and Artem Nych (Gazprom-Rusvelo).
They built a lead of around 3:30 as the race drifted along at a sedate pace of less than 35kph.
There were two categorised climbs on the 153km route, and Mosca claimed maximum points at the first, at Offagna, after 36 kilometres. The Italian was, however, more concerned about the intermediate sprint positioned between the two climbs, and he duly swept up the points to ensure himself another day in the orange jersey.
The second climb, to Ostra came after 75km just shy of the half-way mark, but it nevertheless saw the complexion of the race change. Burghardt led the way and soon found himself opening a gap on his companions. Leading over the KOM point and onto the short descent, he decided to go it alone.
Such was his superiority, he managed to increase his lead over his three former companions, while keeping the peloton at bay. With 46km remaining, Mosca, Nych, and Neilands were swept up by the peloton but the German champion still had 3:20.
Burghardt led onto the finishing circuit and crossed the line with a minute's advantage and 25km remaining, though he would fade rather suddenly in the end and was caught with 19km left.
After an innocuous crash caused by a piece of traffic furniture forced Wilier's Jakub Mareczko to change bikes, the first lap passed relatively quietly, with Quick-Step Floors positioned en masse at the head of the peloton.
With just over 10km to go Thomas suffered his mechanical. He was still chasing when Gaviria, a favourite for the stage win, touched the wheel in front of him and hit the deck, causing several others to go down with him. Israel Cycling Academy's Guillaume Boivin looked particularly uncomfortable but finished the stage, as did Gaviria, though x-rays would later confirm a broken metacarpal in his left hand.
Gaviria's absence sewed confusion in the closing kilometres as Quick-Step were forced to reassess. They decided Zdenek Stybar would lead out Richeze, though other teams like Katusha were able to have their say in the build-up to the sprint.
Quick-Step, however, found their way back to the front in time for the tight right-hand bend with 400 metres remaining. Bob Jungels led the way, followed by Stybar, and then Richeze. It was a textbook lead-out but Richeze didn't have the speed of Gaviria, and Kittel calmly made his way past.
Sagan nearly provided what would have been, given the circumstances, a spectacular twist, but the German held firm for his second win of the week, with growing whispers as to a possible Milan-San Remo debut this weekend.
"There are good reasons to do it but, like I said before, we will decide that the day after Tirreno-Adriatico," said Kittel. "For now things are looking good but if I go to Milan-San Remo I will go for experience. I've never done that race before but for me it's a dream to go there."
Courtesy of our partners Prendas Ciclismo, we are giving away a free jersey from their retro collection. To win, all you need to do is click HERE and vote for your favourite jersey. Entries close next week.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:49:54
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|8
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|10
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|17
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|24
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|36
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|37
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|40
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|43
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|44
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|46
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|49
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|52
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|60
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|63
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|67
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|70
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|72
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|73
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|74
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|75
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|77
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|78
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|79
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|80
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:04
|81
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|84
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|86
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|87
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:16
|89
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:18
|90
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|91
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:29
|92
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:40
|94
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|95
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|96
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:52
|97
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|98
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|99
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|100
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|101
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:11
|102
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:24
|104
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:55
|106
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:03:39
|107
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|108
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|110
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|114
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|115
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|116
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|117
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:31
|118
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|120
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|124
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|126
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|127
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|128
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|129
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:54
|130
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|131
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:24
|132
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:15
|133
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|134
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:55
|135
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|136
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:08:36
|137
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|138
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|139
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:38
|DNS
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|4
|8
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|9
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|10
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|4
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|3
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|pts
|2
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|11:29:42
|2
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:50
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|19
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:02:11
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:21
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|25:21:22
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:34
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:37
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:41
|10
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:20
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:42
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:24
|16
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:42
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:03:45
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:51
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:01
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:17
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:55
|23
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:04
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:05
|25
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:07:37
|26
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:55
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:59
|28
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:38
|29
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:52
|30
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:03
|31
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:08
|32
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:33
|33
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:07
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:01
|35
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:31
|36
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:44
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:48
|38
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:15:33
|39
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:16:37
|40
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:23
|41
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:38
|42
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:14
|43
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:51
|44
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:53
|45
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:43
|46
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:45
|47
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:50
|48
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:20:07
|49
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:28
|50
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:46
|51
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:04
|52
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:22:43
|53
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:22:57
|54
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:23:20
|55
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:24:08
|56
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:12
|57
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:09
|58
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:46
|59
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:23
|60
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:30
|61
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:27:32
|62
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:38
|63
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:27:42
|64
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:49
|65
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:51
|66
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:39
|67
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|68
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:30:08
|69
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:13
|70
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:29
|71
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:41
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:02
|73
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:32:22
|74
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:56
|75
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:08
|76
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:33:55
|77
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:47
|78
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:35:40
|79
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:19
|80
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:24
|81
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:26
|82
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:36:44
|83
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:55
|84
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:36:56
|85
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:59
|86
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:06
|87
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:23
|88
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:40
|89
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:14
|90
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:40:01
|91
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:21
|92
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:34
|93
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:41:46
|94
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:43:10
|95
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:43:36
|96
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:53
|97
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:11
|98
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:44:24
|99
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:44:42
|100
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:46
|101
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:45:08
|102
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:45:12
|103
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:45:22
|104
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:45:35
|105
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:46:14
|106
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:17
|107
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:17
|108
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:32
|109
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:49:20
|110
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:58
|111
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:48
|112
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:51:59
|113
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:52:01
|114
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:15
|115
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:45
|116
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:53:03
|117
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:53:04
|118
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:54:00
|119
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:54:38
|120
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:55:00
|121
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:26
|122
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:55:27
|123
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:55:47
|124
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:56:14
|125
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:56:43
|126
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:45
|127
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:06
|128
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:58:37
|129
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:46
|130
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:32
|131
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:00:33
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00:35
|133
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:00:55
|134
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:01:04
|135
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:01:25
|136
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:01:57
|137
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:02:21
|138
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:03:09
|139
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:15:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|33
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|16
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|11
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|14
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|16
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|17
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|8
|18
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|20
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|22
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|23
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|24
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|25
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|26
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|27
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|28
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|4
|29
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|30
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|31
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|4
|32
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|33
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|34
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|36
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|37
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|38
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|39
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|40
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|42
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|43
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|44
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|45
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|46
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|47
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|35
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|25
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|7
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|8
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|8
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|10
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|12
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|13
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|14
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|20
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|21
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|24
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|25
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|26
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|30
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|31
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25:22:01
|2
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:22:41
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:00
|6
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:31:43
|7
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:27
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:44
|9
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:35
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:42
|11
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:41:07
|12
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:42:57
|13
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:43:45
|14
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:44:33
|15
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:44:43
|16
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:47:53
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:19
|18
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:06
|19
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:52:24
|20
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:52:25
|21
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:47
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:06
|23
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:27
|24
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:07
|25
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:59:54
|26
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:00:46
|27
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:01:42
|28
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:02:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|75:25:54
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:10
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:41
|4
|Team Sky
|0:02:29
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:19
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:37
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:44
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:09:51
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:18:01
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:29
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22:35
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:56
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:27:53
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:52
|15
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:16
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:04
|17
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:37:29
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:53:18
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:56
|20
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|1:02:30
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:09:46
|22
|Team Sunweb
|1:48:04
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy