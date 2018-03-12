Image 1 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 48 Damiano Caruso during stage 6 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 48 Tiesj Benoot holds onto the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 48 The sprint for stage 6 winds up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 48 Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 48 Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 48 Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 48 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) rugged up to avoid the rain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 48 Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 48 Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) admiring the spray of the bubbly (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 48 Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) sits in last place overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 48 Best young rider Tiesj Benoot in the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 48 Filippo Pozzato in the bunch (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 48 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 48 Rigoberto Uran after signing on for stage 6 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 48 Paddy Bevin (BMC) rolling around pre-stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 48 Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 48 Taylor Phinney (EF Educaton-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 48 Matteo Busato (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 48 Kristian Sbaragli (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 48 Bob Jungels (Quick Step Floors) takes up the lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) counts up his wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 48 The sprint between Sagan and Kittel on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 48 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 48 A second stage for Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) celebrates with his teammate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) on his long solo attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 48 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 48 Astana lead the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 48 A wet stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 48 Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 48 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 48 Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 48 Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 48 Katusha-Alpecin controls the breakaway on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 LottoNL-Jumbo and Katusha set the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) and Artem Nych (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 48 Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 48 Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) before the rain jackets came off (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 48 Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) claimed his second victory of the 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday, beating Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line on stage 6 after a messy run-in to Fano on the Adriatic coast.

Max Richeze finished third but the Quick-Step Floors lead-out man was only sprinting because Fernando Gaviria had crashed with eight kilometres remaining – an incident that almost took out Sagan himself.

Sagan was right behind Gaviria when the Colombian touched the wheel in front of him and sparked a pile-up in the middle of the bunch. Somehow, in a feat of bike handling you sense few others would be capable of, the world champion stayed upright, though he now faced a battle just to be able to contest the expected sprint finish.

After changing his rear wheel, which was broken by the rider behind him, Sagan chased back on, but that was only half the battle as he then proceeded to bunny hop roundabouts and seek the riskiest lines in order to haul himself towards the front of a reduced peloton that was by now in full swing.

Sagan perhaps paid for those efforts as he opened up his sprint from Kittel's slipstream. He started to draw up alongside the German but was never able to overhaul him, and the result goes down as a repeat of stage 2. It's the second victory of this race and of 2018 for Kittel, whose early-season woes are now a distant memory.

"I was actually just left from Quick-Step, I saw it happening like five metres behind me and I didn't really know who it was at first but then they said it was Gaviria," Kittel said of the crash.

"It's very unfortunate for him, for his team, but we tried to focus on our goal of the stage win and the sprint, and that worked very good. The boys did a very good job and I'm very very proud. On the team today there was nothing to complain about, we controlled the race, we really had one goal, we worked as one team, everyone gave 110 per cent, and I'm very happy to win this stage for the team."

The 153-kilometre penultimate stage from Numana to Fano represented a stall in hostilities in the battle for the overall title, and indeed there was no change in the general classification.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) finished safely in the peloton to retain his overall lead, with none of the overall contenders caught up in that crash with Gaviria, though Romain Bardet (AG2R) lost 45 seconds as a result and slipped from 12th to 14th. Moments earlier, Geraint Thomas, who lost the overall lead on stage 4 due to a jammed chain, suffered another mechanical, though he was able to re-join the peloton with the help of Gianni Moscon and Chris Froome.

Ahead of Tuesday's final-day time trial, Kwiatkowski retains a buffer of three seconds over BMC's Damiano Caruso but the Pole had tried to make it more. The stage finished with two laps of a 12.6km circuit, and the first passage of the finish line doubled as an intermediate sprint point, with time bonuses of three, two, and one seconds for the first three riders across the line.

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), the last survivor of the day's breakaway, mopped up the first three but when Kwiatkowski went for what was left, Caruso, rather than getting involved himself, sent teammates Greg Van Avermaet and Patrick Bevin to beat him to the line and take the seconds away.

"There was actually a gap between me and Van Avermaet so of course it was difficult to take the bonus seconds but they were there so I was trying at least," said Kwiatkowski. "In the end I came out with nothing, but if I was going to lose Tirreno-Adriatico by two seconds then I'd be really angry."

How it unfolded

A bunch sprint was always the most likely outcome in Fano but that didn't deter the early breakaway hopefuls. In the opening kilometres Burghardt went clear with Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) and Artem Nych (Gazprom-Rusvelo).

They built a lead of around 3:30 as the race drifted along at a sedate pace of less than 35kph.

There were two categorised climbs on the 153km route, and Mosca claimed maximum points at the first, at Offagna, after 36 kilometres. The Italian was, however, more concerned about the intermediate sprint positioned between the two climbs, and he duly swept up the points to ensure himself another day in the orange jersey.

The second climb, to Ostra came after 75km just shy of the half-way mark, but it nevertheless saw the complexion of the race change. Burghardt led the way and soon found himself opening a gap on his companions. Leading over the KOM point and onto the short descent, he decided to go it alone.

Such was his superiority, he managed to increase his lead over his three former companions, while keeping the peloton at bay. With 46km remaining, Mosca, Nych, and Neilands were swept up by the peloton but the German champion still had 3:20.

Burghardt led onto the finishing circuit and crossed the line with a minute's advantage and 25km remaining, though he would fade rather suddenly in the end and was caught with 19km left.

After an innocuous crash caused by a piece of traffic furniture forced Wilier's Jakub Mareczko to change bikes, the first lap passed relatively quietly, with Quick-Step Floors positioned en masse at the head of the peloton.

With just over 10km to go Thomas suffered his mechanical. He was still chasing when Gaviria, a favourite for the stage win, touched the wheel in front of him and hit the deck, causing several others to go down with him. Israel Cycling Academy's Guillaume Boivin looked particularly uncomfortable but finished the stage, as did Gaviria, though x-rays would later confirm a broken metacarpal in his left hand.

Gaviria's absence sewed confusion in the closing kilometres as Quick-Step were forced to reassess. They decided Zdenek Stybar would lead out Richeze, though other teams like Katusha were able to have their say in the build-up to the sprint.

Quick-Step, however, found their way back to the front in time for the tight right-hand bend with 400 metres remaining. Bob Jungels led the way, followed by Stybar, and then Richeze. It was a textbook lead-out but Richeze didn't have the speed of Gaviria, and Kittel calmly made his way past.

Sagan nearly provided what would have been, given the circumstances, a spectacular twist, but the German held firm for his second win of the week, with growing whispers as to a possible Milan-San Remo debut this weekend.

"There are good reasons to do it but, like I said before, we will decide that the day after Tirreno-Adriatico," said Kittel. "For now things are looking good but if I go to Milan-San Remo I will go for experience. I've never done that race before but for me it's a dream to go there."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:49:54 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 6 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 8 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 10 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 17 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 24 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 26 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 32 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 35 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 36 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 37 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 40 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 41 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 42 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 43 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 44 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 46 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 47 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 49 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 52 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 54 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 56 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 58 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 60 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 61 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 63 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 65 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 67 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 68 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 69 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 70 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 72 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 73 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 74 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 75 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 76 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 77 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 78 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 79 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57 80 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:04 81 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 82 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:05 84 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 86 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 87 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:16 89 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:18 90 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 91 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:29 92 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:40 94 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:47 95 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 96 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:52 97 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 98 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:58 99 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 100 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 101 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:11 102 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 103 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:24 104 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:55 106 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:03:39 107 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 108 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 110 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 113 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 114 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 115 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 116 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 117 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:31 118 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 120 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 121 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 123 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 124 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 125 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 126 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 127 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 128 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 129 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:54 130 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 131 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:24 132 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:15 133 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 134 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:55 135 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 136 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:08:36 137 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 138 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 139 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:38 DNS Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida DNF Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 3 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 8 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 6 6 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 7 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 4 8 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 9 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2 10 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 - Offagna, km 36.2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 3 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 2 - Ostra, km 75.8) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 pts 2 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 4 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 11:29:42 2 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Bahrain-Merida 5 UAE Team Emirates 6 Movistar Team 7 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 Lotto Soudal 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Mitchelton-Scott 11 Team Sky 12 Groupama-FDJ 13 Dimension Data 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Trek-Segafredo 16 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:50 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:05 18 BMC Racing Team 0:01:47 19 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:02:11 20 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:21 21 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 22 Team Sunweb 0:15:05

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 25:21:22 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:34 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:37 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39 9 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:41 10 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:20 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:42 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:43 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:24 16 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:50 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:03:45 19 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:51 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:01 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:17 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:55 23 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:04 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:05 25 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:07:37 26 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:55 27 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:59 28 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:38 29 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:52 30 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:03 31 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:08 32 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:33 33 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:07 34 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:01 35 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:31 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:44 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:48 38 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:15:33 39 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:16:37 40 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:23 41 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:38 42 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:14 43 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:51 44 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:53 45 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:43 46 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:45 47 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:50 48 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:20:07 49 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:28 50 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:46 51 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:04 52 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:22:43 53 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:22:57 54 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:23:20 55 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:24:08 56 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:12 57 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:09 58 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:46 59 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:23 60 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:27:30 61 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:27:32 62 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:38 63 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:27:42 64 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:49 65 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:51 66 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:39 67 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 68 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:30:08 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:13 70 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:29 71 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:41 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:02 73 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:32:22 74 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:56 75 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:33:08 76 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:55 77 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:47 78 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:35:40 79 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:19 80 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:24 81 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:26 82 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:36:44 83 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:55 84 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:36:56 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:36:59 86 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:06 87 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:23 88 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:40 89 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:14 90 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:40:01 91 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:41:21 92 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:34 93 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:41:46 94 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:43:10 95 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:36 96 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:53 97 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:11 98 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:44:24 99 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:44:42 100 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:44:46 101 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:45:08 102 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:45:12 103 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:45:22 104 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:45:35 105 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:46:14 106 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:47:17 107 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:17 108 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:32 109 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:49:20 110 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:50:58 111 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:48 112 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:51:59 113 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:52:01 114 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:15 115 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:45 116 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:53:03 117 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:53:04 118 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:54:00 119 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:54:38 120 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:55:00 121 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:26 122 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:55:27 123 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:55:47 124 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:56:14 125 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:56:43 126 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:45 127 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:06 128 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:58:37 129 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:46 130 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:32 131 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:00:33 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:35 133 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:00:55 134 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:01:04 135 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:01:25 136 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:01:57 137 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:02:21 138 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:03:09 139 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:15:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 33 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 24 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 24 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 21 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 16 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 11 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 14 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 15 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 16 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 8 17 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 8 18 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 20 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 6 22 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 23 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 6 24 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 25 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 26 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 4 27 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 4 29 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 30 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 31 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 4 32 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 33 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 4 34 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 3 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 36 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 37 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 38 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 39 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 40 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 42 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2 43 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1 45 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 46 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1 47 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 35 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 25 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 15 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 7 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 8 8 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 8 9 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 10 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 12 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 7 13 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 14 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 3 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 20 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 21 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 24 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2 25 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 26 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 2 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 30 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 31 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25:22:01 2 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 4 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:22:41 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:00 6 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:31:43 7 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:27 8 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:44 9 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:35 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:40:42 11 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:41:07 12 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:57 13 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:43:45 14 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:44:33 15 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:44:43 16 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:47:53 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:50:19 18 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:06 19 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:52:24 20 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:52:25 21 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:47 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:06 23 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:27 24 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:07 25 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:59:54 26 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:00:46 27 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:01:42 28 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:02:30