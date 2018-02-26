Mark Cavendish home after concussion in Abu Dhabi

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish back at his team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish makes his complaints (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Mark Cavendish crashed at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Twitter) Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish exits the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Mark Cavendish exits the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish is home again after receiving medical permission to fly. The Dimension Data rider suffered a concussion and whiplash after crashing in the neutralized zone of the first stage of the Tour of Abu Dhabi. He is expected to resume his full training schedule in the coming days.

After being treated at hospital, he returned to the team hotel. He continued to suffer from headaches and neck problems, and remained in the hotel.

"On Saturday he got the green light from the doctor," sports director Rolf Aldag told the Belga news agency on Sunday morning. "He no longer had a headache and was allowed to board the plane. With a concussion you have to be careful, you can not resume your normal life too quickly. Now he has left for home. There he can rest and fully recover.

"I expect he can train again on Monday, slightly on the rollers or maybe on the road. He can not resume too early either." Cavendish's next scheduled races are Tirreno-Adriatico (March 7-13) and Milan-San Remo (March 17).