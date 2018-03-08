Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Kittel victorious on stage 2 in Follonica

BMC Racing's Paddy Bevin takes overall lead

Image 1 of 43

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 43

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 43

The bunch sprint at stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico

The bunch sprint at stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 43

Marcel Kittel wins stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Marcel Kittel wins stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

Chris Froome at the start of stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Chris Froome at the start of stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

Greg Van Avermaet during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Greg Van Avermaet during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

Damiano Caruso (BMC) in the leader's jersey during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Damiano Caruso (BMC) in the leader's jersey during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

Team Sky and Chris Froome during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Team Sky and Chris Froome during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

Mitchelton-Scott during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Mitchelton-Scott during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

Marcel Kittel wins stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Marcel Kittel wins stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 43

Marcel Kittel wins stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Marcel Kittel wins stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 43

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the young rider jersey after stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the young rider jersey after stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 43

Marcel Kittel celebrates his win at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Marcel Kittel celebrates his win at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 14 of 43

Marcel Kittel on his way to winning stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Marcel Kittel on his way to winning stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 15 of 43

Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini) in the mountain jersey at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini) in the mountain jersey at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 16 of 43

Patrick Bevin (BMC) leads the overall after stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Patrick Bevin (BMC) leads the overall after stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 17 of 43

The peloton at Tirreno-Adriatico

The peloton at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 18 of 43

Marcel Kittel celebrates his win at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Marcel Kittel celebrates his win at stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 19 of 43

Guillaume Bovin (Israel Cycling Academy) crashes into a field at Tirreno-Adriatico

Guillaume Bovin (Israel Cycling Academy) crashes into a field at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 20 of 43

Patrick Bevin (BMC) leads Tirreno-Adriatico

Patrick Bevin (BMC) leads Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 21 of 43

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) too late with the bike throw to beat Kittel

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) too late with the bike throw to beat Kittel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Team Sky chase on

Team Sky chase on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

Damiano Caruso (BMC) in the blue leader's jersey

Damiano Caruso (BMC) in the blue leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 43

Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy) leads the breakaway

Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 43

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) leads Alexandr Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy)

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) leads Alexandr Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

Alexandr Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) and Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy)

Alexandr Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) and Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 43

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 43

Marcel Kittel and fellow German Marcus Burghardt

Marcel Kittel and fellow German Marcus Burghardt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome at the back of the Team Sky train

Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome at the back of the Team Sky train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 43

Stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

Stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico was flat out

Stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico was flat out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 43

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 43

First win of the season for Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

First win of the season for Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 43

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 43

Mikel Landa (Movistar)

Mikel Landa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 43

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 43

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 43

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 43

Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac)

Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 43

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 43

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel got his first win of the season during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico. Katusha-Alpecin gave him a perfect lead out in the crash-marred final circuit and set him up to take the bunch-sprint victory in Follonica ahead of world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

"I've been waiting a long time for this victory now," Kittel said. "Since the beginning of the season not everything has always worked perfect, and we tried very hard, and finally we got this victory as a reward. I'm very happy. The team did a very good job today. I have to say a big, big thank you to everyone for helping me. I think this is a big boost for the whole group."

The blue leader's jersey transferred from BMC Racing's Damiano Caruso to his teammate Patrick Bevin, who finished fifth on the day. Caruso is now in second overall, Greg Van Avermaet is third and Rohan Dennis fourth. All four have same time after the previous day's team time trial. 

"It just came about," said a surprised Bevin. "It's a stage where we didn't have to work; my teammates set me up to have a sprint. We don't have a guy to sprint, and they were keen to have me have a go in the final.

"I got caught behind that crash on the final lap and only just got back on but had a pretty good go through the bunch as it was spread out. It's a weird feeling to take a jersey off a teammate, but the plan for the week doesn't change.

"It's a nice feeling. Like I said, it's a really weird feeling to take a jersey off a teammate, especially one that's here to lead the race. I don't mind babysitting it for a day, but as we hit tomorrow nothing changes."

Daryl Impey leads the Mitchelton-Scott team in fifth place overall at four seconds, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) sits nine seconds back in ninth place.

The day's three escapees, Alexandr Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), were caught and passed on the first of three 8.6km finishing circuits in Fallonica.

BMC led the way, initially challenged by Mitchelton-Scott, Astana and Katusha-Alpecin, but after a recon of the final circuit, speeds markedly increased as the peloton passed under the finish banner with one lap to go.

It was Trek-Segafredo, EF Education First-Drapac and Lotto Soudal that came to the fore with their sprinters in tow. But a crash on the left side of the road disrupted the rhythm of the lead-out trains and took down some 30 riders. The first 50 or so men that were unaffected by the crash split off the front and continued, with the anticipated bunch sprint only seven kilometres away.

In the final kilometre it was still Trek-Segafredo followed by EF Education First-Drapac, but Katusha-Alpecin had big plans for Kittel, and they launched him into a sprint in the last few hundred metres, and even from 50 metres out it was clear he was on his way to winning the stage.

"It's always a mental challenge to deal with this [taking a while to win], but I benefit from the years I've been a professional, with all the experience I'm able to handle this situation," Kittel said.

"I was always motivated every race, but in the first races this year not everything was going well, which is normal and expected. This is a big relief now. I'm very happy to win in Tirreno, it's a big race, a big first victory for me this season and the whole team."

How it unfolded

Stage 2's 167km route started in Camaiore and was a day for the sprinters. Aside from the climb of Montemagno at the start of the stage, the rest was a flat, southward route to the finish city, where the peloton completed three 8.3km laps in Follonica.

Notably absent from the sprint stage was Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who crashed and broke a rib during the team time trial. He finished the opening stage outside the time limit, and race officials deemed him ineligible to start the second stage.

The move of the day emerged on the Montemagno, with Alexandr Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) going clear. Bagioli took first-place points over the top, and as the only climb of the day, he earned the event's first green mountains jersey.

The four riders opened a margin of 4:30 by the 15km mark, and then increased it to over six minutes. Bagioli sat up from the move as the remaining three pressed on to gain seven minutes.

Foliforov was the highest in the overall classification, 1:25 behind BMC's Caruso. His team, Gazprom-Rusvelo, placed 19th in the previous day's team time trial, just ahead of Wilier Triestina, Israel Cycling Academy and Nippo, all ranked in the bottom four teams.

Mosca picked up the points in the first intermediate sprint.

BMC naturally assumed their place at the front of the field with Caruso, wearing blue, protected from the wind. Teams Quick-Step and Katusha lurked just behind with their sprinters hiding in the bunch.

The sense of urgency to catch the breakaway increased as the race got closer to the second intermediate sprint, located with 25km to go, since it offered a time bonus of three seconds. Quick-Step Floors moved forward with Mitchelton-Scott and Katusha-Alpecin, and their combined efforts slashed the breakaway's advantage in half, down to three minutes at first, and then two minutes as they approached the final circuits.

The peloton didn't make the catch in time for the sprint, and Mosca, again, picked up the points along with the bonus, as the peloton's shadow loomed just behind them.

The peloton spanned wide across the coastal roads through the start-finish line with two laps to go, keeping the breakaway at 10 seconds. The speeds ramped up after the catch was made, but even with a crash on the final lap, Katusa-Alpecin's effort to bring Kittel to a winning sprint went uninterrupted.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4:12:24
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
7Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
9Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
16Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
18Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
19Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
20Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
22Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
23Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
25Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
26Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
27Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
32Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
36Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
37Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
38Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
40Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
41Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
42Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
47Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
50Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
52Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
54Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
55Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
57Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
58Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
59Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
60Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
63Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
64Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
65Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
66Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
67Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
68George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
69Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
70Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
71Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
72Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
73Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
74Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
75Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
77Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
78Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
79Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
81Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
82Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
83Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
84Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
86Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
87Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
89Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
90Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
91Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
92Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
93Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
94Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
95Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:21
96Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:23
97Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:26
98Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:28
99Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:30
100Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:34
101Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:00
102Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
103Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
104Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
105Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
106Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
108Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:00
109Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
110Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
111Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
113Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
114Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
115Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
116Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
117Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
118Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:13
119Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:42
120Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
121Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
122Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:02:30
123Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:02:47
124Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:03:18
125Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:20
126Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
129Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
130Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
133Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
134Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
135Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
136Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
137Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
138Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
139Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
140Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:05:15
141Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:05:44
142Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:01
143Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:22
144August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:52
145Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
146Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
147Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
148Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:41
149Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:45
150Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
151Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:47
152Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:06
153Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:46
DNSMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Donoratico
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5pts
2Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy3
3Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1

Sprint 2 - Follonica
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5pts
2Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy3
3Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky7
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
7Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
9Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 1 - Montemagno, km. 4.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
3Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
4Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia4:12:24
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
6Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
7Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
9Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
10Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
12Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
15Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
16Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
17Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:28
18Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:00
19Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
20Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
22Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:20
23Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
24Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
25Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
26Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:05:15
27Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:01
28Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:52
29Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:47
30Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:06

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:37:12
2Quick-Step Floors
3Team Sky
4UAE Team Emirates
5Movistar Team
6LottoNL-Jumbo
7Katusha-Alpecin
8Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
9Mitchelton-Scott
10Bora-Hansgrohe
11Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
12Astana Pro Team
13Lotto Soudal
14Dimension Data
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Trek-Segafredo
17Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Bahrain-Merida
19EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
20Team Sunweb
21GFC0:01:00
22Israel-Cycling Academy0:02:42

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team4:34:43
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:04
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:09
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
8Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
9Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
10Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
11Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:18
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:24
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:25
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
17Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
18Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:34
25Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
26Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
27Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
28Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
32Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
33Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
34Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
35Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
36Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:49
38Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
39Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
40Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
41Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:50
42Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
43Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
44Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
45Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
46Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
47Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
48Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:51
49Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
50George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
51Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
52Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:53
53Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
54Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:54
59Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
60Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:55
61Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
62Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:04
65Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:06
68Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
69Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:14
70Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:16
71Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
72José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:21
73Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:25
74Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
75Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
76Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:28
77Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:34
78Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
79Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
80Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:36
81Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
82Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:38
83Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
84Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:39
85Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
86Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:40
87Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:42
88Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:45
89Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:48
90Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
91Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
92Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
93Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:57
94Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
95Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:09
96Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:14
97Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
99Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
100Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:17
101Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:28
102Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:31
103Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:33
104Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
105Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:34
106Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:02:41
107Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:02:45
108Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:54
109Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
110Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:57
111Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
112Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:24
113Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:29
114Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
115Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
116Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:03:41
118Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
119Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:03:43
120Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:06
121Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:11
122Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:18
123Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:24
124Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:36
125Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:43
126Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
127Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:51
128Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:52
129Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:55
130Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:12
131Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:05:17
132Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:32
133Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:39
134Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:50
135Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:56
136Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
137Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:57
138Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:05:59
139Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:05
140Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:07:08
141Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:07:56
142Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:08
143Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:26
144Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
145Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:08:38
146Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:39
147August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:10
148Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:28
149Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:32
150Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:54
151Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:24
152Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:29
153Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky7
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
7Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy6
8Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
9Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
10Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
11Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
12Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2
13Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
3Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
4Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:34:58
2Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:10
3Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:30
4Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
5Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:51
9Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:59
10Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:10
11Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
12Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:19
13Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:23
14Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:24
15Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
16Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:13
17Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:02:26
18Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:39
19Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:14
20Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:56
21Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:40
22Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:05:02
23Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:41
24Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
25Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:50
26Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:07:41
27Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:53
28Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:18
29Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:24
30Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:59:31
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:04
3Team Sky0:00:09
4Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
5Team Sunweb0:00:25
6Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
8Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
9UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Bahrain-Merida0:00:49
12Movistar Team0:00:50
13LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:51
14Astana Pro Team0:00:53
15Lotto Soudal0:00:58
16AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
17Dimension Data0:01:16
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:25
19Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:34
20Groupama-FDJ0:01:53
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:57
22Israel-Cycling Academy0:04:29

