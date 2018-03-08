Tirreno-Adriatico: Kittel victorious on stage 2 in Follonica
BMC Racing's Paddy Bevin takes overall lead
Stage 2: Camaiore - Follonica
Marcel Kittel got his first win of the season during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico. Katusha-Alpecin gave him a perfect lead out in the crash-marred final circuit and set him up to take the bunch-sprint victory in Follonica ahead of world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).
"I've been waiting a long time for this victory now," Kittel said. "Since the beginning of the season not everything has always worked perfect, and we tried very hard, and finally we got this victory as a reward. I'm very happy. The team did a very good job today. I have to say a big, big thank you to everyone for helping me. I think this is a big boost for the whole group."
The blue leader's jersey transferred from BMC Racing's Damiano Caruso to his teammate Patrick Bevin, who finished fifth on the day. Caruso is now in second overall, Greg Van Avermaet is third and Rohan Dennis fourth. All four have same time after the previous day's team time trial.
"It just came about," said a surprised Bevin. "It's a stage where we didn't have to work; my teammates set me up to have a sprint. We don't have a guy to sprint, and they were keen to have me have a go in the final.
"I got caught behind that crash on the final lap and only just got back on but had a pretty good go through the bunch as it was spread out. It's a weird feeling to take a jersey off a teammate, but the plan for the week doesn't change.
"It's a nice feeling. Like I said, it's a really weird feeling to take a jersey off a teammate, especially one that's here to lead the race. I don't mind babysitting it for a day, but as we hit tomorrow nothing changes."
Daryl Impey leads the Mitchelton-Scott team in fifth place overall at four seconds, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) sits nine seconds back in ninth place.
The day's three escapees, Alexandr Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), were caught and passed on the first of three 8.6km finishing circuits in Fallonica.
BMC led the way, initially challenged by Mitchelton-Scott, Astana and Katusha-Alpecin, but after a recon of the final circuit, speeds markedly increased as the peloton passed under the finish banner with one lap to go.
It was Trek-Segafredo, EF Education First-Drapac and Lotto Soudal that came to the fore with their sprinters in tow. But a crash on the left side of the road disrupted the rhythm of the lead-out trains and took down some 30 riders. The first 50 or so men that were unaffected by the crash split off the front and continued, with the anticipated bunch sprint only seven kilometres away.
In the final kilometre it was still Trek-Segafredo followed by EF Education First-Drapac, but Katusha-Alpecin had big plans for Kittel, and they launched him into a sprint in the last few hundred metres, and even from 50 metres out it was clear he was on his way to winning the stage.
"It's always a mental challenge to deal with this [taking a while to win], but I benefit from the years I've been a professional, with all the experience I'm able to handle this situation," Kittel said.
"I was always motivated every race, but in the first races this year not everything was going well, which is normal and expected. This is a big relief now. I'm very happy to win in Tirreno, it's a big race, a big first victory for me this season and the whole team."
How it unfolded
Stage 2's 167km route started in Camaiore and was a day for the sprinters. Aside from the climb of Montemagno at the start of the stage, the rest was a flat, southward route to the finish city, where the peloton completed three 8.3km laps in Follonica.
Notably absent from the sprint stage was Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who crashed and broke a rib during the team time trial. He finished the opening stage outside the time limit, and race officials deemed him ineligible to start the second stage.
The move of the day emerged on the Montemagno, with Alexandr Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) going clear. Bagioli took first-place points over the top, and as the only climb of the day, he earned the event's first green mountains jersey.
The four riders opened a margin of 4:30 by the 15km mark, and then increased it to over six minutes. Bagioli sat up from the move as the remaining three pressed on to gain seven minutes.
Foliforov was the highest in the overall classification, 1:25 behind BMC's Caruso. His team, Gazprom-Rusvelo, placed 19th in the previous day's team time trial, just ahead of Wilier Triestina, Israel Cycling Academy and Nippo, all ranked in the bottom four teams.
Mosca picked up the points in the first intermediate sprint.
BMC naturally assumed their place at the front of the field with Caruso, wearing blue, protected from the wind. Teams Quick-Step and Katusha lurked just behind with their sprinters hiding in the bunch.
The sense of urgency to catch the breakaway increased as the race got closer to the second intermediate sprint, located with 25km to go, since it offered a time bonus of three seconds. Quick-Step Floors moved forward with Mitchelton-Scott and Katusha-Alpecin, and their combined efforts slashed the breakaway's advantage in half, down to three minutes at first, and then two minutes as they approached the final circuits.
The peloton didn't make the catch in time for the sprint, and Mosca, again, picked up the points along with the bonus, as the peloton's shadow loomed just behind them.
The peloton spanned wide across the coastal roads through the start-finish line with two laps to go, keeping the breakaway at 10 seconds. The speeds ramped up after the catch was made, but even with a crash on the final lap, Katusa-Alpecin's effort to bring Kittel to a winning sprint went uninterrupted.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:12:24
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|7
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|20
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|23
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|26
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|41
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|50
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|52
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|54
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|59
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|63
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|64
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|67
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|68
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|71
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|73
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|75
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|77
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|78
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|79
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|82
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|83
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|84
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|86
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|89
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|90
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|91
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|92
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|93
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:21
|96
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|97
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|98
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:28
|99
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:30
|100
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:34
|101
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|102
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|105
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|106
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|108
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:00
|109
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|110
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|111
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|113
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|114
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|115
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|118
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:13
|119
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:42
|120
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|122
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:30
|123
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:47
|124
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:03:18
|125
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:20
|126
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|129
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|130
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|132
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|134
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|135
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|139
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|140
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:05:15
|141
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:44
|142
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:01
|143
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:22
|144
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:52
|145
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|146
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|147
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|148
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:41
|149
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:45
|150
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|151
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:47
|152
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:06
|153
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:46
|DNS
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|3
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|3
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|7
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|7
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|9
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|4
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|4:12:24
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:28
|18
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:00
|19
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|20
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:20
|23
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|25
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:05:15
|27
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:01
|28
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:52
|29
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:47
|30
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:37:12
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Dimension Data
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|19
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|Team Sunweb
|21
|GFC
|0:01:00
|22
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:02:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|4:34:43
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|17
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:34
|25
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|26
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|33
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|34
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:49
|38
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|42
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|46
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|47
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|49
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:53
|53
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:54
|59
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:55
|61
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|62
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:04
|65
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:06
|68
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|69
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|70
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:16
|71
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|72
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|73
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:25
|74
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|75
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|76
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|77
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:34
|78
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|79
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|80
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:36
|81
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|82
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:38
|83
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|84
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:39
|85
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:40
|87
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:42
|88
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:45
|89
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|90
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|91
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|92
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:57
|94
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|95
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:09
|96
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:14
|97
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|98
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|99
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|100
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:17
|101
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:28
|102
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:31
|103
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:33
|104
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:34
|106
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:41
|107
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:45
|108
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:54
|109
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:57
|111
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|112
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:24
|113
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:29
|114
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|115
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|116
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|117
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:03:41
|118
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:03:43
|120
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:06
|121
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:11
|122
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:18
|123
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:24
|124
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:36
|125
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:43
|126
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|127
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:51
|128
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:52
|129
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:55
|130
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:12
|131
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:05:17
|132
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:32
|133
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:39
|134
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:50
|135
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:56
|136
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|137
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:57
|138
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:59
|139
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:05
|140
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:08
|141
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:07:56
|142
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:08
|143
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:26
|144
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:33
|145
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:38
|146
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:39
|147
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:10
|148
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:28
|149
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:32
|150
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:54
|151
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:24
|152
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:29
|153
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|10
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|7
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|7
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|8
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|9
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|10
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|11
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|12
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|4
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:34:58
|2
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|4
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:51
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:59
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:10
|11
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:19
|13
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:23
|14
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:24
|15
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|16
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:13
|17
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:26
|18
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:39
|19
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:14
|20
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:56
|21
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:40
|22
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:05:02
|23
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:41
|24
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:50
|26
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:07:41
|27
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:53
|28
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:18
|29
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:24
|30
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:59:31
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:09
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:49
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|13
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:01:16
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:25
|19
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:34
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:53
|21
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:57
|22
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:04:29
