Marcel Kittel got his first win of the season during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico. Katusha-Alpecin gave him a perfect lead out in the crash-marred final circuit and set him up to take the bunch-sprint victory in Follonica ahead of world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

"I've been waiting a long time for this victory now," Kittel said. "Since the beginning of the season not everything has always worked perfect, and we tried very hard, and finally we got this victory as a reward. I'm very happy. The team did a very good job today. I have to say a big, big thank you to everyone for helping me. I think this is a big boost for the whole group."

The blue leader's jersey transferred from BMC Racing's Damiano Caruso to his teammate Patrick Bevin, who finished fifth on the day. Caruso is now in second overall, Greg Van Avermaet is third and Rohan Dennis fourth. All four have same time after the previous day's team time trial.

"It just came about," said a surprised Bevin. "It's a stage where we didn't have to work; my teammates set me up to have a sprint. We don't have a guy to sprint, and they were keen to have me have a go in the final.

"I got caught behind that crash on the final lap and only just got back on but had a pretty good go through the bunch as it was spread out. It's a weird feeling to take a jersey off a teammate, but the plan for the week doesn't change.

"It's a nice feeling. Like I said, it's a really weird feeling to take a jersey off a teammate, especially one that's here to lead the race. I don't mind babysitting it for a day, but as we hit tomorrow nothing changes."

Daryl Impey leads the Mitchelton-Scott team in fifth place overall at four seconds, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) sits nine seconds back in ninth place.

The day's three escapees, Alexandr Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), were caught and passed on the first of three 8.6km finishing circuits in Fallonica.

BMC led the way, initially challenged by Mitchelton-Scott, Astana and Katusha-Alpecin, but after a recon of the final circuit, speeds markedly increased as the peloton passed under the finish banner with one lap to go.

It was Trek-Segafredo, EF Education First-Drapac and Lotto Soudal that came to the fore with their sprinters in tow. But a crash on the left side of the road disrupted the rhythm of the lead-out trains and took down some 30 riders. The first 50 or so men that were unaffected by the crash split off the front and continued, with the anticipated bunch sprint only seven kilometres away.

In the final kilometre it was still Trek-Segafredo followed by EF Education First-Drapac, but Katusha-Alpecin had big plans for Kittel, and they launched him into a sprint in the last few hundred metres, and even from 50 metres out it was clear he was on his way to winning the stage.

"It's always a mental challenge to deal with this [taking a while to win], but I benefit from the years I've been a professional, with all the experience I'm able to handle this situation," Kittel said.

"I was always motivated every race, but in the first races this year not everything was going well, which is normal and expected. This is a big relief now. I'm very happy to win in Tirreno, it's a big race, a big first victory for me this season and the whole team."

How it unfolded

Stage 2's 167km route started in Camaiore and was a day for the sprinters. Aside from the climb of Montemagno at the start of the stage, the rest was a flat, southward route to the finish city, where the peloton completed three 8.3km laps in Follonica.

Notably absent from the sprint stage was Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who crashed and broke a rib during the team time trial. He finished the opening stage outside the time limit, and race officials deemed him ineligible to start the second stage.

The move of the day emerged on the Montemagno, with Alexandr Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) going clear. Bagioli took first-place points over the top, and as the only climb of the day, he earned the event's first green mountains jersey.

The four riders opened a margin of 4:30 by the 15km mark, and then increased it to over six minutes. Bagioli sat up from the move as the remaining three pressed on to gain seven minutes.

Foliforov was the highest in the overall classification, 1:25 behind BMC's Caruso. His team, Gazprom-Rusvelo, placed 19th in the previous day's team time trial, just ahead of Wilier Triestina, Israel Cycling Academy and Nippo, all ranked in the bottom four teams.

Mosca picked up the points in the first intermediate sprint.

BMC naturally assumed their place at the front of the field with Caruso, wearing blue, protected from the wind. Teams Quick-Step and Katusha lurked just behind with their sprinters hiding in the bunch.

The sense of urgency to catch the breakaway increased as the race got closer to the second intermediate sprint, located with 25km to go, since it offered a time bonus of three seconds. Quick-Step Floors moved forward with Mitchelton-Scott and Katusha-Alpecin, and their combined efforts slashed the breakaway's advantage in half, down to three minutes at first, and then two minutes as they approached the final circuits.

The peloton didn't make the catch in time for the sprint, and Mosca, again, picked up the points along with the bonus, as the peloton's shadow loomed just behind them.

The peloton spanned wide across the coastal roads through the start-finish line with two laps to go, keeping the breakaway at 10 seconds. The speeds ramped up after the catch was made, but even with a crash on the final lap, Katusa-Alpecin's effort to bring Kittel to a winning sprint went uninterrupted.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4:12:24 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 7 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 20 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 23 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 25 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 26 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 32 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 36 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 37 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 41 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 42 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 47 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 50 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 52 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 54 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 55 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 57 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 58 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 59 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 63 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 64 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 65 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 66 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 67 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 68 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 73 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 74 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 75 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 77 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 78 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 79 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 81 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 82 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 83 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 84 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 86 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 87 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 89 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 90 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 91 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 92 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 93 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 94 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 95 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:21 96 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:23 97 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:26 98 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:28 99 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:30 100 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:34 101 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:00 102 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 103 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 104 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 105 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 106 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 108 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:00 109 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 110 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 111 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 113 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 114 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 115 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 116 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 117 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 118 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:13 119 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:42 120 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 122 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:30 123 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:47 124 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:03:18 125 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:20 126 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 129 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 130 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 133 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 134 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 135 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 136 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 138 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 139 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 140 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:05:15 141 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:44 142 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:01 143 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:22 144 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:52 145 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 146 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 147 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 148 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:41 149 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:45 150 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 151 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:47 152 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:06 153 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:46 DNS Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Donoratico # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 3 3 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Sprint 2 - Follonica # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 3 3 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 7 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 7 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 9 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 1 - Montemagno, km. 4.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 3 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 4 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4:12:24 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 17 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:28 18 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:00 19 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 20 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 22 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:20 23 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 24 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 25 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:05:15 27 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:01 28 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:52 29 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:47 30 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:06

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 12:37:12 2 Quick-Step Floors 3 Team Sky 4 UAE Team Emirates 5 Movistar Team 6 LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Katusha-Alpecin 8 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 9 Mitchelton-Scott 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Dimension Data 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Trek-Segafredo 17 Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 Bahrain-Merida 19 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 Team Sunweb 21 GFC 0:01:00 22 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:02:42

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 4:34:43 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:09 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 9 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 11 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:15 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 13 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:18 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:25 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 17 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:28 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:34 25 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 26 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 27 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 28 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 33 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 34 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 35 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:49 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 41 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:50 42 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 46 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 47 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 48 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:51 49 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 50 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 51 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:53 53 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 54 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 55 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:54 59 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:55 61 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 62 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:04 65 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:06 68 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 69 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:14 70 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:16 71 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 72 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:21 73 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:25 74 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 75 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 76 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:28 77 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:34 78 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 79 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 80 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:36 81 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37 82 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:38 83 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 84 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:39 85 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 86 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:40 87 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:42 88 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:45 89 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:48 90 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 91 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 92 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 93 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:57 94 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 95 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09 96 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:14 97 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 98 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 99 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 100 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:17 101 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:28 102 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:31 103 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:33 104 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:34 106 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:41 107 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:45 108 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:54 109 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 110 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:57 111 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 112 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:24 113 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:29 114 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 115 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 116 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 117 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:03:41 118 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 119 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:03:43 120 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:06 121 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:11 122 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:18 123 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:24 124 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:36 125 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:43 126 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 127 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:51 128 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:52 129 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:55 130 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:12 131 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:05:17 132 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:32 133 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:39 134 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:50 135 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:56 136 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 137 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:57 138 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:59 139 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:05 140 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:08 141 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:07:56 142 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:08 143 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:26 144 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 145 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:38 146 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:39 147 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:10 148 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:28 149 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:32 150 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:54 151 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:24 152 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:29 153 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 7 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 7 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 6 8 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 9 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 10 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 11 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 12 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 14 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 3 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 4 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:34:58 2 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30 4 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 5 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:51 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:59 10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:10 11 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:19 13 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:23 14 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:24 15 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 16 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:13 17 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:26 18 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:39 19 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:14 20 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:56 21 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:40 22 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:05:02 23 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:41 24 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 25 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:50 26 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:07:41 27 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:53 28 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:18 29 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:24 30 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:39