Tirreno-Adriatico: Kwiatkowski holds on to win the overall
Dennis takes out final time trial, Thomas moves onto final podium with Caruso
Stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto (ITT) -
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took the overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico after extending his race lead in a wet time trial. Kwiatkowski went into the final stage with a three-second advantage over Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing), but put time into the Italian over the 10-kilometre course.
In the blue skinsuit of race leader, victory never looked in doubt for Kwiatkowski, who posted a time of 11:34, just 20 seconds shy of the day's winner Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing). Caruso gave away 21 seconds to Kwiatkowski, but held onto second place in the overall standings, despite a strong ride from Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) that saw him leapfrog Mikel Landa (Movistar) into the final podium spot.
"When I was warming up it started raining so I was scared something might go wrong. I had to go with lower tyre pressure. It was tricky, I don't know if there were crashes but there were a couple of corners, and anything could happen. I had to be careful but I had good feelings today and that's why I could finish so well," said Kwiatkowski.
"That's my most important stage race victory. So far I won twice Algarve which isn't WorldTour, but this is a beautiful race with a beautiful trophy. Tirreno-Adriatico is one of hardest stage races to win so I'm really happy to be on the first step.
"It's been a difficult week for all Team Sky, we had some bad luck with Geraint Thomas, but at the end of the day we were motivated to have a really good race and that's how it was."
Dennis gives BMC bookend victories
Dennis took the stage victory after rounding the pan-flat course in dry conditions in a time of 11:14. Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) came closest to toppling the Australian national champion but was four seconds shy of Dennis' effort and had to settle for second place with Team Sky's Jonathan Castroviejo a further four seconds back to finish third on the day.
"To be honest, I was nervous about it. I was looking at the best times on this course thinking what I needed to aim for," Dennis explained. "In the end, I thought I needed to go faster than last year to win and I was right to say that because Jos did the same time as I did last year so if I didn't beat my time then I wouldn't have won.
"We won the first stage in the team time trial, it was a hard one to win. From then, it was all teamwork and working around Damiano and trying to make sure he had the best possible chance to win the overall. Unfortunately, he didn't win but he has been exceptional this week making sure he didn't lose too much time on the mountain stages. Hats off to him for second overall."
After a week of tough racing, the 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico drew to a close with a crucial 10-kilometre test around San Benedetto del Tronto. Clouds loomed overhead as the riders prepared for the final effort of the one-week race, but much of the peloton would enjoy dry conditions.
Trek-Segafredo shared around the honour of fastest time with Ryan Mullen setting an early benchmark of 11:38 before he was beaten by his teammate Mads Pedersen, who rolled around the 10km course in a time of 11:22. Pedersen's effort would allow him more than half an hour in the hot-seat before Dennis came along and bested him. There were a few tense moments as Van Emden closed in on the finish line, but once the rain began to fall it was always going to be hard to push Dennis off the top spot.
As the final few riders rolled off the start ramp, the focus turned from the stage win to the overall victory. Thomas started the day just 29 seconds behind his teammate Kwiatkowski in the standings, despite that untimely mechanical earlier in the race, and had a genuine shot at moving back into the blue jersey. The Welshman finished in a time of 11:37, which would prove more than enough to move ahead of Landa, who slipped down to sixth overall after a poor performance in the time trial.
It looked like Thomas might be able to cleat Caruso too, but the Italian did enough to hold him off by eight seconds. There were no such worries for Kwiatkowski, who went three seconds quicker than Thomas over the course and increased his winning margin over Caruso to 24 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:15
|2
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:03
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:08
|5
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|6
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:13
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:13
|8
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:16
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|10
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:18
|11
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|14
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|15
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|16
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:22
|17
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:23
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:23
|19
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:24
|21
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:25
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|23
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:28
|24
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:29
|25
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|26
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|27
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:30
|28
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|29
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|30
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|33
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|34
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:39
|35
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|36
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:40
|37
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|38
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:41
|39
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:42
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|41
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:44
|43
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:45
|44
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|45
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|46
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|47
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|48
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:48
|49
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:50
|50
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:50
|51
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|52
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:52
|54
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|55
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|56
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:54
|57
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:55
|58
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:55
|59
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:55
|60
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:56
|61
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|62
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:57
|63
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:57
|64
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|65
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:58
|66
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:59
|67
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:59
|68
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:59
|69
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:00
|70
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|71
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:03
|72
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:03
|73
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|74
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:04
|75
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|76
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|77
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|78
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|79
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:07
|80
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:08
|80
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|82
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|83
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|84
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:09
|85
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:10
|86
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|87
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:10
|88
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|89
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:11
|90
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:12
|91
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:12
|92
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:13
|93
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|94
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:14
|95
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:14
|96
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:15
|97
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:16
|98
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:16
|99
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:22
|100
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:25
|101
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:26
|102
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:27
|103
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:27
|104
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:27
|105
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|106
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:29
|107
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:31
|108
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:34
|109
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|110
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:34
|111
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:34
|112
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:36
|113
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:38
|114
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:38
|115
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:38
|116
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:39
|117
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:40
|118
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:42
|119
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:42
|120
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:44
|121
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:44
|122
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:47
|123
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:47
|124
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:47
|125
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:48
|126
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:49
|127
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:52
|128
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:54
|129
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:56
|130
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:56
|131
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:59
|132
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:01
|133
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:07
|134
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:24
|135
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:26
|DNS
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNS
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|DNS
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNS
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|5
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|8
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|34:20:00
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:00
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:18:00
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:00
|5
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:00
|6
|Movistar Team
|1:01:00
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:08:00
|8
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:21:00
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:22:00
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:23:00
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:26:00
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:00
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|1:41:00
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|1:50:00
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Team Sunweb
|1:54:00
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|2:23:00
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:46:00
|19
|Dimension Data
|2:47:00
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3:34:00
|21
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3:39:00
|22
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|3:53:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|25:32:56
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:06
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:10
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:15
|8
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:22
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:59
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:02
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:31
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:34
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|16
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:27
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:51
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:56
|19
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:23
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:41
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:05:21
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:26
|23
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:34
|24
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:29
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:35
|26
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:44
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:47
|28
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:58
|29
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:01
|30
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:18
|31
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:47
|32
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:06
|33
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:31
|34
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:31
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:33
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:21
|37
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:39
|38
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:16:23
|39
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:16:47
|40
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:16
|41
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:17
|42
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:44
|43
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:31
|44
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:46
|45
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:47
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:52
|48
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:20:05
|49
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:39
|50
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:47
|51
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:22:46
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:48
|53
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:23:12
|54
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:24:16
|55
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:25:26
|56
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:39
|57
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:48
|58
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:27:49
|59
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:53
|60
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:10
|61
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:13
|62
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:20
|63
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:26
|64
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:40
|65
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:28:48
|66
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:28:57
|67
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:29:30
|68
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:22
|69
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:23
|70
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:25
|71
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:31:55
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:50
|73
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:33:27
|74
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:04
|75
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:22
|76
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:41
|77
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:35:59
|78
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:29
|79
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:39
|80
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:36:44
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:37:19
|82
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:36
|83
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:53
|84
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:41
|85
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:59
|86
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:07
|87
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:40:09
|88
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:40:45
|89
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:55
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:01
|91
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:44:24
|92
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:44:33
|93
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:45:20
|94
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:45:27
|95
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:31
|96
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:45:42
|97
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:45:49
|98
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:46:16
|99
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:46:36
|100
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:47:07
|101
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:47:17
|102
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:20
|103
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:49
|104
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:54
|105
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:49:59
|106
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:11
|107
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:58
|108
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:52:28
|109
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:39
|110
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:52:44
|111
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:53:25
|112
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:54:17
|113
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:54:21
|114
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:54:26
|115
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:14
|116
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:55:52
|117
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:56:29
|118
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:55
|119
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:57:01
|120
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:57:38
|121
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:57:39
|122
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:10
|123
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:58:11
|124
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:58:50
|125
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:00:36
|126
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:42
|127
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:01:20
|128
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:01:25
|129
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:02:09
|130
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:02:17
|131
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:02:39
|132
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:03:17
|133
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:03:19
|134
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:03:57
|135
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:17:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|33
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|16
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|12
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|14
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|15
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|17
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|18
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|21
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|8
|23
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|25
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|26
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|27
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|28
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|29
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|31
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|32
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|34
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|35
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|4
|36
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|37
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|4
|38
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|39
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|40
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|42
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|43
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|44
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|45
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|46
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|48
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|49
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|50
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1
|51
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|52
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|35
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|25
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|7
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|8
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|8
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|10
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|12
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|13
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|14
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|22
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|23
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|24
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|28
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|29
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25:34:02
|2
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:21
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:22:06
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:24
|6
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:32:21
|7
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:47
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:35
|9
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:03
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:49
|11
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:43:18
|12
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:44:14
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:44:21
|14
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:45:30
|15
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:47:48
|16
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:05
|17
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:19
|18
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:53:11
|19
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:53:15
|20
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:08
|21
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:33
|22
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:04
|23
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:30
|24
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:01:03
|25
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:01:33
|26
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:02:11
|27
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:02:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|76:02:04
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:39
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:43
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:41
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:52
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:55
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:09:02
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:16
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:29
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:00
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22:26
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:11
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:28
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:28:50
|15
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:52
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:53
|17
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:39:18
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:54:14
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:30
|20
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|1:04:33
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:11:30
|22
|Team Sunweb
|1:48:08
