Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took the overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico after extending his race lead in a wet time trial. Kwiatkowski went into the final stage with a three-second advantage over Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing), but put time into the Italian over the 10-kilometre course.

In the blue skinsuit of race leader, victory never looked in doubt for Kwiatkowski, who posted a time of 11:34, just 20 seconds shy of the day's winner Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing). Caruso gave away 21 seconds to Kwiatkowski, but held onto second place in the overall standings, despite a strong ride from Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) that saw him leapfrog Mikel Landa (Movistar) into the final podium spot.

"When I was warming up it started raining so I was scared something might go wrong. I had to go with lower tyre pressure. It was tricky, I don't know if there were crashes but there were a couple of corners, and anything could happen. I had to be careful but I had good feelings today and that's why I could finish so well," said Kwiatkowski.

"That's my most important stage race victory. So far I won twice Algarve which isn't WorldTour, but this is a beautiful race with a beautiful trophy. Tirreno-Adriatico is one of hardest stage races to win so I'm really happy to be on the first step.

"It's been a difficult week for all Team Sky, we had some bad luck with Geraint Thomas, but at the end of the day we were motivated to have a really good race and that's how it was."

Dennis gives BMC bookend victories

Dennis took the stage victory after rounding the pan-flat course in dry conditions in a time of 11:14. Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) came closest to toppling the Australian national champion but was four seconds shy of Dennis' effort and had to settle for second place with Team Sky's Jonathan Castroviejo a further four seconds back to finish third on the day.

"To be honest, I was nervous about it. I was looking at the best times on this course thinking what I needed to aim for," Dennis explained. "In the end, I thought I needed to go faster than last year to win and I was right to say that because Jos did the same time as I did last year so if I didn't beat my time then I wouldn't have won.

"We won the first stage in the team time trial, it was a hard one to win. From then, it was all teamwork and working around Damiano and trying to make sure he had the best possible chance to win the overall. Unfortunately, he didn't win but he has been exceptional this week making sure he didn't lose too much time on the mountain stages. Hats off to him for second overall."

After a week of tough racing, the 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico drew to a close with a crucial 10-kilometre test around San Benedetto del Tronto. Clouds loomed overhead as the riders prepared for the final effort of the one-week race, but much of the peloton would enjoy dry conditions.

Trek-Segafredo shared around the honour of fastest time with Ryan Mullen setting an early benchmark of 11:38 before he was beaten by his teammate Mads Pedersen, who rolled around the 10km course in a time of 11:22. Pedersen's effort would allow him more than half an hour in the hot-seat before Dennis came along and bested him. There were a few tense moments as Van Emden closed in on the finish line, but once the rain began to fall it was always going to be hard to push Dennis off the top spot.

As the final few riders rolled off the start ramp, the focus turned from the stage win to the overall victory. Thomas started the day just 29 seconds behind his teammate Kwiatkowski in the standings, despite that untimely mechanical earlier in the race, and had a genuine shot at moving back into the blue jersey. The Welshman finished in a time of 11:37, which would prove more than enough to move ahead of Landa, who slipped down to sixth overall after a poor performance in the time trial.

It looked like Thomas might be able to cleat Caruso too, but the Italian did enough to hold him off by eight seconds. There were no such worries for Kwiatkowski, who went three seconds quicker than Thomas over the course and increased his winning margin over Caruso to 24 seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:11:15 2 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:03 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:07 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:08 5 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:12 6 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:13 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:13 8 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:16 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:18 10 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:18 11 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:19 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:20 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:22 14 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 15 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:22 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:22 17 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:23 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:23 19 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:24 21 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:25 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:26 23 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:29 25 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 26 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:30 27 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:30 28 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 29 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:33 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:36 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 33 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:38 34 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:39 35 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:39 36 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:40 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 38 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:41 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:42 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 41 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:44 42 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 43 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45 44 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:46 45 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 46 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:47 47 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 48 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:48 49 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:50 50 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50 51 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 52 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:52 54 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 55 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 56 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:54 57 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:55 58 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:55 59 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:55 60 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:56 61 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 62 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:57 63 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:57 64 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 65 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:58 66 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:59 67 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59 68 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:59 69 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:00 70 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 71 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:03 72 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:03 73 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:03 74 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:04 75 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 76 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:05 77 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 78 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 79 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:07 80 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:08 80 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 82 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 83 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 84 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:09 85 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:10 86 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 87 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:10 88 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 89 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:11 90 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:12 91 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:12 92 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13 93 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:13 94 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14 95 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14 96 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15 97 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:16 98 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:16 99 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:22 100 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:25 101 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:26 102 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:27 103 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:27 104 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:27 105 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 106 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29 107 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:31 108 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:34 109 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 110 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:34 111 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:34 112 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:36 113 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:38 114 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:38 115 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:38 116 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:39 117 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:40 118 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:42 119 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:42 120 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:44 121 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:44 122 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:47 123 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:47 124 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47 125 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:48 126 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:49 127 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:52 128 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:54 129 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:56 130 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:56 131 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:59 132 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:01 133 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:07 134 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:24 135 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:26 DNS Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNS Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors DNS Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors DNS Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 8 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 7 5 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 6 6 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 4 8 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 10 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 34:20:00 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:00 3 BMC Racing Team 0:18:00 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:24:00 5 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:00 6 Movistar Team 1:01:00 7 Katusha-Alpecin 1:08:00 8 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:21:00 9 Quick-Step Floors 1:22:00 10 UAE Team Emirates 1:23:00 11 Groupama-FDJ 1:26:00 12 AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:00 13 Lotto Soudal 1:41:00 14 Astana Pro Team 1:50:00 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Team Sunweb 1:54:00 17 Bahrain-Merida 2:23:00 18 Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:46:00 19 Dimension Data 2:47:00 20 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3:34:00 21 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3:39:00 22 Israel-Cycling Academy 3:53:00

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 25:32:56 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:32 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:06 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:10 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15 8 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 9 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:16 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:22 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:59 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:02 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:31 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:34 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:07 16 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:27 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:51 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:56 19 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:23 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:41 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:05:21 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:26 23 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:34 24 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:29 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:35 26 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:08:44 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:47 28 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:58 29 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:01 30 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:18 31 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:47 32 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:06 33 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:31 34 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:31 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:33 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:21 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:39 38 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:16:23 39 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:16:47 40 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:16 41 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:17 42 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:44 43 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:31 44 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:46 45 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 46 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:47 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:52 48 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:20:05 49 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:39 50 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:47 51 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:22:46 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:48 53 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:23:12 54 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:24:16 55 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:25:26 56 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:39 57 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:48 58 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:27:49 59 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:53 60 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:10 61 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:13 62 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:28:20 63 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:26 64 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:40 65 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:28:48 66 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:28:57 67 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:29:30 68 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:22 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:23 70 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:25 71 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:31:55 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:50 73 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:33:27 74 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:04 75 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:34:22 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:41 77 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:35:59 78 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:29 79 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:36:39 80 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:36:44 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:37:19 82 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:36 83 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:53 84 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:41 85 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:59 86 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:07 87 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:09 88 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:40:45 89 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:41:55 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:01 91 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:24 92 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:33 93 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:45:20 94 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:45:27 95 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:31 96 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:45:42 97 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:45:49 98 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:46:16 99 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:46:36 100 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:47:07 101 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:47:17 102 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:47:20 103 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:49 104 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:54 105 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:49:59 106 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:51:11 107 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:58 108 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:52:28 109 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:39 110 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:52:44 111 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:53:25 112 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:54:17 113 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:54:21 114 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:54:26 115 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:14 116 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:55:52 117 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:56:29 118 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:55 119 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:57:01 120 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:57:38 121 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:57:39 122 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:10 123 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:58:11 124 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:58:50 125 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:00:36 126 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:42 127 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:01:20 128 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:01:25 129 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:02:09 130 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:02:17 131 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:02:39 132 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:03:17 133 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:03:19 134 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:03:57 135 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:17:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 33 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 24 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 24 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 21 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 16 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 14 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 10 15 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 17 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 9 18 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 19 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 20 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 8 21 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 8 22 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 8 23 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 25 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 26 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 6 27 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 28 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 6 29 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 30 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 31 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 32 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 33 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 4 34 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 35 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 4 36 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 37 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 4 38 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 39 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 4 40 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 3 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 42 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 43 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 44 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 45 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 46 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 48 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 49 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1 50 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1 51 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1 52 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 35 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 25 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 15 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 7 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 8 8 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 8 9 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 10 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 12 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 7 13 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 14 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 22 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2 23 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 24 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 2 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 28 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 29 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25:34:02 2 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:21 4 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:22:06 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:24 6 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:32:21 7 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:47 8 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:35 9 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:03 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:40:49 11 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:18 12 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:44:14 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:44:21 14 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:45:30 15 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:47:48 16 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:50:05 17 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:19 18 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:53:11 19 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:53:15 20 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:08 21 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:33 22 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:04 23 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:30 24 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:01:03 25 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:01:33 26 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:02:11 27 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:02:51