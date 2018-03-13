Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Kwiatkowski holds on to win the overall

Dennis takes out final time trial, Thomas moves onto final podium with Caruso

Image 1 of 52

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 52

Damiano Caruso and Michal Kwiatkowski on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Damiano Caruso and Michal Kwiatkowski on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 52

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 52

Tiejs Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiejs Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 52

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 52

Jaimie Rosen (Movistar)

Jaimie Rosen (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 52

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 52

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 52

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 52

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 52

Ivan Santaromita (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Ivan Santaromita (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 52

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 52

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 52

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 52

Michal Kwiatkowski puts on the final leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

Michal Kwiatkowski puts on the final leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 52

Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates his overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico

Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates his overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 52

Damiano Caruso, Michal Kwiatkowski and Geraint Thomas on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Damiano Caruso, Michal Kwiatkowski and Geraint Thomas on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 52

Rohan Dennis celebrates his win in the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico

Rohan Dennis celebrates his win in the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 52

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 52

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing)

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 52

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 52

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing)

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 52

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing)

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 52

Mikel Landa (Movistar)

Mikel Landa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 52

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 52

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bahrain - Merida)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bahrain - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 52

Sergey Firsanov (Gazprom-RusVelo)

Sergey Firsanov (Gazprom-RusVelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 52

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 52

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo)

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 52

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 52

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 52

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 52

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 52

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 52

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 52

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 52

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 52

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 52

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 52

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 52

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo)

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 52

Sprint leader Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina)

Sprint leader Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 52

Eduard Grosu

Eduard Grosu
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 52

Mountains leader Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

Mountains leader Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 52

Lennard Kamna (Team Sunweb)

Lennard Kamna (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 52

The final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico

The final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 52

Clear blue skies over the riders for the final time trial of Tirreno-Adriatico

Clear blue skies over the riders for the final time trial of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 52

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 52

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 52

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took the overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico after extending his race lead in a wet time trial. Kwiatkowski went into the final stage with a three-second advantage over Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing), but put time into the Italian over the 10-kilometre course. 

In the blue skinsuit of race leader, victory never looked in doubt for Kwiatkowski, who posted a time of 11:34, just 20 seconds shy of the day's winner Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing). Caruso gave away 21 seconds to Kwiatkowski, but held onto second place in the overall standings, despite a strong ride from Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) that saw him leapfrog Mikel Landa (Movistar) into the final podium spot.

"When I was warming up it started raining so I was scared something might go wrong. I had to go with lower tyre pressure. It was tricky, I don't know if there were crashes but there were a couple of corners, and anything could happen. I had to be careful but I had good feelings today and that's why I could finish so well," said Kwiatkowski.

"That's my most important stage race victory. So far I won twice Algarve which isn't WorldTour, but this is a beautiful race with a beautiful trophy. Tirreno-Adriatico is one of hardest stage races to win so I'm really happy to be on the first step.

"It's been a difficult week for all Team Sky, we had some bad luck with Geraint Thomas, but at the end of the day we were motivated to have a really good race and that's how it was."

Dennis gives BMC bookend victories

Dennis took the stage victory after rounding the pan-flat course in dry conditions in a time of 11:14. Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) came closest to toppling the Australian national champion but was four seconds shy of Dennis' effort and had to settle for second place with Team Sky's Jonathan Castroviejo a further four seconds back to finish third on the day.

"To be honest, I was nervous about it. I was looking at the best times on this course thinking what I needed to aim for," Dennis explained. "In the end, I thought I needed to go faster than last year to win and I was right to say that because Jos did the same time as I did last year so if I didn't beat my time then I wouldn't have won.

"We won the first stage in the team time trial, it was a hard one to win. From then, it was all teamwork and working around Damiano and trying to make sure he had the best possible chance to win the overall. Unfortunately, he didn't win but he has been exceptional this week making sure he didn't lose too much time on the mountain stages. Hats off to him for second overall."

After a week of tough racing, the 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico drew to a close with a crucial 10-kilometre test around San Benedetto del Tronto. Clouds loomed overhead as the riders prepared for the final effort of the one-week race, but much of the peloton would enjoy dry conditions.

Trek-Segafredo shared around the honour of fastest time with Ryan Mullen setting an early benchmark of 11:38 before he was beaten by his teammate Mads Pedersen, who rolled around the 10km course in a time of 11:22. Pedersen's effort would allow him more than half an hour in the hot-seat before Dennis came along and bested him. There were a few tense moments as Van Emden closed in on the finish line, but once the rain began to fall it was always going to be hard to push Dennis off the top spot.

As the final few riders rolled off the start ramp, the focus turned from the stage win to the overall victory. Thomas started the day just 29 seconds behind his teammate Kwiatkowski in the standings, despite that untimely mechanical earlier in the race, and had a genuine shot at moving back into the blue jersey. The Welshman finished in a time of 11:37, which would prove more than enough to move ahead of Landa, who slipped down to sixth overall after a poor performance in the time trial.

It looked like Thomas might be able to cleat Caruso too, but the Italian did enough to hold him off by eight seconds. There were no such worries for Kwiatkowski, who went three seconds quicker than Thomas over the course and increased his winning margin over Caruso to 24 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:11:15
2Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:03
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:00:07
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:08
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:12
6Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:13
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:13
8Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:16
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:18
10Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:18
11Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:19
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:20
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:22
14Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
15Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:22
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:22
17Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:23
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:23
19Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
20Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:24
21Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:25
22Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:26
23Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:28
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:29
25Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
26Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:30
27Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:30
28Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
29Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:33
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:36
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
33Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
34Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
35José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:39
36Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:40
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
38Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:41
39Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:42
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
41Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:44
42Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:44
43Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:45
44Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:46
45Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
46Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
47Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
48Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:48
49Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:50
50Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:50
51Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
52Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
53Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:52
54Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
55Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
56Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:54
57Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:55
58George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:55
59Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:00:55
60Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:56
61Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
62Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:57
63Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:57
64Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
65Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:58
66Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:59
67Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:59
68Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:59
69Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:00
70Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
71Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:03
72Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:03
73Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:03
74Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:04
75Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
76Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:05
77Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
78Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
79Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:01:07
80Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:08
80Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
82Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
83Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:09
84Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:09
85Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:10
86Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
87Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:10
88Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
89Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:11
90Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:12
91Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:12
92Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:13
93Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:13
94Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:14
95Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:14
96Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:15
97Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:16
98Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:16
99Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:22
100Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:25
101Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:26
102Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:27
103Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:27
104Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:27
105Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
106Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
107Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:31
108Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:34
109Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:34
110Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:34
111Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:34
112Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:36
113Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:38
114Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:38
115Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:38
116Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:01:39
117Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:40
118Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:42
119Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:42
120Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:44
121Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:44
122Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:47
123Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:47
124Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:47
125Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:48
126Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:49
127August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:52
128Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:54
129Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:56
130Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:56
131Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:01:59
132Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:01
133Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:07
134Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:24
135Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:26
DNSSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNSFernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
DNSIljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNSGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky8
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo7
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky6
6Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott4
8Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo2
10Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky34:20:00
2Mitchelton-Scott0:05:00
3BMC Racing Team0:18:00
4Trek-Segafredo0:24:00
5LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:00
6Movistar Team1:01:00
7Katusha-Alpecin1:08:00
8EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:21:00
9Quick-Step Floors1:22:00
10UAE Team Emirates1:23:00
11Groupama-FDJ1:26:00
12AG2R La Mondiale1:39:00
13Lotto Soudal1:41:00
14Astana Pro Team1:50:00
15Bora-Hansgrohe
16Team Sunweb1:54:00
17Bahrain-Merida2:23:00
18Gazprom-Rusvelo2:46:00
19Dimension Data2:47:00
20Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3:34:00
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3:39:00
22Israel-Cycling Academy3:53:00

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky25:32:56
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:32
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:06
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:10
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:15
8Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
9George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:16
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:22
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:59
12Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:02
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:31
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:34
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
16Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:27
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:51
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:03:56
19Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:23
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:41
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:05:21
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:26
23Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:06:34
24Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:29
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:35
26Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:44
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:47
28José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:58
29Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:01
30Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:09:18
31Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:47
32Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:06
33Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:31
34Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:13:31
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:33
36Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:21
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:39
38Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:16:23
39Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:16:47
40Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:18:16
41Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:17
42Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:44
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:31
44Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:19:46
45Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
46Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:47
47Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:52
48Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:20:05
49Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:39
50Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:47
51Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:22:46
52Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:48
53Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:23:12
54Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:24:16
55Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:25:26
56Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:26:39
57Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:27:48
58Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:27:49
59Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:27:53
60Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:10
61Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:28:13
62Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:28:20
63Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:26
64Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:40
65Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:28:48
66Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:28:57
67Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:29:30
68Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:22
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:23
70Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:25
71Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:31:55
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:50
73Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:33:27
74Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:04
75Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:34:22
76Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:41
77Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:35:59
78Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:29
79Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:36:39
80Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:36:44
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:37:19
82Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:36
83Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:53
84Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:41
85Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:59
86Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:40:07
87Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:40:09
88Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:40:45
89Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:41:55
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:01
91Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:44:24
92Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:44:33
93Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:45:20
94Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:45:27
95Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:45:31
96Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:45:42
97Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:45:49
98Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:46:16
99Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:46:36
100August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:47:07
101Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:47:17
102Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:47:20
103Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:49
104Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:54
105Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:49:59
106Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:51:11
107Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:51:58
108Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:52:28
109Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:52:39
110Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:52:44
111Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:53:25
112Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:54:17
113Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:54:21
114Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:54:26
115Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:55:14
116Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:55:52
117Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:56:29
118Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:56:55
119Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:57:01
120Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:57:38
121Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:57:39
122Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:58:10
123Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:58:11
124Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:58:50
125Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:00:36
126Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:00:42
127Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1:01:20
128Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:01:25
129Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:02:09
130Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:02:17
131Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:02:39
132Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:03:17
133Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:03:19
134Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:03:57
135Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:17:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia33pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe30
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin24
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott24
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team21
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky16
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo14
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
12Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ10
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
14Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky10
15Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
17Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo9
18Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
19George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo8
20Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky8
21Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors8
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team8
23Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
24Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
25Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
26Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors6
27Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
28Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy6
29Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
31Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5
32Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott4
34Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
35Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini4
36Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
37Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini4
38Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
39Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy4
40Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team3
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
42Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
43Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
44Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
45Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
46Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ2
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
49Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1
50Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1
51Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1
52Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini35pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia25
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team15
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
7Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ8
8Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
9George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo7
10Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
12Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy7
13Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
14Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo5
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
16Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
19Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
22Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ2
23Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
24Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy2
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
28Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
29Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal25:34:02
2Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
4Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:22:06
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:24
6Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:32:21
7Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:47
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:35
9Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:39:03
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:40:49
11Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:43:18
12Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:44:14
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:44:21
14Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:45:30
15Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:47:48
16Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:50:05
17Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:52:19
18Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:53:11
19Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:53:15
20Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:54:08
21Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:56:33
22Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:57:04
23Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:59:30
24Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:01:03
25Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:01:33
26Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:02:11
27Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:02:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team76:02:04
2Team Sky0:00:39
3Bahrain-Merida0:00:43
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:41
5UAE Team Emirates0:02:52
6Katusha-Alpecin0:04:55
7Movistar Team0:09:02
8Quick-Step Floors0:09:16
9BMC Racing Team0:16:29
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:00
11Lotto Soudal0:22:26
12Mitchelton-Scott0:23:11
13Groupama-FDJ0:28:28
14Dimension Data0:28:50
15LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:52
16AG2R La Mondiale0:34:53
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:39:18
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:54:14
19Trek-Segafredo0:59:30
20Israel-Cycling Academy1:04:33
21Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:11:30
22Team Sunweb1:48:08

