Tirreno TTT featuring Froome, Bardet, Dumoulin & Kittel – Podcast
In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast - brought to by Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville – we analyse the opening team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.
In Italy, BMC Racing won the stage, with Mitchelton Scott and Team Sky completing the podium.
In the podcast, we hear from Chris Froome (Team Sky) with his thoughts on his team's current status after the Select Committee's report and his own case. We hear from Tom Dumoulin and Romain Bardet on their form, their Grand Tour ambitions and Froome's participation in the race, while Marcel Kittel talks about teething problems since his move to Katusha-Alpecin and how he is trying to get back to winning ways here in Italy – a country he's not competed in since 2016.
European Editor Stephen Farrand talks about the history and relevance of the race, and we also discuss Mark Cavendish's unfortunate crash and elimination from the race after missing the time cut.
