Tirreno-Adriatico: Landa wins stage 4

Late mechanical costs Thomas as Caruso takes overall lead

Mikel Landa (Movistar) took the win on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico after a hectic finale on the summit finish at Sarnano Sassotetto. He out-sprinted Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) after a hectic finish.

It's the first win of the season for the Spaniard and Spain's first victory at the race since Alberto Contador win at Guardiagrele in 2014. The Movistar man struck out on the final climb's steepest section, chasing after Majka's lead group, before powering round the outside of the final corner to edge to victory.

"I saw Sky had numbers and I decided to wait a little bit because we were a little far from the finish line when [Miguel Angel] Lopez attacked. I waited a little bit and kept the riders working and wait for the final attack," said Landa. "I'm in a new team. I'm in good shape and when you start like this in a new team I think that it gives you more confidence."

BMC's Damiano Caruso took over the blue jersey after race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) suffered a mechanical problem heading into the final kilometre.

The result leaves Caruso just one second ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski, 11 in front of Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), and 20 ahead of Landa in fourth overall, with three stages left to run including tomorrow's hilltop finish in Filottrano and Tuesday's closing time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

How it unfolded

After Friday's mammoth 234km stage, Tirreno-Adriatico's queen stage was another long one at 219km. Three classified climbs dotted the sawtooth profile, each a cat three - San Ginesio at 137.6km, Gualdo at 151.3km, and Penna San Giovanni at 170.9km. Intermediate sprints came at Colmurano at 114.3km and Sarnano at 205.8km. The day was primed for a big GC fight on the final climb of the day, however - a 13.2km ride to the finish at Sassotetto with an average gradient of 7.2 per cent and a maximum of 13 per cent.

A few kilometres into the day the breakaway formed. No major names were involved so the group hit out without much pushback from the peloton. Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) and Alexander Vlasov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) were the six men out front.

The group's gap topped out at around five minutes, but the main concern for Mosca and Bagioli was to consolidate their respective leads in the points and mountains classifications. Today's stage marked the duo's third consecutive day in the break.

Meanwhile, back in the peloton, there was trouble for Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), as the Dutchman crashed early in the stage and was forced to abandon. His team would later confirm that Dumoulin sustained bruising and abrasions but thankfully no fractures. It compounded a difficult week for him after he started the race feeling ill.

As Team Sky controlled the pace at the front of the peloton, Mosca and Bagioli duly mopped up the lion's share of the sprint and climb points. Their job done after the day's final sprint, it was down to Neilands and Vlasov to put up a token resistance as the GC riders took over seven kilometres from the line.

By that point Astana had taken control of the peloton, whittling down the peloton as the big names jostled for position among them. The Kazakh team's leader, Miguel Angel Lopez, was first to blink, attacking more than five kilometres out. He was soon joined by Majka, Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), and Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) as Team Sky controlled the pace-making some 20 seconds further back.

Majka struck out alone on the steep section 3.5km from the finish, causing Lopez to crack spectacularly as Landa attacked behind. The Spaniard didn't take long to join the remaining trio up front, but there was still drama to come.

Heading into the final kilometre, race leader Thomas was forced to stop and change bikes with a chain problem. At the same time, Bennett jumped away from the chase group, quickly catching the leaders and setting up the chaotic battle for the stage victory which saw Landa come out on top.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team6:22:13
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
3George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
4Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:06
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:18
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:26
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
19Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:33
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:40
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
23Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:10
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:02:06
26Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:02:11
27Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
28Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:51
29Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:21
30José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
31Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
32Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:05
34Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
35Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:12
36Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
39Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:04:44
40Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:43
41Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
42Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
43Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:01
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:06:10
46Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:07:14
47Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:27
48Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:36
49Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:07:59
50Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
51Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:08:03
52Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:27
53Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:25
54Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:53
55Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:19
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:58
58Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:11:52
60Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
62Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:12:11
63Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
64Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
65Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
67Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:53
68Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:38
69Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:00
70Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:06
71Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
72Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
74Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
75Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
76Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
78Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
79Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
80Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
81Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
82Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
83Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
84Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:16:01
85Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
86Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
87Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
88Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
89Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
90Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
91Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
92Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
94Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
96Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
97Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
99Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
100Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:16:56
101Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:17:16
102Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:28
103Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:34
104Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
105Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:18:32
106Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
108Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
109August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
110Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
112Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
115Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
117Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
118Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
119Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
120Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
121Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
122Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
124Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
125Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:18:46
126Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
127Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:35
128Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:20:01
129Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:22:48
130Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:50
131Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
132Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
133Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
134Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
135Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
136Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
137Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
138Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
139Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
140Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
141Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
143Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
144Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
145Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
146Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
147Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFTom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFDaniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team12pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10
4George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo8
5Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb3
10Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
11Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3
12Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
13Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ2
14Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
15Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo2
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

KOM 1 - San Ginesio - 137km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
4Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1

KOM 2 - Gualdo - 151.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
4Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1

KOM 3 - Penna San Giovanni - 170.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5pts
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
4Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1

KOM 4 - Sarnano-Sassotetto - 219km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team15pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
3George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo7
4Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy3
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky19:08:35
2Bahrain - Merida0:00:47
3Astana Pro Team0:02:01
4Bora - Hansgrohe0:04:05
5UAE Team Emirates0:04:26
6Team Katusha Alpecin0:06:03
7Movistar Team0:10:10
8Quick-Step Floors0:10:32
9BMC Racing Team0:12:41
10Gazprom - Rusvelo0:12:57
11Team Dimension Data0:14:05
12Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:15:03
13Lotto Soudal0:16:03
14AG2R La Mondiale0:17:59
15EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:19:54
16Groupama - FDJ0:20:26
17Mitchelton - Scott0:22:10
18Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa0:22:59
19Israel Cycling Academy0:25:09
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:26:41
21Team Sunweb0:30:48
22Trek - Segafredo0:36:49

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team17:14:49
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:01
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:11
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:26
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:31
7George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:33
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:34
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:41
11Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
12Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
14Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
15Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:59
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:01
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:50
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:02:01
19Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:02
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:19
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:38
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:42
23Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:03:27
24Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:43
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:58
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:05
27Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:04:14
28José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:48
29Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
30Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:05:14
31Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:21
33Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:06:18
34Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:31
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:06:52
36Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:43
37Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:28
38Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:10:28
39Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:10:39
40Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:47
41Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:11:07
42Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:33
43Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:22
44Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:12:52
45Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:54
46Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:13:15
47Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:13:16
48Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:14:18
49Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:27
50Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:15:29
51Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:34
52Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:16:07
53Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:16:52
54Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:17:04
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:40
56Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:42
57Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:17:46
58Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:49
59Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:00
60Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:09
61Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:19:44
62Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:19:46
63Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:56
64Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:20:40
65Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:20:58
66Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:02
67Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:21:07
68Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:09
69Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:21:18
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:22
71Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:02
72Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
73Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:22
74Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:29
75Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:22:39
76Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:51
77Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:23:01
78Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:23:07
79Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:42
80Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:45
81Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:24:10
82Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:24:27
83Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:24:30
84Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:24:35
85Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:36
86Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:25:15
87Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:20
88Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:36
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:25:40
90Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:25:46
91Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:51
92Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:58
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:01
94Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:26:25
95Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:26:48
96Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:27:06
97Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:27:08
98Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:27:16
99Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:27:36
100Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:27:40
101Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:18
102Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:20
103Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:21
104Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:28:28
105Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:28:31
106Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:37
107Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:42
108Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:12
109Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:29:17
110Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:30
111Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:29:50
112Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:30:25
113Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:59
114Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:31:30
115Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:31:32
116Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:31:33
117Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:31:37
118Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:31:41
119Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:31:51
120Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:16
121Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:32:29
122Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:32:34
123Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:32:40
124Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:32:52
125Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:33:38
126Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:33:59
127Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:15
128Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:34:18
129Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:34
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:34:51
131Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:35:16
132Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:46
133Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:50
134Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:53
135Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:34
136Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:37:05
137Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:37:14
138Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:37:45
139August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
140Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:37:53
141Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:37:55
142Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:38:22
143Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:39:35
144Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:40:02
145Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:40:32
146Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:46:58
147Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:48:26

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia28pts
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team17
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo12
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
9Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
10George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo8
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky7
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky7
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
14Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
16Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
17Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
18Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy6
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb5
20Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5
21Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
22Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky4
23Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
24Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
25Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy4
26Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
27Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
28Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ2
29Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
30Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo2
31Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2
32Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1
33Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
34Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1
35Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini35pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia18
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
5Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
6George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo7
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo5
9Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
11Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
12Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy3
13Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ2
14Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
15Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy2
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
18Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1
19Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
20Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal17:15:25
2Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
4Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:10:03
5Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:10:31
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:12:16
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:20:04
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:33
9Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:26
10Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:23:34
11Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:23:54
12Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:25:10
13Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:22
14Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:26:30
15Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:45
16Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:28:41
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:57
18Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:40
19Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:31:58
20Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:32:04
21Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:32:16
22Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:33:39
23Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:33:42
24Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:58
25Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:58
26Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:37:19
27Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:38:59
28Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:39:26
29Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:47:50

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky51:00:51
2Bahrain - Merida0:03:14
3Astana Pro Team0:03:56
4Bora - Hansgrohe0:06:13
5UAE Team Emirates0:07:01
6Team Katusha Alpecin0:08:04
7Quick-Step Floors0:11:37
8Movistar Team0:11:47
9BMC Racing Team0:16:40
10Gazprom - Rusvelo0:21:20
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:23:29
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:23:49
13Lotto Soudal0:24:54
14AG2R La Mondiale0:26:39
15Mitchelton - Scott0:28:00
16Groupama - FDJ0:30:02
17Team Dimension Data0:30:29
18Israel Cycling Academy0:35:53
19Team Sunweb0:37:50
20Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa0:39:22
21Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:40:08
22Trek - Segafredo0:53:35

