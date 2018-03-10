Image 1 of 60 Mikel Landa (Movistar) wins stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 60 AG2R riders bunched up in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 60 Team Sky patrols the front for Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 60 Daniel Moreno (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 60 Geraint Thomas tucked into the Team Sky Train (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 60 Geraint Thomas tucked into the Team Sky Train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 60 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 60 The stage 4 breakaway at Tirreno-Adritatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 60 The stage 4 breakaway at Tirreno-Adritatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 60 Nicola Mikel Landa (Movistar) took the win on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico after a hectic finale on the summit finish at Sarnano Sassotetto. He out-sprinted Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) after a hectic finish.

It's the first win of the season for the Spaniard and Spain's first victory at the race since Alberto Contador win at Guardiagrele in 2014. The Movistar man struck out on the final climb's steepest section, chasing after Majka's lead group, before powering round the outside of the final corner to edge to victory.

"I saw Sky had numbers and I decided to wait a little bit because we were a little far from the finish line when [Miguel Angel] Lopez attacked. I waited a little bit and kept the riders working and wait for the final attack," said Landa. "I'm in a new team. I'm in good shape and when you start like this in a new team I think that it gives you more confidence."

BMC's Damiano Caruso took over the blue jersey after race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) suffered a mechanical problem heading into the final kilometre.

The result leaves Caruso just one second ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski, 11 in front of Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), and 20 ahead of Landa in fourth overall, with three stages left to run including tomorrow's hilltop finish in Filottrano and Tuesday's closing time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

How it unfolded

After Friday's mammoth 234km stage, Tirreno-Adriatico's queen stage was another long one at 219km. Three classified climbs dotted the sawtooth profile, each a cat three - San Ginesio at 137.6km, Gualdo at 151.3km, and Penna San Giovanni at 170.9km. Intermediate sprints came at Colmurano at 114.3km and Sarnano at 205.8km. The day was primed for a big GC fight on the final climb of the day, however - a 13.2km ride to the finish at Sassotetto with an average gradient of 7.2 per cent and a maximum of 13 per cent.

A few kilometres into the day the breakaway formed. No major names were involved so the group hit out without much pushback from the peloton. Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) and Alexander Vlasov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) were the six men out front.

The group's gap topped out at around five minutes, but the main concern for Mosca and Bagioli was to consolidate their respective leads in the points and mountains classifications. Today's stage marked the duo's third consecutive day in the break.

Meanwhile, back in the peloton, there was trouble for Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), as the Dutchman crashed early in the stage and was forced to abandon. His team would later confirm that Dumoulin sustained bruising and abrasions but thankfully no fractures. It compounded a difficult week for him after he started the race feeling ill.

As Team Sky controlled the pace at the front of the peloton, Mosca and Bagioli duly mopped up the lion's share of the sprint and climb points. Their job done after the day's final sprint, it was down to Neilands and Vlasov to put up a token resistance as the GC riders took over seven kilometres from the line.

By that point Astana had taken control of the peloton, whittling down the peloton as the big names jostled for position among them. The Kazakh team's leader, Miguel Angel Lopez, was first to blink, attacking more than five kilometres out. He was soon joined by Majka, Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), and Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) as Team Sky controlled the pace-making some 20 seconds further back.

Majka struck out alone on the steep section 3.5km from the finish, causing Lopez to crack spectacularly as Landa attacked behind. The Spaniard didn't take long to join the remaining trio up front, but there was still drama to come.

Heading into the final kilometre, race leader Thomas was forced to stop and change bikes with a chain problem. At the same time, Bennett jumped away from the chase group, quickly catching the leaders and setting up the chaotic battle for the stage victory which saw Landa come out on top.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6:22:13 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:18 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:26 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:00:33 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:40 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 23 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:10 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:06 26 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:11 27 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 28 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:51 29 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:21 30 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 32 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:05 34 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 35 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:12 36 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 39 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:04:44 40 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:43 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:01 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:10 46 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:07:14 47 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:27 48 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:36 49 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:07:59 50 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 51 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:03 52 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:27 53 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:25 54 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:53 55 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:19 57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:58 58 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:11:52 60 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 62 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:12:11 63 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 64 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 65 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 67 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:53 68 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:38 69 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:00 70 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:06 71 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 72 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 74 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 75 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 76 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 79 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 80 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 82 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 83 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:01 85 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 86 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 87 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 88 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 89 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 90 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 91 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 92 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 93 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 96 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 98 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 99 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:16:56 101 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:16 102 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:28 103 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:34 104 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 105 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:18:32 106 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 108 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 109 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 112 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 115 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 117 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 118 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 119 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 120 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 121 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 122 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 124 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 125 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:18:46 126 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 127 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:35 128 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:01 129 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:48 130 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:50 131 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 132 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 133 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 134 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 135 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 137 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 138 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 139 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 140 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 141 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 143 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 144 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 145 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 146 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 147 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 12 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 4 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 11 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 13 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2 14 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 15 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

KOM 1 - San Ginesio - 137km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 4 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1

KOM 2 - Gualdo - 151.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 4 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1

KOM 3 - Penna San Giovanni - 170.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 pts 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 4 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1

KOM 4 - Sarnano-Sassotetto - 219km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 3 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 3 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 19:08:35 2 Bahrain - Merida 0:00:47 3 Astana Pro Team 0:02:01 4 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:04:05 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:04:26 6 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:06:03 7 Movistar Team 0:10:10 8 Quick-Step Floors 0:10:32 9 BMC Racing Team 0:12:41 10 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:12:57 11 Team Dimension Data 0:14:05 12 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:15:03 13 Lotto Soudal 0:16:03 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:59 15 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:19:54 16 Groupama - FDJ 0:20:26 17 Mitchelton - Scott 0:22:10 18 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa 0:22:59 19 Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:09 20 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:26:41 21 Team Sunweb 0:30:48 22 Trek - Segafredo 0:36:49

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17:14:49 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:01 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:11 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:26 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:31 7 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:33 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:34 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:41 11 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 14 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:59 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:01 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:50 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:01 19 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:19 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:38 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42 23 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:27 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:43 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:58 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:04:05 27 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:14 28 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:48 29 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:05:14 31 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:21 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:18 34 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:31 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:52 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:43 37 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:28 38 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:10:28 39 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:10:39 40 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:47 41 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:11:07 42 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:33 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:22 44 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:12:52 45 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:54 46 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:13:15 47 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:13:16 48 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:14:18 49 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:27 50 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:29 51 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:34 52 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:16:07 53 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:16:52 54 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:04 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:40 56 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:42 57 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:46 58 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:49 59 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:00 60 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:09 61 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:44 62 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:19:46 63 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:56 64 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:20:40 65 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:20:58 66 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:02 67 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:21:07 68 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:09 69 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:21:18 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:22 71 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:02 72 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 73 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:22 74 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:29 75 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:39 76 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:51 77 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:23:01 78 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:07 79 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:42 80 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:45 81 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:10 82 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:24:27 83 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:30 84 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:24:35 85 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:36 86 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:15 87 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:20 88 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:36 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:25:40 90 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:25:46 91 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:51 92 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:58 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:01 94 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:26:25 95 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:26:48 96 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:06 97 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:27:08 98 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:27:16 99 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:36 100 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:40 101 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:18 102 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:28:20 103 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:21 104 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:28:28 105 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:28:31 106 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:28:37 107 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:42 108 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:12 109 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:29:17 110 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:30 111 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:29:50 112 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:25 113 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:59 114 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:30 115 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:31:32 116 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:31:33 117 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:37 118 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:31:41 119 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:31:51 120 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:32:16 121 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:32:29 122 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:34 123 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:32:40 124 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:32:52 125 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:33:38 126 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:33:59 127 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:34:15 128 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:18 129 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:34 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:34:51 131 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:16 132 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:46 133 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:50 134 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:35:53 135 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:34 136 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:37:05 137 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:14 138 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:37:45 139 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 140 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:37:53 141 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:55 142 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:38:22 143 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:35 144 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:40:02 145 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:40:32 146 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:46:58 147 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:26

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 28 pts 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 17 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 9 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 10 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 7 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 17 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 6 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 20 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 21 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 22 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 4 23 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 24 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 25 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 4 26 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 27 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 28 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2 29 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 30 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2 31 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2 32 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1 33 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 34 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1 35 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 35 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 18 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 5 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 8 6 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 3 13 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2 14 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 15 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 2 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 18 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1 19 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 20 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:15:25 2 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 4 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:10:03 5 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:10:31 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:12:16 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:20:04 8 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:33 9 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:26 10 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:34 11 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:54 12 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:25:10 13 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:22 14 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:30 15 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:45 16 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:28:41 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:57 18 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:40 19 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:58 20 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:32:04 21 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:32:16 22 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:33:39 23 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:42 24 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:58 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:58 26 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:19 27 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:59 28 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:39:26 29 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:47:50