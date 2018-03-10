Tirreno-Adriatico: Landa wins stage 4
Late mechanical costs Thomas as Caruso takes overall lead
Stage 4: Foligno - Sarnano Sassotetto
Mikel Landa (Movistar) took the win on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico after a hectic finale on the summit finish at Sarnano Sassotetto. He out-sprinted Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) after a hectic finish.
It's the first win of the season for the Spaniard and Spain's first victory at the race since Alberto Contador win at Guardiagrele in 2014. The Movistar man struck out on the final climb's steepest section, chasing after Majka's lead group, before powering round the outside of the final corner to edge to victory.
"I saw Sky had numbers and I decided to wait a little bit because we were a little far from the finish line when [Miguel Angel] Lopez attacked. I waited a little bit and kept the riders working and wait for the final attack," said Landa. "I'm in a new team. I'm in good shape and when you start like this in a new team I think that it gives you more confidence."
BMC's Damiano Caruso took over the blue jersey after race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) suffered a mechanical problem heading into the final kilometre.
The result leaves Caruso just one second ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski, 11 in front of Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), and 20 ahead of Landa in fourth overall, with three stages left to run including tomorrow's hilltop finish in Filottrano and Tuesday's closing time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.
How it unfolded
After Friday's mammoth 234km stage, Tirreno-Adriatico's queen stage was another long one at 219km. Three classified climbs dotted the sawtooth profile, each a cat three - San Ginesio at 137.6km, Gualdo at 151.3km, and Penna San Giovanni at 170.9km. Intermediate sprints came at Colmurano at 114.3km and Sarnano at 205.8km. The day was primed for a big GC fight on the final climb of the day, however - a 13.2km ride to the finish at Sassotetto with an average gradient of 7.2 per cent and a maximum of 13 per cent.
A few kilometres into the day the breakaway formed. No major names were involved so the group hit out without much pushback from the peloton. Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) and Alexander Vlasov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) were the six men out front.
The group's gap topped out at around five minutes, but the main concern for Mosca and Bagioli was to consolidate their respective leads in the points and mountains classifications. Today's stage marked the duo's third consecutive day in the break.
Meanwhile, back in the peloton, there was trouble for Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), as the Dutchman crashed early in the stage and was forced to abandon. His team would later confirm that Dumoulin sustained bruising and abrasions but thankfully no fractures. It compounded a difficult week for him after he started the race feeling ill.
As Team Sky controlled the pace at the front of the peloton, Mosca and Bagioli duly mopped up the lion's share of the sprint and climb points. Their job done after the day's final sprint, it was down to Neilands and Vlasov to put up a token resistance as the GC riders took over seven kilometres from the line.
By that point Astana had taken control of the peloton, whittling down the peloton as the big names jostled for position among them. The Kazakh team's leader, Miguel Angel Lopez, was first to blink, attacking more than five kilometres out. He was soon joined by Majka, Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), and Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) as Team Sky controlled the pace-making some 20 seconds further back.
Majka struck out alone on the steep section 3.5km from the finish, causing Lopez to crack spectacularly as Landa attacked behind. The Spaniard didn't take long to join the remaining trio up front, but there was still drama to come.
Heading into the final kilometre, race leader Thomas was forced to stop and change bikes with a chain problem. At the same time, Bennett jumped away from the chase group, quickly catching the leaders and setting up the chaotic battle for the stage victory which saw Landa come out on top.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|6:22:13
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:06
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:18
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:26
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:33
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:06
|26
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:11
|27
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:51
|29
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:21
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:05
|34
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|35
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:12
|36
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:04:44
|40
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:43
|41
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:01
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:10
|46
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:07:14
|47
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:27
|48
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:07:36
|49
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:07:59
|50
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:03
|52
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:27
|53
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:25
|54
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:53
|55
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:19
|57
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:58
|58
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:11:52
|60
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|62
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:12:11
|63
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|64
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:53
|68
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:38
|69
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:00
|70
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:06
|71
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|72
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|75
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|76
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|80
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|82
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:01
|85
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|86
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|87
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|88
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|89
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|90
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:16:56
|101
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:16
|102
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:28
|103
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:34
|104
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:18:32
|106
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|108
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|109
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|112
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|117
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|118
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|119
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|120
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|122
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|125
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:18:46
|126
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|127
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:35
|128
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:01
|129
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:48
|130
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:50
|131
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|132
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|133
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|134
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|135
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|136
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|137
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|138
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|139
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|140
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|141
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|143
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|144
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|145
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|146
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|147
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|10
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|11
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|12
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|13
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|14
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|15
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|4
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|4
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|pts
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|19:08:35
|2
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:47
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:01
|4
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:04:05
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:26
|6
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:06:03
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:10:10
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:32
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:41
|10
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:12:57
|11
|Team Dimension Data
|0:14:05
|12
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:15:03
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16:03
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:59
|15
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:19:54
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:20:26
|17
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:22:10
|18
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa
|0:22:59
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:09
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:26:41
|21
|Team Sunweb
|0:30:48
|22
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:36:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17:14:49
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:11
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:26
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:31
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:34
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:41
|11
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:01
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:50
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:01
|19
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:19
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:38
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:42
|23
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:27
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:43
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:58
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:05
|27
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:14
|28
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:48
|29
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:05:14
|31
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:21
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:18
|34
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:31
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:52
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:43
|37
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:28
|38
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:10:28
|39
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:10:39
|40
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:47
|41
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:11:07
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:33
|43
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:22
|44
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:12:52
|45
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:54
|46
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:13:15
|47
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:13:16
|48
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:14:18
|49
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:27
|50
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:29
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:34
|52
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:16:07
|53
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:52
|54
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:04
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:40
|56
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:42
|57
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:46
|58
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:49
|59
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:00
|60
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:09
|61
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:44
|62
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:46
|63
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:56
|64
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:20:40
|65
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:20:58
|66
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:02
|67
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:21:07
|68
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:09
|69
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:21:18
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:22
|71
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:02
|72
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|73
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:22
|74
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:29
|75
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:39
|76
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:51
|77
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:23:01
|78
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:07
|79
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:42
|80
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:45
|81
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:10
|82
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:27
|83
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:30
|84
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:24:35
|85
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:36
|86
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:15
|87
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:20
|88
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:36
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:25:40
|90
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:25:46
|91
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:51
|92
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:58
|93
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:01
|94
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:26:25
|95
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:26:48
|96
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:06
|97
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:27:08
|98
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:27:16
|99
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:36
|100
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:40
|101
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:18
|102
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:28:20
|103
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:21
|104
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:28:28
|105
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:31
|106
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:28:37
|107
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:42
|108
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:12
|109
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:29:17
|110
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:30
|111
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:29:50
|112
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:25
|113
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:59
|114
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:30
|115
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:31:32
|116
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:33
|117
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:37
|118
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:31:41
|119
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:31:51
|120
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32:16
|121
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:32:29
|122
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:34
|123
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:32:40
|124
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:32:52
|125
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:33:38
|126
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:33:59
|127
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:34:15
|128
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:18
|129
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:34
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:34:51
|131
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:16
|132
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:46
|133
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:50
|134
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:35:53
|135
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:34
|136
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:37:05
|137
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:14
|138
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:37:45
|139
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|140
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:37:53
|141
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:55
|142
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:38:22
|143
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:35
|144
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:40:02
|145
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:40:32
|146
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:46:58
|147
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|28
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|9
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|7
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|17
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|20
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|21
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|22
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|23
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|24
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|25
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|26
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|27
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|28
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|29
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|30
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|31
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|32
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|33
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|34
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|35
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|35
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|18
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|5
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|8
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|13
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|14
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|15
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|18
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|19
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|20
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:15:25
|2
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:10:03
|5
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:10:31
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:12:16
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:20:04
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:33
|9
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:26
|10
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:34
|11
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:54
|12
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:25:10
|13
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:22
|14
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:30
|15
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:45
|16
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:28:41
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:57
|18
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:40
|19
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:58
|20
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:32:04
|21
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:32:16
|22
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:33:39
|23
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:42
|24
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:58
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:58
|26
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:19
|27
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:59
|28
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:39:26
|29
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:47:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|51:00:51
|2
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:03:14
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:56
|4
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:06:13
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:01
|6
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:08:04
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:37
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:11:47
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:40
|10
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:21:20
|11
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:23:29
|12
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:23:49
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:24:54
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:39
|15
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:28:00
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:30:02
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|0:30:29
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:53
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:37:50
|20
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa
|0:39:22
|21
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:40:08
|22
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:53:35
