Tirreno-Adriatico: Adam Yates wins stage 5
Kwiatkowski takes overall lead from Caruso
Stage 5: Castelraimondo - Filottrano
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) took his first win of the season in Filottrano on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Seven seconds later, Team Sky's Michał Kwiatkowski finished third behind Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), with the Pole taking over the race lead.
Kwiatkowski's advantage over second-place on GC Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) is three seconds, while Mikel Landa (Movistar) lies in third, 23 seconds down. With tomorrow's stage one for the sprinters, expect Tuesday's time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto to be decisive for the GC battle.
As for today's stage, Yates had struck out alone on the Muro di Filottrano 5km from the finish. He looked the strongest by some distance on the climb and despite the efforts of Bora-Hansgrohe, as well as brief attacks from Landa and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), he wasn't in danger of being caught.
Yates' solo victory is the second in two days for the family, with his twin brother Simon having won in Paris-Nice on Saturday before falling just short of overall victory earlier today.
How it unfolded
A tribute to Michele Scarponi, the Astana rider who was killed while out training last April, stage 5 was another hilly one - this time ending with a hilltop finish in Scarponi's home town of Filottrano.
Four classified climbs - all third category - dotted the stage before the finale. First up was Mon-telupone at 49.9km, then Ossimo at 117.8km, before two initial climbs of Filottrano at 142.7km and 158.8km. At the finish came another ride up the Muro di Filottrano (a 1.8km climb featuring gradients of up to 16 per cent) before a short descent and another ramp to the line. The day's intermediate sprints came at Morrovalle (58.5km) and Porto Recanati (84.9km).
Featuring in the break of the day were Dario Cataldo (Astana), Igor Boeve (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Kristijan Koren (Bahrain-Merida), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ) and Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), with the group quickly building up a lead of six minutes in the opening 20km.
With no GC threats up front, and with the points and climbers jerseys in the fairly safe hands of Jacopo Mosca (Willier Triestina-Selle Italia) and Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), the competition for the climbs and sprints was less urgent than in previous days.
The break's advantage slowly eroded until the majority of the break was swallowed up less than 20km from the finish. Scarponi's ex-teammate Cataldo was the last man standing from the break, finally caught just over 10km from the finish line.
At the front of the peloton were Mitchelton-Scott, working for Yates, and Team Sky, working for Michał Kwiatkowski, who lay just one second back from overnight race leader Caruso. And as the peloton hit the climb, it was Yates who took it up at the front solo, pulling away on the steep slopes of the Muro.
Bora-Hansgrohe had taken to the front, working for world champion Peter Sagan. But Yates' advantage had stretched to 10 seconds as he hit the final kilometre and the final kick up. Forays off the front from Landa and Lutsenko couldn't reel Yates in either, and the Brit enjoyed his ride to the line and his first victory of the season.
The sprint for second was duly won by Sagan, edging out Kwiatkowski, who took over the race lead thanks to the bonus seconds on offer for finishing third.
FullResults
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:16:35
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:07
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:12
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|15
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:23
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|19
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:38
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|31
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:50
|33
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:06
|34
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:11
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|37
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:16
|42
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|43
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:54
|45
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|59
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:38
|60
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:16
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:27
|63
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|64
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:03
|65
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:48
|66
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:07:51
|68
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|69
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:54
|70
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:58
|71
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:05
|72
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|74
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:00
|75
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:23
|76
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:08
|78
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|79
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|83
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:49
|88
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|90
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|92
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|93
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:20
|94
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|98
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:28
|99
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:15:51
|100
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|103
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|104
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|105
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|106
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|107
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:15
|108
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|110
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|112
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|114
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|115
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|116
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|117
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|118
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|119
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|120
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|121
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|122
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|124
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|125
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|126
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|128
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|129
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|130
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|131
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|132
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|133
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|135
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|136
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|137
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|139
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|140
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|141
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|142
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|144
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|3
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|7
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|9
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|11
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|3
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|4
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|3
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|4
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|3
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|4
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|12:50:49
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:50
|4
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:00
|5
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:12
|6
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:01:28
|7
|Bahrain - Merida
|8
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:56
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:13
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:39
|12
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:03:22
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:06
|15
|Team Sky
|0:07:01
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:45
|17
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:11:19
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:11:53
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:28:58
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:31:49
|21
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:35:40
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:59:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|21:31:28
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:34
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:37
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:41
|10
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:52
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:20
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:24
|16
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:42
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:26
|19
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:03:45
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:51
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:01
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|23
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:59
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:55
|25
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:04
|26
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:06:21
|27
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:05
|28
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:58
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:59
|30
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:02
|31
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:00
|32
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:08
|33
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:33
|34
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:59
|35
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:07
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:01
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:37
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:40
|39
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:15:33
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:16:37
|41
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:38
|42
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:59
|43
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:14
|44
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:18:15
|45
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:16
|46
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:26
|47
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:53
|48
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:57
|49
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:04
|50
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:43
|51
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:19:48
|52
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:50
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:08
|54
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:22
|55
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:46
|56
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:04
|57
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:22:57
|58
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:01
|59
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:24:08
|60
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:29
|61
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:51
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:34
|63
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:46
|64
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:30
|65
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:27:32
|66
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:35
|67
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:38
|68
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:27:42
|69
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:51
|70
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:39
|71
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|72
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:29:03
|73
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:05
|74
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:16
|75
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:31:18
|76
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:41
|77
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:32:02
|78
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:28
|79
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:56
|80
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:33:55
|81
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:47
|82
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:17
|83
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:35:40
|84
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:41
|85
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:04
|86
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:19
|87
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:24
|88
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:36:44
|89
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:55
|90
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:56
|91
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:37:15
|92
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:10
|93
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:40
|94
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:39:22
|95
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:34
|96
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:57
|97
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:40:01
|98
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:23
|99
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:40:51
|100
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:41:29
|101
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:41:33
|102
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:42:13
|103
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:42:35
|104
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:47
|105
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:43:10
|106
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:46
|107
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:56
|108
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:15
|109
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:46
|110
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:45:35
|111
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:19
|112
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:47:28
|113
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:47:51
|114
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:32
|115
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:48:48
|116
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:49:28
|117
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:50:01
|118
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:10
|119
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:51:43
|120
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:48
|121
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:52:01
|122
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:52:02
|123
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:52:40
|124
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:45
|125
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:52:51
|126
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:53:03
|127
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:53:49
|128
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:54:10
|129
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:54:26
|130
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:29
|131
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:55:27
|132
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:55:57
|133
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:01
|134
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:56:04
|135
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:45
|136
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:57:16
|137
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:57:25
|138
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:58:04
|139
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:06
|140
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:30
|141
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:46
|142
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:00:13
|143
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:00:39
|144
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:07:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|28
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|11
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|14
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|18
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|19
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|20
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|22
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|23
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|24
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|26
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|27
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|28
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|29
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|30
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|31
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|33
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|34
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|35
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|36
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|37
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|39
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|40
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|41
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|35
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|18
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|7
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|8
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|8
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|10
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|18
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|21
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|22
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|23
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|27
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|28
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|29
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21:32:07
|2
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:47
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:00
|6
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:30:39
|7
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:38
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:17
|9
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:36
|10
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:31
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:55
|12
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:18
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:40:12
|14
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:40:54
|15
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:41:34
|16
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:40
|17
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:47:53
|18
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:48:49
|19
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:06
|20
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:52:12
|21
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:52:24
|22
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:53:47
|23
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:50
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:06
|25
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:27
|26
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:58:51
|27
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:59:07
|28
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:59:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|63:56:12
|2
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:10
|3
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:41
|4
|Team Sky
|0:02:29
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:19
|6
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:32
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:44
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:09:51
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:14
|10
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:29
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22:35
|12
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:24:56
|13
|Team Dimension Data
|0:27:53
|14
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:28:52
|15
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:30:16
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:52
|17
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa
|0:37:29
|18
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:52:28
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:00:19
|20
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:56
|21
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|1:07:25
|22
|Team Sunweb
|1:32:59
