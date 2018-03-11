Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Adam Yates wins stage 5

Kwiatkowski takes overall lead from Caruso

Image 1 of 49

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 49

Adam Yates attacks near the end of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates attacks near the end of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Peter Sagan leads in the field at the end of stage 5 at Tirreno

Peter Sagan leads in the field at the end of stage 5 at Tirreno
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 49

Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team)

Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 49

Kristijan Koren (Bahrain - Merida)

Kristijan Koren (Bahrain - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 49

Nicola Bagioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) in green at Tirreno-Adriatico

Nicola Bagioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) in green at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 49

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 49

Ryan Mullen (Trek - Segafredo)

Ryan Mullen (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 49

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 49

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 49

Andrei Grivko (Astana Pro Team)

Andrei Grivko (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 49

Peter Sagan early in the stage at Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan early in the stage at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 49

The Tirreno peloton in action during stage 5

The Tirreno peloton in action during stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 49

Michele Scarponi's sons present stage 5 winner Adam Yates his prize atTirreno-Adriatico

Michele Scarponi's sons present stage 5 winner Adam Yates his prize atTirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski's 3rd place on stage 5 lifted him into the overall lead at Tirreno-Adriatico

Michal Kwiatkowski's 3rd place on stage 5 lifted him into the overall lead at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Peter Sagan finished second on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan finished second on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) adjust his helmet

Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) adjust his helmet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Adam Yates celebrates his stage 5 win at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates celebrates his stage 5 win at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

The peloton snakes through Filottrano during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

The peloton snakes through Filottrano during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 49

Movistar on the move during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Movistar on the move during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 49

Movistar on the move during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Movistar on the move during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 49

Rafal Majka after stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Rafal Majka after stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 49

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 49

Damiano Caruso in blue during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Damiano Caruso in blue during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 49

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

World champion Peter Sagan suffers in the cold during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

World champion Peter Sagan suffers in the cold during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 49

The Tirreno peloton in action

The Tirreno peloton in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 49

Vincenzo Nubali

Vincenzo Nubali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 49

The Tirreno peloton in action during stage 5

The Tirreno peloton in action during stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 49

The Tirreno peloton in action during stage 5

The Tirreno peloton in action during stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 49

Scenery along the route of Tirreno-Adriatico

Scenery along the route of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 49

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski rides into the race lead at Tirreno-Adriatico

Michal Kwiatkowski rides into the race lead at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 49

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 49

Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team)

Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 49

Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team)

Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski in blue after stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Michal Kwiatkowski in blue after stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 49

Adam Yates on the stage 5 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico with Michele Scarponi's family

Adam Yates on the stage 5 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico with Michele Scarponi's family
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 49

Adam Yates shakes hands with one of Michele Scarponi's sons on the stage 5 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates shakes hands with one of Michele Scarponi's sons on the stage 5 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 49

Geraint Thomas chases Adam Yates near the end of stage 5 at Tirreno-driatico

Geraint Thomas chases Adam Yates near the end of stage 5 at Tirreno-driatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 49

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 49

Peter Sagan finishes second at Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5

Peter Sagan finishes second at Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 49

Adam Yates on the attack near the end of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates on the attack near the end of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 49

Adam Yates on the attack near the end of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates on the attack near the end of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 49

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 49

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 49

Adam Yates on the attack near the end of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates on the attack near the end of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) took his first win of the season in Filottrano on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Seven seconds later, Team Sky's Michał Kwiatkowski finished third behind Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), with the Pole taking over the race lead.

Kwiatkowski's advantage over second-place on GC Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) is three seconds, while Mikel Landa (Movistar) lies in third, 23 seconds down. With tomorrow's stage one for the sprinters, expect Tuesday's time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto to be decisive for the GC battle.

As for today's stage, Yates had struck out alone on the Muro di Filottrano 5km from the finish. He looked the strongest by some distance on the climb and despite the efforts of Bora-Hansgrohe, as well as brief attacks from Landa and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), he wasn't in danger of being caught.

Yates' solo victory is the second in two days for the family, with his twin brother Simon having won in Paris-Nice on Saturday before falling just short of overall victory earlier today.

How it unfolded

A tribute to Michele Scarponi, the Astana rider who was killed while out training last April, stage 5 was another hilly one - this time ending with a hilltop finish in Scarponi's home town of Filottrano.

Four classified climbs - all third category - dotted the stage before the finale. First up was Mon-telupone at 49.9km, then Ossimo at 117.8km, before two initial climbs of Filottrano at 142.7km and 158.8km. At the finish came another ride up the Muro di Filottrano (a 1.8km climb featuring gradients of up to 16 per cent) before a short descent and another ramp to the line. The day's intermediate sprints came at Morrovalle (58.5km) and Porto Recanati (84.9km).

Featuring in the break of the day were Dario Cataldo (Astana), Igor Boeve (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Kristijan Koren (Bahrain-Merida), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ) and Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), with the group quickly building up a lead of six minutes in the opening 20km.

With no GC threats up front, and with the points and climbers jerseys in the fairly safe hands of Jacopo Mosca (Willier Triestina-Selle Italia) and Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), the competition for the climbs and sprints was less urgent than in previous days.

The break's advantage slowly eroded until the majority of the break was swallowed up less than 20km from the finish. Scarponi's ex-teammate Cataldo was the last man standing from the break, finally caught just over 10km from the finish line.

At the front of the peloton were Mitchelton-Scott, working for Yates, and Team Sky, working for Michał Kwiatkowski, who lay just one second back from overnight race leader Caruso. And as the peloton hit the climb, it was Yates who took it up at the front solo, pulling away on the steep slopes of the Muro.

Bora-Hansgrohe had taken to the front, working for world champion Peter Sagan. But Yates' advantage had stretched to 10 seconds as he hit the final kilometre and the final kick up. Forays off the front from Landa and Lutsenko couldn't reel Yates in either, and the Brit enjoyed his ride to the line and his first victory of the season.

The sprint for second was duly won by Sagan, edging out Kwiatkowski, who took over the race lead thanks to the bonus seconds on offer for finishing third. 

FullResults

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4:16:35
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:07
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
8Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
12George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:12
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
15José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:23
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:38
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
21Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
22Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
23Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
26Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
27Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
28Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
30Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
31Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:50
33Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:06
34Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:11
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
36Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
37Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
41Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:16
42Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:19
43Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:54
45Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
48Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
49Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
59Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:38
60Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:16
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:27
63Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
64Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:03
65Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:07:48
66Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
67Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:07:51
68Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
69August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:54
70Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:07:58
71Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:05
72Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
74Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:00
75Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:23
76Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:11:08
78Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
79Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
80Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
81Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
82Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
83Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
85Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
87Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:49
88Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
90Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
91Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
93Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:20
94Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
95Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
97Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
98Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:14:28
99Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:15:51
100Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
103Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
104Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
105Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
106Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
107Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:15
108Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
109Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
110Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
111Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
112Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
113Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
114Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
115Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
116Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
117Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
118Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
119Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
120Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
121Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
122Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
123Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
124Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
125Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
126Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
127Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
128Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
129Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
130Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
131Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
132Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
133Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
134Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
135Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
136Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
137Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
138Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
139Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
140Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
141Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
142Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
144Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
3Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ10
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky8
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
7Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
9Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team4
10Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
11Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team3
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 1 - Montelupone - 49.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
3Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
4Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

KOM 2 - Osimo - 117.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ3
3Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
4Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

KOM 3 - Filottrano - 142.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ3
3Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
4Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

KOM 4 - Filottrano - 158.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 5 - Filottrano - 178km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora - Hansgrohe12:50:49
2Astana Pro Team0:00:36
3UAE Team Emirates0:00:50
4Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:00
5Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:12
6Mitchelton - Scott0:01:28
7Bahrain - Merida
8Team Dimension Data0:01:56
9Lotto Soudal0:02:13
10Movistar Team0:02:36
11Quick-Step Floors0:02:39
12Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa
13Groupama - FDJ0:03:22
14BMC Racing Team0:04:06
15Team Sky0:07:01
16AG2R La Mondiale0:09:45
17Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:11:19
18Trek - Segafredo0:11:53
19Israel Cycling Academy0:28:58
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:31:49
21Gazprom - Rusvelo0:35:40
22Team Sunweb0:59:41

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky21:31:28
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:34
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:37
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:39
9George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:41
10Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:52
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
13Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:20
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:24
16Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:42
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:50
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:26
19Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:45
20Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:03:51
21Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:01
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:19
23José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:59
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:55
25Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:06:04
26Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:06:21
27Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:05
28Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:58
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:59
30Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:08:02
31Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:09:00
32Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:08
33Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:33
34Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:59
35Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:07
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:01
37Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:37
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:40
39Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:15:33
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:16:37
41Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:17:38
42Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:59
43Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:14
44Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:18:15
45Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:16
46Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:18:26
47Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:18:53
48Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:57
49Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:04
50Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:43
51Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:19:48
52Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:50
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:08
54Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:22
55Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:46
56Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:04
57Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:22:57
58Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:23:01
59Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:24:08
60Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:24:29
61Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:51
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:34
63Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:46
64Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:27:30
65Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:27:32
66Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:35
67Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:27:38
68Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:27:42
69Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:51
70Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:39
71Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
72Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:29:03
73Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:05
74Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:31:16
75Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:31:18
76Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:41
77Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:32:02
78Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:32:28
79Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:56
80Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:55
81Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:47
82Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:17
83Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:35:40
84Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:41
85Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:36:04
86Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:36:19
87Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:24
88Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:36:44
89Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:55
90Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:56
91Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:37:15
92Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:38:10
93Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:38:40
94Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:39:22
95Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:34
96Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:39:57
97Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:40:01
98Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:23
99Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:40:51
100Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:41:29
101Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:41:33
102Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:42:13
103Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:42:35
104Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:42:47
105Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:43:10
106Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:46
107Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:56
108Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:44:15
109Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:46
110August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:45:35
111Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:47:19
112Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:47:28
113Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:47:51
114Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:32
115Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:48:48
116Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:49:28
117Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:50:01
118Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:51:10
119Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:51:43
120Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:51:48
121Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:52:01
122Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:52:02
123Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:52:40
124Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:52:45
125Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:52:51
126Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:53:03
127Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:53:49
128Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:54:10
129Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:54:26
130Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:54:29
131Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:55:27
132Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:55:57
133Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:01
134Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:56:04
135Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:56:45
136Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:57:16
137Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:57:25
138Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:58:04
139Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:58:06
140Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:59:30
141Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:59:46
142Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:00:13
143Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:00:39
144Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:07:09

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia28pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott24
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team21
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky15
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo12
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
11Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ10
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
14Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
15George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo8
16Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
17Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
18Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
19Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy6
20Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb5
22Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5
23Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
24Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky4
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
26Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
27Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
28Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy4
29Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team3
30Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
31Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
33Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ2
34Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
35Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2
36Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo2
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1
39Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
40Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1
41Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini35pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia18
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team15
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
7Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ8
8Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
9George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo7
10Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo5
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
14Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy3
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
18Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
21Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ2
22Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
23Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy2
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
27Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1
28Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
29Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal21:32:07
2Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
4Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:17:47
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:00
6Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:30:39
7Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:38
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:17
9Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:36:36
10Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:37:31
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:38:55
12Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:39:18
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:40:12
14Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:40:54
15Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:41:34
16Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:40
17Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:47:53
18Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:48:49
19Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:52:06
20Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:52:12
21Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:52:24
22Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:53:47
23Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:53:50
24Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:56:06
25Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:57:27
26Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:58:51
27Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:59:07
28Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:59:34

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team63:56:12
2Bahrain - Merida0:00:10
3Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:41
4Team Sky0:02:29
5UAE Team Emirates0:03:19
6Team Katusha Alpecin0:04:32
7Quick-Step Floors0:09:44
8Movistar Team0:09:51
9BMC Racing Team0:16:14
10Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:29
11Lotto Soudal0:22:35
12Mitchelton - Scott0:24:56
13Team Dimension Data0:27:53
14Groupama - FDJ0:28:52
15Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:30:16
16AG2R La Mondiale0:31:52
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa0:37:29
18Gazprom - Rusvelo0:52:28
19Israel Cycling Academy1:00:19
20Trek - Segafredo1:00:56
21Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia1:07:25
22Team Sunweb1:32:59

