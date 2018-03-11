Image 1 of 49 Adam Yates wins stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 49 Adam Yates attacks near the end of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Peter Sagan leads in the field at the end of stage 5 at Tirreno (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 49 Dario Cataldo (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 49 Kristijan Koren (Bahrain - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 49 Nicola Bagioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) in green at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 49 Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 49 Ryan Mullen (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 49 Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 49 Scenery along the route Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) took his first win of the season in Filottrano on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Seven seconds later, Team Sky's Michał Kwiatkowski finished third behind Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), with the Pole taking over the race lead.

Kwiatkowski's advantage over second-place on GC Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) is three seconds, while Mikel Landa (Movistar) lies in third, 23 seconds down. With tomorrow's stage one for the sprinters, expect Tuesday's time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto to be decisive for the GC battle.

As for today's stage, Yates had struck out alone on the Muro di Filottrano 5km from the finish. He looked the strongest by some distance on the climb and despite the efforts of Bora-Hansgrohe, as well as brief attacks from Landa and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), he wasn't in danger of being caught.

Yates' solo victory is the second in two days for the family, with his twin brother Simon having won in Paris-Nice on Saturday before falling just short of overall victory earlier today.

How it unfolded

A tribute to Michele Scarponi, the Astana rider who was killed while out training last April, stage 5 was another hilly one - this time ending with a hilltop finish in Scarponi's home town of Filottrano.

Four classified climbs - all third category - dotted the stage before the finale. First up was Mon-telupone at 49.9km, then Ossimo at 117.8km, before two initial climbs of Filottrano at 142.7km and 158.8km. At the finish came another ride up the Muro di Filottrano (a 1.8km climb featuring gradients of up to 16 per cent) before a short descent and another ramp to the line. The day's intermediate sprints came at Morrovalle (58.5km) and Porto Recanati (84.9km).

Featuring in the break of the day were Dario Cataldo (Astana), Igor Boeve (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Kristijan Koren (Bahrain-Merida), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ) and Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), with the group quickly building up a lead of six minutes in the opening 20km.

With no GC threats up front, and with the points and climbers jerseys in the fairly safe hands of Jacopo Mosca (Willier Triestina-Selle Italia) and Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), the competition for the climbs and sprints was less urgent than in previous days.

The break's advantage slowly eroded until the majority of the break was swallowed up less than 20km from the finish. Scarponi's ex-teammate Cataldo was the last man standing from the break, finally caught just over 10km from the finish line.

At the front of the peloton were Mitchelton-Scott, working for Yates, and Team Sky, working for Michał Kwiatkowski, who lay just one second back from overnight race leader Caruso. And as the peloton hit the climb, it was Yates who took it up at the front solo, pulling away on the steep slopes of the Muro.

Bora-Hansgrohe had taken to the front, working for world champion Peter Sagan. But Yates' advantage had stretched to 10 seconds as he hit the final kilometre and the final kick up. Forays off the front from Landa and Lutsenko couldn't reel Yates in either, and the Brit enjoyed his ride to the line and his first victory of the season.

The sprint for second was duly won by Sagan, edging out Kwiatkowski, who took over the race lead thanks to the bonus seconds on offer for finishing third.

FullResults

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4:16:35 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:07 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:12 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 15 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:23 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 19 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:38 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 30 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 31 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:50 33 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:06 34 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:11 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 36 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 37 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:16 42 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:19 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:54 45 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 48 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 59 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:38 60 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:16 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:27 63 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 64 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:03 65 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:07:48 66 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 67 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:51 68 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 69 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:54 70 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:58 71 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:05 72 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 74 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:00 75 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:23 76 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:08 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 79 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 80 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 81 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 83 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 87 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:49 88 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 89 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 90 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 91 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 93 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:20 94 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 97 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 98 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:14:28 99 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:15:51 100 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 103 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 104 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 105 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 106 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 107 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:15 108 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 109 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 110 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 111 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 112 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 113 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 114 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 115 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 116 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 117 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 118 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 119 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 120 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 121 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 122 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 123 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 124 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 125 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 126 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 128 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 129 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 130 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 131 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 132 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 133 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 134 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 135 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 136 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 137 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 138 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 139 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 140 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 141 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 142 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 144 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data DNF Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 8 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 7 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 4 10 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 11 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 3 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 1 - Montelupone - 49.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 4 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

KOM 2 - Osimo - 117.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3 3 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 4 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

KOM 3 - Filottrano - 142.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3 3 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 4 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

KOM 4 - Filottrano - 158.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 5 - Filottrano - 178km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora - Hansgrohe 12:50:49 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50 4 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:01:00 5 Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:12 6 Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:28 7 Bahrain - Merida 8 Team Dimension Data 0:01:56 9 Lotto Soudal 0:02:13 10 Movistar Team 0:02:36 11 Quick-Step Floors 0:02:39 12 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa 13 Groupama - FDJ 0:03:22 14 BMC Racing Team 0:04:06 15 Team Sky 0:07:01 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:45 17 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:11:19 18 Trek - Segafredo 0:11:53 19 Israel Cycling Academy 0:28:58 20 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:31:49 21 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:35:40 22 Team Sunweb 0:59:41

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 21:31:28 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:34 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:37 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39 9 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:41 10 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:52 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:20 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:24 16 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:50 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:26 19 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:03:45 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:51 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:01 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 23 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:59 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:55 25 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:04 26 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:06:21 27 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:05 28 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:58 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:59 30 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:02 31 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:00 32 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:08 33 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:33 34 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:59 35 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:07 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:01 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:37 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:40 39 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:15:33 40 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:16:37 41 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:38 42 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:59 43 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:14 44 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:18:15 45 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:16 46 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:26 47 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:53 48 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:57 49 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:04 50 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:43 51 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:19:48 52 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:50 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:08 54 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:22 55 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:46 56 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:04 57 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:22:57 58 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:01 59 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:24:08 60 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:29 61 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:51 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:34 63 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:46 64 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:27:30 65 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:27:32 66 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:35 67 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:38 68 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:27:42 69 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:51 70 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:39 71 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 72 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:29:03 73 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:05 74 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:31:16 75 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:31:18 76 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:41 77 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:32:02 78 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:32:28 79 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:56 80 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:55 81 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:47 82 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:17 83 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:35:40 84 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:41 85 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:36:04 86 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:19 87 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:24 88 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:36:44 89 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:55 90 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:56 91 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:37:15 92 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:10 93 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:40 94 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:22 95 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:34 96 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:57 97 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:40:01 98 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:23 99 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:40:51 100 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:41:29 101 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:41:33 102 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:42:13 103 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:42:35 104 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:42:47 105 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:43:10 106 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:46 107 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:56 108 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:15 109 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:44:46 110 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:45:35 111 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:47:19 112 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:47:28 113 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:51 114 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:32 115 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:48:48 116 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:49:28 117 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:50:01 118 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:10 119 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:51:43 120 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:48 121 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:52:01 122 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:52:02 123 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:52:40 124 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:45 125 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:52:51 126 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:53:03 127 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:53:49 128 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:54:10 129 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:54:26 130 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:29 131 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:55:27 132 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:55:57 133 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:01 134 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:56:04 135 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:45 136 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:57:16 137 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:57:25 138 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:58:04 139 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:06 140 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:30 141 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:46 142 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:00:13 143 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:00:39 144 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:07:09

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 28 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 24 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 21 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 15 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 11 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 14 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 15 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 18 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 19 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 6 20 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 22 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 23 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 24 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 4 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 26 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 27 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 28 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 4 29 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 3 30 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 31 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 33 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2 34 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 35 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2 36 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1 39 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 40 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1 41 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 35 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 18 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 15 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 7 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 8 8 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 8 9 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 7 10 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 3 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 18 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 21 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 2 22 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 23 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 2 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 27 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1 28 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 29 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21:32:07 2 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 4 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:47 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:00 6 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:30:39 7 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:38 8 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:17 9 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:36:36 10 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:31 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:38:55 12 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:18 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:40:12 14 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:40:54 15 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:41:34 16 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:40 17 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:47:53 18 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:48:49 19 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:06 20 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:52:12 21 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:52:24 22 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:53:47 23 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:50 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:06 25 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:27 26 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:58:51 27 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:07 28 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:59:34