Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 1 highlights - Video

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) in the first leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC Racing kicked off Tirreno-Adriatico in winning fashion as they stormed though the finish line of the stage 1 team time trial in 22:19, the fastest time of the day. Mitchelton-Scott finished four seconds slower for second place, and Team Sky were third at nine seconds back.

BMC's Damiano Caruso crossed the finish line first and will wear the event's first blue leader's jersey at the start of stage 2 on Thursday.

The opening stage wasn't as triumphant for Dimension Data. The team lost Mark Cavendish to a crash on the final stretch back to Lido di Camiaore. He sustained wounds to his face, arm and leg, and although he finished the race in 29:37, he was later taken to the hospital to be checked out. In the end, race officials determined he had finished outside of the time cut and that he is not eligible to start the next stage.