Tirreno-Adriatico: Roglic wins stage 3 in Trevi
Geraint Thomas moves into overall race lead
Stage 3: Follonica - Trevi
Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico after attacking on the steep slopes of the climb to Trevi. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) desperately tried to bridge the gap but finished three seconds back while Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) was third an additional three seconds behind.
"I have already lost some sprints in my career, and I knew I shouldn't wait until the end, and I would go earlier. I just went all out, and it was enough," said Roglic, who was caught up in a crash on the previous stage and lost all prospects for the overall classification.
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) moved into the overall lead with the same time as runner-up Greg Van Avermaet (BMC). Team Sky showed their overall strength in the general classification as Chris Froome now sits in third place at three seconds back and Michal Kwiatkowski is fifth, nine seconds down.
"A bit unexpected [to be leading] to be honest, but the team was super strong," Thomas said. "We had the plan to get into the bottom of the climb with as many numbers as possible and be in a good position.
"We did that really well, everyone was really good, and then it was just natural selection, see how everyone's legs were and try to go for the stage. I think we can be happy with that, it's nice to get the jersey."
The two finishing circuits in Trevi included a 2.5km climb to the finish line with sections as steep as 20 per cent in the last kilometre. It was expected to be the start of the race for the overall classification at Tirreno-Adriatico.
The day's five-man breakaway crumbled on the steeper grades during the first trip up the climb. Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) survived the longest, eventually caught and passed by Edoardo Zardini (Wilier-Selle Italia), as the latter counter-attacked out of a reduced field.
Teams Astana and Sky led the select group bringing everyone back together. Kwiatkowski took the reins on the descent then forced the pace on the approach to the second and final climb to Trevi.
Roglic was the first to attacked on the shallower slopes and then opened the gap as he raced under the flamme rouge. No one behind committed to chasing but as the grade kicked up with 500m to go, Yates jumped clear of the group. It looked as though he might be able to close the gap but the finish line came too soon as Roglic put one arm up in a victory salute.
How it unfolded
The climbing began at Tirreno-Adriatico's third stage from Follonica to Trevi. It was the longest stage of the seven-day race at 239km. There were two intermediate sprints; Moiano (132km) and Montefalco (210km), and four climbs; Roccastrada (35.7km), Passo del Lume Spento (71.1km), La Foce (113.8km) and then twice up the 2.5km climb to Trevi.
Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy) and Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) formed the day's main breakaway. They set off just after the start in Follonica and built a nine-minute lead by the time they reached the 40km mark.
Mosca and Bagiolo were in the previous day's breakaway with the latter sitting up after picking up points in the only KOM. He started the stage wearing the green jersey of the best climber.
Bagiolo increased his lead in the mountain classification after taking full points over the first three climbs of the day.
Mosca had picked up the two intermediate sprints in stage 2 but this time around it was Kurianov who took the points in the first sprint in Moiano.
Patrick Bevin (BMC) started the day in the blue leader's jersey, but this didn't grant him any protection or other luxuries that an overall leader might normally expect. Instead, BMC put him to work setting tempo to manage the time gap to the breakaway.
As he said in a post-stage 2 interview, he was merely babysitting the leader's jersey, while to team hoped Greg Van Avermaet would win the punchy stage. Van Avermaet took some of the pressure off of his own shoulders in Follonica tipping Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan and Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski as favourites for the win in Trevi.
The break entered the final 50km with 6:30 over the peloton. Bora-Hansgrohe sent German champion Marcus Burghardt to help Bevin with the chase effort at the head of the bunch. Movistar lined out just behind but didn't add to the chase.
An unfortunate crash while dropping back through the peloton, took down Bevin. He remounted and got service from the race medical car, but his chasing duties were over. A second crash took out Simon Geschke, who was conscious but carried off course on a stretcher with a broken collarbone.
The gap dropped to two minutes ahead of the second intermediate sprint over a punchy climb, Montefalco, also an important point of the race because of its proximity to Trevi.
The gap dropped to 1:30 over the top of Montefalco, where Mosca took the points. Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) jumped out of the field in a solo counter-attack. It was short-lived, however, as he was swept up by the reduced bunch as they approached the first of two finishing circuits.
Team Sky led the charge up the last climb, and although they lost the stage to Roglic, they didn't come away empty-handed as Thomas moved into the overall lead.
Tirreno-Adriatico will continue with stage 4 on Saturday with a summit finish at Sarnano Sassotetto.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6:17:23
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:03
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:10
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|23
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|24
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|26
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|28
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:51
|35
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:55
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:01
|37
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|40
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:19
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:24
|42
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:34
|43
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:36
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:42
|45
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:15
|46
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:34
|47
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:45
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|50
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|52
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:11
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|54
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:34
|55
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|56
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|57
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:55
|58
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|59
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:10
|60
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:13
|61
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:23
|63
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:04:33
|64
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:44
|65
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:04:58
|66
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:12
|68
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:17
|69
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:12
|71
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|72
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:24
|76
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:39
|77
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:47
|78
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:06:55
|79
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:08
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:25
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:29
|82
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|87
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:46
|88
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|90
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|91
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:48
|92
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:55
|93
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|96
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:03
|98
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:08:05
|99
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:07
|100
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:10
|101
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|102
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|103
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:30
|104
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:53
|105
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:55
|107
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:58
|108
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|109
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:02
|110
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:29
|111
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:56
|112
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:17
|113
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:10:33
|115
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|116
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|117
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|118
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:19
|119
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|120
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|121
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|122
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|123
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|124
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:45
|125
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|126
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|127
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:56
|128
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|129
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:00
|132
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|135
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|136
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|138
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|140
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|141
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|142
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|144
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:08
|145
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|146
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|148
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:16:08
|149
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:12
|150
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|151
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|pts
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|4
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|5
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|3
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|4
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|pts
|2
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|pts
|2
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|4
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|18:52:36
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:59
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|5
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:42
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:47
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:59
|9
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:19
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:08
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:55
|12
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:06:24
|13
|Team Sunweb
|0:06:46
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:07
|15
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:44
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:45
|17
|GFC
|0:07:52
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:02
|19
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:12:02
|20
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:14:35
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:15:17
|22
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10:52:22
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:19
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:39
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:42
|12
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|13
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:49
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:53
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:56
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:00
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|25
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|26
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:17
|27
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:20
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:30
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:38
|32
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:41
|33
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:59
|34
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:07
|35
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:17
|37
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:19
|38
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:37
|39
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:44
|40
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:04
|41
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:11
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:14
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:16
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:22
|45
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:24
|46
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:43
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:48
|48
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:51
|49
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:54
|50
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:59
|51
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:09
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:16
|53
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:04:29
|54
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:55
|55
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:00
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:29
|57
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:35
|58
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:58
|59
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:06:16
|60
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:06:33
|61
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:42
|62
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:48
|63
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:53
|64
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:57
|65
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:13
|66
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:17
|67
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:20
|68
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:28
|69
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:33
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:35
|71
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:49
|72
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:55
|73
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:03
|74
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:10
|75
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:23
|76
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:30
|77
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|78
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:37
|79
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:08:44
|80
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:47
|81
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:48
|82
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:09:10
|83
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:18
|84
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:24
|85
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:27
|86
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:36
|87
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:58
|88
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:10:16
|89
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:44
|90
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:51
|91
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:54
|92
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:02
|93
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:11:05
|94
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:12
|95
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:17
|96
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:31
|97
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:11:32
|98
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:56
|99
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|100
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:06
|101
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:07
|102
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:31
|103
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:12:33
|104
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:34
|105
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:41
|106
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:44
|107
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:55
|108
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:10
|110
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:12
|111
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:14
|112
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|115
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:13:19
|116
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:26
|118
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:42
|119
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:48
|120
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:58
|121
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:04
|122
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:11
|123
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:14:22
|124
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:28
|125
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:14:29
|126
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:31
|127
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:38
|128
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:52
|129
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:15:09
|130
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:15:11
|131
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:17
|132
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:21
|133
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:15:39
|134
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:15:41
|135
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:15:46
|136
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:54
|138
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:16:33
|139
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:55
|140
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:58
|141
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:59
|142
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:17:26
|143
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:27
|144
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:56
|145
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:16
|146
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:27
|147
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:06
|148
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:48
|149
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:24:22
|150
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:50
|151
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|18
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|6
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|7
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|6
|13
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|14
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|15
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|16
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|17
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|18
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|19
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|21
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|23
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|24
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|26
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|27
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|28
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|20
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|10
|3
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|8
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|7
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|8
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|10
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|11
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|10:53:06
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:59
|6
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:10
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:04
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:33
|9
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:44
|10
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:40
|11
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:14
|12
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:32
|13
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:21
|14
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:11:12
|15
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:22
|16
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:50
|17
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:11
|18
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:30
|19
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:42
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:14
|21
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:38
|22
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:47
|23
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:37
|24
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:02
|25
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:11
|26
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:15
|27
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:16:42
|28
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:04
|29
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|31:52:16
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:05
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|5
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:01
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:08
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:27
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:35
|9
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:55
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:59
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:50
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:07:02
|13
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:23
|14
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:26
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:40
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:51
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:36
|18
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:10:44
|19
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:13:27
|20
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:16:23
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:16:24
|22
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:46
