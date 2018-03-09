Image 1 of 49 Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 49 Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 49 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 49 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 49 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 49 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) follows Bob Jungles on the clim (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 49 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) second on stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) leads Tirreno-Adriatico after stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates his stage 3 win at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates his stage 3 win at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates his stage 3 win at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Edoardo Zardini (Wilier-Selle Italia) attacked early (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 49 Sprint jersey leader Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 49 Nathan Haas sucking in the big ones after the final effort into Trevi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 49 Clement Venturini (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 49 Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) rolling along (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 49 Taylor Phinney and Alberto Bettiol joke around (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 49 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) second on stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Niki Terpstra (Quick-step Floors) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 The breakaway on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 The breakaway on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 49 The breakaway on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 49 Team Sky on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 49 Marcel Kittel with former teammate Bob Jungels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 49 Marcel Kittel enjoys the day chatting with Bob Jungels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 49 Patrick Bevin (BMC) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 49 Stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 49 The breakaway on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico led by Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 49 Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 49 Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) attacks on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 49 Niki Terpstra (Quick-step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 49 Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 49 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 49 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 49 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 49 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 49 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 49 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 49 Daniel Moreno (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 49 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 49 Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing) in the leader's jersey at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 49 Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 49 Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 49 Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 49 Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 49 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 49 Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 49 Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 49 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico after attacking on the steep slopes of the climb to Trevi. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) desperately tried to bridge the gap but finished three seconds back while Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) was third an additional three seconds behind.

"I have already lost some sprints in my career, and I knew I shouldn't wait until the end, and I would go earlier. I just went all out, and it was enough," said Roglic, who was caught up in a crash on the previous stage and lost all prospects for the overall classification.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) moved into the overall lead with the same time as runner-up Greg Van Avermaet (BMC). Team Sky showed their overall strength in the general classification as Chris Froome now sits in third place at three seconds back and Michal Kwiatkowski is fifth, nine seconds down.

"A bit unexpected [to be leading] to be honest, but the team was super strong," Thomas said. "We had the plan to get into the bottom of the climb with as many numbers as possible and be in a good position.

"We did that really well, everyone was really good, and then it was just natural selection, see how everyone's legs were and try to go for the stage. I think we can be happy with that, it's nice to get the jersey."

The two finishing circuits in Trevi included a 2.5km climb to the finish line with sections as steep as 20 per cent in the last kilometre. It was expected to be the start of the race for the overall classification at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The day's five-man breakaway crumbled on the steeper grades during the first trip up the climb. Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) survived the longest, eventually caught and passed by Edoardo Zardini (Wilier-Selle Italia), as the latter counter-attacked out of a reduced field.

Teams Astana and Sky led the select group bringing everyone back together. Kwiatkowski took the reins on the descent then forced the pace on the approach to the second and final climb to Trevi.

Roglic was the first to attacked on the shallower slopes and then opened the gap as he raced under the flamme rouge. No one behind committed to chasing but as the grade kicked up with 500m to go, Yates jumped clear of the group. It looked as though he might be able to close the gap but the finish line came too soon as Roglic put one arm up in a victory salute.

How it unfolded

The climbing began at Tirreno-Adriatico's third stage from Follonica to Trevi. It was the longest stage of the seven-day race at 239km. There were two intermediate sprints; Moiano (132km) and Montefalco (210km), and four climbs; Roccastrada (35.7km), Passo del Lume Spento (71.1km), La Foce (113.8km) and then twice up the 2.5km climb to Trevi.

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy) and Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) formed the day's main breakaway. They set off just after the start in Follonica and built a nine-minute lead by the time they reached the 40km mark.

Mosca and Bagiolo were in the previous day's breakaway with the latter sitting up after picking up points in the only KOM. He started the stage wearing the green jersey of the best climber.

Bagiolo increased his lead in the mountain classification after taking full points over the first three climbs of the day.

Mosca had picked up the two intermediate sprints in stage 2 but this time around it was Kurianov who took the points in the first sprint in Moiano.

Patrick Bevin (BMC) started the day in the blue leader's jersey, but this didn't grant him any protection or other luxuries that an overall leader might normally expect. Instead, BMC put him to work setting tempo to manage the time gap to the breakaway.

As he said in a post-stage 2 interview, he was merely babysitting the leader's jersey, while to team hoped Greg Van Avermaet would win the punchy stage. Van Avermaet took some of the pressure off of his own shoulders in Follonica tipping Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan and Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski as favourites for the win in Trevi.

The break entered the final 50km with 6:30 over the peloton. Bora-Hansgrohe sent German champion Marcus Burghardt to help Bevin with the chase effort at the head of the bunch. Movistar lined out just behind but didn't add to the chase.

An unfortunate crash while dropping back through the peloton, took down Bevin. He remounted and got service from the race medical car, but his chasing duties were over. A second crash took out Simon Geschke, who was conscious but carried off course on a stretcher with a broken collarbone.

The gap dropped to two minutes ahead of the second intermediate sprint over a punchy climb, Montefalco, also an important point of the race because of its proximity to Trevi.

The gap dropped to 1:30 over the top of Montefalco, where Mosca took the points. Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) jumped out of the field in a solo counter-attack. It was short-lived, however, as he was swept up by the reduced bunch as they approached the first of two finishing circuits.

Team Sky led the charge up the last climb, and although they lost the stage to Roglic, they didn't come away empty-handed as Thomas moved into the overall lead.

Tirreno-Adriatico will continue with stage 4 on Saturday with a summit finish at Sarnano Sassotetto.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 6:17:23 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:03 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:06 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:07 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:10 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 11 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:16 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 23 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 24 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:36 26 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 27 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:38 28 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 31 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 34 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:51 35 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:55 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 37 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 38 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 39 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:03 40 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:19 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:24 42 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:34 43 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:42 45 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:15 46 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:34 47 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:45 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 50 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 52 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:11 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 54 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:34 55 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 56 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 57 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:55 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 59 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:10 60 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:13 61 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 62 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:23 63 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:33 64 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:44 65 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:04:58 66 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:12 68 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:17 69 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:12 71 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 72 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 73 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 75 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:24 76 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:39 77 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:47 78 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:06:55 79 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:08 80 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:25 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:29 82 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 83 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 84 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 85 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 86 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 87 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:46 88 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 89 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 90 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 91 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:48 92 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:55 93 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 96 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:03 98 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:08:05 99 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:07 100 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:10 101 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 102 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 103 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:30 104 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:53 105 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 106 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:55 107 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:58 108 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 109 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:02 110 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:29 111 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:56 112 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:17 113 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:10:33 115 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 116 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 117 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 118 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:19 119 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 120 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 121 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 122 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 123 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 124 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:45 125 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 126 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 127 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:56 128 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 129 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 130 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 131 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:00 132 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 135 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 136 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 137 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 138 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 140 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 141 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 142 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 144 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:08 145 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 146 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 147 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 148 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:16:08 149 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:12 150 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 151 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb DNF Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 4 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1

1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 pts 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 4 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 2 5 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 3 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 2 4 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Roccastrada, km. 35.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 pts 2 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 4 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Passo del Lume Spento, km. 76.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 pts 2 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 4 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) La Foce, km. 113.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 5 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 3 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2 4 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Trevi, km. 239 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 18:52:36 2 Movistar Team 0:00:56 3 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:59 4 Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 5 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:42 6 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:47 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:59 9 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:19 10 BMC Racing Team 0:04:08 11 Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:55 12 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:06:24 13 Team Sunweb 0:06:46 14 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:07 15 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:44 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:45 17 GFC 0:07:52 18 Lotto Soudal 0:08:02 19 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:12:02 20 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:14:35 21 Dimension Data 0:15:17 22 Trek-Segafredo 0:16:16

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10:52:22 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:09 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:33 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:39 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:42 12 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 13 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:49 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:50 18 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:51 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:56 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:00 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 25 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 26 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:17 27 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:20 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:30 29 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 30 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:37 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:38 32 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:41 33 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59 34 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:07 35 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:17 37 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:19 38 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:37 39 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:44 40 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:04 41 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:11 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:14 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:16 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:22 45 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:24 46 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:43 47 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:48 48 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:51 49 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:54 50 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:59 51 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:09 52 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:16 53 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:04:29 54 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:04:55 55 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:00 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:29 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:35 58 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:58 59 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:06:16 60 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:06:33 61 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:42 62 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:48 63 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:53 64 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:57 65 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:13 66 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:17 67 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:20 68 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:28 69 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:33 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:35 71 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:07:49 72 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:55 73 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:03 74 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:10 75 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:23 76 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:30 77 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 78 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:37 79 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:08:44 80 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:47 81 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:48 82 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:09:10 83 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:18 84 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:24 85 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:27 86 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:36 87 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:58 88 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:10:16 89 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:44 90 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:51 91 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:54 92 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:02 93 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:11:05 94 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:12 95 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:17 96 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:31 97 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:11:32 98 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:56 99 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 100 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:06 101 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:07 102 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:31 103 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:12:33 104 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:34 105 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:41 106 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:12:44 107 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:55 108 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:10 110 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:12 111 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:14 112 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 115 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:13:19 116 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 117 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:26 118 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:42 119 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:48 120 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:58 121 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:04 122 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:11 123 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:14:22 124 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:28 125 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:14:29 126 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:31 127 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:38 128 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:52 129 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:15:09 130 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:15:11 131 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:17 132 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:21 133 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:15:39 134 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:15:41 135 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:15:46 136 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:15:54 138 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:16:33 139 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:55 140 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:58 141 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:59 142 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:17:26 143 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:27 144 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:56 145 Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:16 146 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:19:27 147 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:06 148 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:48 149 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:24:22 150 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:50 151 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 18 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 6 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 7 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 12 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 6 13 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 6 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 5 15 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 16 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 4 17 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 18 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 4 19 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 21 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 23 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2 24 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1 26 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 27 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 28 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 20 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 3 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 8 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 7 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 2 8 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 10 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 11 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 10:53:06 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:16 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:59 6 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:10 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:04 8 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:33 9 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:44 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:40 11 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:14 12 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:32 13 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:21 14 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:11:12 15 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:22 16 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:50 17 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:11 18 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:30 19 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:42 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:14 21 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:13:38 22 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:47 23 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:37 24 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:02 25 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:11 26 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:15 27 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:16:42 28 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:04 29 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:06