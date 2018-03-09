Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Roglic wins stage 3 in Trevi

Geraint Thomas moves into overall race lead

Image 1 of 49

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 49

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 49

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 49

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 49

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 49

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) follows Bob Jungles on the clim

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) follows Bob Jungles on the clim
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 49

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) second on stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) second on stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) leads Tirreno-Adriatico after stage 3

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) leads Tirreno-Adriatico after stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates his stage 3 win at Tirreno-Adriatico

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates his stage 3 win at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates his stage 3 win at Tirreno-Adriatico

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates his stage 3 win at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates his stage 3 win at Tirreno-Adriatico

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) celebrates his stage 3 win at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

Edoardo Zardini (Wilier-Selle Italia) attacked early

Edoardo Zardini (Wilier-Selle Italia) attacked early
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 49

Sprint jersey leader Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia)

Sprint jersey leader Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 49

Nathan Haas sucking in the big ones after the final effort into Trevi

Nathan Haas sucking in the big ones after the final effort into Trevi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 49

Clement Venturini (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Clement Venturini (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 49

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) rolling along

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) rolling along
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 49

Taylor Phinney and Alberto Bettiol joke around

Taylor Phinney and Alberto Bettiol joke around
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 49

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) second on stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) second on stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Niki Terpstra (Quick-step Floors) on the attack

Niki Terpstra (Quick-step Floors) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

The breakaway on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

The breakaway on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

The breakaway on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

The breakaway on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 49

The breakaway on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

The breakaway on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 49

Team Sky on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Team Sky on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 49

Marcel Kittel with former teammate Bob Jungels

Marcel Kittel with former teammate Bob Jungels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 49

Marcel Kittel enjoys the day chatting with Bob Jungels

Marcel Kittel enjoys the day chatting with Bob Jungels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 49

Patrick Bevin (BMC) in the leader's jersey

Patrick Bevin (BMC) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 49

Stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

The breakaway on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico led by Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini)

The breakaway on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico led by Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 49

Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini)

Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 49

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) attacks on the final climb

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) attacks on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 49

Niki Terpstra (Quick-step Floors)

Niki Terpstra (Quick-step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 49

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins the stage

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 49

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 49

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 49

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 49

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy)

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 49

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 49

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 49

Daniel Moreno (EF Education First-Drapac)

Daniel Moreno (EF Education First-Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 49

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 49

Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing) in the leader's jersey at the start of stage 3

Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing) in the leader's jersey at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 49

Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing)

Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 49

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) in the breakaway

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 49

Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini)

Nicola Bagioli (Nippo Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 49

Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 49

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 49

Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo Vini Fantini)

Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 49

Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy)

Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 49

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico after attacking on the steep slopes of the climb to Trevi. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) desperately tried to bridge the gap but finished three seconds back while Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) was third an additional three seconds behind.

Related Articles

Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 3 highlights - Video

Geraint Thomas moves into Tirreno-Adriatico lead ahead of Queen stage

Adam Yates close to victory on uphill finish at Tirreno-Adriatico

Roglic makes up for misfortune with Tirreno-Adriatico stage win

"I have already lost some sprints in my career, and I knew I shouldn't wait until the end, and I would go earlier. I just went all out, and it was enough," said Roglic, who was caught up in a crash on the previous stage and lost all prospects for the overall classification.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) moved into the overall lead with the same time as runner-up Greg Van Avermaet (BMC). Team Sky showed their overall strength in the general classification as Chris Froome now sits in third place at three seconds back and Michal Kwiatkowski is fifth, nine seconds down.

"A bit unexpected [to be leading] to be honest, but the team was super strong," Thomas said. "We had the plan to get into the bottom of the climb with as many numbers as possible and be in a good position.

"We did that really well, everyone was really good, and then it was just natural selection, see how everyone's legs were and try to go for the stage. I think we can be happy with that, it's nice to get the jersey."

The two finishing circuits in Trevi included a 2.5km climb to the finish line with sections as steep as 20 per cent in the last kilometre. It was expected to be the start of the race for the overall classification at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The day's five-man breakaway crumbled on the steeper grades during the first trip up the climb. Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) survived the longest, eventually caught and passed by Edoardo Zardini (Wilier-Selle Italia), as the latter counter-attacked out of a reduced field.

Teams Astana and Sky led the select group bringing everyone back together. Kwiatkowski took the reins on the descent then forced the pace on the approach to the second and final climb to Trevi.

Roglic was the first to attacked on the shallower slopes and then opened the gap as he raced under the flamme rouge. No one behind committed to chasing but as the grade kicked up with 500m to go, Yates jumped clear of the group. It looked as though he might be able to close the gap but the finish line came too soon as Roglic put one arm up in a victory salute.

How it unfolded

The climbing began at Tirreno-Adriatico's third stage from Follonica to Trevi. It was the longest stage of the seven-day race at 239km. There were two intermediate sprints; Moiano (132km) and Montefalco (210km), and four climbs; Roccastrada (35.7km), Passo del Lume Spento (71.1km), La Foce (113.8km) and then twice up the 2.5km climb to Trevi.

Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy) and Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) formed the day's main breakaway. They set off just after the start in Follonica and built a nine-minute lead by the time they reached the 40km mark.

Mosca and Bagiolo were in the previous day's breakaway with the latter sitting up after picking up points in the only KOM. He started the stage wearing the green jersey of the best climber.

Bagiolo increased his lead in the mountain classification after taking full points over the first three climbs of the day.

Mosca had picked up the two intermediate sprints in stage 2 but this time around it was Kurianov who took the points in the first sprint in Moiano.

Patrick Bevin (BMC) started the day in the blue leader's jersey, but this didn't grant him any protection or other luxuries that an overall leader might normally expect. Instead, BMC put him to work setting tempo to manage the time gap to the breakaway.

As he said in a post-stage 2 interview, he was merely babysitting the leader's jersey, while to team hoped Greg Van Avermaet would win the punchy stage. Van Avermaet took some of the pressure off of his own shoulders in Follonica tipping Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan and Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski as favourites for the win in Trevi.

The break entered the final 50km with 6:30 over the peloton. Bora-Hansgrohe sent German champion Marcus Burghardt to help Bevin with the chase effort at the head of the bunch. Movistar lined out just behind but didn't add to the chase.

An unfortunate crash while dropping back through the peloton, took down Bevin. He remounted and got service from the race medical car, but his chasing duties were over. A second crash took out Simon Geschke, who was conscious but carried off course on a stretcher with a broken collarbone.

The gap dropped to two minutes ahead of the second intermediate sprint over a punchy climb, Montefalco, also an important point of the race because of its proximity to Trevi.

The gap dropped to 1:30 over the top of Montefalco, where Mosca took the points. Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) jumped out of the field in a solo counter-attack. It was short-lived, however, as he was swept up by the reduced bunch as they approached the first of two finishing circuits.

Team Sky led the charge up the last climb, and although they lost the stage to Roglic, they didn't come away empty-handed as Thomas moved into the overall lead.

Tirreno-Adriatico will continue with stage 4 on Saturday with a summit finish at Sarnano Sassotetto. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo6:17:23
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:03
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:07
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:10
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
7Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
11Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
12Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
13George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:16
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
20Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
23Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
24Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
25José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:36
26Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
27Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
28Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
29Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
31Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
34Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:51
35Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:55
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:01
37Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
38Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
39Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:03
40Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:19
41Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:24
42Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:34
43Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:36
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:42
45Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:15
46Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:34
47Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:45
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
49Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
50Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
51Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
52Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:11
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
54Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:34
55Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
56Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
57Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:55
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
59Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:10
60Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:13
61Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
62Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:04:23
63Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:04:33
64Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:44
65Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:04:58
66Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:12
68Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:17
69Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:12
71Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
72Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
73Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
75Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:24
76Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:39
77Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:47
78Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:06:55
79Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:08
80Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:25
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:29
82Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
83Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
84Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
85Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
86Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
87Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:46
88Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
89Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
90Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
91Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:48
92Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:55
93Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
94Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
95Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
96Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
97Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:03
98Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:08:05
99Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:07
100Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:08:10
101Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
102Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
103Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:30
104Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:53
105Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
106Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:08:55
107Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:58
108Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:09:02
110Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:29
111Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:56
112Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:17
113Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:10:33
115August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
116Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
117Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
118Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:19
119Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
120Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
121Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
122Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
123Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
124Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:45
125Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
126Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
127Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:56
128Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
129Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
130Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
131Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:00
132Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
135Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
136Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
137Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
138Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
139Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
140Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
141Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
142Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
143Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
144Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:08
145Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
146Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
147Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
148Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:16:08
149Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:12
150Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
151Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSøren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo12pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky7
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky4
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1

1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5pts
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
4Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy2
5Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5pts
2Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
3Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy2
4Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Roccastrada, km. 35.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5pts
2Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
4Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Passo del Lume Spento, km. 76.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5pts
2Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
4Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) La Foce, km. 113.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini5pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
3Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2
4Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Trevi, km. 239
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo5pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky18:52:36
2Movistar Team0:00:56
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:59
4Astana Pro Team0:01:11
5Katusha-Alpecin0:01:42
6Bahrain-Merida0:01:47
7Bora-Hansgrohe
8UAE Team Emirates0:01:59
9EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:19
10BMC Racing Team0:04:08
11Mitchelton-Scott0:05:55
12Israel-Cycling Academy0:06:24
13Team Sunweb0:06:46
14Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:07
15LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:44
16AG2R La Mondiale0:07:45
17GFC0:07:52
18Lotto Soudal0:08:02
19Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:12:02
20Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:14:35
21Dimension Data0:15:17
22Trek-Segafredo0:16:16

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10:52:22
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:03
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:09
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:19
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:33
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:39
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:42
12Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
13Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:49
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
17Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:50
18George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:51
19Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:53
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:56
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
22Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
23Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:00
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
25Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
26Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:17
27Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:20
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:30
29Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
30Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:37
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:38
32José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:41
33Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:59
34Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:07
35Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
36Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:02:17
37Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:19
38Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:37
39Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:44
40Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:04
41Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:03:11
42Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:14
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:16
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:22
45Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:24
46Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:43
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:48
48Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:51
49Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:54
50Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:59
51Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:09
52Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:04:16
53Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:04:29
54Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:04:55
55Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:00
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:29
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:35
58Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:05:58
59Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:06:16
60Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:06:33
61Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:42
62Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:48
63Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:53
64Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:57
65Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:13
66Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:17
67Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:07:20
68Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:07:28
69Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:33
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:35
71Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:07:49
72Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:55
73Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:03
74Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:10
75Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:23
76Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:30
77Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
78Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:37
79Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:08:44
80Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:08:47
81Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:48
82Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:09:10
83Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:09:18
84Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:24
85Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:27
86Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:36
87Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:58
88Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:10:16
89Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:44
90Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:10:51
91Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:54
92Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:02
93Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:11:05
94Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:12
95Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:17
96Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:11:31
97Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:11:32
98Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:11:56
99Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
100Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:06
101Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:12:07
102Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:31
103Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:12:33
104Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:34
105Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:41
106Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:12:44
107Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:55
108Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:10
110Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:13:12
111Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:13:14
112Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
115Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:13:19
116Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
117Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:13:26
118Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:42
119Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:48
120Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:58
121Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:04
122Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:11
123Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:14:22
124Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:28
125Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:14:29
126Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:14:31
127Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:14:38
128Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:52
129Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:15:09
130Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:15:11
131Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:17
132Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:15:21
133Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:15:39
134Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:15:41
135Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:15:46
136Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:54
138Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:16:33
139Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:55
140Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:58
141Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:59
142Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:17:26
143Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:27
144Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:56
145Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:16
146August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:19:27
147Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:06
148Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:48
149Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:24:22
150Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:50
151Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia18pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo12
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
6Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky7
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky7
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
12Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team6
13Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy6
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team5
15Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
16Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky4
17Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
18Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy4
19Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
21Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2
23Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2
24Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1
26Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
27Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
28Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini20pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10
3Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini8
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo5
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
7Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy2
8Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
10Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
11Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team10:53:06
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:16
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:59
6Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:10
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:04
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:33
9Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:06:44
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:40
11Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:14
12Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:32
13Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:21
14Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:11:12
15Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:22
16Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:50
17Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:11
18Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:12:30
19Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:12:42
20Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:14
21Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:38
22Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:13:47
23Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:14:37
24Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:02
25Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:11
26Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:15
27Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:16:42
28Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:04
29Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky31:52:16
2Quick-Step Floors0:01:05
3Movistar Team0:01:37
4Astana Pro Team0:01:55
5Katusha-Alpecin0:02:01
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:08
7Bahrain-Merida0:02:27
8UAE Team Emirates0:02:35
9EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:55
10BMC Racing Team0:03:59
11Mitchelton-Scott0:05:50
12Team Sunweb0:07:02
13Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:23
14LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:26
15AG2R La Mondiale0:08:40
16Lotto Soudal0:08:51
17Groupama-FDJ0:09:36
18Israel-Cycling Academy0:10:44
19Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:13:27
20Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:16:23
21Dimension Data0:16:24
22Trek-Segafredo0:16:46

 

Latest on Cyclingnews