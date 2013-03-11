Trending

Greg Henderson (Lotto-Belisol) got stuck in the big ring and needed a push to get started again

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stijn Devolder (Radioshack) walks the climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets help going again

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Sant'Elpidio a Mare climb taxed the riders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp) couldn't stay on the bike

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Arnaud Demare (FDJ) walked, but Cavendish stayed on the bike

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The rain made the climb even harder.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jacobus Venter (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniel Schorn (Netapp) hiked his bike up the climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The first time up the Sant'Elpidio a Mare and Peter Sagan does the paperboy

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
AG2R put two riders in the breakaway: Rinaldo Nocentini and Matteo Montaguti

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) not exactly enjoying himself on stage 6

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The 16-man breakaway is driven by AG2R

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton started in sunshine, but that would change on the final lap

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Team Sky pushes the pace in the peloton

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Team Sky works for race leader Chris Froome in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Manuel Belletti (AG2R) on the climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) out sprints his breakaway companions for the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the Sant'Elpidio a Mare

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) drops his breakaway companions on the climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) wasn't the only one reduced to walking up the Sant'Elpidio a Mare

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel) remounts after walking the climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel) runs up the Sant'Elpidio a Mare

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
On the steepest pitches there were many riders on foot on the climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Thor Hushovd (BMC) powered up the hill

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali crest the climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Stuart O'Grady (Orica-GreenEdge) was in the breakaway

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack) was in the day's move

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) on the attack in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The day in Tirreno-Adriatico started clear...

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) enjoys his champagne moment

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the lead of Tirreno-Adriatico with one 9.2km TT left.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) looks set to repeat his Tirreno-Adriatico overall win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) dons the leader's jersey in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) put his name atop the favourites list for Milano-Sanremo with his stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Sky) lost 50 seconds to Nibali on the day

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nibali launches his attack followed by Sagan

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nibali and Sagan push the pace in the finale of stage 6

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Leopard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lars Boom (Blanco)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The racers on a steep climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton ascends a steep pitch.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
It was a wet, rainy day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gasps for air

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mauro Santambrogio (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil - DCM)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adriano Malori (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) is the new race leader at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) triumphs at the end of a wet stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cesare Benedetti (NetApp - Endura)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cesare Benedetti (NetApp - Endura)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) practices his track stand

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The racers lined up before the start of stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cesare Benedetti (NetApp - Endura) and Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won the feared Porto Sant'Elpidio stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, topping a three-man breakaway with GC contenders Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on a day in which the rain made a difficult course even more challenging.

The GC was turned topsy turvy, as Nibali took over the race lead. Former race leader Chris Froome of Sky finished about one minute down and dropped to second, at 34 seconds, with Rodriguez third at 37 seconds. Contador fell to fourth, 48 seconds down.

"It was a very hard stage," said Sagan. "When the rain started to fall, the gradients of 30% were hard to get up. I heard Contador say that when he climbed out of the saddle, his back wheel slipped. I rode in the saddle all the time and, in the end, I got away with Vincenzo and stayed away to the finish line."

The day had started out sunny but the heavy rains which had prevailed during so much of the race returned. Combined with the short and vicious climbs of the day, many riders decided to abandon rather than risk injury or illness. The most notable drop-out was Andy Schleck, who left the race in the sunshine less than 50km after the start.

The brutal finale laid bare the strengths and weaknesses of the top names. Sagan, Nibali and Rodriguez showed their good form as the first two were able to jump into the lead, and the Spaniard the only one able to move up to them. Contador could not make the jump and in fact often had trouble holding on to the wheels of his chasing group. Left alone, like most of the other top names, Froome cracked and lost his overall lead.

"The tactic in my head was that, if I was good in the final, I wanted to do something on the last climb," said new race leader Nibali. "I'd looked on the previous passes. I was encouraged when the bad weather came. Other riders suffered in the cold, but I was always OK."

Cadel Evans (BMC) made a surprise appearance in the Froome group, which was the second chasing group which came in 50 seconds down. Even more surprising were Chris Horner (RadioShack) in the Contador group, and BMC's Thor Hushovd in the Froome group.

How it happened

The sun was shining when the riders left Porto Sant'Elpidio but the riders were clearly worried about the 209km in the saddle, the expect rain showers and the numerous short, sharp climbs doted along the stage profile.

The racing started fast with riders keen to get in the break of the day despite five days of tough racing in their legs.

15 riders formed one dangerous move but they were quickly pulled back, and then 16 riders eventually got away after 25km. In the move were Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard), Rinaldo Nocentini, Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Lars Boom (Blanco Pro Cycling), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Giovanni Visconti and Benat Intxausti (Movistar Team), Egoi Martínez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Angel Vicioso (Katusha), Daryl Impey and Stuart O'Grady (Orica-GreenEdge), Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Matthieu Sprick (Argos-Shimano), and Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) was also in the move but he sat up to wait for team leader and race leader Chris Froome. The break opened a three-minute lead, with Team Sky setting a steady tempo at the head of the peloton.

The early climbs began to hurt several riders in the peloton, with Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Leopard) one of the first to throw in the towel and climb off.

The first climb of the Muro di Sant'Elpidio after 70km showed riders the 27% climb they would face twice again later in the stage. And it was a real wall, forcing riders to zigzag to the top to avoid putting their foot down.

Cunego was the first to the top to become leader of the climber's competition, but behind him other riders were suffering, with the arrival of grey skies and rain compounding their pain.

With the stage route passing through the finish twice before the end of the stage, the temptation to climb off was strong. The retirees quickly hit double figures after 90km, with Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) amongst the big-names to quit.

Cunego continued to lead the break on the climbs and was first to the top of the Muro di Sant'Elpidio for the second passage. He was forced to sit in the saddle to stop his back wheel from slipping on the wet roads but had the power and low centre of gravity to make it to the top. Dumoulin was a lot bigger but surprisingly made it to the top with Cunego and formed the front group.

Behind them many of the other riders in the break were suffering and their chances of success were over. Cancellara, Nocentini lost contact and were caught by the peloton. However up front, Cunego, Impey, Visconti, Intxausti, Selvaggi, Martinez formed a determined front group, out to fight for the stage victory.

As the raced passed through the finish area for the last time, the break had a lead of 1:55, with Cannondale Pro Cycling, leading the chase.

The last climb of the Muro di Sant'Elpidio would be decisive in deciding the final outcome of the stage.

Dumoulin attacked out of the group again and again before finally cracking on the last climb. The lead group exploded completely as it faced the nearly 30 percent gradient for the third time. Finally a high-powered quartet of Sagan, Nibali, Samuel Sanchez and Inxausti formed in the front, with Nibali clearly focused on taking control.

"On Prati di Tivo, I was on the defensive for most of the day and I only attacked in the final 2km," said Nibali. "Yesterday I wasn't great and I didn't think I'd be able to recoup the seconds I lost. But today it all came good for me. But we new at the start of the race there was a 27% climb coming, so our bikes were set up for it and we were well prepared."

"[Nibali] asked me how I was," said Sagan. "I said I didn't know if I'd be able to stay at the front. In the end we were both still there. Even I wasn't interested in the overall lead, as Vincenzo's friend, I still took turns at the front. And I was very happy to see him in the move today."

Contador made the pace in the chasing group as all struggled on the difficult course. Froome had fallen back, but was still in play as Nibali and Sagan took off in front.

Joaquim Rodriguez was the first to struggle his way up to the two leaders. Behind them, the top names were scattered in little groups all over the road, with Froome looking to have been dropped with 10 km to go. Even Contador had trouble staying up with his small group.

With 6km to go, Froome was in a distant chase group, just over one minute back. The Contador group was at 25-30 seconds behind the leading trio.

The final run-in was flat, but no one was able to catch up to the three in front. Rodriguez led under the flamme rouge, and the other two were happy to let him stay in the lead as long as possible. Sagan opened the sprint with 300 m to go and easily took the win, with Nibali second and Rodriguez third.

Behind them, the Contador group crossed the finish line about 40 seconds later, with the Froome group at about 50 seconds. But the damage had already been done.

Already looking ahead to the weekend's Milan-Sanremo, Sagan said, "Every year I'm the favourite, but I still haven't won it. Everyone can be beaten. Cycling is beautiful because you need to think on the spot. One mistake can cost you the race. We'll see on Sunday."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5:45:17
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:44
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:50
9Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
11Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
13Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:55
21Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
22Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:56
23Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:16
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
27José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
28Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
30Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
32Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:03:06
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
35Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:04:18
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
38Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
40Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
41Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:39
42Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:12
44Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
46Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
48Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:22
51Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
53Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:45
54Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:57
55Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
56Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
57Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
58Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
59Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
60Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
61Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
62Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
63Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:13:32
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
69Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:11
71Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:15:45
72Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
74Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:18:42
75Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
76Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
77Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
79Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
80Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
81Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
82Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
83Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
84Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
85Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
86Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
87Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
88Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
89Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
90Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
91Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
92Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
95Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
97Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
99Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:19:56
100Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
101Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
102André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
103Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
104Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
105Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:23:02
106Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
107Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
108Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
109Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:37:37
DNSDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSSvein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFLuca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFAndy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFFredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFTiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFRicardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRobert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
DNFThomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
DNFSébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
DNFVladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
DNFPavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
DNFGreg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFKristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFStuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
DNFJoseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFDavid De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFMichael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFTomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBoy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
OTLTaylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
3Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling12pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha8
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia7
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard5
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
9Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1

Mountain 1 - Sant'Elpidio a Mare, km 72,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida5pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3
3Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Sant'Elpidio a Mare, km 163,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida5pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3
3Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Sant'Elpidio a Mare, km 191,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge1

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team27:57:26
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:34
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:37
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:48
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:58
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:05
7Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:20
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:54
9Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:58
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:08
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:10
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:27
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:31
14Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:50
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:04:56
16Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:05:25
17Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:35
18Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:55
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:06:50
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:04
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:16
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:25
23José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:27
24Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:38
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:10:38
26Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:16
27Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:16:56
28Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:17:08
29Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:15
30Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:19
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:13
32Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:30
33Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:23
34Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:02
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:05
36Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:31
37Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:21:54
38Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:22:34
39Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:11
40Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:15
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:20
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:21
43Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:09
45Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:27:15
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:27:23
47Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:33
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:50
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:17
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:30:43
51Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:31:37
52Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:31:39
53Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:07
54Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:34:40
55Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:11
56Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:26
57Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:35:58
58Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:36:51
59Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:37:32
60Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:39:38
61Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:39:57
62Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:40:08
63Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:40:51
64Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:41:06
65Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:41:07
66Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:41:15
67Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:41:23
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:36
69Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:42:02
70Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:04
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:43:56
72Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:43:58
73Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:44:26
74Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:44:38
75Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:45:03
76Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:45:20
77Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:46:37
78Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:47:17
79Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:48:30
80Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:49:18
81Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:51:14
82Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:52:32
83Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:53:10
84Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:53:44
85Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:53:46
86Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:54:13
87Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:44
88Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:55:04
89Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:55:05
90Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:48
91Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:56:38
92Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:57:01
93Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:58:44
94Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:59:29
95André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:59:48
96Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:59:54
97Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:00:04
98Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:00:13
99Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:54
100Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura1:03:26
101Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:03:48
102Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:05:58
103Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:06:37
104Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:53
105Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:08:22
106Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:09:29
107Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge1:13:57
108Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:15:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff27pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling26
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia24
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha22
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20
7Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard17
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol12
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura11
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
16Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
18Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
19Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard5
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5
21Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
22Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida20pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura13
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling9
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5
6Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5
9Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
10Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling3
13Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
16Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
17Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2
18Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
19Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
21Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard1
22Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1
23Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge1
24Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step27:58:24
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:15:58
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:10
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:25
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:07
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:22
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:39:53
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:17
9Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:41:06
10Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:42:58
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:45:39
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:52:12
13Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:59:06
14Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:55
15Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:07:24
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:08:31

