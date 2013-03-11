Sagan wins, Nibali takes race lead in Tirreno-Adriatico breakaway
Froome loses lead on rainy Sant'Elpidio stage
Stage 6: Porto Sant'Elpidio - Porto Sant'Elpidio
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won the feared Porto Sant'Elpidio stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, topping a three-man breakaway with GC contenders Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on a day in which the rain made a difficult course even more challenging.
The GC was turned topsy turvy, as Nibali took over the race lead. Former race leader Chris Froome of Sky finished about one minute down and dropped to second, at 34 seconds, with Rodriguez third at 37 seconds. Contador fell to fourth, 48 seconds down.
"It was a very hard stage," said Sagan. "When the rain started to fall, the gradients of 30% were hard to get up. I heard Contador say that when he climbed out of the saddle, his back wheel slipped. I rode in the saddle all the time and, in the end, I got away with Vincenzo and stayed away to the finish line."
The day had started out sunny but the heavy rains which had prevailed during so much of the race returned. Combined with the short and vicious climbs of the day, many riders decided to abandon rather than risk injury or illness. The most notable drop-out was Andy Schleck, who left the race in the sunshine less than 50km after the start.
The brutal finale laid bare the strengths and weaknesses of the top names. Sagan, Nibali and Rodriguez showed their good form as the first two were able to jump into the lead, and the Spaniard the only one able to move up to them. Contador could not make the jump and in fact often had trouble holding on to the wheels of his chasing group. Left alone, like most of the other top names, Froome cracked and lost his overall lead.
"The tactic in my head was that, if I was good in the final, I wanted to do something on the last climb," said new race leader Nibali. "I'd looked on the previous passes. I was encouraged when the bad weather came. Other riders suffered in the cold, but I was always OK."
Cadel Evans (BMC) made a surprise appearance in the Froome group, which was the second chasing group which came in 50 seconds down. Even more surprising were Chris Horner (RadioShack) in the Contador group, and BMC's Thor Hushovd in the Froome group.
How it happened
The sun was shining when the riders left Porto Sant'Elpidio but the riders were clearly worried about the 209km in the saddle, the expect rain showers and the numerous short, sharp climbs doted along the stage profile.
The racing started fast with riders keen to get in the break of the day despite five days of tough racing in their legs.
15 riders formed one dangerous move but they were quickly pulled back, and then 16 riders eventually got away after 25km. In the move were Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard), Rinaldo Nocentini, Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Lars Boom (Blanco Pro Cycling), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Giovanni Visconti and Benat Intxausti (Movistar Team), Egoi Martínez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Angel Vicioso (Katusha), Daryl Impey and Stuart O'Grady (Orica-GreenEdge), Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Matthieu Sprick (Argos-Shimano), and Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM).
Sergio Henao (Team Sky) was also in the move but he sat up to wait for team leader and race leader Chris Froome. The break opened a three-minute lead, with Team Sky setting a steady tempo at the head of the peloton.
The early climbs began to hurt several riders in the peloton, with Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Leopard) one of the first to throw in the towel and climb off.
The first climb of the Muro di Sant'Elpidio after 70km showed riders the 27% climb they would face twice again later in the stage. And it was a real wall, forcing riders to zigzag to the top to avoid putting their foot down.
Cunego was the first to the top to become leader of the climber's competition, but behind him other riders were suffering, with the arrival of grey skies and rain compounding their pain.
With the stage route passing through the finish twice before the end of the stage, the temptation to climb off was strong. The retirees quickly hit double figures after 90km, with Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) amongst the big-names to quit.
Cunego continued to lead the break on the climbs and was first to the top of the Muro di Sant'Elpidio for the second passage. He was forced to sit in the saddle to stop his back wheel from slipping on the wet roads but had the power and low centre of gravity to make it to the top. Dumoulin was a lot bigger but surprisingly made it to the top with Cunego and formed the front group.
Behind them many of the other riders in the break were suffering and their chances of success were over. Cancellara, Nocentini lost contact and were caught by the peloton. However up front, Cunego, Impey, Visconti, Intxausti, Selvaggi, Martinez formed a determined front group, out to fight for the stage victory.
As the raced passed through the finish area for the last time, the break had a lead of 1:55, with Cannondale Pro Cycling, leading the chase.
The last climb of the Muro di Sant'Elpidio would be decisive in deciding the final outcome of the stage.
Dumoulin attacked out of the group again and again before finally cracking on the last climb. The lead group exploded completely as it faced the nearly 30 percent gradient for the third time. Finally a high-powered quartet of Sagan, Nibali, Samuel Sanchez and Inxausti formed in the front, with Nibali clearly focused on taking control.
"On Prati di Tivo, I was on the defensive for most of the day and I only attacked in the final 2km," said Nibali. "Yesterday I wasn't great and I didn't think I'd be able to recoup the seconds I lost. But today it all came good for me. But we new at the start of the race there was a 27% climb coming, so our bikes were set up for it and we were well prepared."
"[Nibali] asked me how I was," said Sagan. "I said I didn't know if I'd be able to stay at the front. In the end we were both still there. Even I wasn't interested in the overall lead, as Vincenzo's friend, I still took turns at the front. And I was very happy to see him in the move today."
Contador made the pace in the chasing group as all struggled on the difficult course. Froome had fallen back, but was still in play as Nibali and Sagan took off in front.
Joaquim Rodriguez was the first to struggle his way up to the two leaders. Behind them, the top names were scattered in little groups all over the road, with Froome looking to have been dropped with 10 km to go. Even Contador had trouble staying up with his small group.
With 6km to go, Froome was in a distant chase group, just over one minute back. The Contador group was at 25-30 seconds behind the leading trio.
The final run-in was flat, but no one was able to catch up to the three in front. Rodriguez led under the flamme rouge, and the other two were happy to let him stay in the lead as long as possible. Sagan opened the sprint with 300 m to go and easily took the win, with Nibali second and Rodriguez third.
Behind them, the Contador group crossed the finish line about 40 seconds later, with the Froome group at about 50 seconds. But the damage had already been done.
Already looking ahead to the weekend's Milan-Sanremo, Sagan said, "Every year I'm the favourite, but I still haven't won it. Everyone can be beaten. Cycling is beautiful because you need to think on the spot. One mistake can cost you the race. We'll see on Sunday."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5:45:17
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:44
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:50
|9
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|13
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:55
|21
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:56
|23
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:16
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|28
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:06
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:18
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|40
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|41
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:39
|42
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:12
|44
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:22
|51
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|53
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:45
|54
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:57
|55
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|56
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|57
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|61
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|62
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|63
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:32
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:11
|71
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:45
|72
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|74
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:18:42
|75
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|77
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|78
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|80
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|86
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|87
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|88
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|89
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|95
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|97
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|99
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:19:56
|100
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|102
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|104
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|105
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:02
|106
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|107
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|108
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:37
|DNS
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|DNF
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|OTL
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|3
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|8
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|7
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|9
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|3
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27:57:26
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:34
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:37
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:48
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:58
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:05
|7
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:20
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:54
|9
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:27
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:31
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:50
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:04:56
|16
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:05:25
|17
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:35
|18
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:55
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:50
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:04
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:25
|23
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:27
|24
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:38
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:10:38
|26
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:16
|27
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:56
|28
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:08
|29
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:15
|30
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:19
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:13
|32
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:30
|33
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:23
|34
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:02
|35
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:05
|36
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:31
|37
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:21:54
|38
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:22:34
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:11
|40
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:15
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:20
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:21
|43
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:09
|45
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:27:15
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:27:23
|47
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:33
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:50
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:17
|50
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:43
|51
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:31:37
|52
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:31:39
|53
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:07
|54
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:34:40
|55
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:11
|56
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:26
|57
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:35:58
|58
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:36:51
|59
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:37:32
|60
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:38
|61
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:57
|62
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:08
|63
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:40:51
|64
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:41:06
|65
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:41:07
|66
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:15
|67
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:41:23
|68
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:36
|69
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:02
|70
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:04
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:43:56
|72
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:43:58
|73
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:44:26
|74
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:44:38
|75
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:03
|76
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:45:20
|77
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:46:37
|78
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:47:17
|79
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:48:30
|80
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:49:18
|81
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:51:14
|82
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:52:32
|83
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:53:10
|84
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:44
|85
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:53:46
|86
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:54:13
|87
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:54:44
|88
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:55:04
|89
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:05
|90
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:55:48
|91
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:56:38
|92
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:01
|93
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:58:44
|94
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:59:29
|95
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:59:48
|96
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:54
|97
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:04
|98
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:00:13
|99
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:54
|100
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:03:26
|101
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:03:48
|102
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:05:58
|103
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:37
|104
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:53
|105
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:08:22
|106
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1:09:29
|107
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:13:57
|108
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:15:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|24
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|22
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|12
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|16
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|18
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|21
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|22
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|5
|6
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|9
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|10
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|16
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|18
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|19
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|21
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|22
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|23
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|24
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27:58:24
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:58
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:10
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:25
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:07
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:22
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:39:53
|8
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:17
|9
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:41:06
|10
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:42:58
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:45:39
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:12
|13
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:06
|14
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:55
|15
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:07:24
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1:08:31
