Goss prevails in Indicatore
Daniel Benson, Stephen Farrand
Cavendish remains in Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey
Stage 2: San Vincenzo - Indicatore
Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed stage 2 of the Tirreno-Adriatico in a frantic sprint into Indicatore. The Orica-GreenEdge sprinter edged out Manuel Belletti (AG2R La Mondiale) and Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) for his first win since stage 3 of last year’s Giro d’Italia.
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and sprint rival Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) were forced to settle for the minor places, 5th and 7th respectively, while the Brit managed to retain his overall lead after the 232km stage.
Heavy rain played havoc during the stage but having been earmarked as the first battle royale between the world’s best sprinters there was little let up after an early break was caught inside the final 30 kilometres.
Despite Greipel and Cavendish looking for early bragging rights in their first duel of the 2013 season it was Peter Sagan’s Cannondale team who marshalled the peloton as they approached the final 10 kilometres. Sky and MTN-Qhubeka joined the fore but with three kilometres to go the peloton began to stretch, causing a number of gaps.
Cavendish briefly looked out of the picture but hard work from Niki Terpstra was enough for the Manxman to remain in contention.
Greipel’s Lotto Belisol squad took over at the front of the peloton when Cannondale began to wilt but despite numerical superiority, it was Goss who proved the freshest on the day.
Rainy day in the saddle
At the start in San Vincenzo the riders looked up at the grey skies as they signed on, hoping the rain would hold off. However their pockets were packed with gloves and capes, ready for a long day in the saddle and a long day in the rain.
The 232k stage started on time at 10:30 and headed south towards Piombino and Follonica before heading inland into the Tuscan hills. The rain began after just 20 minutes, with riders huddling together as if to stay warm together.
The early break of the day eventually formed on the approach to the long, rolling climb to Massa Marittima, with Kevin Hulsmans (Fantini Vini-Selle Italia), Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) and Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumping away together after 29km. The peloton let them go and the trio quickly opened a lead of seven minutes, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step setting the tempo behind.
The stage passed below Siena and through the Chianti hills but the riders had little chance to enjoy the views across the vineyards due to the low clouds and rain. Up front Bravo and Benedetti were first and second on the first climb of the stage, then swapping placing on the second climb. As Bravo and Benedetti tied on KOM points, the day's general classification would be the tie breaker deciding who leads the category, with the nod ultimately going to the Euskaltel-Euskadi Spaniard.
Inside the final 100km of the race, the gap to the leading trio began to fall as the peloton upped the pace. Omega Pharma-Quick Step was doing their part but other teams also chipped in to help the chase and bring the gap down to a manageable four minutes.
The riders faced five laps of a finishing circuit around Indicatore and Arezzo, with the break holding a 3:15 gap at the first passage, at 62km to go. Bravo decided to sit up before the first passage but Benedetti and Hulsmans pressed on in search of glory and some television time for their sponsors.
The peloton was happy to let them hang out front as the laps ticked down and the rain came down even more, knowing the stage distance and the acceleration from the sprinters' teams would see them caught.
The gap was just a minute with 38km to go and the two were eventually caught with 30km remaining. Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) made a solo attack, gaining little breathing room, and once he was brought back into the peloton at 17km to go it was time for a high-speed, nerve-wracking sprint finale in the rain.
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5:48:41
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|21
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|28
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|30
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|33
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|42
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|43
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|44
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|45
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|46
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|47
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|49
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|51
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|54
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|57
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|58
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|59
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|60
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|63
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|71
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|73
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|76
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|77
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|78
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|85
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|86
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|87
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|88
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|91
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|92
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|94
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|95
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|96
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|97
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|99
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|100
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|101
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|102
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|103
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|104
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|105
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|106
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|111
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|112
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|113
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|115
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|117
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|118
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|121
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|122
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|123
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|134
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|135
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|136
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|137
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|139
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|140
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|141
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|143
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|144
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|145
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|146
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|148
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|149
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|150
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|151
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|152
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|153
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|154
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|155
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|156
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|157
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|158
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|159
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|160
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|162
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|163
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|164
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|165
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|166
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|167
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|168
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|169
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|171
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|172
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:39
|173
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|174
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:08
|175
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:42
|1
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|pts
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|3
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|pts
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6:08:02
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:02
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:03
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|8
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:17
|13
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|31
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:27
|32
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|37
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|38
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|39
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|42
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|43
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:32
|44
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|45
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|46
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|47
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|49
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:38
|50
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|51
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:39
|56
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|57
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|59
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|60
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|61
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:41
|66
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:42
|68
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|69
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|70
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|71
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|72
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:47
|73
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|74
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|75
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|76
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|77
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|78
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:54
|79
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|80
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|81
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|82
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|83
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:57
|84
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:59
|90
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|91
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|93
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|94
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|95
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|96
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:03
|97
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|98
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|99
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|100
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|101
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:05
|102
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|107
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|113
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:09
|118
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|119
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|120
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|121
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|122
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|124
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|128
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:12
|129
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:13
|130
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:20
|131
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|132
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:29
|134
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:30
|135
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|136
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:37
|137
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|138
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:48
|139
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:01:53
|140
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:55
|141
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:57
|142
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|143
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|144
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|145
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|146
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:10
|147
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:23
|148
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|149
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:30
|150
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|151
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|152
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:34
|153
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:38
|154
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:40
|155
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:41
|156
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:46
|157
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:47
|158
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:50
|159
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:51
|160
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|161
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:59
|162
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:00
|163
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:10
|164
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|165
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|166
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|167
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|168
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:14
|169
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:03:23
|170
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|171
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:30
|172
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|173
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:51
|174
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|175
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:54
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|6
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|12
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|14
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|16
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|1
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|3
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6:08:04
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:36
|9
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:37
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|12
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:40
|14
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:52
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:55
|18
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:58
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:01
|21
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:03
|22
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|24
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:46
|25
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:32
|26
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:38
|27
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:49
|28
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|29
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:57
|30
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy