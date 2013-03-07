Image 1 of 83 Taylor Phinney (BMC) in action during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 83 The cold and rain during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico were not to Andre Greipel's liking. Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed stage 2 of the Tirreno-Adriatico in a frantic sprint into Indicatore. The Orica-GreenEdge sprinter edged out Manuel Belletti (AG2R La Mondiale) and Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) for his first win since stage 3 of last year’s Giro d’Italia.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and sprint rival Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) were forced to settle for the minor places, 5th and 7th respectively, while the Brit managed to retain his overall lead after the 232km stage.

Heavy rain played havoc during the stage but having been earmarked as the first battle royale between the world’s best sprinters there was little let up after an early break was caught inside the final 30 kilometres.

Despite Greipel and Cavendish looking for early bragging rights in their first duel of the 2013 season it was Peter Sagan’s Cannondale team who marshalled the peloton as they approached the final 10 kilometres. Sky and MTN-Qhubeka joined the fore but with three kilometres to go the peloton began to stretch, causing a number of gaps.

Cavendish briefly looked out of the picture but hard work from Niki Terpstra was enough for the Manxman to remain in contention.

Greipel’s Lotto Belisol squad took over at the front of the peloton when Cannondale began to wilt but despite numerical superiority, it was Goss who proved the freshest on the day.

Rainy day in the saddle

At the start in San Vincenzo the riders looked up at the grey skies as they signed on, hoping the rain would hold off. However their pockets were packed with gloves and capes, ready for a long day in the saddle and a long day in the rain.

The 232k stage started on time at 10:30 and headed south towards Piombino and Follonica before heading inland into the Tuscan hills. The rain began after just 20 minutes, with riders huddling together as if to stay warm together.

The early break of the day eventually formed on the approach to the long, rolling climb to Massa Marittima, with Kevin Hulsmans (Fantini Vini-Selle Italia), Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) and Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumping away together after 29km. The peloton let them go and the trio quickly opened a lead of seven minutes, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step setting the tempo behind.

The stage passed below Siena and through the Chianti hills but the riders had little chance to enjoy the views across the vineyards due to the low clouds and rain. Up front Bravo and Benedetti were first and second on the first climb of the stage, then swapping placing on the second climb. As Bravo and Benedetti tied on KOM points, the day's general classification would be the tie breaker deciding who leads the category, with the nod ultimately going to the Euskaltel-Euskadi Spaniard.

Inside the final 100km of the race, the gap to the leading trio began to fall as the peloton upped the pace. Omega Pharma-Quick Step was doing their part but other teams also chipped in to help the chase and bring the gap down to a manageable four minutes.

The riders faced five laps of a finishing circuit around Indicatore and Arezzo, with the break holding a 3:15 gap at the first passage, at 62km to go. Bravo decided to sit up before the first passage but Benedetti and Hulsmans pressed on in search of glory and some television time for their sponsors.

The peloton was happy to let them hang out front as the laps ticked down and the rain came down even more, knowing the stage distance and the acceleration from the sprinters' teams would see them caught.

The gap was just a minute with 38km to go and the two were eventually caught with 30km remaining. Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) made a solo attack, gaining little breathing room, and once he was brought back into the peloton at 17km to go it was time for a high-speed, nerve-wracking sprint finale in the rain.

Full Results 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5:48:41 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 12 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 20 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 21 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 23 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 24 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 25 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 26 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 28 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 30 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 31 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 32 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 33 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 39 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 42 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 43 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 44 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 45 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 46 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 47 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 48 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 49 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 51 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 53 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 56 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 57 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 58 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 59 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 60 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 62 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 63 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 68 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 70 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 71 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 73 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 76 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 77 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 78 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 80 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 85 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 86 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 87 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 88 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 90 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 91 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 92 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 94 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 95 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 96 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 97 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 98 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 99 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 100 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 101 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 102 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 103 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 104 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 105 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 106 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 109 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 111 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 112 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 113 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 115 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 116 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 117 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 118 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 120 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 121 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 122 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 123 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 124 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 125 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 126 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 127 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 128 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 129 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 131 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 134 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 135 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 136 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 137 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 138 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 139 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 140 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 141 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 143 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 144 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 145 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 146 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 148 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 149 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 150 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 151 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 152 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 153 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 154 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 155 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 156 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 157 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 158 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 159 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 160 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 161 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 162 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 163 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 164 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 165 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 166 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 167 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 168 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 169 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 170 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 171 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 172 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:39 173 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 174 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:08 175 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:01:42

Sprint 1 - 1 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 3 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 2 - Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points - 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 pts 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 8 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 3 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Massa Marittima, 44.6km 1 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 3 3 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 2 - Cant. Montebello, 85.3km 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 5 pts 2 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

General classification after stage 2 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6:08:02 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:02 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:03 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:14 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 8 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 11 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:17 13 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:19 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 19 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:22 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 27 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 30 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:24 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:27 32 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 33 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:28 37 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 38 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 39 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 41 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 42 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 43 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:32 44 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 45 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 46 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 47 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 48 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:35 49 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:38 50 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 51 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 52 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 53 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 54 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 55 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:39 56 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 57 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 58 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 59 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 60 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 61 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 62 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 63 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 64 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 65 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:41 66 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:42 68 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 69 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 70 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 71 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 72 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:00:47 73 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 74 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 75 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 76 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 77 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 78 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:54 79 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 80 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 81 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 82 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 83 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:57 84 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 85 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 86 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 89 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:59 90 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 91 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 92 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 93 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 94 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 95 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 96 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:03 97 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 98 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 99 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 100 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 101 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:01:05 102 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 103 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 104 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 105 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 106 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 107 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 113 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:09 118 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 119 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 120 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 121 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 122 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 127 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 128 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:12 129 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:13 130 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:20 131 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 132 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 133 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:29 134 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:30 135 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 136 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:37 137 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 138 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:48 139 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:01:53 140 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:55 141 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:57 142 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 143 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08 144 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 145 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 146 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:10 147 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:23 148 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 149 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:02:30 150 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 151 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 152 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:34 153 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:38 154 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:40 155 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:41 156 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:46 157 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:02:47 158 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:50 159 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:51 160 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:58 161 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:02:59 162 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:00 163 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:10 164 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 165 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 166 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:13 167 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 168 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:14 169 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:03:23 170 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 171 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:30 172 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:39 173 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:51 174 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 175 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:54

Points classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 8 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 7 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 3 12 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 3 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 14 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 16 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification 1 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 8 3 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2