,

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in action during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The cold and rain during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico were not to Andre Greipel's liking.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Danilo Hondo (RadioShack-Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt Goss celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez survived an unpleasant day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Champagne for Mark Cavendish in the points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matthew Goss enjoys his podium time in Tirreno-Adriatco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Francesco Moser on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Horner (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates victory in a rainy stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Cannondale rider stands out in the downpour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lunchtime for MTN-Qhubeka
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Spanish champion Francisco Ventoso struggles to see through the downpour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was shut out of the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stefano Garzelli (Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) dons his rain jacket in anticipation of the storm
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
AG2R's Manuel Belletti was second on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders covered up their jerseys with vests despite fines being levied for numbers obscured
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton rolls through the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
NetApp's Cesare Benedetti in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton tackles a wet stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck (RadioShack) is still in the race after stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) found his speed in Indicatore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 2 finish at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Caruso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexandre Vinokurov and Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Bettini and Davide Cassani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pavel Brutt (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabrizio Guidi (Saxo Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dave Brailsford and Jim Ochovitz
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish could only manage 5th on the stage but kept his overall lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) endures the downpour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Thomson (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
German trio: Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Christian Knees (Sky)-and Danilo Hondo (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) keeps dry
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Last year's winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christian Knees (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lars Boom (Blanco)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Grega Bole (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matthew Goss (Orica- GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matthew Goss (Orica- GreenEDGE) wins the second stage of Tirreno Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stefano Garzelli (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luca Guercilena and Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) keeps his race lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matthew Harley Goss (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matthew Harley Goss (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Manuel Belletti (AG2R La Mondiale) finishe second
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andy Schleck (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andy Schleck (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stefano Garzelli (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) wins Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Sirotti)
The finishing sprint on stage 2 of at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) opens up the sprint
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the second stage of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) takes his first win of the year
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) retained the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed stage 2 of the Tirreno-Adriatico in a frantic sprint into Indicatore. The Orica-GreenEdge sprinter edged out Manuel Belletti (AG2R La Mondiale) and Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) for his first win since stage 3 of last year’s Giro d’Italia.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and sprint rival Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) were forced to settle for the minor places, 5th and 7th respectively, while the Brit managed to retain his overall lead after the 232km stage.

Heavy rain played havoc during the stage but having been earmarked as the first battle royale between the world’s best sprinters there was little let up after an early break was caught inside the final 30 kilometres.

Despite Greipel and Cavendish looking for early bragging rights in their first duel of the 2013 season it was Peter Sagan’s Cannondale team who marshalled the peloton as they approached the final 10 kilometres. Sky and MTN-Qhubeka joined the fore but with three kilometres to go the peloton began to stretch, causing a number of gaps.

Cavendish briefly looked out of the picture but hard work from Niki Terpstra was enough for the Manxman to remain in contention.

Greipel’s Lotto Belisol squad took over at the front of the peloton when Cannondale began to wilt but despite numerical superiority, it was Goss who proved the freshest on the day.

Rainy day in the saddle

At the start in San Vincenzo the riders looked up at the grey skies as they signed on, hoping the rain would hold off. However their pockets were packed with gloves and capes, ready for a long day in the saddle and a long day in the rain.

The 232k stage started on time at 10:30 and headed south towards Piombino and Follonica before heading inland into the Tuscan hills. The rain began after just 20 minutes, with riders huddling together as if to stay warm together.

The early break of the day eventually formed on the approach to the long, rolling climb to Massa Marittima, with Kevin Hulsmans (Fantini Vini-Selle Italia), Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) and Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumping away together after 29km. The peloton let them go and the trio quickly opened a lead of seven minutes, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step setting the tempo behind.

The stage passed below Siena and through the Chianti hills but the riders had little chance to enjoy the views across the vineyards due to the low clouds and rain. Up front Bravo and Benedetti were first and second on the first climb of the stage, then swapping placing on the second climb. As Bravo and Benedetti tied on KOM points, the day's general classification would be the tie breaker deciding who leads the category, with the nod ultimately going to the Euskaltel-Euskadi Spaniard.

Inside the final 100km of the race, the gap to the leading trio began to fall as the peloton upped the pace. Omega Pharma-Quick Step was doing their part but other teams also chipped in to help the chase and bring the gap down to a manageable four minutes.

The riders faced five laps of a finishing circuit around Indicatore and Arezzo, with the break holding a 3:15 gap at the first passage, at 62km to go. Bravo decided to sit up before the first passage but Benedetti and Hulsmans pressed on in search of glory and some television time for their sponsors.

The peloton was happy to let them hang out front as the laps ticked down and the rain came down even more, knowing the stage distance and the acceleration from the sprinters' teams would see them caught.

The gap was just a minute with 38km to go and the two were eventually caught with 30km remaining. Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) made a solo attack, gaining little breathing room, and once he was brought back into the peloton at 17km to go it was time for a high-speed, nerve-wracking sprint finale in the rain.

Full Results
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5:48:41
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
12Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
16Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
17Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
20Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
21Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
23Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
24Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
25Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
26Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
27Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
28Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
30Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
31Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
32Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
33Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
34Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
35Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
39Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
42Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
43Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
44Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
45Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
46Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
47Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
48Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
49Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
51Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
53Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
54Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
56Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
57Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
58Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
59Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
60Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
62Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
63Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
64Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
70Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
71Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
72Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
73José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
76Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
77Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
78Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
80Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
83Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
85Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
86Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
87Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
88Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
90Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
91Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
92Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
93Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
94Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
95Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
96Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
97Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
99Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
100Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
101Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
102Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
103Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
104Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
105Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
106Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
109Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
110Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
111Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
112Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
113Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
115Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
116Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
117Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
118Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
119Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
120Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
121Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
122Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
123Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
124Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
125Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
126Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
127Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
128Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
129Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
130Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
131Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
132Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
133Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
134Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
135Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
136Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
137Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
138Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
139Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
140Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
141Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
142Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
143Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
144Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
145David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
146Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
148Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
149Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
150Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
151Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
152Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
153Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
154Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
155Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
156Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
157Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
158Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
159Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
160Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
161Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
162Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
163Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
164Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
165Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
166Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
167Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
168Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
169Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
170Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
171Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
172Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:39
173Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
174Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:01:08
175Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:01:42

Sprint 1 -
1Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura3
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 2 -
Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points -
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12pts
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka8
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka3
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Massa Marittima, 44.6km
1Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura3
3Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 2 - Cant. Montebello, 85.3km
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura5pts
2Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

General classification after stage 2
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6:08:02
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:02
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:03
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:14
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
8Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
9Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
11Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
12Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:17
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
14Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
18Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
19Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:22
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
27Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
30Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:24
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:27
32Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
33Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
34Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
35Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:28
37Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
38Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
39Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
40Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
41Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
42Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
43Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:32
44Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
45Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
46Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
47Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
48Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:35
49Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:38
50Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
51Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
52Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
53Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
54Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
55Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:39
56Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
57Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
58Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
59Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
60Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
61Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
62Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
63Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
64Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
65Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:41
66Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:42
68Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
69David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
70Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
71Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
72Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:00:47
73Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
74Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
75Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
76Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
77Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
78John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:54
79Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
80Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
81Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
82Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
83Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:57
84André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
85Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
86Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
89Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:59
90Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
91Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
92Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
93Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
94Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
95Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
96Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:03
97Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
98Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
99Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
100Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
101Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:01:05
102Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
103Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
104Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
105Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
106Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
107Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
113Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
114Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
115Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
116Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
117Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:09
118Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
119Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
120Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
121Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
122Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
124Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
127Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
128José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:12
129Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:13
130Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:20
131Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
132Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
133Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:29
134Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:30
135Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
136Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:37
137Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:38
138Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:48
139Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:01:53
140Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:55
141Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:57
142Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
143Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
144Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
145Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
146Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:10
147Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:23
148Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
149Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:02:30
150Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
151Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
152Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:34
153Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:38
154Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:40
155Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:41
156Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:02:46
157Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:02:47
158Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:50
159Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:51
160Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:58
161Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:02:59
162Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:00
163Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:10
164Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
165Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
166Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:13
167Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
168Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:14
169Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:03:23
170Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
171Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:30
172Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
173Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:51
174Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
175Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:03:54

Points classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka8
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
6Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
7Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka3
12Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura3
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
14Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
15Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
16Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
1Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura8
3Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2

Best young rider classification
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6:08:04
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:12
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:20
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:26
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:36
9Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:37
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
12Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:40
14David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:52
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:55
18Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:00:58
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
20Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:01
21Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:01:03
22Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
24Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:46
25Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:32
26Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:38
27Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:49
28Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
29Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:02:57
30Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:28

