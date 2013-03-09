Trending

Froome wins summit finish at Prati di Tivo

Kwiatkowski takes over leader's jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) struggled with the Sky tempo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC) endured a tough day on Prati di Tivo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Sky) wins stage 4 of the 2013 Tirreno-Adriatico at Prati di Tivo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates victory at Prati di Tivo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) strikes out alone on Prati di Tivo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) attacks on Prati di Tivo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) attacked twice on Prati di Tivo but lost time in the end.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fanini-Selle Italia).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) accelerates and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) suffers on his wheel.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) looks for help from Alberto Contador in the finale.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) came close to a repeat at Prati di Tivo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) brings the battle to Team Sky on Prati di Tivo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Horner (RadioShack) rode a smart race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) tried to break Sky's dominance on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) takes on Sky

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) leads Contador on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Horner (RadioShack) looked back to his best

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Alberto Contador and Santambrogio

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) lost 43 seconds on the stage to Prati di Tivo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Prati di Tivo: Nibali checks his wheel to see Contador suffering

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Alberto Contador and Santambrogio

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) would pay for his attacks

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mauro Santambrogi and Vincenzo Nibali couldn't match Froome

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC) couldn't follow the leaders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) and Mauro Santambrogio

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) tried to break Sky's dominance on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mauro Santambrogio leads Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) on the move

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) leads Contador on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) crosses the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC) had a bad day at the office

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) put in several attacks but ended up cracking

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mauro Santambrogio follows Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans tried to limit his losses on the climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) was too good for Contador and Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 4

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) finishes 6th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) takes third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) leads Alberto Contador and Mauro Santambrogio

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) leads the break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) lost ground

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mauro Santambrogio takes second behind Froome

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) solos to a crushing win in Tirreno

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) was simply on a different planet today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) failed to crack Sky

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome claimed victory on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico after a startling display of collective strength from his Sky team on the final climb to Prati di Tivo. The British rider’s performance leaves him well-placed in the general classification, four seconds behind new leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).

Froome won the stage by accelerating across to a dangerous move featuring Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Mauro Santambrogio (Fantini Vini-Selle Italia) underneath the red kite and then blasting straight past them with a fearsome dig of his own.

The attack had a devastating effect on the already reduced leading group: while Froome took flight to win the stage, the remnants of the group spilled across the line in ones and twos after conceding significant ground over the final 700 metres. Santambrogio limited his losses to just six seconds, but Nibali lost 11 seconds to finish 3rd, Kwiatkowski conceded 13 seconds, Contador and Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) coughed up 15 seconds and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) yielded 43.

After Richie Porte’s victory at Paris-Nice on Friday, it was the second time in as many days that a Sky rider had made some hefty – as opposed to marginal – gains in the final kilometre of a summit finish, but the collective might of Sky on the 13.5km that preceded Froome’s attack was perhaps the most striking feature of his win.

“My team did great work. They all helped me to be up there in the finale and fresher than everyone else,” Froome said immediately after crossing the line, acknowledging how his teammates Dario Cataldo, Sergio Henao and Rigoberto Uran had dictated terms all the way up Prati di Tivo, just as Sky had done at last year’s Tour de France, prompting comparisons with the US Postal Service of Lance Armstrong and the Banesto of Miguel Indurain.

Cataldo, a new signing from Omega Pharma-Quick Step, set the tone for Sky by tapping out a ferocious tempo on the lower half of the snow-banked climb. His long effort reeled in lone escapee Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) and saw Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Cadel Evans (BMC) all dropped with 7km still to race.

With the lead group down to just a dozen riders, Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) tested the waters with 6km to go in a bid to pick up the bonus seconds on offer at the final intermediate sprint. His acceleration did in Cataldo, but Sergio Henao took over for the Sky train and immediately brought Contador to heel.

When Contador went again with 3km to go, Henao refused to match his acceleration and again gradually dragged Froome and the diminished group of favourites up towards him. Two kilometres from the line, Vincenzo Nibali decided to try his luck and he bridged across to Contador with Santambrogio on his wheel, but again, Sky’s train maintained its tempo as Uran took over from Henao.

Nibali’s forcing meant that the trio had 40 metres in hand on Uran, Froome and Chris Horner approaching the final kilometre, but in a matter of seconds, the stage was turned on its head when Froome launched a fierce attack of his own. He caught Nibali and Contador with 800 metres to go, and then simply blasted past them to claim the stage win.

Surprisingly, Santambrogio was the best of the rest, while Nibali battled gamely to limit his losses. Contador struggled in the final kilometre alongside a steady Horner, while Rodriguez – who had used up a lot of energy to latch back on after being dropped 6km from the top – would ultimately come in 43 seconds down. The damage was even greater for Cadel Evans (BMC) who saw his overall hopes evaporate when he was dropped under Cataldo’s impetus.

“I have a lot of faith in my teammates: Uran, Sergio and Dario Cataldo,” Froome said. “They all did great work today and when they are like that, my job becomes much easier.”

One man who put up fierce resistance to Sky’s forcing was Michal Kwiatkowski. The young Pole was always well-placed behind Froome as the men in black forced the selection, and he gauged his effort well in the final kilometre to ensure that he did enough to take the blue jersey from Mark Cavendish and keep the overall lead in the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team for another day.

The early exchanges

After three days of racing in the rain, the Tirreno-Adriatico riders were pleased to see some blue skies and the occasional burst of sunshine as they rolled out of Narni for the 173km stage.

The only non-starter was Marco Mercato (Vacansoleil-DCM). The early break formed after just two kilometres, with Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana), Anthony Roux (FDJ), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Francesco Failli (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) quickly opening a gap on the road towards the Rieti and the Abruzzo Apennines.

Failli was in the break on Friday and was clearly keen to take the green king of the mountains jersey from Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura). He was first to the summit of the Forca di Arrone after 31km, with the break extending their lead to six minutes.

The gap touched 6:45 after 40km but began to fall as the stage headed to the mid-way point. Roux won the intermediate sprint in Rocca di Corno, beating Kessiakoff and Failli, with the peloton still in control, some five minutes down. Failli was the first over the summit of the Passo delle Capannelle ahead of Marczynski and Roux, securing more climber's points. However their lead had melted like the snow along the roadside, to just two minutes.

BMC lead the peloton down the fast descent to protect Cadel Evans, as the overall contenders began to position themselves for the final showdown on the 14.5km climb up to the ski resort of Prati di Tivo. The four were still clear as the race route turned right and hit the climb but Failli was the first to be dropped as the peloton began to hunt them down.

The start of the climb saw lots of riders sit up, including Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) and Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Leopard). For his part, race leader Mark Cavendish had already been dropped on the Capannelle and he was riding a sensible tempo to the finish.

Marczynski was the last to be caught from the break but his lead was just 45 seconds with nine kilometres to go, as Team Sky placed five riders on the front to lead the chase, set a fast tempo and protect Chris Froome. Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Eros Capecchi (Movistar) were the early victims of the fast pace. Marczynski was eventually caught with eight kilometres to go and it was time for the showdown between the big-name contenders.

Full Results
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4:41:31
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:06
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:11
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:13
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:15
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:20
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:58
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
12Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:06
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:15
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:45
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
22Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
23Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:54
24Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
27Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:26
28Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:37
29Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:13
30Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:23
31Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:38
32José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:38
34Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:04:44
35Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:04:59
36Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:11
37Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:25
39Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
40Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
43Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:31
45Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
48Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
49Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
50Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
51Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
53Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
55Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:12
56Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:09:37
57Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:09
59Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
60Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
62Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:12
64Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:41
65Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:17
66Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
68Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
69Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
70Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
71Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
72Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
74Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
75Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
76Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
77Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
78Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
79Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:13:22
80Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:09
81Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:23
82Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:15:07
83Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
84Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:15:17
85Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
86Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
87Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
90Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
92Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
93Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
94Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
95Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
96Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:16
97Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
98Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
100Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
101Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
102Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
104Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
105Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
106Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
108Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
109Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
111Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
113Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
114David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
115Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
118Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
119Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
122Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
124Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
127Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
129Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
130Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
131Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
132Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
133Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:17:22
134André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
135Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
136Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
137Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
138Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
139Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
140Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
141Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
142Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
143Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
144Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:18:03
145Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:19:51
146Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
147Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
148Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
149Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
150Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
151Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
152Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
153Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
154Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
155Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
156Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
157Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
158Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
159Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
160Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
161Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
162Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
163Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
164Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
165Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
166Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
167Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
168Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
169Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:55
DNSMarco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFJohn Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano

Sprint 1 - Rocca di Corno, 90.5km
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
3Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
4Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Pietracamela, 167.1km
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5pts
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Points - Prati di Tivo. 173km
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling12pts
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard6
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha2
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 1 - Forca di Arrone, 31.3km
1Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
3Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team2
4Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Passo delle Capannelle, 132km
1Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2
4Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 - Prati di Tivo, 173km
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5pts
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

General classification after stage 4
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16:04:59
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:30
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:33
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:40
7Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:55
8Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:16
10Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:27
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:01:31
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:45
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:53
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:55
18Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:04
19Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:09
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:18
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:23
23Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:25
24Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:26
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:02:31
26Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:37
27Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:40
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
29Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:39
30Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:06
31Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:18
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:38
33Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:04:53
34Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:00
35José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:29
36Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:33
37Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:34
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:35
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:51
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:05
41Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:08:04
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:08:22
43Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:24
44Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:25
46Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:26
47Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:09:29
49Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:09:57
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:14
51Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:10:15
52Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:33
53Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:10:34
54Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:10:35
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:30
56Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:11:37
57Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:55
58Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:11:57
59Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:00
60Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:31
61Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:43
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:57
63Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:13:11
64Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
65Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:13:40
66Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:42
67Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:12
68Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:24
69Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:32
70Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:14:43
71Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:46
72Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:15:01
73Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:25
74Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:15:31
75Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
76Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:15:32
77Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:15:42
78Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:15:57
79Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:16:10
80Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:28
81Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
82Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:55
83Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:14
84Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:17:16
85Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:19
86Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:17:27
87Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:29
89Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:34
90Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:17:35
91Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:40
92Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
93Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:44
94Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:45
95Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:17:49
96Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:57
97Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:18:01
98André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
99Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:18:05
100Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:18:11
101Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
102Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:18:17
103Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:18:22
105Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:25
106Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:18:33
107Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:14
108Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:17
109Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:19:21
110Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:31
111Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:32
112Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:33
113Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
114Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
115Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:19:34
116Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:35
117Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:37
118David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
119Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:19:51
120Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:04
121Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:14
122Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:25
123Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:20:37
124Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:20:47
125Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:53
126Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:20:54
127Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:21:26
128Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:38
129Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:54
130Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:05
131Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:22:27
132Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:29
133Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:22:30
134Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:22:46
135Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:23:02
136Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:23:13
137Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:15
138Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:23:31
139Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:24:29
140Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:43
141Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:50
142Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:18
143Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:25:25
144Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
145Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:41
146Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:25:47
147Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:26:04
148Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:30
149Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:34
150Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:58
151Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
152Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:27:01
153Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:27:07
154Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:13
155Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:14
156Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:27:15
157Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:27:23
158Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:27
159Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:42
160Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:28:57
161Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:29:05
162Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:08
163Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:29:39
164Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:38
165Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:30:40
166Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:53
167Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:10
168Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:40
169Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:35:51

Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step21pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling13
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol12
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura11
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
11Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
12Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
14Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
16Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard6
17Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5
18Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
19Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
20Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5
22Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
23Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
24Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
25Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
26Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team3

Mountains classification
1Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia13pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura13
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
5Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5
6Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
7Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4
8Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
9Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1

Young riders classification
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16:04:59
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:39
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:33
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:05
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:08:22
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:10:35
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:31
8Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:46
9Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:15:31
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:14
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:17:16
12Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:27
13Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:40
14Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
15Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:45
16Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:57
17Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:18:05
18Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:18:17
19Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:19:34
20David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:19:37
21Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:54
22Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:22:30
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:23:02
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:24:29
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:58
26Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:13
27Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:42
28Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:10
29Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:35:51

