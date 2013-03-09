Image 1 of 56 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) struggled with the Sky tempo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 56 Cadel Evans (BMC) endured a tough day on Prati di Tivo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 56 Chris Froome (Sky) wins stage 4 of the 2013 Tirreno-Adriatico at Prati di Tivo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 56 Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates victory at Prati di Tivo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 56 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) strikes out alone on Prati di Tivo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 56 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) attacks on Prati di Tivo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 56 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) attacked twice on Prati di Tivo but lost time in the end. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fanini-Selle Italia). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) accelerates and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) suffers on his wheel. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) looks for help from Alberto Contador in the finale. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) came close to a repeat at Prati di Tivo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) brings the battle to Team Sky on Prati di Tivo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 56 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 56 Chris Horner (RadioShack) rode a smart race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 56 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) tried to break Sky's dominance on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 56 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) takes on Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 56 Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) leads Contador on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 56 Chris Horner (RadioShack) looked back to his best (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 56 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Alberto Contador and Santambrogio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 56 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) lost 43 seconds on the stage to Prati di Tivo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 56 Prati di Tivo: Nibali checks his wheel to see Contador suffering (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Alberto Contador and Santambrogio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 56 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) would pay for his attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 56 Mauro Santambrogi and Vincenzo Nibali couldn't match Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 56 Cadel Evans (BMC) couldn't follow the leaders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) and Mauro Santambrogio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 56 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) tried to break Sky's dominance on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 56 Mauro Santambrogio leads Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 56 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) on the move (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) leads Contador on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 56 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 56 Cadel Evans (BMC) had a bad day at the office (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 56 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 56 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) put in several attacks but ended up cracking (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 56 Mauro Santambrogio follows Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 56 Cadel Evans tried to limit his losses on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 56 Cadel Evans at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 56 Chris Froome (Team Sky) was too good for Contador and Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 56 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 56 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) finishes 6th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) takes third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) leads Alberto Contador and Mauro Santambrogio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) leads the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 56 Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 56 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) lost ground (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 56 Mauro Santambrogio takes second behind Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 56 Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 56 Chris Froome (Team Sky) solos to a crushing win in Tirreno (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 56 Chris Froome (Team Sky) was simply on a different planet today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 56 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) failed to crack Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome claimed victory on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico after a startling display of collective strength from his Sky team on the final climb to Prati di Tivo. The British rider’s performance leaves him well-placed in the general classification, four seconds behind new leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).

Froome won the stage by accelerating across to a dangerous move featuring Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Mauro Santambrogio (Fantini Vini-Selle Italia) underneath the red kite and then blasting straight past them with a fearsome dig of his own.

The attack had a devastating effect on the already reduced leading group: while Froome took flight to win the stage, the remnants of the group spilled across the line in ones and twos after conceding significant ground over the final 700 metres. Santambrogio limited his losses to just six seconds, but Nibali lost 11 seconds to finish 3rd, Kwiatkowski conceded 13 seconds, Contador and Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) coughed up 15 seconds and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) yielded 43.

After Richie Porte’s victory at Paris-Nice on Friday, it was the second time in as many days that a Sky rider had made some hefty – as opposed to marginal – gains in the final kilometre of a summit finish, but the collective might of Sky on the 13.5km that preceded Froome’s attack was perhaps the most striking feature of his win.

“My team did great work. They all helped me to be up there in the finale and fresher than everyone else,” Froome said immediately after crossing the line, acknowledging how his teammates Dario Cataldo, Sergio Henao and Rigoberto Uran had dictated terms all the way up Prati di Tivo, just as Sky had done at last year’s Tour de France, prompting comparisons with the US Postal Service of Lance Armstrong and the Banesto of Miguel Indurain.

Cataldo, a new signing from Omega Pharma-Quick Step, set the tone for Sky by tapping out a ferocious tempo on the lower half of the snow-banked climb. His long effort reeled in lone escapee Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) and saw Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Cadel Evans (BMC) all dropped with 7km still to race.

With the lead group down to just a dozen riders, Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) tested the waters with 6km to go in a bid to pick up the bonus seconds on offer at the final intermediate sprint. His acceleration did in Cataldo, but Sergio Henao took over for the Sky train and immediately brought Contador to heel.

When Contador went again with 3km to go, Henao refused to match his acceleration and again gradually dragged Froome and the diminished group of favourites up towards him. Two kilometres from the line, Vincenzo Nibali decided to try his luck and he bridged across to Contador with Santambrogio on his wheel, but again, Sky’s train maintained its tempo as Uran took over from Henao.

Nibali’s forcing meant that the trio had 40 metres in hand on Uran, Froome and Chris Horner approaching the final kilometre, but in a matter of seconds, the stage was turned on its head when Froome launched a fierce attack of his own. He caught Nibali and Contador with 800 metres to go, and then simply blasted past them to claim the stage win.

Surprisingly, Santambrogio was the best of the rest, while Nibali battled gamely to limit his losses. Contador struggled in the final kilometre alongside a steady Horner, while Rodriguez – who had used up a lot of energy to latch back on after being dropped 6km from the top – would ultimately come in 43 seconds down. The damage was even greater for Cadel Evans (BMC) who saw his overall hopes evaporate when he was dropped under Cataldo’s impetus.

“I have a lot of faith in my teammates: Uran, Sergio and Dario Cataldo,” Froome said. “They all did great work today and when they are like that, my job becomes much easier.”

One man who put up fierce resistance to Sky’s forcing was Michal Kwiatkowski. The young Pole was always well-placed behind Froome as the men in black forced the selection, and he gauged his effort well in the final kilometre to ensure that he did enough to take the blue jersey from Mark Cavendish and keep the overall lead in the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team for another day.

The early exchanges



After three days of racing in the rain, the Tirreno-Adriatico riders were pleased to see some blue skies and the occasional burst of sunshine as they rolled out of Narni for the 173km stage.

The only non-starter was Marco Mercato (Vacansoleil-DCM). The early break formed after just two kilometres, with Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana), Anthony Roux (FDJ), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Francesco Failli (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) quickly opening a gap on the road towards the Rieti and the Abruzzo Apennines.

Failli was in the break on Friday and was clearly keen to take the green king of the mountains jersey from Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura). He was first to the summit of the Forca di Arrone after 31km, with the break extending their lead to six minutes.

The gap touched 6:45 after 40km but began to fall as the stage headed to the mid-way point. Roux won the intermediate sprint in Rocca di Corno, beating Kessiakoff and Failli, with the peloton still in control, some five minutes down. Failli was the first over the summit of the Passo delle Capannelle ahead of Marczynski and Roux, securing more climber's points. However their lead had melted like the snow along the roadside, to just two minutes.

BMC lead the peloton down the fast descent to protect Cadel Evans, as the overall contenders began to position themselves for the final showdown on the 14.5km climb up to the ski resort of Prati di Tivo. The four were still clear as the race route turned right and hit the climb but Failli was the first to be dropped as the peloton began to hunt them down.

The start of the climb saw lots of riders sit up, including Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) and Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Leopard). For his part, race leader Mark Cavendish had already been dropped on the Capannelle and he was riding a sensible tempo to the finish.

Marczynski was the last to be caught from the break but his lead was just 45 seconds with nine kilometres to go, as Team Sky placed five riders on the front to lead the chase, set a fast tempo and protect Chris Froome. Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Eros Capecchi (Movistar) were the early victims of the fast pace. Marczynski was eventually caught with eight kilometres to go and it was time for the showdown between the big-name contenders.

Full Results 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:41:31 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:06 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:11 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:13 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:15 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:20 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:58 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 12 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:06 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:15 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:45 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 22 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 23 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:54 24 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 27 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:26 28 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:37 29 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:13 30 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:23 31 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:38 32 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:38 34 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:04:44 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:04:59 36 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:11 37 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:25 39 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 40 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 43 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:31 45 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 48 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 49 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 50 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 51 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 53 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 55 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:12 56 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:09:37 57 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 58 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:09 59 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 60 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 62 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:12 64 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:41 65 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:17 66 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 68 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 69 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 70 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 72 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 74 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 75 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 77 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 78 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 79 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:13:22 80 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:09 81 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:23 82 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:07 83 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 84 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:17 85 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 86 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 87 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 90 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 92 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 93 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 94 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 95 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:16 97 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 98 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 100 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 101 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 102 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 104 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 105 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 106 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 108 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 109 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 111 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 113 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 114 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 115 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 116 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 118 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 119 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 122 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 124 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 127 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 130 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 133 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:17:22 134 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 135 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 136 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 137 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 138 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 139 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 140 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 141 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 142 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 143 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 144 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:18:03 145 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:19:51 146 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 147 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 148 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 149 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 150 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 152 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 153 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 154 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 155 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 156 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 157 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 158 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 159 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 160 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 161 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 162 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 163 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 164 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 165 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 166 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 167 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 168 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 169 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:55 DNS Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka DNF John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano

Sprint 1 - Rocca di Corno, 90.5km 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 4 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Pietracamela, 167.1km 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Points - Prati di Tivo. 173km 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 pts 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 6 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 2 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 1 - Forca di Arrone, 31.3km 1 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Passo delle Capannelle, 132km 1 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2 4 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 - Prati di Tivo, 173km 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

General classification after stage 4 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16:04:59 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:30 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:33 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:40 7 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:55 8 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:16 10 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:27 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:01:31 14 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:45 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:53 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:55 18 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:04 19 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 21 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:18 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:23 23 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:25 24 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:26 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:31 26 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:37 27 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:40 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 29 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:39 30 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:06 31 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:18 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:38 33 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:04:53 34 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:00 35 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:29 36 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:33 37 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:34 38 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:35 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:06:51 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:05 41 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:08:04 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:08:22 43 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:24 44 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:25 46 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:26 47 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:09:29 49 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:09:57 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:14 51 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:10:15 52 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:33 53 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:10:34 54 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:10:35 55 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:30 56 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:11:37 57 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:55 58 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:11:57 59 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:00 60 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:31 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:43 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:57 63 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:13:11 64 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:13:40 66 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:42 67 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:12 68 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:24 69 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:32 70 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:14:43 71 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:46 72 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:15:01 73 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:25 74 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:15:31 75 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 76 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:32 77 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:42 78 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:15:57 79 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:16:10 80 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:28 81 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:55 83 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:14 84 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:17:16 85 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:19 86 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:17:27 87 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:29 89 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:34 90 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:35 91 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:40 92 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 93 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:44 94 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:45 95 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:17:49 96 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:57 97 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:18:01 98 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 99 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:18:05 100 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:18:11 101 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 102 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:17 103 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:18:22 105 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:18:25 106 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:33 107 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:14 108 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:17 109 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:19:21 110 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:31 111 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:32 112 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:33 113 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 114 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 115 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:34 116 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:35 117 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:19:37 118 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 119 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:19:51 120 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:04 121 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:14 122 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:25 123 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:37 124 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:47 125 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:53 126 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:20:54 127 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:21:26 128 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:38 129 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:54 130 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:05 131 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:22:27 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:29 133 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:30 134 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:22:46 135 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:23:02 136 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:13 137 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:15 138 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:23:31 139 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:24:29 140 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:43 141 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:50 142 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:18 143 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:25:25 144 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 145 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:41 146 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:25:47 147 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:26:04 148 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:30 149 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:34 150 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:58 151 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 152 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:27:01 153 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:27:07 154 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:13 155 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:14 156 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:27:15 157 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:23 158 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:27 159 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:42 160 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:28:57 161 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:29:05 162 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:08 163 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:29:39 164 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:38 165 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:30:40 166 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:53 167 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:10 168 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:40 169 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:35:51

Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 12 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 9 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 11 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 11 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 12 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 14 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 16 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 6 17 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 5 18 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 19 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 20 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 22 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 23 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 24 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 25 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 26 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3

Mountains classification 1 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 13 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 13 3 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 5 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 5 6 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 8 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 9 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1