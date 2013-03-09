Froome wins summit finish at Prati di Tivo
Kwiatkowski takes over leader's jersey
Stage 4: Narni - Prati di Tivo
Chris Froome claimed victory on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico after a startling display of collective strength from his Sky team on the final climb to Prati di Tivo. The British rider’s performance leaves him well-placed in the general classification, four seconds behind new leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).
Froome won the stage by accelerating across to a dangerous move featuring Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Mauro Santambrogio (Fantini Vini-Selle Italia) underneath the red kite and then blasting straight past them with a fearsome dig of his own.
The attack had a devastating effect on the already reduced leading group: while Froome took flight to win the stage, the remnants of the group spilled across the line in ones and twos after conceding significant ground over the final 700 metres. Santambrogio limited his losses to just six seconds, but Nibali lost 11 seconds to finish 3rd, Kwiatkowski conceded 13 seconds, Contador and Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) coughed up 15 seconds and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) yielded 43.
After Richie Porte’s victory at Paris-Nice on Friday, it was the second time in as many days that a Sky rider had made some hefty – as opposed to marginal – gains in the final kilometre of a summit finish, but the collective might of Sky on the 13.5km that preceded Froome’s attack was perhaps the most striking feature of his win.
“My team did great work. They all helped me to be up there in the finale and fresher than everyone else,” Froome said immediately after crossing the line, acknowledging how his teammates Dario Cataldo, Sergio Henao and Rigoberto Uran had dictated terms all the way up Prati di Tivo, just as Sky had done at last year’s Tour de France, prompting comparisons with the US Postal Service of Lance Armstrong and the Banesto of Miguel Indurain.
Cataldo, a new signing from Omega Pharma-Quick Step, set the tone for Sky by tapping out a ferocious tempo on the lower half of the snow-banked climb. His long effort reeled in lone escapee Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) and saw Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Cadel Evans (BMC) all dropped with 7km still to race.
With the lead group down to just a dozen riders, Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) tested the waters with 6km to go in a bid to pick up the bonus seconds on offer at the final intermediate sprint. His acceleration did in Cataldo, but Sergio Henao took over for the Sky train and immediately brought Contador to heel.
When Contador went again with 3km to go, Henao refused to match his acceleration and again gradually dragged Froome and the diminished group of favourites up towards him. Two kilometres from the line, Vincenzo Nibali decided to try his luck and he bridged across to Contador with Santambrogio on his wheel, but again, Sky’s train maintained its tempo as Uran took over from Henao.
Nibali’s forcing meant that the trio had 40 metres in hand on Uran, Froome and Chris Horner approaching the final kilometre, but in a matter of seconds, the stage was turned on its head when Froome launched a fierce attack of his own. He caught Nibali and Contador with 800 metres to go, and then simply blasted past them to claim the stage win.
Surprisingly, Santambrogio was the best of the rest, while Nibali battled gamely to limit his losses. Contador struggled in the final kilometre alongside a steady Horner, while Rodriguez – who had used up a lot of energy to latch back on after being dropped 6km from the top – would ultimately come in 43 seconds down. The damage was even greater for Cadel Evans (BMC) who saw his overall hopes evaporate when he was dropped under Cataldo’s impetus.
“I have a lot of faith in my teammates: Uran, Sergio and Dario Cataldo,” Froome said. “They all did great work today and when they are like that, my job becomes much easier.”
One man who put up fierce resistance to Sky’s forcing was Michal Kwiatkowski. The young Pole was always well-placed behind Froome as the men in black forced the selection, and he gauged his effort well in the final kilometre to ensure that he did enough to take the blue jersey from Mark Cavendish and keep the overall lead in the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team for another day.
The early exchanges
After three days of racing in the rain, the Tirreno-Adriatico riders were pleased to see some blue skies and the occasional burst of sunshine as they rolled out of Narni for the 173km stage.
The only non-starter was Marco Mercato (Vacansoleil-DCM). The early break formed after just two kilometres, with Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana), Anthony Roux (FDJ), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Francesco Failli (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) quickly opening a gap on the road towards the Rieti and the Abruzzo Apennines.
Failli was in the break on Friday and was clearly keen to take the green king of the mountains jersey from Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura). He was first to the summit of the Forca di Arrone after 31km, with the break extending their lead to six minutes.
The gap touched 6:45 after 40km but began to fall as the stage headed to the mid-way point. Roux won the intermediate sprint in Rocca di Corno, beating Kessiakoff and Failli, with the peloton still in control, some five minutes down. Failli was the first over the summit of the Passo delle Capannelle ahead of Marczynski and Roux, securing more climber's points. However their lead had melted like the snow along the roadside, to just two minutes.
BMC lead the peloton down the fast descent to protect Cadel Evans, as the overall contenders began to position themselves for the final showdown on the 14.5km climb up to the ski resort of Prati di Tivo. The four were still clear as the race route turned right and hit the climb but Failli was the first to be dropped as the peloton began to hunt them down.
The start of the climb saw lots of riders sit up, including Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) and Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Leopard). For his part, race leader Mark Cavendish had already been dropped on the Capannelle and he was riding a sensible tempo to the finish.
Marczynski was the last to be caught from the break but his lead was just 45 seconds with nine kilometres to go, as Team Sky placed five riders on the front to lead the chase, set a fast tempo and protect Chris Froome. Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Eros Capecchi (Movistar) were the early victims of the fast pace. Marczynski was eventually caught with eight kilometres to go and it was time for the showdown between the big-name contenders.
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:41:31
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:06
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:13
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:15
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:58
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|12
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:06
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:15
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:45
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|23
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|27
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:26
|28
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:37
|29
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|30
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:23
|31
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:38
|32
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:38
|34
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:44
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:59
|36
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:11
|37
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:25
|39
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|43
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:31
|45
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|51
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|53
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:12
|56
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:37
|57
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:09
|59
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|62
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:12
|64
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:41
|65
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:17
|66
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|68
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|70
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|72
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|74
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|75
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|77
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|78
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:13:22
|80
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:09
|81
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:23
|82
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:07
|83
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:17
|85
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|86
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|90
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|92
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|93
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|94
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|95
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:16
|97
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|98
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|100
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|101
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|102
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|104
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|105
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|106
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|108
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|109
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|111
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|113
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|114
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|115
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|118
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|119
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|122
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|124
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|127
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|129
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|130
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|133
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:22
|134
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|136
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|137
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|138
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|140
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|141
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|142
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:18:03
|145
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:51
|146
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|147
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|148
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|149
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|150
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|152
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|153
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|154
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|155
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|156
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|157
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|158
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|159
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|160
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|161
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|162
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|163
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|164
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|165
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|166
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|167
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|168
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|169
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:55
|DNS
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|2
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|4
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16:04:59
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:30
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:40
|7
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:55
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:16
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:27
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:31
|14
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:53
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:55
|18
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|19
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|21
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:18
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:23
|23
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:25
|24
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:26
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:31
|26
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:37
|27
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:40
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|29
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|30
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:06
|31
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:18
|32
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:38
|33
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:53
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:00
|35
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:29
|36
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:33
|37
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:34
|38
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:35
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:05
|41
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:08:04
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:22
|43
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|44
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:25
|46
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:26
|47
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:29
|49
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:57
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:14
|51
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:15
|52
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:33
|53
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:34
|54
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:30
|56
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:37
|57
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:55
|58
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:57
|59
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:00
|60
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:31
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:43
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:57
|63
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:11
|64
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:13:40
|66
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:42
|67
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:12
|68
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:24
|69
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:32
|70
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:14:43
|71
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:46
|72
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:01
|73
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:25
|74
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:15:31
|75
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|76
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:32
|77
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:42
|78
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:57
|79
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:16:10
|80
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:28
|81
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:55
|83
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:14
|84
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:17:16
|85
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:19
|86
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:27
|87
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:29
|89
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:34
|90
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:35
|91
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:40
|92
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|93
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:44
|94
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:45
|95
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:17:49
|96
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:57
|97
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:18:01
|98
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:18:05
|100
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:18:11
|101
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|102
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:17
|103
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:18:22
|105
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:25
|106
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:33
|107
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:14
|108
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:17
|109
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:21
|110
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:31
|111
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:32
|112
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:33
|113
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|114
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:34
|116
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:35
|117
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:37
|118
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|119
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:19:51
|120
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:04
|121
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:14
|122
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:25
|123
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:37
|124
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:47
|125
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:53
|126
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:20:54
|127
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:26
|128
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:38
|129
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:54
|130
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:05
|131
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:27
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:29
|133
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:30
|134
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:46
|135
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:23:02
|136
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:13
|137
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:15
|138
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:23:31
|139
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:29
|140
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:43
|141
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:50
|142
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:18
|143
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:25:25
|144
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|145
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:41
|146
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:25:47
|147
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:04
|148
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:30
|149
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:34
|150
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:58
|151
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:27:01
|153
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:07
|154
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:13
|155
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:14
|156
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:27:15
|157
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:23
|158
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:27:27
|159
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:42
|160
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:28:57
|161
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:29:05
|162
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:08
|163
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:29:39
|164
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:38
|165
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:30:40
|166
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:53
|167
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:10
|168
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:40
|169
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:35:51
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|12
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|11
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|12
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|14
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|17
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|18
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|19
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|20
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|22
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|23
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|24
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|26
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|1
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|13
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|5
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|6
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4
|8
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|9
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|1
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16:04:59
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:33
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:05
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:22
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:31
|8
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:46
|9
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:15:31
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:14
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:17:16
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:27
|13
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:40
|14
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:45
|16
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:57
|17
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:18:05
|18
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:17
|19
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:34
|20
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:19:37
|21
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:54
|22
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:30
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:23:02
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:29
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:58
|26
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:13
|27
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:42
|28
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:10
|29
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:35:51
