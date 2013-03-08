Sagan speeds to soggy Tirreno-Adriatico stage win
Cavendish too late, but keeps race lead
Stage 3: Indicatore - Narni Scalo
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico, beating Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line in Narni Scalo.
The Cannondale leader came through in the finale of another rain-affected stage, powering to the line inside the closing 150 meters to leave his rivals trailing. Mark Cavendish, who retained his lead in the overall classification, was unable to get on terms with Sagan, despite finishing strongly.
“I’m happy. It’s the first time I’ve beaten Mark in my career, I think," Sagan said.
“There was a climb, we rode hard and I think the sprinters felt it. In the final 500m Mark had no more lead-out men. I was on Greipel’s wheel, Mark went shoulder to shoulder with me but he was sporting and dropped in behind. It was good for me, anyway, not for him.”
Cavendish was gracious in defeat, giving compliments to his Slovakian rival.
“I tried to get on Greipel’s wheel, but Sagan was already there. I started my sprint early, but someone always comes from behind so I tried to hold something back. Peter [Sagan] did really well.”
Yesterday’s stage winner Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) was forced to finish fifth with the revitalised Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) taking fourth.
Inside the final 15 kilometres Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) launched a vicious attack. The Spaniard was chased by Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard), before Lars Boom of Blanco put in a counter attack.
Orica-GreenEdge began to mount a chase with Omega Pharma following suit as they attempted to make up for yesterday’s disappointment and perhaps licking their wounds after public criticism from sprinter Cavendish.
Boom’s move was cancelled out as the peloton began the last lap of the wet finishing circuit, and with their tails up after yesterday’s win Orica and Matt Goss set the pace. The Australian lost crucial ground when his team guided him the long way around a roundabout inside the final 3 kilometres as Matteo Rabottini (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), a stage winner in last year’s Giro, attacked.
Once the Italian was reeled in and Goss had recovered his position Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) moved to the front to keep out of trouble. Vacansoleil's Sergey Lagutin took advantage of a lull in the action, escaping with 2.5 kilometres to go but with the sprinters’ teams in contention there was little chance of a late attack succeeding.
GreenEdge ended the Uzbeki’s chances and led the field into the final kilometre. Greipel appeared to be best placed as the sprint opened up, with Cavendish slightly hampered by his position.
How it happened
The roads were dry in Indicatore for the start of the 190km stage but the low clouds looked threatening and as soon as race director Stefano Allocchio dropped the start flag, the rain began to fall for a third consecutive stage. Only Bram Tankink (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) did not start, meaning 174 riders remained in the race.
Most of the peloton was happy to roll along covered in vests and rain coats, but Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) and Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped away at the very start to continue their personal battle for the green climber's jersey. They were joined by Francesco Failli (Fantini Vini-Selle Italia) and the peloton let them go. They quickly opened a six-minute gap as the stage headed south towards Umbria.
After 100km of racing, the gap reached nine minutes, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step setting a steady tempo on the front.
The race eventually came alive on the climb to Todi, with Benedetti accelerating from his breakaway companions to take the mountain points and the green jersey. The German-registered NetApp-Endura team did not secure a wild-card invitation to this year's Giro d'Italia but is showing it deserved its place at Tirreno-Adriatico.
The peloton rode at a steady pace on the climb and on the following hills, with the only disruption coming when Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) appeared to have a mechanical problem and put his foot down, blocking the riders behind him. They all quickly got going again.
The breakaway faded in the Umbrian hills, with Bravo dropping back to the peloton and Benedetti and Failli riding on at a steady pace. Fortunately the roads were dry, if slightly muddy, inspiring the other teams to help the chase.
FDJ appeared on the front, riding for Arnaud Demare, Lotto Belisol was there for Andre Greipel, Argos-Shimano for John Degenkolb and Cannondale Pro Cycling for Peter Sagan. The gap fell to close to a minute with 40km to go but the peloton eased, not wanting to catch the break with close to an hour of racing still to go. The average race speed was 35km/h.
The only movement in the peloton were the retirements of Simoni Stortoni (Lampre-Merida) and Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp). The Belgian has been struggling with his hip in races after his operation during the winter to treat his hip fracture.
The gap went back up to close to two minutes but began to fall again as Omega Pharma-QuickStep returned to the front with 30km to go. It was 35 seconds as the riders passed through the final intermediate sprint in Narni.
Cannondale Pro Cycling hit the front on the second part of the gradual climb through Narni and quickly closed the gap, with race radio announcing 'gruppo compatto' with 20km to go.
The men in green were keen to distance some of the poorer climbers, with Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) one of the first to suffer.
It was a sign of what was to come in the high-speed finale of the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5:15:12
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|19
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|20
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|23
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|31
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|42
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|49
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|50
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|51
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|52
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|53
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|55
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|57
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|59
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|61
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|63
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|64
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|68
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|69
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|70
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|71
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|72
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|73
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|74
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|75
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|77
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|81
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|85
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|86
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|87
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|88
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:20
|92
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|94
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:52
|96
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:22
|99
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:34
|100
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:53
|101
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|102
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|103
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|104
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|106
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|107
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|110
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|113
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|114
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|115
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|119
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|121
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|122
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|123
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|124
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|125
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:03
|126
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:21
|127
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:24
|128
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|129
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|130
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:47
|131
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:00
|132
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|133
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|136
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|137
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|138
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|139
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|140
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|141
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|144
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|145
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|146
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|147
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|148
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|149
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|150
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:53
|152
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|153
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|154
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|155
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|156
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|157
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|158
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|159
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|160
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|161
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|163
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|164
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|165
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|166
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|167
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|168
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|169
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|170
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|171
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:11:00
|172
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:16:15
|DNS
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|pts
|2
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|8
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|7
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:23:08
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:07
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:09
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|14
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|21
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|25
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|26
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:34
|28
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|29
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|30
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|31
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|33
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:38
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:44
|38
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:45
|43
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|45
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:48
|50
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|51
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:53
|52
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|53
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|54
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|55
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:59
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:00
|57
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|58
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:05
|60
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:06
|61
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|62
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:09
|63
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|64
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|65
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:11
|66
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|67
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|72
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:15
|77
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|78
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:23
|84
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:26
|85
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|86
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:43
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:55
|89
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:07
|90
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:18
|91
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|93
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:22
|94
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:31
|95
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|96
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:34
|97
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|98
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|99
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:37
|100
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:38
|101
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|102
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|103
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:41
|104
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|105
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:46
|106
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|107
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:56
|108
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:59
|109
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:04
|110
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|112
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:03:08
|113
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:11
|115
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:18
|116
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:20
|117
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:28
|118
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:50
|119
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:03:52
|120
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:57
|121
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:46
|122
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|123
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:58
|124
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:28
|126
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:33
|127
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:38
|128
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:47
|129
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:48
|130
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:50
|131
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:58
|132
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:00
|133
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|134
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:06
|135
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:16
|136
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:19
|137
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:35
|138
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:36
|139
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:03
|140
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:30
|141
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:36
|142
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:44
|143
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:47
|144
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:52
|145
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:56
|146
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:16
|147
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:19
|148
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:08:29
|149
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|150
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:45
|151
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:26
|152
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:31
|153
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:34
|154
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:53
|155
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|156
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:56
|157
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|158
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:02
|159
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:10:03
|160
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:04
|161
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:10:08
|162
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:46
|163
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:49
|164
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|165
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|166
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:11:09
|167
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:22
|168
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:39
|169
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:12:09
|170
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|171
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:12
|172
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:18:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|12
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|7
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|8
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|8
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|11
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|13
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|15
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|16
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|17
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|18
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|20
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|21
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|22
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|23
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|24
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|-5
|25
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:23:15
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|6
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:37
|9
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|11
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:53
|13
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:02
|14
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:04
|15
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:31
|17
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:34
|18
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:52
|19
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:51
|21
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:31
|23
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:41
|24
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:53
|25
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:59
|26
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:46
|27
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:49
|28
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:39
|29
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:32
|30
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:18:48
