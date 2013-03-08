Trending

Image 1 of 59

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) salutes as he crosses the line

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) salutes as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 59

Mark Cavendish retained the race leadership

Mark Cavendish retained the race leadership
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 59

Cadel Evans (BMC) had no troubles on stage 3

Cadel Evans (BMC) had no troubles on stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 59

Alberto Contador returns to the peloton after a visit to the team car

Alberto Contador returns to the peloton after a visit to the team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 59

Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini)

Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 59

A little decoration on that SRM

A little decoration on that SRM
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 59

The sprint is on!

The sprint is on!
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 59

Argos-Shimano's train was derailed

Argos-Shimano's train was derailed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 59

Peter Sagan turns on the turbos.

Peter Sagan turns on the turbos.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 59

The peloton powers up the climb

The peloton powers up the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 59

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 59

Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack)

Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 59

Riders spent another day getting soaked to the skin in Tirreno-Adriatico

Riders spent another day getting soaked to the skin in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 59

Champagne fountain for Peter Sagan

Champagne fountain for Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 59

Even in the rain, Italy is stunning.

Even in the rain, Italy is stunning.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 59

The peloton framed by some of Italy's classic architecture

The peloton framed by some of Italy's classic architecture
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 59

The peloton framed by some of Italy's classic architecture

The peloton framed by some of Italy's classic architecture
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 59

The view from the back of the peloton in Tirreno-Adriatico

The view from the back of the peloton in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 59

Peter Sagan celebrates his stage win in Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan celebrates his stage win in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 59

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) at the back of the peloton on the climb

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) at the back of the peloton on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 59

NetApp's Cesare Bennedetti in the breakaway

NetApp's Cesare Bennedetti in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 59

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 59

John Degenkolb (Agros-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Agros-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 59

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) beat out Mark Cavendish for the first time in Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) beat out Mark Cavendish for the first time in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 59

Mark Cavendish a touch disappointed after missing the stage win

Mark Cavendish a touch disappointed after missing the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 59

Peter Sagan enjoys his podium time

Peter Sagan enjoys his podium time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 59

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 59

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 59

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 59

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 59

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 59

Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 59

Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 59

Oscar Gatto (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)

Oscar Gatto (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 59

Matteo Tosatto (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Matteo Tosatto (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 59

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 59

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) wins his first stage of this year's race

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) wins his first stage of this year's race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) shake hands

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) shake hands
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 59

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) wins stage 3

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 59

Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Caja Rural)

Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 59

Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 59

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 59

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 59

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 59

Grega Bole (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Grega Bole (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 59

Thomas Dekker (Garmin - Sharp)

Thomas Dekker (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 59

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 59

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol)

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 59

Dario Cataldo (Sky)

Dario Cataldo (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 59

Simon Geschke (Argos - Shimano)

Simon Geschke (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 59

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 59

Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 59

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 59

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 59

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 59

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 59

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 59

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) powers clear to win stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) powers clear to win stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico, beating Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line in Narni Scalo.

The Cannondale leader came through in the finale of another rain-affected stage, powering to the line inside the closing 150 meters to leave his rivals trailing. Mark Cavendish, who retained his lead in the overall classification, was unable to get on terms with Sagan, despite finishing strongly.

“I’m happy. It’s the first time I’ve beaten Mark in my career, I think," Sagan said.

“There was a climb, we rode hard and I think the sprinters felt it. In the final 500m Mark had no more lead-out men. I was on Greipel’s wheel, Mark went shoulder to shoulder with me but he was sporting and dropped in behind. It was good for me, anyway, not for him.”

Cavendish was gracious in defeat, giving compliments to his Slovakian rival.

“I tried to get on Greipel’s wheel, but Sagan was already there. I started my sprint early, but someone always comes from behind so I tried to hold something back. Peter [Sagan] did really well.”

Yesterday’s stage winner Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) was forced to finish fifth with the revitalised Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) taking fourth.

Inside the final 15 kilometres Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) launched a vicious attack. The Spaniard was chased by Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard), before Lars Boom of Blanco put in a counter attack.

Orica-GreenEdge began to mount a chase with Omega Pharma following suit as they attempted to make up for yesterday’s disappointment and perhaps licking their wounds after public criticism from sprinter Cavendish.

Boom’s move was cancelled out as the peloton began the last lap of the wet finishing circuit, and with their tails up after yesterday’s win Orica and Matt Goss set the pace. The Australian lost crucial ground when his team guided him the long way around a roundabout inside the final 3 kilometres as Matteo Rabottini (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), a stage winner in last year’s Giro, attacked.

Once the Italian was reeled in and Goss had recovered his position Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) moved to the front to keep out of trouble. Vacansoleil's Sergey Lagutin took advantage of a lull in the action, escaping with 2.5 kilometres to go but with the sprinters’ teams in contention there was little chance of a late attack succeeding.

GreenEdge ended the Uzbeki’s chances and led the field into the final kilometre. Greipel appeared to be best placed as the sprint opened up, with Cavendish slightly hampered by his position.

How it happened

The roads were dry in Indicatore for the start of the 190km stage but the low clouds looked threatening and as soon as race director Stefano Allocchio dropped the start flag, the rain began to fall for a third consecutive stage. Only Bram Tankink (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) did not start, meaning 174 riders remained in the race.

Most of the peloton was happy to roll along covered in vests and rain coats, but Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) and Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped away at the very start to continue their personal battle for the green climber's jersey. They were joined by Francesco Failli (Fantini Vini-Selle Italia) and the peloton let them go. They quickly opened a six-minute gap as the stage headed south towards Umbria.

After 100km of racing, the gap reached nine minutes, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step setting a steady tempo on the front.

The race eventually came alive on the climb to Todi, with Benedetti accelerating from his breakaway companions to take the mountain points and the green jersey. The German-registered NetApp-Endura team did not secure a wild-card invitation to this year's Giro d'Italia but is showing it deserved its place at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The peloton rode at a steady pace on the climb and on the following hills, with the only disruption coming when Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) appeared to have a mechanical problem and put his foot down, blocking the riders behind him. They all quickly got going again.

The breakaway faded in the Umbrian hills, with Bravo dropping back to the peloton and Benedetti and Failli riding on at a steady pace. Fortunately the roads were dry, if slightly muddy, inspiring the other teams to help the chase.

FDJ appeared on the front, riding for Arnaud Demare, Lotto Belisol was there for Andre Greipel, Argos-Shimano for John Degenkolb and Cannondale Pro Cycling for Peter Sagan. The gap fell to close to a minute with 40km to go but the peloton eased, not wanting to catch the break with close to an hour of racing still to go. The average race speed was 35km/h.

The only movement in the peloton were the retirements of Simoni Stortoni (Lampre-Merida) and Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp). The Belgian has been struggling with his hip in races after his operation during the winter to treat his hip fracture.

The gap went back up to close to two minutes but began to fall again as Omega Pharma-QuickStep returned to the front with 30km to go. It was 35 seconds as the riders passed through the final intermediate sprint in Narni.

Cannondale Pro Cycling hit the front on the second part of the gradual climb through Narni and quickly closed the gap, with race radio announcing 'gruppo compatto' with 20km to go.

The men in green were keen to distance some of the poorer climbers, with Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) one of the first to suffer.

It was a sign of what was to come in the high-speed finale of the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5:15:12
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
15Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
17Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
19Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
20Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
22Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
23Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
24Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
31Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
32Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
34Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
36Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
40Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
41Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
42Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
43Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
46Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
49Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
50Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
51Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
52Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
53Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
54Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
55Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
57Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
58Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
59Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
63Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
64Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
66Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
67Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
68Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
69Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
70Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
71Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
72Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
73Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
74Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
75Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
76Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
77Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
78Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
80Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
81Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
84Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
85Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
86Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
87Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
88Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
89Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
90Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
91Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:20
92Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
93Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
94Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:52
96Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
98Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:22
99Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:34
100Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:53
101David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
102Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
103Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
104Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
106Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
107Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
110Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
111Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
112Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
113Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
114Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
115Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
116Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
117Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
118Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
120Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
121Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
122Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
123Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
124José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
125Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:03
126Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:21
127Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:24
128Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
129Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
130Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:04:47
131Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:05:00
132Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
133Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
135Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
136Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
137Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
138Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
139Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
140Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
144Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
145Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
146Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
147Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
148Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
149Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
150Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
151Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:53
152Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
153Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
154Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
155Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
156Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
157Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
158Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
159Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
160Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
161Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
162Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
163Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
164Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
165Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
166Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
167John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
168Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
169Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
170Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
171Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:11:00
172Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:16:15
DNSBram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFSimone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFNick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura5pts
2Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura3
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
4Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling12pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol8
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka7
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11:23:08
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:07
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:09
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:18
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:20
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
9Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
10Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
12Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
13Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:23
14Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:28
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
21Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
23Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:30
25Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:33
26Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:34
28Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
29Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
30Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
31Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
33Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
34Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:38
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:44
38Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
41Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
42Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:45
43Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
44Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
45Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
47Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
48Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
49Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:48
50Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
51Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:00:53
52Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
53Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
54Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
55André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:59
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:00
57Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
58Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
59Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:05
60Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:06
61Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
62Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:09
63Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
64Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
65Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:01:11
66Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
67Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
72Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
75Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
76Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:15
77Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
78Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
83Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:23
84Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:26
85Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
86Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
87Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:43
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:55
89Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:07
90Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:18
91Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
92Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:21
93Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:02:22
94Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:31
95Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
96Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:34
97Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
98Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:36
99Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:37
100Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:02:38
101Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
102Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
103Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:41
104David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
105Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:02:46
106Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
107Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:02:56
108Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:02:59
109Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:03:04
110Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
111Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
112Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:08
113Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:11
115Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:18
116Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:20
117Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:28
118Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:50
119Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:03:52
120Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:57
121Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:04:46
122Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:57
123Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:04:58
124Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:28
126Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:33
127Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:38
128Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:47
129Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:48
130Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:50
131Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:05:58
132Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:00
133Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
134Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:06:06
135Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:06:16
136Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:19
137Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:35
138Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:06:36
139Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:03
140Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:30
141Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:07:36
142Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:44
143Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:47
144Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:07:52
145Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:56
146Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:16
147Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:19
148Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:08:29
149Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
150Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:45
151Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:26
152Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:31
153Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:34
154John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:53
155Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
156Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:56
157Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
158Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:02
159Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:10:03
160Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:10:04
161Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:10:08
162Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:46
163Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:49
164Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:07
165Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
166Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:11:09
167Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:22
168Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:39
169Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:12:09
170Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
171Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:12
172Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:18:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step21pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol12
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
7Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura11
8Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia8
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
11Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
13Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5
15Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
16Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
17Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka3
18Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
20Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
21Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1
22Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
23Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
24Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team-5
25Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp-5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11:23:15
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:11
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:13
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:21
6Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:27
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:37
9Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:53
13Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:02
14Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:01:04
15Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:02:31
17David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:34
18Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:02:52
19Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:50
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:04:51
21Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:31
23Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:41
24Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:53
25Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:05:59
26John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:46
27Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:49
28Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:39
29Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:32
30Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:18:48

 

