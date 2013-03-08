Image 1 of 59 Peter Sagan (Cannondale Pro Cycling) salutes as he crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 59 Mark Cavendish retained the race leadership (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 59 Cadel Evans (BMC) had no troubles on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 59 Alberto Contador returns to the peloton after a visit to the team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 59 Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 59 A little decoration on that SRM (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 59 The sprint is on! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 59 Argos-Shimano's train was derailed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 59 Peter Sagan turns on the turbos. Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico, beating Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to the line in Narni Scalo.

The Cannondale leader came through in the finale of another rain-affected stage, powering to the line inside the closing 150 meters to leave his rivals trailing. Mark Cavendish, who retained his lead in the overall classification, was unable to get on terms with Sagan, despite finishing strongly.

“I’m happy. It’s the first time I’ve beaten Mark in my career, I think," Sagan said.

“There was a climb, we rode hard and I think the sprinters felt it. In the final 500m Mark had no more lead-out men. I was on Greipel’s wheel, Mark went shoulder to shoulder with me but he was sporting and dropped in behind. It was good for me, anyway, not for him.”

Cavendish was gracious in defeat, giving compliments to his Slovakian rival.

“I tried to get on Greipel’s wheel, but Sagan was already there. I started my sprint early, but someone always comes from behind so I tried to hold something back. Peter [Sagan] did really well.”

Yesterday’s stage winner Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) was forced to finish fifth with the revitalised Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) taking fourth.

Inside the final 15 kilometres Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) launched a vicious attack. The Spaniard was chased by Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard), before Lars Boom of Blanco put in a counter attack.

Orica-GreenEdge began to mount a chase with Omega Pharma following suit as they attempted to make up for yesterday’s disappointment and perhaps licking their wounds after public criticism from sprinter Cavendish.

Boom’s move was cancelled out as the peloton began the last lap of the wet finishing circuit, and with their tails up after yesterday’s win Orica and Matt Goss set the pace. The Australian lost crucial ground when his team guided him the long way around a roundabout inside the final 3 kilometres as Matteo Rabottini (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), a stage winner in last year’s Giro, attacked.

Once the Italian was reeled in and Goss had recovered his position Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) moved to the front to keep out of trouble. Vacansoleil's Sergey Lagutin took advantage of a lull in the action, escaping with 2.5 kilometres to go but with the sprinters’ teams in contention there was little chance of a late attack succeeding.

GreenEdge ended the Uzbeki’s chances and led the field into the final kilometre. Greipel appeared to be best placed as the sprint opened up, with Cavendish slightly hampered by his position.

How it happened

The roads were dry in Indicatore for the start of the 190km stage but the low clouds looked threatening and as soon as race director Stefano Allocchio dropped the start flag, the rain began to fall for a third consecutive stage. Only Bram Tankink (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) did not start, meaning 174 riders remained in the race.

Most of the peloton was happy to roll along covered in vests and rain coats, but Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) and Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped away at the very start to continue their personal battle for the green climber's jersey. They were joined by Francesco Failli (Fantini Vini-Selle Italia) and the peloton let them go. They quickly opened a six-minute gap as the stage headed south towards Umbria.

After 100km of racing, the gap reached nine minutes, with Omega Pharma-Quick Step setting a steady tempo on the front.

The race eventually came alive on the climb to Todi, with Benedetti accelerating from his breakaway companions to take the mountain points and the green jersey. The German-registered NetApp-Endura team did not secure a wild-card invitation to this year's Giro d'Italia but is showing it deserved its place at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The peloton rode at a steady pace on the climb and on the following hills, with the only disruption coming when Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) appeared to have a mechanical problem and put his foot down, blocking the riders behind him. They all quickly got going again.

The breakaway faded in the Umbrian hills, with Bravo dropping back to the peloton and Benedetti and Failli riding on at a steady pace. Fortunately the roads were dry, if slightly muddy, inspiring the other teams to help the chase.

FDJ appeared on the front, riding for Arnaud Demare, Lotto Belisol was there for Andre Greipel, Argos-Shimano for John Degenkolb and Cannondale Pro Cycling for Peter Sagan. The gap fell to close to a minute with 40km to go but the peloton eased, not wanting to catch the break with close to an hour of racing still to go. The average race speed was 35km/h.

The only movement in the peloton were the retirements of Simoni Stortoni (Lampre-Merida) and Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp). The Belgian has been struggling with his hip in races after his operation during the winter to treat his hip fracture.

The gap went back up to close to two minutes but began to fall again as Omega Pharma-QuickStep returned to the front with 30km to go. It was 35 seconds as the riders passed through the final intermediate sprint in Narni.

Cannondale Pro Cycling hit the front on the second part of the gradual climb through Narni and quickly closed the gap, with race radio announcing 'gruppo compatto' with 20km to go.

The men in green were keen to distance some of the poorer climbers, with Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) one of the first to suffer.

It was a sign of what was to come in the high-speed finale of the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5:15:12 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 17 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 19 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 20 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 23 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 31 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 40 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 41 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 42 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 43 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 46 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 49 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 50 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 51 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 52 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 53 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 54 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 55 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 57 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 58 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 59 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 61 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 63 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 64 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 66 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 68 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 69 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 70 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 71 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 72 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 73 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 74 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 76 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 77 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 80 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 81 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 85 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 86 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 87 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 88 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 89 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:20 92 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 93 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 94 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:00:52 96 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:22 99 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:34 100 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:53 101 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 102 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 103 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 104 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 105 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 106 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 107 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 110 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 111 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 112 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 113 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 114 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 115 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 116 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 117 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 118 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 119 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 120 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 121 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 122 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 123 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 124 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 125 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:03 126 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:21 127 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:24 128 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 129 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 130 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:04:47 131 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:00 132 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 133 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 134 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 135 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 136 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 137 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 138 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 139 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 140 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 141 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 144 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 145 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 146 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 147 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 148 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 149 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 150 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 151 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:53 152 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 153 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 154 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 155 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 156 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 157 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 158 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 159 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 160 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 161 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 162 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 163 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 164 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 165 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 166 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 167 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 168 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 169 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 170 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 171 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:11:00 172 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:16:15 DNS Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 5 pts 2 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 3 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 3 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 4 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 8 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 7 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11:23:08 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:07 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:09 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:18 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:20 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 9 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 12 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:23 14 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 15 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:28 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 21 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 23 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:30 25 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:33 26 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:34 28 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 29 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 30 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 31 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 33 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:38 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:44 38 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 41 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 42 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:45 43 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 44 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 45 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 47 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 48 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 49 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:48 50 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 51 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:00:53 52 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 53 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 54 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 55 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:59 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:00 57 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 58 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 59 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:05 60 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:06 61 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 62 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:09 63 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 64 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 65 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:11 66 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 67 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 72 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:15 77 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 78 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:23 84 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:26 85 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 86 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 87 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:43 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:55 89 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:07 90 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:18 91 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 92 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:21 93 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:02:22 94 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:31 95 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 96 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:34 97 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 98 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:36 99 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:37 100 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:38 101 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 102 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39 103 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:41 104 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 105 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:02:46 106 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 107 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:02:56 108 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:59 109 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:03:04 110 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 111 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 112 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:03:08 113 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:11 115 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:18 116 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:20 117 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:28 118 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:50 119 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:03:52 120 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:57 121 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:04:46 122 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:57 123 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:04:58 124 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:28 126 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:33 127 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:38 128 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:47 129 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:48 130 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:50 131 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:05:58 132 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:00 133 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 134 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:06 135 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:16 136 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:19 137 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:35 138 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:36 139 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:03 140 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:30 141 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:07:36 142 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:44 143 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:47 144 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:52 145 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:56 146 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:16 147 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:19 148 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:08:29 149 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 150 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:45 151 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:26 152 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:31 153 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:34 154 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:53 155 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 156 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:56 157 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 158 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:02 159 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:10:03 160 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:10:04 161 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:10:08 162 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:46 163 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:49 164 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:11:07 165 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 166 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:11:09 167 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:22 168 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:39 169 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:12:09 170 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 171 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:12 172 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:18:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 12 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 7 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 11 8 Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 8 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 11 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 13 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 15 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 16 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 17 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 3 18 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 20 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 21 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1 22 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 23 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 24 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team -5 25 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp -5