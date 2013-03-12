Trending

World champion Tony Martin wins final Tirreno time trial

Nibali seals second overall victory

Image 1 of 76

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 76

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 76

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 76

Tirreno-Adriatico leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in action during the final stage time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 76

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 76

Andrey Amador (Movistar) delivered a fine showing in the final time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 76

Joaquim Rodriguez's old Achilles heel of time trialling flared up once again.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 76

A streamlined Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) cruises to victory in San Benedetto del Tronto.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 76

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) knows that he has ample margin for improvement.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 76

Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides to overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 76

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was imperious in the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 76

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) was a fine second in the concluding time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) knows he has done enough to win Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) continues his Poseidon adventure.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) crosses the finish line in San Benedetto del Tronto.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 76

Tirreno-Adriatico win number two for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) grabs his first win of the season at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 76

One last effort for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 76

Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) was best climber at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 76

Chris Froome (Sky) couldn't overhaul Vincenzo Nibali in just 9.2km.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) before the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) exhausted after his effort.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 76

Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) heads for the podium at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 76

Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 76

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 76

Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 76

Movistar took the teams classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) with Chris Froome and Alberto Contador.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 76

Chris Froome (Sky) in action in the time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 76

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to victory in San Benedetto del Tronto.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 76

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Blanco).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 76

Adriano Malori (Lampre Merida).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) shakes hands with his dauphin Chris Froome (Sky).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 76

Alberto Contador congratulates Tirreno-Adriatico winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) adds another trident to his collection with his second straight Tirreno-Adriatico victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 76

Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium for his second place finish on general classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 76

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) finished third overall at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) with the trident for the 2013 Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) flanked by Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) salutes the tifosi in San Benedetto del Tronto.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) has won Tirreno-Adriatico for two years running.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) makes it two at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wields the trident over the heads of Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tries the trident out for size.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) adds another Tirreno-Adriatico trident to his collection.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) mounts the podium in San Benedetto del Tronto.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 76

One of the most distinctive winner's trophies in cycling is Tirreno-Adriatico's trident, earned by Vincenzo Nibali for the second straight year.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 76

2013 Tirreno-Adriatico podium (L-R): Chris Froome (Sky), 2nd; Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), 1st; Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), 3rd

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 76

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wields the trident.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 76

Celebrations on the podium for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) approaches the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 76

Chris Froome (Sky) defended his 2nd place GC position in Tirreno-Adriatico's concluding time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 76

Chris Froome (Sky) powers to a 6th place finish in the final time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 76

Time trial world champion Tony Martin en route to victory in the concluding time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 76

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) showed why he's the time trial world champion with a victory in the final day time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 76

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) was one of the early attackers.\

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 76

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 76

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) time trials to an overall podium finish at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 76

2013 Tirreno-Adriatico champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wields his winner's trident.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 76

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished the final stage time trial in 12th place and sealed overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 76

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium after winning the final stage time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 76

Time trial world champion Tony Martin won the final stage time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Time trial world champion Tony Martin won the final stage time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 76

For the second straight year Vincenzo Nibali has won Tirreno-Adriatico.

For the second straight year Vincenzo Nibali has won Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) celebrates his second straight GC victory at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) celebrates his second straight GC victory at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the lead of Tirreno-Adriatico with one 9.2km TT left.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the lead of Tirreno-Adriatico with one 9.2km TT left.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claimed the final stage of the 2013 Tirreno-Adriatico, a 9.2-kilometre time trial around the streets of San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday. The German posted a time of 10:25 to beat Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) by six seconds, with Andrey Amador (Movistar) in third, a further four seconds back.

As expected, Vinenzo Nibali (Astana) secured the overall title for the second year in a row. Despite finishing the stage in 12th place, the Giro d'Italia favourite did enough to hold off Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the flat course along the waterfront. Froome started the day 34 seconds down on Nibali after losing the race lead on an epic stage 6, and was unable to claw back the time needed to rescue his race. The prospective Tour leader was able to secure his second place overall, with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) slipping into third.

However the stage belonged to Tony Martin, who reminded everyone of his status as the best time trialist in the world. "I was looking for this day because the mountains weren't for me," he said after his second individual time trial win of the season.

"I had full focus for the day and I'm happy I won. It's my first time here. My climbing has been getting better day by day, but I still need some time to improve. It's still early in the season but I'm happy with the stage win. It's been a good race for the team."

With Malori having beaten former time trial supremo Fabian Cancellara into the provisional lead, the Italian looked to be Martin's only genuine competition. The German started calmly, and despite being slower at the first time check his class told in the second half as he cut through the air and towards the win. The unfortunate Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Euskaltel) was the German's minute man, but was he was easily swapped aside before the line.

From there, the only battle remaining would revolve around the final podium places. Barring a major upset, Nibali would come away with the overall but with Froome, Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha), Alberto Contador and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma QuickStep) separated by 24 seconds the podium was wide open. Kwiatkowski, resplendent in the white jersey already tasted time trial success at the Tour de San Luis earlier this year and when he crossed the line in provisional seventh he looked on course to at least unsettle Rodriguez.

Contador, a shadow of the time trialist he was in 2009, lurched through the midway point 12 seconds down. If he posted a time slower than 10:57, Kwiatkowski would sneak into third but in the final 200 meters the Spaniard found enough to grasp third, to finish in a time of 10:55. Rodriguez, who has improved against the clock in the last 12 months, could only post a time of 11:08, leaving him two seconds off Contador but down in fifth overall.

All eyes turned to the battle between Froome and Nibali. The Sky rider had little chance of overturning the deficit he incurred on the roads to Porto Sant'Elpidio, where he was over-geared and outfought.

Since his move to Astana Nibali has focused on his ability against the clock and despite conceding four seconds at the mid-way point, the overall title had already been secured.

A time of 10:51 was good enough for 12th on the stage and a 23-second winning margin.

"I'm really happy with this Tirreno-Adriatico," he said. "It's something really important to win and it's my first win of the season too. This is perhaps more important than my win that last year because of the riders like Rodriguez, Froome and Contador who came. It's been a fantastic Tirreno."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:25
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:06
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:10
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:00:12
5Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:15
7Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:20
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:21
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:23
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:24
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
13Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:27
14Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:29
15Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:30
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
18Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
19Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
20Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
21Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:33
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:36
23Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:39
24Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
25Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:40
27Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:42
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
31Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
32Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:43
34Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
35Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
36Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:00:44
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:45
39Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
40Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
41Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:46
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
43Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
45André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
47Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
48Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:51
50Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:00:52
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:53
52Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
54Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
57Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:55
58Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
59Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:56
60Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
61Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
62Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
63Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:57
64Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:00
65Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
66Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:03
67Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
69Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:04
70Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
71Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
72Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:07
74Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
75Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:08
76Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:09
77Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:10
78Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
79Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
80Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:11
81Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
82Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
83Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:13
84Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:15
86Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
87Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:01:17
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
89Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:18
90Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:20
91Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:24
93Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
94Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
95Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
96Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:27
97Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:30
98Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
99Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
100Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
101Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:40
102Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
103Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:47
104Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
105Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:57
106Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
107Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
DNSOscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12pts
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team8
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard7
5Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
7Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard4
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling2
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team0:32:02
2RadioShack Leopard0:00:14
3Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:16
4Sky Procycling0:00:33
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:55
6Team Argos-Shimano0:01:09
7Orica-GreenEdge0:01:12
8BMC Racing Team0:01:20
9Katusha0:01:22
10Lampre-Merida0:01:23
11FDJ0:01:26
12Team NetApp-Endura0:01:35
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:37
14Astana Pro Team0:01:47
15Garmin-Sharp0:01:52
16Lotto Belisol0:02:00
17Blanco Pro Cycling Team
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:02
19Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:08
20Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:09
21Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:20
22MTN-Qhubeka0:02:44

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team28:08:17
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:23
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:52
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:53
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:54
6Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:21
7Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:03
8Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:42
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:03:19
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:38
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:48
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:55
14Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:38
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:05:12
16Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:05:38
17Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:54
18Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:49
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:41
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:07:54
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:21
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:46
23José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:04
24Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:07
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:10:54
26Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:08
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:17:27
28Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:17:40
29Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:49
30Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:00
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:51
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:00
33Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:30
34Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:03
35Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:29
36Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:50
37Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:22:55
38Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:23:01
39Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:21
40Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:36
41Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:58
42Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:01
43Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:47
44Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:25
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:27:20
46Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:38
47Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:27:45
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:12
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:30:03
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:31:12
51Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:31:54
52Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:31:57
53Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:38
54Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:14
55Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:35:24
56Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:56
57Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:36:01
58Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:36:56
59Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:37:58
60Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:40:02
61Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:40:11
62Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:40:32
63Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:40:48
64Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:55
65Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:41:25
66Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:41:43
67Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:41:45
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:36
69Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:46
70Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:42:49
71Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:43:44
72Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:44:20
73Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:44:27
74Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:45:23
75Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:45:33
76Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:46:11
77Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:46:41
78Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:47:37
79Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:49:11
80Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:50:03
81Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:51:41
82Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:52:45
83Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:54:18
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:54:35
85Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:54:50
86Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:58
87Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:55:53
88Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:56:05
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:56:46
90Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:57:07
91Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:57:08
92Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:01
93Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:59:42
94André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:00:09
95Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ1:00:38
96Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:00:51
97Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:01:01
98Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:20
99Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:04:22
100Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura1:04:24
101Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:07:17
102Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:07:19
103Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:09:36
104Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:50
105Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:10:20
106Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge1:13:58
107Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:16:12

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff27pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling26
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling25
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
5Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia24
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha22
7Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard17
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15
10Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol12
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
13Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura11
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
15Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard7
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
19Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
22Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
23Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard5
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5
25Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
26Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
28Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
30Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard4
31Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
32Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3
33Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida3
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
35Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
37Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2
39Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling2
40Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
41Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha2
42Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
43Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp1
44Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
45Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1
46Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
47Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
48Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team-5
49Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida20pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura13
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling9
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5
6Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5
9Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3
11Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling3
13Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
16Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
17Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2
18Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
19Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
21Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard1
22Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1
23Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge1
24Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step28:09:10
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:34
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:16:47
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:37
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:10
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:43
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:39:55
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:02
9Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:41:53
10Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:43:34
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:45:48
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:53:25
13Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:00:08
14Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:08:43
15Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:57
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:09:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team83:57:42
2Sky Procycling0:02:30
3Katusha0:15:40
4Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:49
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Lampre-Merida0:26:32
7Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:26:41
8Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:59
9Team NetApp-Endura0:27:33
10Astana Pro Team0:29:42
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:32:11
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:29
13BMC Racing Team0:32:57
14Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:30
15RadioShack Leopard0:47:36
16Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:56:01
17FDJ1:11:09
18Team Argos-Shimano1:12:06
19Garmin-Sharp1:19:45
20MTN-Qhubeka1:46:11
21Lotto Belisol1:46:18
22Orica-GreenEdge2:08:28

Latest on Cyclingnews