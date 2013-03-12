Image 1 of 76 Damiano Caruso (Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 76 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 76 Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 76 Tirreno-Adriatico leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in action during the final stage time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 76 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 76 Andrey Amador (Movistar) delivered a fine showing in the final time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 76 Joaquim Rodriguez's old Achilles heel of time trialling flared up once again. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 76 A streamlined Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) cruises to victory in San Benedetto del Tronto. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 76 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) knows that he has ample margin for improvement. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claimed the final stage of the 2013 Tirreno-Adriatico, a 9.2-kilometre time trial around the streets of San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday. The German posted a time of 10:25 to beat Adriano Malori (Lampre-Merida) by six seconds, with Andrey Amador (Movistar) in third, a further four seconds back.

As expected, Vinenzo Nibali (Astana) secured the overall title for the second year in a row. Despite finishing the stage in 12th place, the Giro d'Italia favourite did enough to hold off Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the flat course along the waterfront. Froome started the day 34 seconds down on Nibali after losing the race lead on an epic stage 6, and was unable to claw back the time needed to rescue his race. The prospective Tour leader was able to secure his second place overall, with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) slipping into third.

However the stage belonged to Tony Martin, who reminded everyone of his status as the best time trialist in the world. "I was looking for this day because the mountains weren't for me," he said after his second individual time trial win of the season.

"I had full focus for the day and I'm happy I won. It's my first time here. My climbing has been getting better day by day, but I still need some time to improve. It's still early in the season but I'm happy with the stage win. It's been a good race for the team."

With Malori having beaten former time trial supremo Fabian Cancellara into the provisional lead, the Italian looked to be Martin's only genuine competition. The German started calmly, and despite being slower at the first time check his class told in the second half as he cut through the air and towards the win. The unfortunate Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Euskaltel) was the German's minute man, but was he was easily swapped aside before the line.

From there, the only battle remaining would revolve around the final podium places. Barring a major upset, Nibali would come away with the overall but with Froome, Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha), Alberto Contador and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma QuickStep) separated by 24 seconds the podium was wide open. Kwiatkowski, resplendent in the white jersey already tasted time trial success at the Tour de San Luis earlier this year and when he crossed the line in provisional seventh he looked on course to at least unsettle Rodriguez.

Contador, a shadow of the time trialist he was in 2009, lurched through the midway point 12 seconds down. If he posted a time slower than 10:57, Kwiatkowski would sneak into third but in the final 200 meters the Spaniard found enough to grasp third, to finish in a time of 10:55. Rodriguez, who has improved against the clock in the last 12 months, could only post a time of 11:08, leaving him two seconds off Contador but down in fifth overall.

All eyes turned to the battle between Froome and Nibali. The Sky rider had little chance of overturning the deficit he incurred on the roads to Porto Sant'Elpidio, where he was over-geared and outfought.

Since his move to Astana Nibali has focused on his ability against the clock and despite conceding four seconds at the mid-way point, the overall title had already been secured.

A time of 10:51 was good enough for 12th on the stage and a 23-second winning margin.

"I'm really happy with this Tirreno-Adriatico," he said. "It's something really important to win and it's my first win of the season too. This is perhaps more important than my win that last year because of the riders like Rodriguez, Froome and Contador who came. It's been a fantastic Tirreno."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:25 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:06 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:10 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:12 5 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:15 7 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:20 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:21 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:23 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:24 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 13 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:27 14 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:29 15 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:30 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 19 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 20 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 21 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:33 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:36 23 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:39 24 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 25 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:40 27 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:42 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 31 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 32 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:43 34 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 35 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 36 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:00:44 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:45 39 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:46 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 45 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 47 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 48 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:51 50 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:00:52 51 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:53 52 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 54 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 57 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:55 58 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 59 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:56 60 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 62 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:57 64 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:00 65 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 66 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:03 67 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 69 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:04 70 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 71 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 72 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:07 74 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:08 76 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:09 77 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:10 78 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 79 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 80 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:11 81 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 82 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 83 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:13 84 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:15 86 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 87 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:01:17 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 89 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:18 90 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:20 91 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:24 93 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 94 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 95 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 96 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:27 97 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:30 98 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 99 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 100 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 101 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:40 102 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 103 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:47 104 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 105 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:57 106 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 107 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 DNS Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 pts 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 8 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 7 5 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 7 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 4 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 0:32:02 2 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:14 3 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:16 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:33 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:55 6 Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:09 7 Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:12 8 BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 9 Katusha 0:01:22 10 Lampre-Merida 0:01:23 11 FDJ 0:01:26 12 Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:35 13 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:37 14 Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 15 Garmin-Sharp 0:01:52 16 Lotto Belisol 0:02:00 17 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:02 19 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:08 20 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:09 21 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:20 22 MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:44

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28:08:17 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:23 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:52 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:53 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:54 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:21 7 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:03 8 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:42 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:03:19 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:35 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:38 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:48 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:55 14 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:38 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:05:12 16 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:05:38 17 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:54 18 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:49 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:41 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:54 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:21 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:46 23 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:04 24 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:07 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:10:54 26 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:08 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:17:27 28 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:17:40 29 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:49 30 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:00 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:51 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:00 33 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:30 34 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:03 35 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:29 36 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:50 37 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:22:55 38 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:23:01 39 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:21 40 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:36 41 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:58 42 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:01 43 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:47 44 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:25 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:27:20 46 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:38 47 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:27:45 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:12 49 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:30:03 50 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:31:12 51 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:31:54 52 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:31:57 53 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:38 54 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:14 55 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:35:24 56 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:56 57 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:36:01 58 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:36:56 59 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:37:58 60 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:40:02 61 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:40:11 62 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:40:32 63 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:40:48 64 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:55 65 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:41:25 66 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:41:43 67 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:41:45 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:36 69 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:46 70 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:42:49 71 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:43:44 72 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:44:20 73 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:44:27 74 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:45:23 75 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:45:33 76 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:46:11 77 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:46:41 78 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:47:37 79 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:49:11 80 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:50:03 81 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:51:41 82 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:52:45 83 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:54:18 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:54:35 85 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:54:50 86 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:58 87 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:55:53 88 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:56:05 89 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:56:46 90 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:57:07 91 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:57:08 92 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:01 93 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:59:42 94 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:00:09 95 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 1:00:38 96 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:00:51 97 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:01:01 98 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:20 99 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:04:22 100 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 1:04:24 101 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:07:17 102 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:07:19 103 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:09:36 104 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:50 105 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1:10:20 106 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 1:13:58 107 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:16:12

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 5 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 24 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 22 7 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 17 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 12 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 13 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 11 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 15 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 7 18 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 19 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 22 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 23 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 5 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 5 25 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 26 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 28 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 30 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 4 31 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 32 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 3 34 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 35 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 37 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2 39 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 40 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 41 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 2 42 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 43 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 1 44 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 45 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1 46 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 47 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 48 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team -5 49 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 13 3 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 6 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 5 9 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3 11 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 3 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 16 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 17 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2 18 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 19 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 21 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1 22 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1 23 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 1 24 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28:09:10 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:34 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:16:47 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:37 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:10 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:43 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:39:55 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:02 9 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:41:53 10 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:43:34 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:45:48 12 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:53:25 13 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:00:08 14 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:08:43 15 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:57 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1:09:27