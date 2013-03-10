Trending

Rodriguez solos to victory in Chieti

Froome takes over leader's jersey from Kwiatkowski

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha) wins stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stijn Devolder (RadioShack - Leopard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved into the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) gained time on Froome

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno and Rodriguez after the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) pulls on the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) couldn't hold the leaders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bauke Mollema (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) takes second

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line to take the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved into the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The leaders tackle the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks Contador and Froome

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) tried to gain time on Froome

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks Contador and Froome

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) lost time to his biggest rivals

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stefano Garzelli (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish and Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thor Hushovd (Team BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sergio Henao (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome talks to the press before stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved into the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luca Paolini (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Charles Wegelius

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Orica - GreenEDGE riders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Kennaugh (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Manuel Belletti (AG2R - La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adriano Malori (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders relax before the start of stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Davide Cassani

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Brett Lancaster (Orica- GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Hunter (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved into the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) unleashed a fierce uphill acceleration to claim stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico in Chieti, while Chris Froome (Sky) did enough to unseat Michael Kwiatowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) from the overall lead and put himself in poll position to claim final victory.

At 230 kilometres, the stage was the second instalment of Tirreno-Adriatico’s long weekend, but the effects weren’t definitively felt until the short, sharp climb up Via Salomone inside the final 1500 metres, when Rodriguez careered away from the select group of contenders on a gradient of 15%.

Froome and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) didn’t dare to try and match the ferocity of Rodriguez’s attack but they did lift the pace as they set off in pursuit, and this change in tempo was enough to see Kwiatowski deposited out the back of the leading group, while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) also began to suffer.

Rodriguez crossed the summit with 5 seconds in hand and a shade over one kilometre still to race, but the Catalan had enough in reserve to increase his advantage over Froome and Contador in the finale. He won the stage by 8 seconds from Bauke Mollema (Blanco), who led Contador, Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) and Froome over the line.

“It was a stage that suited me but I didn’t expect it because I was feeling terrible – I thought I had bad legs, especially after all the rain we had this week,” Rodriguez said afterwards. “This win really means a lot because there were a lot of good riders here and it’s never easy to beat them.”

Froome was pleased to take control of the blue jersey and he hinted afterwards that he had used up precious energy in chasing after Contador when he attacked to take the bonus seconds on the penultimate climb of Pietragrossa, just 3 kilometres from the finish. By day’s end, Froome had yielded six seconds in bonuses to Contador but he still maintains a 20-second lead over the Spaniard ahead of the final time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday.

“Contador lost some time yesterday and he tried to pull it back today. It was very hard for everybody after 230km, nobody had much left in the legs,” said Froome.

A disappointed Nibali crossed the line 17 seconds down on the stage, while Kwiatowski suffered badly to concede over 40 seconds in the closing 1.5 kilometres. Nibali now lies 3rd overall, 20 seconds down on Froome, while Kwiatowski has slipped to 4th at 24 seconds.

“I paid a price for the infernal rhythm of Froome’s team in the finale,” Nibali admitted, highlighting how, yet again, Sky’s strength in numbers proved decisive at Tirreno-Adriatico. Dario Cataldo, Sergio Henao and Rigoberto Uran were the men who drove the blue jersey group over the summit of the Passo Lanciano and continued to whittle it down on the rolling run-in to the finish at Chieti.

With 6 kilometres to go, their forcing saw dangermen Moreno Moser and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) drop off the back, and although Alberto Contador was able to slip away to claim the bonus with 4.6km to go, Sky were back on the front soon afterwards to shut down a counter-attack from Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Andrey Amador (Movistar).

“The team pulled for the last 50km and did excellent work,” said Froome, matter-of-factly. At the same time in France, Richie Porte was riding towards another prestigious victory for Sky at Paris-Nice. It seems that marginal gains add up to some big differences.

How it happened

The sun was finally shining on the Tirreno-Adriatico peloton at the start in Ortona, with the glistening Adriatic and the snow-covered Apennines providing a stunning backdrop and indicating the two facets of the 230km stage.

A total of 168 riders rolled out from the start, with Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) the only non-starter after struggling with a temperature overnight. Sadly Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco Pro Cycling) was also forced to quit before the 'kilometre zero' mark after crashing. He hit his knee on the ground, later tweeting that his Classics campaign could be at risk due to damaged knee bursae. Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) also retired. Later Martin Reimer (MTN Qhubeka) and mountain's classification leader Francesco Failli (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) also retired. The Italian had been riding with a cracked rib.

After several attacks and chases nine riders got away to form the break of the day after 20km. The nine were: Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Michael Schär (BMC), Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Sebastian Langeveld (Orica Greenedge), Stijn Devolder (Radioshack-Leopard), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) and Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia).

Benedetti almost crashed on a corner, lost contact and eventually sat up, leaving eight riders in the break. Their lead grew to 7:00 after 65km, with Agnoli becoming virtual race leader. However, Omega Pharma- Quick Step and Team Sky set about closing the gap, and they later received a helping hand from the Cannondale squad of Moser and Sagan.

Cunego was first over the Forchetta di Paletta climb after 91km, ahead of Flecha, Agnoli and Devolder, with the peloton at six minutes. The race average was 35.100km/h.

The long valley road via Sulmona lead around the mountains of the Majella and to the foot of the Passo Lanciano, with Cannondale Pro Cycling and Ag2r-La Mondiale now leading the peloton.

The Passo Lanciano is 12km long, with an average gradient of 8.6%. With the finish just 40km from the finish, the climb was expected to inspire attacks and Cunego decided it was time to blow apart. He quickly left the rest and crossed the summit first. However the 25-strong gruppo also accelerated on the climb, and had caught everyone else by the 1306m high summit. The gap to Cunego was just two minutes.

The Italian tried his hardest to hold his lead on the fast descent towards Chieti but with the Team Sky machine on the front – and local rider Dario Cataldo particularly impressive – the gap fell rapidly and he was swept up with a shade over 6km to race. As expected, the steep climb to the centre of Chieti would decide the stage winner.

Full Results
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha6:06:43
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:22
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:28
11Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:31
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:35
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:00:46
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
19José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
20Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:17
21Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:20
22Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
26Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
27Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:44
28Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:57
29Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:04
31Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:46
32Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
34Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:01
35Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:04:35
36Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:42
37Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:20
38Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:01
42Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:06:45
43Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:07:06
44Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:35
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:44
47Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
49Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
50Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
51Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
52Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
53Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:53
55Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:09:29
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:10
57Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
59Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
60Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
61Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
62Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
63Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
64Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:51
65Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:12:20
66Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:05
67Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
68Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
70Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
71Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
72Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
73Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
74Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
75Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
76Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
77Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
79Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
80Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
85Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
87Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
88Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
89Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:14:48
90Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
91Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:15:21
92Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:07
93Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:16:12
94Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:22:18
95Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
96Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
97Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
98Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
99Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
100Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
102Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
104Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
105Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
106Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
107Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
108Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
109Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
110Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
111Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
112Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
113Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
114Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
116Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
117Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
118Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
119David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
120Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
121Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
122Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
123Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
124Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:25
125Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
126Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
127Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
128Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
130Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
131Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
132Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
133Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
135Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
136Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
137Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
138Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
139Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
140Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
141Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
142Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
143Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
144Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
145Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
146Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
147Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
148Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
150Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
151Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
153Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
154Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
155Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
156Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
157Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
158Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
159Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
160Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
161Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
162Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
163Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
DNSFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFFrancesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Sprint 1 - Lettomanoppello, 178.8km
1Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard5pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha2
4Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2 - Chieti-Pietragrossa, 225.4km
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Points - Chieti, 230km
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha12pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia7
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard6
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida3
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountain 1 - Forchetta di Palena, 91km
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida5pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
4Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 2 - Passo Lanciano, 190.1km
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida5pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling3
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 3 - Chieti-Via Salomone, 229km
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard1

General classification after stage 5
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling22:11:53
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:20
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:24
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:37
6Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:52
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:55
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:57
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:27
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:51
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:02:06
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:20
13Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:24
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:02:48
17Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:50
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:02
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:05
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:28
21Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:35
22Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:44
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:46
24Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:15
25Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:27
26Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:55
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:42
28José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:27
29Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:51
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:08:57
31Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:04
32Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:09
33Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:12
34Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:12:17
35Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:26
36Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:33
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:34
38Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:41
39Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:55
40Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:58
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:15
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:15:17
43Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:42
44Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:16:51
45Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:04
46Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:25
47Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:18:32
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:03
49Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:19:06
50Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:49
51Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:21:19
52Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:21:56
53Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:57
54Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:21:58
55Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:18
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:10
57Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:24
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:23:37
59Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:23:59
60Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:24:09
61Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:24:28
62Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:44
63Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:25:22
64Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:25:30
65Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:54
66Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:26:27
67Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:26:37
68Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:27:10
69Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:27:34
70Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:37
71Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:27:51
72Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:27
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:29:51
74Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:30:02
75Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:30:04
76Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:30:08
77Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:30:42
78Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:49
79Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:52
80Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:31:10
81Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:34
82Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:31:43
83Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:32:11
84Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:32:27
85Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:32:48
86Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:11
87Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:26
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:27
89Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:33:51
90Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:34:23
91Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:35:18
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:35:20
93Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:35:24
94Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:32
95Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:48
96Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:56
97Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:36:19
98Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:36:39
99Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:36:56
100Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:00
101Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:37:08
102Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:37:25
103Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:38:35
104Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:39:33
105Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:39:34
106Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:39:41
107Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:39:43
108Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:39:49
109Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:54
110Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:39:59
111Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:04
112André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:40:08
113Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:40:15
114Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:18
115Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:40:19
116Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:40:24
117Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
118Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:40:32
119Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:41:01
120Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:41:28
121Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
122David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:41:44
123Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:41:45
124Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:41:47
125Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
126Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:41:48
127Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:49
128Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:28
129Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:42:32
130Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:42:51
131Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:43:08
132Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:43:24
133Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:44:34
134Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:44:37
135Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:44:43
136Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:45:00
137Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:45:20
138Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:45:22
139Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:46:43
140Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:46:57
141Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
142Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:32
143Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:47:39
144Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:47:54
145Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:55
146Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:48:11
147Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:37
148Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:48:48
149Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:49:05
150Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
151Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:49:15
152Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:49:21
153Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:27
154Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:49:37
155Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:49:41
156Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:49:56
157Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:11
158Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:51:12
159Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:22
160Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:52:52
161Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:52:54
162Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:53:17
163Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:53:47

Points classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff23pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step21
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18
5Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia17
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha14
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
11Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard12
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol12
13Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
14Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura11
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
16Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5
19Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard5
20Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
21Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
23Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
25Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
26Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida3

Mountains classification
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura13pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling9
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5
6Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5
7Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
8Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4
9Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling3
11Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
12Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
16Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
19Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard1
20Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1
21Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1

Young riders classification
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22:12:17
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:40
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:10:48
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:14:53
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:40
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:25
7Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:25:06
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:03
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:30:46
10Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:10
11Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:24
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:36:32
13Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:36
14Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:39:17
15Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:30
16Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:39:35
17Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:40
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:39:55
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:40:00
20David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura0:41:20
21Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:41:24
22Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:43:00
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:44:13
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:46:19
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:48:41
26Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:03
27Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:49:32
28Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:52:53

