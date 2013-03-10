Image 1 of 60 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha) wins stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 60 Stijn Devolder (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 60 Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved into the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 60 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 60 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 60 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 60 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 60 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) gained time on Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 60 Moreno and Rodriguez after the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 60 Chris Froome (Team Sky) pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 60 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 60 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) couldn't hold the leaders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 60 Bauke Mollema (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) takes second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 60 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line to take the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 60 Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved into the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 60 The leaders tackle the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 60 Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 60 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks Contador and Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 60 Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 60 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) tried to gain time on Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 60 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks Contador and Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 60 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 60 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) lost time to his biggest rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 60 Stefano Garzelli (Fantini Vini - Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) unleashed a fierce uphill acceleration to claim stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico in Chieti, while Chris Froome (Sky) did enough to unseat Michael Kwiatowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) from the overall lead and put himself in poll position to claim final victory.

At 230 kilometres, the stage was the second instalment of Tirreno-Adriatico’s long weekend, but the effects weren’t definitively felt until the short, sharp climb up Via Salomone inside the final 1500 metres, when Rodriguez careered away from the select group of contenders on a gradient of 15%.

Froome and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) didn’t dare to try and match the ferocity of Rodriguez’s attack but they did lift the pace as they set off in pursuit, and this change in tempo was enough to see Kwiatowski deposited out the back of the leading group, while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) also began to suffer.

Rodriguez crossed the summit with 5 seconds in hand and a shade over one kilometre still to race, but the Catalan had enough in reserve to increase his advantage over Froome and Contador in the finale. He won the stage by 8 seconds from Bauke Mollema (Blanco), who led Contador, Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) and Froome over the line.

“It was a stage that suited me but I didn’t expect it because I was feeling terrible – I thought I had bad legs, especially after all the rain we had this week,” Rodriguez said afterwards. “This win really means a lot because there were a lot of good riders here and it’s never easy to beat them.”

Froome was pleased to take control of the blue jersey and he hinted afterwards that he had used up precious energy in chasing after Contador when he attacked to take the bonus seconds on the penultimate climb of Pietragrossa, just 3 kilometres from the finish. By day’s end, Froome had yielded six seconds in bonuses to Contador but he still maintains a 20-second lead over the Spaniard ahead of the final time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday.

“Contador lost some time yesterday and he tried to pull it back today. It was very hard for everybody after 230km, nobody had much left in the legs,” said Froome.

A disappointed Nibali crossed the line 17 seconds down on the stage, while Kwiatowski suffered badly to concede over 40 seconds in the closing 1.5 kilometres. Nibali now lies 3rd overall, 20 seconds down on Froome, while Kwiatowski has slipped to 4th at 24 seconds.

“I paid a price for the infernal rhythm of Froome’s team in the finale,” Nibali admitted, highlighting how, yet again, Sky’s strength in numbers proved decisive at Tirreno-Adriatico. Dario Cataldo, Sergio Henao and Rigoberto Uran were the men who drove the blue jersey group over the summit of the Passo Lanciano and continued to whittle it down on the rolling run-in to the finish at Chieti.

With 6 kilometres to go, their forcing saw dangermen Moreno Moser and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) drop off the back, and although Alberto Contador was able to slip away to claim the bonus with 4.6km to go, Sky were back on the front soon afterwards to shut down a counter-attack from Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Andrey Amador (Movistar).

“The team pulled for the last 50km and did excellent work,” said Froome, matter-of-factly. At the same time in France, Richie Porte was riding towards another prestigious victory for Sky at Paris-Nice. It seems that marginal gains add up to some big differences.

How it happened

The sun was finally shining on the Tirreno-Adriatico peloton at the start in Ortona, with the glistening Adriatic and the snow-covered Apennines providing a stunning backdrop and indicating the two facets of the 230km stage.

A total of 168 riders rolled out from the start, with Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) the only non-starter after struggling with a temperature overnight. Sadly Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco Pro Cycling) was also forced to quit before the 'kilometre zero' mark after crashing. He hit his knee on the ground, later tweeting that his Classics campaign could be at risk due to damaged knee bursae. Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) also retired. Later Martin Reimer (MTN Qhubeka) and mountain's classification leader Francesco Failli (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) also retired. The Italian had been riding with a cracked rib.

After several attacks and chases nine riders got away to form the break of the day after 20km. The nine were: Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Michael Schär (BMC), Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Sebastian Langeveld (Orica Greenedge), Stijn Devolder (Radioshack-Leopard), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) and Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia).

Benedetti almost crashed on a corner, lost contact and eventually sat up, leaving eight riders in the break. Their lead grew to 7:00 after 65km, with Agnoli becoming virtual race leader. However, Omega Pharma- Quick Step and Team Sky set about closing the gap, and they later received a helping hand from the Cannondale squad of Moser and Sagan.

Cunego was first over the Forchetta di Paletta climb after 91km, ahead of Flecha, Agnoli and Devolder, with the peloton at six minutes. The race average was 35.100km/h.

The long valley road via Sulmona lead around the mountains of the Majella and to the foot of the Passo Lanciano, with Cannondale Pro Cycling and Ag2r-La Mondiale now leading the peloton.

The Passo Lanciano is 12km long, with an average gradient of 8.6%. With the finish just 40km from the finish, the climb was expected to inspire attacks and Cunego decided it was time to blow apart. He quickly left the rest and crossed the summit first. However the 25-strong gruppo also accelerated on the climb, and had caught everyone else by the 1306m high summit. The gap to Cunego was just two minutes.

The Italian tried his hardest to hold his lead on the fast descent towards Chieti but with the Team Sky machine on the front – and local rider Dario Cataldo particularly impressive – the gap fell rapidly and he was swept up with a shade over 6km to race. As expected, the steep climb to the centre of Chieti would decide the stage winner.

Full Results 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 6:06:43 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:22 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:28 11 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:31 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:35 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:00:46 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 19 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 20 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:17 21 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:20 22 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 26 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 27 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:44 28 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:57 29 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:04 31 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:46 32 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 34 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:01 35 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:04:35 36 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:42 37 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:20 38 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:01 42 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:06:45 43 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:07:06 44 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:35 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:44 47 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 49 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 50 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 51 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 52 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 53 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:53 55 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:29 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:10 57 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 59 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 60 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 61 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 62 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 63 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 64 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:51 65 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:20 66 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:05 67 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 68 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 70 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 71 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 72 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 73 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 74 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 75 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 76 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 77 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 79 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 80 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 85 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 87 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 88 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 89 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:14:48 90 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 91 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:21 92 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:07 93 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:16:12 94 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:22:18 95 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 96 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 97 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 98 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 99 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 102 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 104 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 105 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 106 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 107 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 108 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 109 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 110 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 111 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 112 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 113 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 114 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 115 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 116 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 117 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 118 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 119 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 120 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 121 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 122 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 123 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:25 125 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 127 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 130 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 131 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 132 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 134 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 135 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 136 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 137 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 138 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 139 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 140 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 141 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 142 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 143 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 144 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 145 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 146 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 147 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 148 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 150 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 151 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 153 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 154 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 155 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 156 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 157 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 159 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 160 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 161 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 162 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha DNS Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia DNF Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Sprint 1 - Lettomanoppello, 178.8km 1 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 5 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 2 4 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 - Chieti-Pietragrossa, 225.4km 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Points - Chieti, 230km 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 12 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 7 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 6 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 3 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountain 1 - Forchetta di Palena, 91km 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 2 - Passo Lanciano, 190.1km 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 3 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 3 - Chieti-Via Salomone, 229km 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1

General classification after stage 5 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 22:11:53 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:20 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:24 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:37 6 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:52 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:55 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:57 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:27 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:51 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:02:06 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:02:20 13 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:24 14 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:48 17 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:50 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:02 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:05 20 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:28 21 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:35 22 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:44 23 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:03:46 24 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:15 25 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:27 26 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:55 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:06:42 28 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:27 29 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:51 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:08:57 31 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:04 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:09 33 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:11:12 34 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:12:17 35 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:26 36 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:33 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:34 38 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:41 39 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:55 40 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:58 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:15 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:15:17 43 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:42 44 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:16:51 45 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:04 46 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:25 47 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:18:32 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:03 49 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:19:06 50 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:49 51 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:21:19 52 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:21:56 53 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:57 54 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:21:58 55 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:18 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:10 57 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:24 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:37 59 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:23:59 60 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:24:09 61 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:24:28 62 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:44 63 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:25:22 64 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:25:30 65 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:54 66 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:26:27 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:26:37 68 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:27:10 69 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:27:34 70 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:37 71 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:27:51 72 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:27 73 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:51 74 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:02 75 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:30:04 76 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:30:08 77 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:42 78 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:49 79 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:52 80 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:31:10 81 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:31:34 82 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:31:43 83 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:32:11 84 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:32:27 85 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:32:48 86 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:11 87 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:26 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:27 89 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:33:51 90 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:34:23 91 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:35:18 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:35:20 93 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:35:24 94 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:32 95 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:48 96 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:56 97 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:36:19 98 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:36:39 99 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:36:56 100 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:00 101 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:37:08 102 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:37:25 103 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:38:35 104 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:39:33 105 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:39:34 106 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:39:41 107 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:39:43 108 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:39:49 109 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:54 110 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:39:59 111 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:04 112 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:40:08 113 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:40:15 114 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:18 115 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:40:19 116 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:40:24 117 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 118 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:40:32 119 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:41:01 120 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:41:28 121 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 122 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura 0:41:44 123 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:41:45 124 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:41:47 125 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 126 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:41:48 127 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:49 128 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:28 129 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:42:32 130 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:42:51 131 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:43:08 132 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:43:24 133 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:44:34 134 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:44:37 135 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:44:43 136 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:45:00 137 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:45:20 138 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:45:22 139 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:46:43 140 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:46:57 141 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 142 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:32 143 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:47:39 144 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:47:54 145 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:55 146 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:48:11 147 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:48:37 148 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:48:48 149 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:49:05 150 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 151 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:49:15 152 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:49:21 153 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:27 154 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:49:37 155 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:49:41 156 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:49:56 157 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:11 158 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:51:12 159 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:51:22 160 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:52:52 161 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:52:54 162 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:53:17 163 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:53:47

Points classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 5 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 17 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 14 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 11 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 12 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 12 13 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 14 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 11 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 16 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 5 19 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 5 20 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 21 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 23 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 25 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 26 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 3

Mountains classification 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 13 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 3 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 6 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 5 7 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 9 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 3 11 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 16 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 17 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 19 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 1 20 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1 21 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1