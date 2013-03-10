Rodriguez solos to victory in Chieti
Froome takes over leader's jersey from Kwiatkowski
Stage 5: Ortona - Chieti
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) unleashed a fierce uphill acceleration to claim stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico in Chieti, while Chris Froome (Sky) did enough to unseat Michael Kwiatowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) from the overall lead and put himself in poll position to claim final victory.
At 230 kilometres, the stage was the second instalment of Tirreno-Adriatico’s long weekend, but the effects weren’t definitively felt until the short, sharp climb up Via Salomone inside the final 1500 metres, when Rodriguez careered away from the select group of contenders on a gradient of 15%.
Froome and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) didn’t dare to try and match the ferocity of Rodriguez’s attack but they did lift the pace as they set off in pursuit, and this change in tempo was enough to see Kwiatowski deposited out the back of the leading group, while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) also began to suffer.
Rodriguez crossed the summit with 5 seconds in hand and a shade over one kilometre still to race, but the Catalan had enough in reserve to increase his advantage over Froome and Contador in the finale. He won the stage by 8 seconds from Bauke Mollema (Blanco), who led Contador, Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) and Froome over the line.
“It was a stage that suited me but I didn’t expect it because I was feeling terrible – I thought I had bad legs, especially after all the rain we had this week,” Rodriguez said afterwards. “This win really means a lot because there were a lot of good riders here and it’s never easy to beat them.”
Froome was pleased to take control of the blue jersey and he hinted afterwards that he had used up precious energy in chasing after Contador when he attacked to take the bonus seconds on the penultimate climb of Pietragrossa, just 3 kilometres from the finish. By day’s end, Froome had yielded six seconds in bonuses to Contador but he still maintains a 20-second lead over the Spaniard ahead of the final time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday.
“Contador lost some time yesterday and he tried to pull it back today. It was very hard for everybody after 230km, nobody had much left in the legs,” said Froome.
A disappointed Nibali crossed the line 17 seconds down on the stage, while Kwiatowski suffered badly to concede over 40 seconds in the closing 1.5 kilometres. Nibali now lies 3rd overall, 20 seconds down on Froome, while Kwiatowski has slipped to 4th at 24 seconds.
“I paid a price for the infernal rhythm of Froome’s team in the finale,” Nibali admitted, highlighting how, yet again, Sky’s strength in numbers proved decisive at Tirreno-Adriatico. Dario Cataldo, Sergio Henao and Rigoberto Uran were the men who drove the blue jersey group over the summit of the Passo Lanciano and continued to whittle it down on the rolling run-in to the finish at Chieti.
With 6 kilometres to go, their forcing saw dangermen Moreno Moser and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) drop off the back, and although Alberto Contador was able to slip away to claim the bonus with 4.6km to go, Sky were back on the front soon afterwards to shut down a counter-attack from Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Andrey Amador (Movistar).
“The team pulled for the last 50km and did excellent work,” said Froome, matter-of-factly. At the same time in France, Richie Porte was riding towards another prestigious victory for Sky at Paris-Nice. It seems that marginal gains add up to some big differences.
How it happened
The sun was finally shining on the Tirreno-Adriatico peloton at the start in Ortona, with the glistening Adriatic and the snow-covered Apennines providing a stunning backdrop and indicating the two facets of the 230km stage.
A total of 168 riders rolled out from the start, with Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) the only non-starter after struggling with a temperature overnight. Sadly Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco Pro Cycling) was also forced to quit before the 'kilometre zero' mark after crashing. He hit his knee on the ground, later tweeting that his Classics campaign could be at risk due to damaged knee bursae. Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) also retired. Later Martin Reimer (MTN Qhubeka) and mountain's classification leader Francesco Failli (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) also retired. The Italian had been riding with a cracked rib.
After several attacks and chases nine riders got away to form the break of the day after 20km. The nine were: Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Michael Schär (BMC), Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Sebastian Langeveld (Orica Greenedge), Stijn Devolder (Radioshack-Leopard), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura) and Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia).
Benedetti almost crashed on a corner, lost contact and eventually sat up, leaving eight riders in the break. Their lead grew to 7:00 after 65km, with Agnoli becoming virtual race leader. However, Omega Pharma- Quick Step and Team Sky set about closing the gap, and they later received a helping hand from the Cannondale squad of Moser and Sagan.
Cunego was first over the Forchetta di Paletta climb after 91km, ahead of Flecha, Agnoli and Devolder, with the peloton at six minutes. The race average was 35.100km/h.
The long valley road via Sulmona lead around the mountains of the Majella and to the foot of the Passo Lanciano, with Cannondale Pro Cycling and Ag2r-La Mondiale now leading the peloton.
The Passo Lanciano is 12km long, with an average gradient of 8.6%. With the finish just 40km from the finish, the climb was expected to inspire attacks and Cunego decided it was time to blow apart. He quickly left the rest and crossed the summit first. However the 25-strong gruppo also accelerated on the climb, and had caught everyone else by the 1306m high summit. The gap to Cunego was just two minutes.
The Italian tried his hardest to hold his lead on the fast descent towards Chieti but with the Team Sky machine on the front – and local rider Dario Cataldo particularly impressive – the gap fell rapidly and he was swept up with a shade over 6km to race. As expected, the steep climb to the centre of Chieti would decide the stage winner.
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|6:06:43
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:22
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:28
|11
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:35
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:46
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|19
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|20
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:17
|21
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:20
|22
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|26
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:44
|28
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|29
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|31
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:46
|32
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|34
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:01
|35
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:35
|36
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:42
|37
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|38
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:01
|42
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:06:45
|43
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:06
|44
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:35
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:44
|47
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|50
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|51
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:53
|55
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:29
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:10
|57
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|62
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|63
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|64
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:51
|65
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:20
|66
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:05
|67
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|68
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|72
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|73
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|74
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|76
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|79
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|85
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|87
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|88
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|89
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:14:48
|90
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|91
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:21
|92
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:07
|93
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:16:12
|94
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:18
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|97
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|98
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|102
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|104
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|106
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|107
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|109
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|113
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|116
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|117
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|118
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|119
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|120
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|123
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:25
|125
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|126
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|127
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|128
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|130
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|131
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|132
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|135
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|136
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|137
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|138
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|140
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|141
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|142
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|143
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|144
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|145
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|146
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|148
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|151
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|153
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|154
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|155
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|156
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|157
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|160
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|161
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|162
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|DNS
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|2
|4
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|12
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|7
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|3
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22:11:53
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:20
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:24
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:37
|6
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:52
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:55
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:57
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:27
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:51
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:06
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:20
|13
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|14
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:48
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:50
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:02
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:05
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:28
|21
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|22
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:44
|23
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:03:46
|24
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:15
|25
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:27
|26
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:55
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|28
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:27
|29
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:51
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:08:57
|31
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:04
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:09
|33
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|34
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:17
|35
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:26
|36
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:33
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:34
|38
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:41
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:55
|40
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:58
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:15
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:17
|43
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:42
|44
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:51
|45
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:04
|46
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:25
|47
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:18:32
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:03
|49
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:19:06
|50
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:49
|51
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:21:19
|52
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:56
|53
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:57
|54
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:21:58
|55
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:18
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:10
|57
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:24
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:37
|59
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:23:59
|60
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:09
|61
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:28
|62
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:44
|63
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:25:22
|64
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:25:30
|65
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:54
|66
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:27
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:37
|68
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:27:10
|69
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:27:34
|70
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:27:37
|71
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:27:51
|72
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:28:27
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:51
|74
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:30:02
|75
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:30:04
|76
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:30:08
|77
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:30:42
|78
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:49
|79
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:52
|80
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:31:10
|81
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:34
|82
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:43
|83
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:32:11
|84
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:32:27
|85
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:32:48
|86
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:11
|87
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:26
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:27
|89
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:51
|90
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:34:23
|91
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:18
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:20
|93
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:35:24
|94
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:32
|95
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:48
|96
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:56
|97
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:36:19
|98
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:39
|99
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:36:56
|100
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:00
|101
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:08
|102
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:37:25
|103
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:35
|104
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:39:33
|105
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:34
|106
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:41
|107
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:39:43
|108
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:39:49
|109
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:54
|110
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:39:59
|111
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:04
|112
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:40:08
|113
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:40:15
|114
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:18
|115
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:40:19
|116
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:40:24
|117
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:40:32
|119
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:41:01
|120
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:41:28
|121
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|122
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:41:44
|123
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:41:45
|124
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:41:47
|125
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|126
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:41:48
|127
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:49
|128
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:28
|129
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:42:32
|130
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:42:51
|131
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:43:08
|132
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:43:24
|133
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:44:34
|134
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:44:37
|135
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:44:43
|136
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:45:00
|137
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:45:20
|138
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:45:22
|139
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:43
|140
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:46:57
|141
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|142
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:32
|143
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:47:39
|144
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:47:54
|145
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:55
|146
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:11
|147
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:37
|148
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:48
|149
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:49:05
|150
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|151
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:49:15
|152
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:49:21
|153
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:27
|154
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:49:37
|155
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:49:41
|156
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:49:56
|157
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:51:11
|158
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:51:12
|159
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:22
|160
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:52:52
|161
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:52:54
|162
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:17
|163
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:47
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|5
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|17
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|14
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|12
|13
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|14
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|19
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|20
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|21
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|23
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|25
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|26
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|3
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|5
|6
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|7
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4
|9
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|11
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|16
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|17
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|19
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|20
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|21
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|1
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22:12:17
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:40
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:48
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:53
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:40
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:25
|7
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:25:06
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:28:03
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:30:46
|10
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:10
|11
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:24
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:36:32
|13
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:36
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:17
|15
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:30
|16
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:39:35
|17
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:40
|18
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:39:55
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:00
|20
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:41:20
|21
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:41:24
|22
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:43:00
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:44:13
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:19
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:48:41
|26
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:03
|27
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:49:32
|28
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:52:53
