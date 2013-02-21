Tirreno-Adriatico past winners
Champions 1966 - 2013
|2013
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2012
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2011
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|2010
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2009
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
|2008
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) CSC Saxo Bank
|2007
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
|2006
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2005
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2004
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2002
|Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2001
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Liquigas
|2000
|Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
|1999
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei
|1998
|Rolf Jaermann (Swi) Casino
|1997
|Roberto Petito (Ita)
|1996
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
|1995
|Stefano Colage (Ita)
|1994
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1992
|Rolf Sörensen (Den)
|1991
|Herminio Diaz-Zabala (Spa)
|1990
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1989
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1988
|Erich Maechler (Swi)
|1987
|Rolf Sörensen (Den)
|1986
|Luciano Rabottoni (Ita)
|1985
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1984
|Tommy Prim (Swe)
|1983
|Roberto Visentini (Ita)
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1981
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1980
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1979
|Knut Knudsen (Nor)
|1978
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1977
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1976
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1975
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1974
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1973
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1972
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1971
|Italo Zilioli (Ita)
|1970
|Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
|1969
|Carlo Chiappano (Ita)
|1968
|Giovanni Micheletto (Ita)
|1967
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1966
|Dino Zandegu (Ita)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy