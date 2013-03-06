Omega Pharma-Quick Step win Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial
Cavendish claims overall lead on day one
Stage 1: San Vincenzo - Donoratico (TTT)
Omega Pharma-Quick Step claimed victory in the opening team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico and put Mark Cavendish into the overall lead with a harmonious collective effort on a rainy afternoon in Tuscany. The Belgian squad made light of the conditions to hurtle around the 16.9km route from San Vincenzo to Donoratico some 11 seconds clear of Movistar and 16 ahead of BMC.
While Cavendish will wear the first maglia azzurra of the race after crossing the line in front, he was quick to acknowledge the role world time trial champion Tony Martin had played in securing the win for a well-oiled Omega Pharma-Quick Step squad. The team averaged 52.286kph to see off Movistar – for whom Alex Dowsett impressed – and a BMC team that included Taylor Phinney and Cadel Evans.
Asked to explain the reason for his team’s success, Cavendish was to the point. “Two words, one name: Tony Martin,” he said, and then joked: “There are no real egos here except maybe me, but it was all about getting eight guys from point A to point B as quickly as possible. When a team time trial works out, it’s the best feeling in cycling.”
Impressive though Martin was, however, Cavendish himself has considerable pedigree in the discipline – he won Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España team time trials with HTC – and Omega Pharma-Quick Step could also count on Michal Kwiatkowski, Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra.
Even though they were down to the bare five riders for the final kilometres, that quintet had the right blend of horsepower and cohesion, and they made light of the greasy conditions to take a convincing win. Three seconds up on the Movistar after 7.9km, Omega Pharma gradually padded their advantage in the finale, to win by 11 seconds.
“I can’t remember if I've done a team time trial in weather like that. Probably not so wet and technical but it was a good day,” Cavendish said. “We trained yesterday on the course in the pissing rain and this morning too. We knew what it was going to be like in the rain. It didn't matter about the weather, the guys wanted to keep practicing and practicing to get it right, and they certainly did. It was nice to be part of it."
Thanks to BMC’s third place, Cadel Evans is the best-placed of the out-and-out pre-race favourites, and while his gains were marginal, Tirreno-Adriatico is a race usually decided by seconds. A Dmitriy Gruzdev crash hindered Astana’s effort, but they still placed 5th at 20 seconds, meaning that Vincenzo Nibali yielded just four seconds to Evans.
Chris Froome and Sky were a lacklustre 7th, 25 seconds down, while Alberto Contador starts the race at a relative disadvantage after his Saxo-Tinkoff squad could only manage 8th at 32 seconds. “The differences are important, we lost 16 seconds with BMC and also lost time to Astana and Sky, who are direct rivals, but we cannot think that this is definitive,” Contador said. “It is true that these races are won or lost by a few seconds, but well, this is just beginning.”
The news was worse for his fellow countryman Joaquim Rodriguez: his Katusha team couldn’t reproduce its surprise showing from last year’s Giro d’Italia team time trial in Verona, and lost 44 seconds. “Honestly we expected a better result,” Rodriguez admitted. “We had a bad start, not taking the first corners at our best. A couple of times our group broke, and we lost two important riders such as Paolini and Kuchynski. Anyway, the most important thing was not to fall during this hard day: we'll see what we can do during the next stages."
Elsewhere, Fabian Cancellara gave yet another exhibition of how having such a powerful individual in your line-up can be a mixed blessing in a team event, as RadioShack Leopard could only place 10th at 36 seconds, with Andy Schleck dropped before the finish. Moreno Moser is considered something of a wildcard for the general classification, and Cannondale did his chances no harm with a workmanlike 4th place, 19 seconds down.
Speaking of dark horses, of course, Tony Martin finds himself in an ideal position before the action gets underway in earnest. The German will struggle to match the likes of Contador, Froome et al on the slopes of Prati di Tivo at the weekend, but with his current buffer and a short time trial on the final day in San Benedetto del Tronto, Martin has ample motivation to limit his losses in the mountains in the days ahead.
Before that, however, the sprinters ought to have their opportunities, with Thursday’s stage to Indicatore expected to see the first clash of the season between the blue jersey Cavendish and his great rival André Greipel (Lotto Belisol).
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:24
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:24
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:29
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:35
|10
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:36
|11
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|12
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:39
|13
|Katusha
|0:00:44
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:51
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:54
|16
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:57
|17
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:00
|18
|FDJ
|0:01:02
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|20
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|21
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:06
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:24
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|12
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|19
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|25
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:24
|31
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|37
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|38
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|39
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|40
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|42
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|43
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:29
|44
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|46
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|47
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|49
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:35
|50
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|51
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:36
|56
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|57
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|59
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|60
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:38
|66
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:39
|68
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|69
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|70
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|71
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|72
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:44
|73
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|74
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|75
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|76
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|77
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|78
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:51
|79
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|80
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|81
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|82
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|83
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:54
|84
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|85
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|90
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|91
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|93
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|94
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|95
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:00
|96
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|97
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|98
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|99
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|100
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|101
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:02
|102
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|108
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|114
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:06
|119
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|120
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|121
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|122
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|123
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|124
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|129
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|130
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:09
|131
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:10
|132
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:17
|133
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|134
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:26
|136
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:27
|137
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|138
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:34
|139
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|140
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:01:50
|141
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:54
|142
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|143
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|144
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|145
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|146
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|147
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:10
|148
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:20
|149
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|150
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:27
|151
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|153
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:31
|154
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:35
|155
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:37
|156
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|157
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:43
|158
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|159
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:47
|160
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:48
|161
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|162
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|163
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:56
|164
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:57
|165
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:07
|166
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|167
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|168
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|169
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:11
|170
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:15
|171
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:03:20
|172
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|173
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|174
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:48
|175
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:24
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|7
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:35
|9
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:36
|11
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:39
|14
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:51
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:54
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:57
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:00
|21
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:02
|22
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|23
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:06
|24
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:31
|26
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:37
|27
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:48
|28
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|30
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:56
