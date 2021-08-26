Trending

Simac Ladies Tour: Marlen Reusser wins stage 2 time trial and takes overall lead

By

Swiss champion beats Ellen van Dijk and Chantal van den Broek Blaak in Gennep

Stage 2: Gennep - Gennep

Image 1 of 22

EDE NETHERLANDS AUGUST 24 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Prologue a 24km Individual Time Trial stage from Ede to Ede SLT2021 SimacDS UCIWWT on August 24 2021 in Ede Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) in the time trial at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Marlen Reusser on her way to winning the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Alice Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Lisa Klein of Germany and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Teniel Campbell of Trinidad And Tobago and Team BikeExchange during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Teniel Campbell (BikeExchange) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Demi Volleriing (SD Worx) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Emma Norsgaard (Movvistar) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Liv Racing Yellow Leader Jersey during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Liv Racing Yellow Leader Jersey during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Overnight leader Alison Jackson in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Marianne Vos in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Marlen Reusser wins the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ellen van Dijk second in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team celebrates winning the Yellow Leader Jersey on the podium ceremony after the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Swiss time trial champion Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team celebrates winning the Yellow Leader Jersey on the podium ceremony after the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Swiss time trial champion Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) wins the time trial on stage 2 and takes the overall leader's jersey at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Liv Racing celebrates winning the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey on the podium ceremony after the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Alison Jackson leads the mountain classification at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 22

GENNEP NETHERLANDS AUGUST 26 Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates winning the Green Points Jersey on the podium ceremony after the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 222km Individual Time Trial stage from Gennep to Gennep SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 26 2021 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ellen van Dijk leads points classification at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) won the 17km time trial on stage 2 of the Simac Ladies Tour. The Swiss national time trial champion and Olympic Games ITT silver medallist took the stage by 18 seconds ahead of Dutch time trial specialist Ellen van Dijk and moved into the GC lead by 12 seconds, also ahead of van Dijk. 

Chantal van den Broek Blaak placed third on the stage, 41 seconds down on Reusser, and subsequently moved up to third overall at 39 seconds back. 

“Very, very very happy. You never know what's happening. You never know how strong you are or the others are and so it's really a big honour to be the fastest today. I'm so happy,” Reusser said after the stage. 

The crash she suffered on stage 1 did not stop the 29-year-old from taking the win by a huge margin on the flat and windy roads in the Netherlands. 

“Yeah, especially the night was a bit difficult because I have my skin away everywhere,” said Reusser. “But one funny thing is that people texted me [saying] it's no problem, because I destroyed my race suit yesterday, people said, ‘tomorrow you're gonna wear the TT suit and then hopefully the yellow jersey so you don't need another race suit.’ I hope it’s like this.” 

On beating van Dijk, she added, “I know it's possible because it happened before but I also know that she's very strong. It's kind of her terrain and her country. She's very, very strong so I was not sure at all.”

Despite claiming silver in Tokyo and now defending the general classification in this race, Reusser revealed that she is saving her peak form for the upcoming World Championships. 

“I think I'm in shape but also I shouldn't be too much in shape right now because the big goal for sure also is the World Championships in one month,” she said. “So, I hope I'll be in top, top shape for that moment.”

The 17km individual time trial took place on an out-and-back course on which riders had a tailwind on the outward leg and were met with a headwind on their return. 

The second stage left the general classification drastically changed from the previous day as stage 1 winner Alison Jackson finished in 30th position, 2:05 down on Reusser and Marianne Vos lost 1:45 to the Swiss rider. 

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope rider Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig is now outside of the top-10 on GC in 11th place and 1:36 back. Meanwhile, Team BikeExchange’s Sarah Roy, Demi Vollering of SD Worx, and Alice Barnes of Canyon-SRAM have moved into the top-10 on GC. 

Reusser, who recently signed a two-year deal with SD Worx, goes into the 125.9km stage 3 as the leader of the race. Asked whether she could win the race overall, Reusser said, “It's the first time in my life and my short career that I'm defending a GC for myself. So let's see. I'll give him everything but for sure this race is really, really tactical and we have to work hard on that but for sure, we will try to keep it.”

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:20:42
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18
3Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:41
4Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:49
5Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:01:01
6Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:17
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:28
8Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28
9Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:30
10Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:31
11Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:37
12Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:39
13Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:41
14Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:42
15Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43
16Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:44
17Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:45
18Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46
19Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:46
20Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50
21Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 0:01:53
22Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:54
23Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:01:55
24Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:56
25Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:56
26Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:58
27Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:01:59
28Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM 0:02:01
29Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange 0:02:04
30Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 0:02:04
31Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:02:15
32Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:15
33Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 0:02:17
34Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:19
35Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:20
36Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
37Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:02:20
38Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:21
39Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:22
40Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:24
41Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:25
42Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing 0:02:26
43Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:26
44Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:27
45Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:28
46Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:28
47Megan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM 0:02:30
48Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:32
49Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:02:33
50Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:34
51Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:35
52Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:38
53Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:38
54Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:40
55Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:42
56Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:42
57Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:02:44
58Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:02:45
59Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:48
60Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:48
61Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:02:54
62Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:55
63Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
64Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:55
65Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing 0:02:58
66Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:59
67Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing 0:03:04
68Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:03:05
69Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 0:03:07
70Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:08
71Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:09
72Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:09
73Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing 0:03:12
74Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:13
75Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:14
76Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:14
77Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 0:03:18
78Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:19
79Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:03:21
80Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:21
81Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
82Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:23
83Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:27
84Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:28
85Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:28
86Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:35
87Julia Soek (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:40
88Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:43
89Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:54
90Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:04:24

Young rider
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:21:42
2Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:36
3Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:00:42
4Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:53
5Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:00:55
6Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:55
7Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:00:58
8Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 0:01:16
9Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:25
10Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing 0:01:25
11Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:26
12Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:28
13Megan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM 0:01:29
14Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:01:32
15Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:01:45
16Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:48
17Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:53
18Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:54
19Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
20Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing 0:01:57
21Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:58
22Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:02:04
23Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:07
24Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:09
25Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:13
26Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13
27Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:02:43
28Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:24

Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team SD Worx 1:06:00
2Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:02
3Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:48
4Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00
5Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15
6Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:16
7Team DSM 0:01:42
8Team BikeExchange 0:01:55
9FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:56
10Liv Racing 0:01:57
11NXTG Racing 0:02:45
12Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:54
13Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:57
14Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:31
15Movistar Team Women 0:03:32
16GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:05:27

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 3:42:17
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:12
3Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:39
4Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:47
5Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:01:01
6Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:19
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:29
8Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
9Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:31
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:34
11Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:36
12Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:37
13Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38
14Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:40
15Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:41
16Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:48
17Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49
18Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:51
19Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53
20Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 0:01:54
21Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
22Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:55
23Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:57
24Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 0:01:58
25Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:01
26Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM
27Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:03
28Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:02:04
29Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:02:08
30Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:12
31Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:02:16
32Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
33Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:02:17
34Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:23
35Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:25
36Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
37Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:26
38Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:30
39Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
40Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
41Megan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM 0:02:31
42Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:32
43Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing 0:02:33
44Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:37
45Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:38
46Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
47Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:39
48Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:40
49Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
50Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:02:43
51Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:02:49
52Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
53Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
54Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:51
55Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
56Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:54
57Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:58
58Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00
59Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:01
60Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:03:02
61Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:03
62Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:04
63Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing 0:03:06
64Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:10
65Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
66Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:13
67Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:14
68Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:03:18
69Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing 0:03:20
70Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
71Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:21
72Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:22
73Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
74Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing 0:03:24
75Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:31
76Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:35
77Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:39
78Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:42
79Julia Soek (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:52
80Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:59
81Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:19
82Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:04:34
83Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:04:48
84Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:04:54
85Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:05:02
86Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:05:10
87Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 0:05:29
88Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:05:37
89Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:07:55
90Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:08:47

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 40
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 39
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 28
4Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 25
5Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 25
6Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 22
7Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 21
8Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 21
9Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 20
10Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 20
11Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 19
12Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 18
13Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 17
14Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 17
15Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 10
16Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 10
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 10
18Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9
19Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9
20Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 9
21Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 8
22Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 7
23Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 5
24Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5
25Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4
26Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3
27Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 2
28Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2
29Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 5
2Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3
3Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 3:43:18
2Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:36
3Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:00:39
4Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:47
5Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:54
6Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:01:03
7Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:01:07
8Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:25
9Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:29
10Megan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM 0:01:30
11Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing 0:01:32
12Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:37
13Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:01:42
14Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:01:48
15Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
16Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59
17Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:02:01
18Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:02
19Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:03
20Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing 0:02:05
21Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:12
22Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19
23Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:20
24Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:21
25Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:02:58
26Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:47
27Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:04:01
28Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 0:04:28

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team SD Worx 11:10:37
2Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:11
3Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:01:10
4Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:14
5Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23
6Trek-Segafredo 0:01:31
7Team DSM 0:01:47
8FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:07
9Liv Racing 0:02:25
10Team BikeExchange 0:02:31
11NXTG Racing 0:03:01
12Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:03
13Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:11
14Movistar Team Women 0:03:41
15Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:08
16GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:05:57

