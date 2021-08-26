Simac Ladies Tour: Marlen Reusser wins stage 2 time trial and takes overall lead

Image 1 of 22 Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) in the time trial at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 22 Marlen Reusser on her way to winning the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 22 Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 22 Teniel Campbell (BikeExchange) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 22 Demi Volleriing (SD Worx) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 22 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 22 Lorena Wiebes (DSM) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 22 Emma Norsgaard (Movvistar) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 22 Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 22 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 22 Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 22 Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 22 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 22 Overnight leader Alison Jackson in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 22 Marianne Vos in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 22 Marlen Reusser wins the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 22 Ellen van Dijk second in the stage 2 time trial at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 22 Swiss time trial champion Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 22 Swiss time trial champion Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) wins the time trial on stage 2 and takes the overall leader's jersey at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 22 Alison Jackson leads the mountain classification at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 22 Ellen van Dijk leads points classification at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) won the 17km time trial on stage 2 of the Simac Ladies Tour. The Swiss national time trial champion and Olympic Games ITT silver medallist took the stage by 18 seconds ahead of Dutch time trial specialist Ellen van Dijk and moved into the GC lead by 12 seconds, also ahead of van Dijk.

Chantal van den Broek Blaak placed third on the stage, 41 seconds down on Reusser, and subsequently moved up to third overall at 39 seconds back.

“Very, very very happy. You never know what's happening. You never know how strong you are or the others are and so it's really a big honour to be the fastest today. I'm so happy,” Reusser said after the stage.

The crash she suffered on stage 1 did not stop the 29-year-old from taking the win by a huge margin on the flat and windy roads in the Netherlands.

“Yeah, especially the night was a bit difficult because I have my skin away everywhere,” said Reusser. “But one funny thing is that people texted me [saying] it's no problem, because I destroyed my race suit yesterday, people said, ‘tomorrow you're gonna wear the TT suit and then hopefully the yellow jersey so you don't need another race suit.’ I hope it’s like this.”

On beating van Dijk, she added, “I know it's possible because it happened before but I also know that she's very strong. It's kind of her terrain and her country. She's very, very strong so I was not sure at all.”

Despite claiming silver in Tokyo and now defending the general classification in this race, Reusser revealed that she is saving her peak form for the upcoming World Championships.

“I think I'm in shape but also I shouldn't be too much in shape right now because the big goal for sure also is the World Championships in one month,” she said. “So, I hope I'll be in top, top shape for that moment.”

The 17km individual time trial took place on an out-and-back course on which riders had a tailwind on the outward leg and were met with a headwind on their return.

The second stage left the general classification drastically changed from the previous day as stage 1 winner Alison Jackson finished in 30th position, 2:05 down on Reusser and Marianne Vos lost 1:45 to the Swiss rider.

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope rider Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig is now outside of the top-10 on GC in 11th place and 1:36 back. Meanwhile, Team BikeExchange’s Sarah Roy, Demi Vollering of SD Worx, and Alice Barnes of Canyon-SRAM have moved into the top-10 on GC.

Reusser, who recently signed a two-year deal with SD Worx, goes into the 125.9km stage 3 as the leader of the race. Asked whether she could win the race overall, Reusser said, “It's the first time in my life and my short career that I'm defending a GC for myself. So let's see. I'll give him everything but for sure this race is really, really tactical and we have to work hard on that but for sure, we will try to keep it.”

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:20:42 2 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:18 3 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:41 4 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:49 5 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:01:01 6 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:17 7 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:28 8 Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 9 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:30 10 Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:31 11 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:37 12 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:39 13 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:41 14 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:42 15 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 16 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:44 17 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:45 18 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 19 Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:46 20 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 21 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 0:01:53 22 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:54 23 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:01:55 24 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:56 25 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:56 26 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:58 27 Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:01:59 28 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM 0:02:01 29 Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange 0:02:04 30 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 0:02:04 31 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:02:15 32 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:15 33 Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 0:02:17 34 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:19 35 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:20 36 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 37 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:02:20 38 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:21 39 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:22 40 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:24 41 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:25 42 Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing 0:02:26 43 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:26 44 Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:27 45 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:28 46 Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:28 47 Megan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM 0:02:30 48 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:32 49 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:02:33 50 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:34 51 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:35 52 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:38 53 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:38 54 Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:40 55 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:42 56 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:42 57 Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:02:44 58 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:02:45 59 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:48 60 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:48 61 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:02:54 62 Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:55 63 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 64 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:55 65 Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing 0:02:58 66 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:59 67 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing 0:03:04 68 Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:03:05 69 Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 0:03:07 70 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:08 71 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:09 72 Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:09 73 Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing 0:03:12 74 Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:13 75 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:14 76 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:14 77 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 0:03:18 78 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:19 79 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:03:21 80 Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:21 81 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 82 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:23 83 Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:27 84 Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:28 85 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:28 86 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:35 87 Julia Soek (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:40 88 Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:43 89 Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:54 90 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:04:24

Young rider Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:21:42 2 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:36 3 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:00:42 4 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:53 5 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:00:55 6 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:55 7 Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:00:58 8 Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 0:01:16 9 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:25 10 Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing 0:01:25 11 Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:26 12 Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:28 13 Megan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM 0:01:29 14 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:01:32 15 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:01:45 16 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:48 17 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:53 18 Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:54 19 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 20 Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing 0:01:57 21 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:58 22 Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:02:04 23 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:07 24 Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:09 25 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:13 26 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13 27 Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:02:43 28 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:24

Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team SD Worx 1:06:00 2 Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:02 3 Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:48 4 Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 6 Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:16 7 Team DSM 0:01:42 8 Team BikeExchange 0:01:55 9 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:56 10 Liv Racing 0:01:57 11 NXTG Racing 0:02:45 12 Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:54 13 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:57 14 Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:31 15 Movistar Team Women 0:03:32 16 GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:05:27

General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 3:42:17 2 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:12 3 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:39 4 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:47 5 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:01:01 6 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:19 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:29 8 Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 9 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:31 10 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:34 11 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:36 12 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:37 13 Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 14 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:40 15 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:41 16 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:48 17 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 18 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:51 19 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 20 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 0:01:54 21 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 22 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:55 23 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:57 24 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 0:01:58 25 Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:01 26 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM 27 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:03 28 Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:02:04 29 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:02:08 30 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:12 31 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:02:16 32 Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange 33 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:02:17 34 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:23 35 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:25 36 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 37 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:26 38 Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:30 39 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 40 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 41 Megan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM 0:02:31 42 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:32 43 Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing 0:02:33 44 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:37 45 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:38 46 Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 47 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:39 48 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:40 49 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 50 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:02:43 51 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:02:49 52 Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 53 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 54 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:51 55 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 56 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:54 57 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:58 58 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 59 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:01 60 Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:03:02 61 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:03 62 Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:04 63 Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing 0:03:06 64 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:10 65 Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 66 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:13 67 Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:14 68 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:03:18 69 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing 0:03:20 70 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 71 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:21 72 Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:22 73 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 74 Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing 0:03:24 75 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:31 76 Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:35 77 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:39 78 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:42 79 Julia Soek (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:52 80 Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:59 81 Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:19 82 Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:04:34 83 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:04:48 84 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:04:54 85 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:05:02 86 Georgia Williams (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:05:10 87 Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 0:05:29 88 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:05:37 89 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:07:55 90 Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:08:47

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 40 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 39 3 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 28 4 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 25 5 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 25 6 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 22 7 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 21 8 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 21 9 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 20 10 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 20 11 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 19 12 Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 18 13 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 17 14 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 17 15 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 10 16 Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 10 17 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 10 18 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9 19 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9 20 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 9 21 Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 8 22 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 7 23 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 5 24 Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5 25 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 26 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 27 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 2 28 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 29 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 5 2 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 3 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 3:43:18 2 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:36 3 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:00:39 4 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:47 5 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:54 6 Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:01:03 7 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:01:07 8 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:25 9 Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:29 10 Megan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM 0:01:30 11 Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing 0:01:32 12 Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:37 13 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:01:42 14 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:01:48 15 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 16 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 17 Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing 0:02:01 18 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:02 19 Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:03 20 Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing 0:02:05 21 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:12 22 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19 23 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:20 24 Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:21 25 Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:02:58 26 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:03:47 27 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:04:01 28 Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing 0:04:28