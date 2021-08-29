Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Simac Ladies Tour
By Cyclingnews
Vos wins final sprint stage
Stage 5: Arnhem - Arnhem
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) secured overall victory in the Simac Ladies Tour in the Netherlands, as Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) also completed a successful week, winning the final stage, her third win of the five-day race.
Vos took her 238 career victory by producing yet another powerful sprint in the rain-soaked streets of Arnhem.
She beat Britain’s Alice Barnes (Canyon Sram Racing) and Amy Pieters (SD Work) after a dangerous break was pulled back.
Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) finished second overall at 17 seconds, with Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) third at 30 seconds.
Full report to follow.
