Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Simac Ladies Tour

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) secured overall victory in the Simac Ladies Tour in the Netherlands, as Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) also completed a successful week, winning the final stage, her third win of the five-day race.

Vos took her 238 career victory by producing yet another powerful sprint in the rain-soaked streets of Arnhem.

She beat Britain’s Alice Barnes (Canyon Sram Racing) and Amy Pieters (SD Work) after a dangerous break was pulled back.

Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) finished second overall at 17 seconds, with Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) third at 30 seconds.

Full report to follow.