Simac Ladies Tour past winners

YearWinner
2019Christine Majerus
2018Annemiek van Vleuten
2017Annemiek van Vleuten
2016Chantal Blaak
2015Lisa Brennauer
2014Evelyn Stevens
2013Ellen van Dijk
2012Marianne Vos
2011Marianne Vos
2010Marianne Vos
2009Marianne Vos
2008Charlotte Becker
2007Kristin Armstrong
2006Susanne Ljungskog
2005Tanja Hennes
2004Mirjam Melchers
2003Susanne Ljungskog
2002Debby Mansveld
2001Petra Rossner
2000Mirjam Melchers
1999Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel
1998Elsbeth van Rooy-vink

