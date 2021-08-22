Simac Ladies Tour past winners
By Cyclingnews
Champions 1999 - 2019
|Year
|Winner
|2019
|Christine Majerus
|2018
|Annemiek van Vleuten
|2017
|Annemiek van Vleuten
|2016
|Chantal Blaak
|2015
|Lisa Brennauer
|2014
|Evelyn Stevens
|2013
|Ellen van Dijk
|2012
|Marianne Vos
|2011
|Marianne Vos
|2010
|Marianne Vos
|2009
|Marianne Vos
|2008
|Charlotte Becker
|2007
|Kristin Armstrong
|2006
|Susanne Ljungskog
|2005
|Tanja Hennes
|2004
|Mirjam Melchers
|2003
|Susanne Ljungskog
|2002
|Debby Mansveld
|2001
|Petra Rossner
|2000
|Mirjam Melchers
|1999
|Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel
|1998
|Elsbeth van Rooy-vink
