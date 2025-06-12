Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse Women: Marlen Reusser outsprints Demi Vollering in breakaway duel to win stage 1

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney best of three-rider chase for third place on opening day of four-day stage race

(L-R) Stage winner Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar and Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ sprint at finish line during the 5th Tour de Suisse Women 2025, Stage 1 a 95.5km stage from Gstaad to Gstaad 1047m / #UCIWWT / on June 12, 2025 in Gstaad, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tour de Suisse Women: Marlen Reusser of Movistar (left) edges Demi Vollering of FDJ - SUEZ to win stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) won stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women, beating Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) in a sprint à deux in Gstaad. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) finished third from a chase group of three, 1:41 minutes behind.

Reusser attacked after the top of the first-category Jaunpass, flying down the descent, and Vollering bridged to her with considerable effort. From there, they effectively rode a pair TT together for 57km, sharing the time bonifications at the two bonus sprints and building an advantage of over two minutes on the chase group of Niewiadoma-Phinney, Niamh Fisher-Black, and Urška Žigart, with the next group even further back.

