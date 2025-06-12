Tour de Suisse Women: Marlen Reusser outsprints Demi Vollering in breakaway duel to win stage 1

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) won stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women, beating Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) in a sprint à deux in Gstaad. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) finished third from a chase group of three, 1:41 minutes behind.

Reusser attacked after the top of the first-category Jaunpass, flying down the descent, and Vollering bridged to her with considerable effort. From there, they effectively rode a pair TT together for 57km, sharing the time bonifications at the two bonus sprints and building an advantage of over two minutes on the chase group of Niewiadoma-Phinney, Niamh Fisher-Black, and Urška Žigart, with the next group even further back.

Reusser attacked 2.2km from the finish line but could not shake Vollering who then stayed on Reusser's wheel all the way to the finishing straight which meant that their advantage shrank again.

Vollering started her sprint with 250 metres to go, and it looked like she had beaten Reusser, but the Swiss woman came back and passed Vollering on the last 100 metres to win the stage and take the leader's jersey.

More to come ...

Demi Vollering of FDJ - SUEZ casts a glance at breakaway companion Marlen Reusser of Movistar as they mark each other in the final kilometre to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Results

