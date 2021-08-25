Simac Ladies Tour: Alison Jackson holds off bunch sprint to win stage 1
By Amy Jones
Liv Racing rider beats breakaway companion Maëlle Grossetete, Lorena Wiebes takes bunch sprint for third
Stage 1: Zwolle - Hardenberg
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|3:18:20
|2
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:04
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|5
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
|6
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:05
|7
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
|8
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|9
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|10
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
