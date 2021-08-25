Trending

Simac Ladies Tour: Alison Jackson holds off bunch sprint to win stage 1

By

Liv Racing rider beats breakaway companion Maëlle Grossetete, Lorena Wiebes takes bunch sprint for third

Stage 1: Zwolle - Hardenberg

PREVIOUS STAGE
Image 1 of 12

HARDENBERG NETHERLANDS AUGUST 25 Julia Soek of Netherlands and Team DSM leads The Peloton during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Zwolle to Hardenberg SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 25 2021 in Hardenberg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) holds off bunch sprint to win stage 1 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 12

HARDENBERG NETHERLANDS AUGUST 25 Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Liv Racing in the Breakaway during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Zwolle to Hardenberg SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 25 2021 in Hardenberg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alison Jackson on the attack during stage 1 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 12

HARDENBERG NETHERLANDS AUGUST 25 LR Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Amy Pieters of Netherlands and Team SD Worx lead The Peloton during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Zwolle to Hardenberg SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 25 2021 in Hardenberg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Christine Majerus (SD Worx) leads the peloton on stage 1 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 12

HARDENBERG NETHERLANDS AUGUST 25 A general view of the peloton during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Zwolle to Hardenberg SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 25 2021 in Hardenberg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton on stage 1 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 12

HARDENBERG NETHERLANDS AUGUST 25 Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx honored on the starting by her Teammates on the occasion of her birthday prior to the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Zwolle to Hardenberg SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 25 2021 in Hardenberg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen visits the race on stage 1 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 12

HARDENBERG NETHERLANDS AUGUST 25 LR Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Liv Racing Nina Buysman of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg and Malle Grossetete of France and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope in the Breakaway during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Zwolle to Hardenberg SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 25 2021 in Hardenberg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The breakaway - Alison Jackson, Nina Buysman, Maëlle Grossetete - stage 1 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 12

HARDENBERG NETHERLANDS AUGUST 25 A general view of the peloton during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Zwolle to Hardenberg SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 25 2021 in Hardenberg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 12

HARDENBERG NETHERLANDS AUGUST 25 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope Polka Dot Mountain Jersey leads The Peloton during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Zwolle to Hardenberg SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 25 2021 in Hardenberg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig on stage 1 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 12

HARDENBERG NETHERLANDS AUGUST 25 LR Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Liv Racing Nina Buysman of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg and Malle Grossetete of France and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope in the Breakaway during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Zwolle to Hardenberg SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 25 2021 in Hardenberg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The breakaway - Alison Jackson, Nina Buysman, Maëlle Grossetete - stage 1 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 12

HARDENBERG NETHERLANDS AUGUST 25 Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Zwolle to Hardenberg SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 25 2021 in Hardenberg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amalie Dideriksen on stage 1 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 12

HARDENBERG NETHERLANDS AUGUST 25 Teniel Campbell of Trinidad And Tobago and Team BikeExchange during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Zwolle to Hardenberg SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 25 2021 in Hardenberg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Teniel Campbell (Team BikeExchange) during stage 1 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 12

HARDENBERG NETHERLANDS AUGUST 25 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey and The Peloton during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Zwolle to Hardenberg SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 25 2021 in Hardenberg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in the yellow leader's jersey on stage 1 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 3:18:20
2Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:04
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
5Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
6Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:00:05
7Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
8Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
10Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx

Latest on Cyclingnews