'It's my first time trial in almost two years' - Marlen Reusser in the driver's seat ahead of Vuelta a Burgos Feminas finale

Movistar leader is back at her best post-COVID syndrome

Marlen Reusser at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025
Marlen Reusser at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) put forth a dominant performance at the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas stage 3, winning solo atop the Picón Blanco and taking the overall race lead, points lead, and mountains classification lead in the process. 

The time trial specialist is now turning her attention to the 9.4km individual time trial on stage 4, where the 33-year-old from Switzerland has an excellent chance to win the race overall after two injury-ridden years.

