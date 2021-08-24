Simac Ladies Tour: Marianne Vos wins prologue
By Amy Jones
Jumbo-Visma rider takes first leader's jersey of six-day race
Prologue: Ede - Ede
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:03:01
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|3
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:06
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|5
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:00:07
|6
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:08
|8
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
|9
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|10
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:03:01
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|3
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:06
|4
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|5
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:07
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|7
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:00:08
|8
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|10
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
How to watch the 2021 Vuelta a España – live TV and streamingRoglic, Bernal, Mas, Haig, López and more doing battle in Spanish Grand Tour
-
Simac Ladies Tour: Marianne Vos wins prologueJumbo-Visma rider takes first leader's jersey of six-day race
-
O'Connor returns to racing at Deutschland Tour ahead of Il LombardiaAustralian in action for first time since finishing fourth at the Tour de France
-
Vuelta a España stage 10 - Live coverageSecond week kicks off with a punchy finale in Málaga
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.