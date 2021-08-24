Trending

Simac Ladies Tour: Marianne Vos wins prologue

By

Jumbo-Visma rider takes first leader's jersey of six-day race

Prologue: Ede - Ede

BERG NETHERLANDS APRIL 18 Arrival Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team Celebration during the 7th Amstel Gold Race 2021 Womens Elite a 1163km race from Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt Amstelgoldrace amstelgoldrace UCIWWT on April 18 2021 in Berg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty images)
EDE NETHERLANDS AUGUST 24 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Prologue a 24km Individual Time Trial stage from Ede to Ede SLT2021 SimacDS UCIWWT on August 24 2021 in Ede Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) racing in the prologue at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
EDE NETHERLANDS AUGUST 24 Teniel Campbell of Trinidad And Tobago and Team BikeExchange during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Prologue a 24km Individual Time Trial stage from Ede to Ede SLT2021 SimacDS UCIWWT on August 24 2021 in Ede Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Teniel Campbell (Team BikeExchange) racing in the prologue at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
EDE NETHERLANDS AUGUST 24 Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Prologue a 24km Individual Time Trial stage from Ede to Ede SLT2021 SimacDS UCIWWT on August 24 2021 in Ede Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Defending champion Christine Majerus (SD Worx) racing in the prologue at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
EDE NETHERLANDS AUGUST 24 Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Prologue a 24km Individual Time Trial stage from Ede to Ede SLT2021 SimacDS UCIWWT on August 24 2021 in Ede Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) second place in the prologue at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
EDE NETHERLANDS AUGUST 24 Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Team BikeExchange during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Prologue a 24km Individual Time Trial stage from Ede to Ede SLT2021 SimacDS UCIWWT on August 24 2021 in Ede Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Georgia Williams (Team BikeExchange) racing in the prologue at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
EDE NETHERLANDS AUGUST 24 Megan Jastrab of United States and Team DSM during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Prologue a 24km Individual Time Trial stage from Ede to Ede SLT2021 SimacDS UCIWWT on August 24 2021 in Ede Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Megan Jastrab (Team DSM) racing in the prologue at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
EDE NETHERLANDS AUGUST 24 Chloe Hosking of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Prologue a 24km Individual Time Trial stage from Ede to Ede SLT2021 SimacDS UCIWWT on August 24 2021 in Ede Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) racing in the prologue at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
EDE NETHERLANDS AUGUST 24 Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Prologue a 24km Individual Time Trial stage from Ede to Ede SLT2021 SimacDS UCIWWT on August 24 2021 in Ede Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) racing in the prologue at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:03:01
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:06
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
5Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:07
6Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:08
8Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
9Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
10Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing

General classification after prologue
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:03:01
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:06
4Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
5Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:07
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
7Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:08
8Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
10Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing

