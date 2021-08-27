Simac Ladies Tour: Lonneke Uneken wins stage 3

Image 1 of 12 Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) wins stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) wins stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) in the yellow leader's jersey on stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images) Image 4 of 12 The peloton racing during stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images) Image 5 of 12 Teniel Campbell (Team BikeExchange) stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images) Image 6 of 12 Three riders up the road during stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images) Image 7 of 12 Dutch road champion Amy Pieters (SD Worx) stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images) Image 8 of 12 Jesse Vandenbulcke was part of a crash during stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images) Image 9 of 12 The peloton racing stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images) Image 10 of 12 Overall leader Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) ahead of stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 Overall leader Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) ahead of stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) wins stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) won stage 3 of the Simac Ladies Tour from a reduced group of six after a huge crash held up the rest of the peloton with just over 5km to the finish line in Weert.

After most of the bunch were taken down or held up in the crash, Uneken and SD Worx teammates Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Amy Pieters, and Demi Vollering, as well as Susanne Andersen and Pffeifer Georgi of Team DSM, were the only riders left at the front of the race.

As the small group came to the line, Uneken outsprinted Andersen with Georgi claiming third.

Despite being held up by the crash, Marlen Reusser of Ale BTC Ljubljana retained the yellow jersey after the stage. Speaking after crossing the line Reusser admitted that she was positioned too far back at the time of the crash.

More to follow...