Simac Ladies Tour: Lonneke Uneken wins stage 3
By Amy Jones
Marlen Reusser retains overall lead despite mass-crash into Weert
Stage 3: Stramproy - Weert
Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) won stage 3 of the Simac Ladies Tour from a reduced group of six after a huge crash held up the rest of the peloton with just over 5km to the finish line in Weert.
After most of the bunch were taken down or held up in the crash, Uneken and SD Worx teammates Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Amy Pieters, and Demi Vollering, as well as Susanne Andersen and Pffeifer Georgi of Team DSM, were the only riders left at the front of the race.
As the small group came to the line, Uneken outsprinted Andersen with Georgi claiming third.
Despite being held up by the crash, Marlen Reusser of Ale BTC Ljubljana retained the yellow jersey after the stage. Speaking after crossing the line Reusser admitted that she was positioned too far back at the time of the crash.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|2:52:41
|2
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|3
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|4
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:00:02
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|6
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|7
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:14
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|9
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:00:29
|10
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
