Trending

Simac Ladies Tour: Lonneke Uneken wins stage 3

By

Marlen Reusser retains overall lead despite mass-crash into Weert

Image 1 of 12

WEERT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 27 Lonneke Uneken of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates winning during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1259km stage from Stramproy to Weert SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 27 2021 in Weert Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) wins stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 12

WEERT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 27 Lonneke Uneken of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates winning during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1259km stage from Stramproy to Weert SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 27 2021 in Weert Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) wins stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 12

WEERT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 27 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team yellow leader jersey competes during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1259km stage from Stramproy to Weert SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 27 2021 in Weert Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) in the yellow leader's jersey on stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images)
Image 4 of 12

WEERT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 27 A general view of the peloton compete during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1259km stage from Stramproy to Weert SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 27 2021 in Weert Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton racing during stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images)
Image 5 of 12

WEERT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 27 Teniel Campbell of Trinidad And Tobago and Team BikeExchange reacts after crosses the finishing line during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1259km stage from Stramproy to Weert SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 27 2021 in Weert Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Teniel Campbell (Team BikeExchange) stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images)
Image 6 of 12

WEERT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 27 Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Liv Racing polka dot mountain jersey competes during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1259km stage from Stramproy to Weert SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 27 2021 in Weert Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Three riders up the road during stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images)
Image 7 of 12

WEERT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 27 Amy Pieters of Netherlands and Team SD Worx competes during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1259km stage from Stramproy to Weert SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 27 2021 in Weert Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Dutch road champion Amy Pieters (SD Worx) stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images)
Image 8 of 12

WEERT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 27 Jesse Vandenbulcke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies is assisted by the medical team after her fall during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1259km stage from Stramproy to Weert SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 27 2021 in Weert Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Jesse Vandenbulcke was part of a crash during stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images)
Image 9 of 12

WEERT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 27 A general view of the peloton passing through a windmill landscape during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1259km stage from Stramproy to Weert SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 27 2021 in Weert Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty images)
Image 10 of 12

WEERT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 27 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team Yellow Leader Jersey prepares for the race prior to the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1259km stage from Stramproy to Weert SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 27 2021 in Weert Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Overall leader Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) ahead of stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 12

WEERT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 27 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team Yellow Leader Jersey prepares for the race prior to the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1259km stage from Stramproy to Weert SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 27 2021 in Weert Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Overall leader Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) ahead of stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 12

WEERT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 27 Lonneke Uneken of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates winning during the 23rd Simac Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1259km stage from Stramproy to Weert SLT2021 UCIWWT on August 27 2021 in Weert Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) wins stage 3 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) won stage 3 of the Simac Ladies Tour from a reduced group of six after a huge crash held up the rest of the peloton with just over 5km to the finish line in Weert.

After most of the bunch were taken down or held up in the crash, Uneken and SD Worx teammates Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Amy Pieters, and Demi Vollering, as well as Susanne Andersen and Pffeifer Georgi of Team DSM, were the only riders left at the front of the race. 

As the small group came to the line, Uneken outsprinted Andersen with Georgi claiming third. 

Despite being held up by the crash, Marlen Reusser of Ale BTC Ljubljana retained the yellow jersey after the stage. Speaking after crossing the line Reusser admitted that she was positioned too far back at the time of the crash. 

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 2:52:41
2Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
3Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
4Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:02
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
6Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
7Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:14
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
9Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:29
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

Latest on Cyclingnews