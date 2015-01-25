Image 1 of 65 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) raises his arms in celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 65 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) wins the final stage of the 2015 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 65 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) wins big at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 65 The Tour Down Under peloton visits the centre of Adelaide (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 65 Rohan Dennis (BMC) during the final moments of the 2015 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 65 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 65 The sun was out for the final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 65 The riders flash past at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 65 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) celebrates his big win at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 65 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 65 A different view point of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 65 Two laps to go on the Adelaide circuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 65 Cadel Evans (BMC) says goodbye to the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 65 The crowds were on every possible balcony to watch the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 65 Lars Boom (Astana) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 65 Rohan Dennis (BMC) pulls on the ochre leader's jersey as the winner of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 65 Rohan Dennis (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 65 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 65 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) realises he has won the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 65 The riders battle for stage six victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 65 Team BMC riders on the start line of the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 65 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 65 Richie Porte (Team Sky) shows off his second place trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 65 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 65 Jack Bobridge (KOM) in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 65 Rohan Dennis (BMC) shows off his best young rider trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 65 Most aggressive Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 65 Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Regallo) Image 29 of 65 BMC boss Andy Rihs with race winner Rohan Dennis of BMC (Image credit: Regallo) Image 30 of 65 Cadel Evans hugs teammate Rohan Dennis after sealing overall victory (Image credit: Regallo) Image 31 of 65 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) gets the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Regallo) Image 32 of 65 Rohan Dennis (BMC) during the stage (Image credit: Regallo) Image 33 of 65 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Regallo) Image 34 of 65 The riders roll out for stage six (Image credit: Regallo) Image 35 of 65 Waiting on the start line for stage six (Image credit: Regallo) Image 36 of 65 Stage six winner Wouter Wippert (Drapac) (Image credit: Regallo) Image 37 of 65 Rohan Dennis (BMC) gets a good look at his trophy (Image credit: Regallo) Image 38 of 65 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey with the prize for overall winner (Image credit: Regallo) Image 39 of 65 The winner of the race, Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Regallo) Image 40 of 65 Most aggressive for stage six Manuele Boaro (ITinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Regallo) Image 41 of 65 Rohan Dennis (BMC) was also the best young rider in the race (Image credit: Regallo) Image 42 of 65 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) holds his trophy aloft (Image credit: Regallo) Image 43 of 65 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) wins the KOM jersey (Image credit: Regallo) Image 44 of 65 The best team at the race was Movistar (Image credit: Regallo) Image 45 of 65 Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Regallo) Image 46 of 65 Cadel Evans (BMC) signs on for the second last time in his career (Image credit: Regallo) Image 47 of 65 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) on the podium. Wouter Wippert (Drapac) out-kicked Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) to take the final win of the Tour Down Under Sunday in Adelaide. Rohan Dennis finished safely in the field and took home the final ochre jersey of the overall winner for BMC. Richie Porte (Team Sky) also finished in the front bunch after a late crash split the peloton with Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpcein) getting caught out. Cadel Evans (BMC) also finished in the front group to secure third place overall in his final WorldTour race.

"It was a really nervous race today," Wippert said immediately following the stage. "The team were all day on the front, but after a few laps I was tired and I went to the back. Then near the end of the race one of my teammates came back and brought me up."

"It's fantastic to win here being part of an Australian team in Australia for a WorldTour race."

The win is the first at the race for Drapac and the 100th of the race's history since it started in 1999.

Winning the overall sees Dennis become the third South Australian to win the race and first since Pat Jonker in 2004. Post-race, Dennis thanked his teammates for looking after him, praising their work for the week and ensuring he was never caught up in crashes or caught out by splits in the peloton.

"I had to make sure that I kept within distance of Richie and especially after that little spill on about two-and-a half to go.," Dennis said of the stage. "It’s just about following him [Porte] and making sure that if there was a split it wasn’t too hard to just jump across and make sure there were no splits in the finish. They [the team] rode awesomely again. I could fault them, they sat at the front, they made sure I was out of the wind – even when I got pushed back, someone always jumped back and pulled me back forward.

"Hats off to them again, they really helped me win this and made it look a lot easier."

Dennis added that the experience of Evans was also crucial to him maintaining his slender lead over Porte at the end of the sixth stage.

"Basically [Evans] he just said follow me," Dennis said. "He said 'just keep following me'. He took me and obviously he was staying close to Richie as well as making sure that he held time. I have all the faith in the world in him – he’s the most experienced rider in this bunch, I think.

"When we go down the street for a coffee everyone harasses him and makes it a lot easier for me. There’s a lot of less pressure. In general, even if I was leading the race, they still wanted to talk to him – so I could just walk around in the background and not have too much pressure which was absolutely perfect for me."

Katusha's Tiago Machado was caught up the crash and as a result slipped down the standings to finish in 13th place. Ruben Fernandez remained in fifth place, helping Movistar claim the team prize, while there also no change to Tom Dumoulin's (Giant-Alpecin) fourth place overall.

How it unfolded

Sunday's final stage took place on the familiar roads of Adelaide's northern city centre with a slight change for the 2015 route.The riders circled a 4.5km urban course 20 times for a total of 90km.

A breakaway of five that got away on the second of 20 laps animated the race's early going. Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin), Calvin Watson (Trek), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) built a workable gap over the 4.5km laps.

Orica-GreenEdge soon picked up the chase on behalf of the peloton, and the green-and-blue squad kept the escapees in check with a gap that never got above 25 seconds.

The run-up to the first intermediate sprint of the day on lap right doomed the break, and the field made the catch just before the line. Orica's Daryl Impey took the sprint and its three-second time bonus.

After a moment's reshuffling following the sprint, another group of adventurers took off the front. This time the six-man group included Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto-Soudal), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Lars Boom (Astana).

The new group found more success off the front than their predecessors, and the gap ballooned up to 1:15 on the 12h of the 20 laps.

The breakaways were, of course, good news for Rohan Dennis (BMC), whose thing two second margin over team Sky's Richie Porte as long as other riders were up the road gobbling up the time bonuses and denying them from Porte.

With six laps remaining, Giant-Alpecin picked up the chase in hopes that Marcel Kittel could bring home his second win of the week. Etixx-quickStep and Orica added to the effort, and soon the gap was below a minute again as the leaders hit five laps to go. The gap was down to 30 seconds on lap 17.

Drapac went to the front, looking to drop off Wouter Wippert for the win, but Lampre-Merida also had designs on the stage win for Niccolò Bonifazio or Roberto Ferrari.

The breakaway finally succumbed to the chase as they went under the banner with two laps to go, and the sprinters' teams kept the field mostly under control for the final 9km.

A large crash about 30 riders deep early in the penultimate lap split the field, and Team Sky immediately drove the pace. Kittel was caught out in the crash, among others, ending his hopes for a stage win. IAM took over the pacemaking after things settled back down in the field, followed by Lampre, Drapac and Orica.

In the final lap it was IAM Cycling leading into the finishing straight which Wippert took advantage of, jumping out from behind Haussler's wheel to claim the biggest win of his career.

Results

Stage 6 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:56:09 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 3 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 10 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 15 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 28 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 29 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 30 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 31 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 40 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:05 42 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 43 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:09 45 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:00:20 46 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:22 47 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 48 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:29 49 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:32 50 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:36 51 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:44 52 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:45 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 55 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 57 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 58 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 59 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 60 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:01 61 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:06 62 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 63 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:14 64 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 69 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 71 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 72 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 73 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 75 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:21 76 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 77 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:25 78 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 80 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 81 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 84 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 85 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:03:03 86 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:22 87 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:29 88 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 89 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 92 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 93 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 97 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 98 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 99 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 100 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:04:01 101 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:11 102 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:15 105 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:28 106 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 107 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 108 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 109 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 110 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 111 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:47 112 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 115 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 116 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 117 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 118 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 119 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 120 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 122 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr DNF Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing DNF Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Points - Lap 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2

Lap 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2

Finish line (Lap 20) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 14 3 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 11 6 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 8 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 7 10 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 6

Mountains - Montefiore Hill (Lap 10) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Montefiore Hill (Lap 15) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 1:56:09 2 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:29 12 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:32 13 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 14 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 15 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:14 16 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 18 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:21 20 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:25 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 22 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 23 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:29 24 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 25 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 26 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 27 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:47 28 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 5:48:27 2 Movistar Team 3 Etixx - Quick Step 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Lotto Soudal 6 FDJ.fr 0:00:05 7 Team Giant - Alpecin 8 Team Sky 0:00:22 9 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:38 10 Lampre - Merida 0:01:01 11 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:11 12 Team Katusha 0:01:14 13 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:46 14 Trek Factory Racing 15 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:02:28 16 UniSA Australia 0:02:39 17 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:03:18 18 Astana Pro Team 0:04:12 19 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:04:19

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19:15:18 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:22 5 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:35 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 9 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:53 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:57 11 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:01:00 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:02:00 13 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:14 15 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:28 16 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:31 17 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:33 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:41 19 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:43 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:46 21 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 22 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:33 23 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:03:47 24 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:57 25 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 0:04:19 26 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:35 27 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:10 28 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:19 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:23 30 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:29 31 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:06:05 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:06 33 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:06:32 34 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:55 35 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:57 36 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:59 37 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:14 38 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:17 39 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:07:41 40 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:48 41 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:07:59 42 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:08:06 43 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:20 44 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:21 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:36 47 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:08:38 48 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:08:43 49 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:33 50 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:32 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:48 52 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:10:53 53 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:05 54 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:10 55 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:43 56 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:52 57 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:03 58 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:26 59 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:37 60 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:42 61 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:12:47 62 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:13:06 63 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:15 64 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:16 65 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:45 66 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:19 67 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:24 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:42 69 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:15:59 70 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:16:13 71 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:24 72 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:34 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:55 74 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:03 75 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:18:10 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:16 77 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:52 78 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:19:02 79 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:19 81 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:29 82 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:49 83 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:59 84 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:04 85 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:06 86 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:37 87 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:22:28 88 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:40 89 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:41 90 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:22 91 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:58 92 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:12 93 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:52 94 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:24:55 95 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:25:36 96 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:09 97 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:00 98 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:05 99 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:21 100 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:27:42 101 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:08 102 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:41 103 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:30:51 104 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:49 105 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:56 106 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:32:16 107 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:47 108 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:30 109 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:34:28 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:42 111 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:37:25 112 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:59 113 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:41:46 114 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:42:44 115 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:46:55 116 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:54 117 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:53:18 118 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:54:29 119 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:54:52 120 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:10 121 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:43 122 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:59:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 55 pts 2 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 37 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 34 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 34 7 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 31 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 29 9 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 10 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 25 11 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 24 12 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 13 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 14 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 20 15 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 19 16 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 17 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 19 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 20 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 16 21 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 22 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 24 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 26 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 28 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 29 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 9 30 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 31 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 32 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 8 33 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 34 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 35 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 36 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 37 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 38 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 39 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 40 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 41 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 5 42 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 43 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 44 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 45 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 47 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 49 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 2 50 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 36 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 34 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 22 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 9 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 7 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 14 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 16 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 17 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 18 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 19 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2 20 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 21 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 22 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2 23 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19:15:18 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:22 3 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:57 5 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:01:00 6 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:31 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 8 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:33 9 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:48 10 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:07:59 11 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:37 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:15 13 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:59 14 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:04 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:40 16 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:41 17 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:22 18 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:52 19 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:25:36 20 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:27:42 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:32:16 22 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:47 23 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:41:46 24 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:46:55 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:54 26 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:54:52 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:10 28 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:43