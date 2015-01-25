Trending

Tour Down Under: Wippert wins final stage in Adelaide

Dennis takes overall win

Image 1 of 65

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) raises his arms in celebration

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) raises his arms in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 65

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) wins the final stage of the 2015 Tour Down Under

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) wins the final stage of the 2015 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 65

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) wins big at the Tour Down Under

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) wins big at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 65

The Tour Down Under peloton visits the centre of Adelaide

The Tour Down Under peloton visits the centre of Adelaide
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 65

Rohan Dennis (BMC) during the final moments of the 2015 Tour Down Under

Rohan Dennis (BMC) during the final moments of the 2015 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 65

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 65

The sun was out for the final stage

The sun was out for the final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 65

The riders flash past at speed

The riders flash past at speed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 65

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) celebrates his big win at the Tour Down Under

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) celebrates his big win at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 65

Wouter Wippert (Drapac)

Wouter Wippert (Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 65

A different view point of the peloton

A different view point of the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 65

Two laps to go on the Adelaide circuit

Two laps to go on the Adelaide circuit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 65

Cadel Evans (BMC) says goodbye to the Tour Down Under

Cadel Evans (BMC) says goodbye to the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 65

The crowds were on every possible balcony to watch the race

The crowds were on every possible balcony to watch the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 65

Lars Boom (Astana) goes on the attack

Lars Boom (Astana) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 65

Rohan Dennis (BMC) pulls on the ochre leader's jersey as the winner of the Tour Down Under

Rohan Dennis (BMC) pulls on the ochre leader's jersey as the winner of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 65

Rohan Dennis (BMC) on the podium

Rohan Dennis (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 65

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) on the podium

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 65

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) realises he has won the stage

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) realises he has won the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 65

The riders battle for stage six victory

The riders battle for stage six victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 65

Team BMC riders on the start line of the final stage

Team BMC riders on the start line of the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 65

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 65

Richie Porte (Team Sky) shows off his second place trophy

Richie Porte (Team Sky) shows off his second place trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 65

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 65

Jack Bobridge (KOM) in the polka dot jersey

Jack Bobridge (KOM) in the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 65

Rohan Dennis (BMC) shows off his best young rider trophy

Rohan Dennis (BMC) shows off his best young rider trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 65

Most aggressive Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Most aggressive Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 65

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the podium

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 29 of 65

BMC boss Andy Rihs with race winner Rohan Dennis of BMC

BMC boss Andy Rihs with race winner Rohan Dennis of BMC
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 30 of 65

Cadel Evans hugs teammate Rohan Dennis after sealing overall victory

Cadel Evans hugs teammate Rohan Dennis after sealing overall victory
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 31 of 65

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) gets the biggest win of his career

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) gets the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 32 of 65

Rohan Dennis (BMC) during the stage

Rohan Dennis (BMC) during the stage
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 33 of 65

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 34 of 65

The riders roll out for stage six

The riders roll out for stage six
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 35 of 65

Waiting on the start line for stage six

Waiting on the start line for stage six
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 36 of 65

Stage six winner Wouter Wippert (Drapac)

Stage six winner Wouter Wippert (Drapac)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 37 of 65

Rohan Dennis (BMC) gets a good look at his trophy

Rohan Dennis (BMC) gets a good look at his trophy
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 38 of 65

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey with the prize for overall winner

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the leader's jersey with the prize for overall winner
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 39 of 65

The winner of the race, Rohan Dennis (BMC)

The winner of the race, Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 40 of 65

Most aggressive for stage six Manuele Boaro (ITinkoff-Saxo)

Most aggressive for stage six Manuele Boaro (ITinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 41 of 65

Rohan Dennis (BMC) was also the best young rider in the race

Rohan Dennis (BMC) was also the best young rider in the race
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 42 of 65

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) holds his trophy aloft

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) holds his trophy aloft
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 43 of 65

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) wins the KOM jersey

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) wins the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 44 of 65

The best team at the race was Movistar

The best team at the race was Movistar
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 45 of 65

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 46 of 65

Cadel Evans (BMC) signs on for the second last time in his career

Cadel Evans (BMC) signs on for the second last time in his career
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 47 of 65

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) on the podium.

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 65

Wouter Wippert wins the final stage of the 2015 Tour Down Under.

Wouter Wippert wins the final stage of the 2015 Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 65

Pushing off from the start.

Pushing off from the start.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 65

Pushing off from the start.

Pushing off from the start.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 65

The bunch passes the scenery in Adelaide.

The bunch passes the scenery in Adelaide.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 65

Alexis Gougeard

Alexis Gougeard
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 65

Rohan Dennis hung on for the overall win.

Rohan Dennis hung on for the overall win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 65

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 65

Peter Kennaugh corners during the final stage Sunday.

Peter Kennaugh corners during the final stage Sunday.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 65

Rohan Dennis celebrates his win.

Rohan Dennis celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 65

BMC teammates Rohan Dennis and Cadel Evans congratulate each other.

BMC teammates Rohan Dennis and Cadel Evans congratulate each other.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 65

Stage 2 winner Juan Jose Lobato.

Stage 2 winner Juan Jose Lobato.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 65

Rohan Dennis sails into a corner

Rohan Dennis sails into a corner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 65

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 65

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) wins stage 6

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) wins stage 6
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 65

Rohan Dennis (BMC) lofts his bike above his head on the podium

Rohan Dennis (BMC) lofts his bike above his head on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 65

The 2015 Tour Down Under champion Rohan Dennis (BMC)

The 2015 Tour Down Under champion Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 65

Cadel Evans (BMC) finished third at his final WorldTour stage race

Cadel Evans (BMC) finished third at his final WorldTour stage race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 65

Richie Porte (Team Sky) was second overall

Richie Porte (Team Sky) was second overall
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) out-kicked Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) to take the final win of the Tour Down Under Sunday in Adelaide. Rohan Dennis finished safely in the field and took home the final ochre jersey of the overall winner for BMC. Richie Porte (Team Sky) also finished in the front bunch after a late crash split the peloton with Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpcein) getting caught out. Cadel Evans (BMC) also finished in the front group to secure third place overall in his final WorldTour race.

Tour Down Under: Dennis savours first WorldTour victory

Wippert claims biggest win of young career

Tom Southam: Confidence is the absence of doubt

"It was a really nervous race today," Wippert said immediately following the stage. "The team were all day on the front, but after a few laps I was tired and I went to the back. Then near the end of the race one of my teammates came back and brought me up."

"It's fantastic to win here being part of an Australian team in Australia for a WorldTour race."

The win is the first at the race for Drapac and the 100th of the race's history since it started in 1999.

Winning the overall sees Dennis become the third South Australian to win the race and first since Pat Jonker in 2004. Post-race, Dennis thanked his teammates for looking after him, praising their work for the week and ensuring he was never caught up in crashes or caught out by splits in the peloton.

"I had to make sure that I kept within distance of Richie and especially after that little spill on about two-and-a half to go.," Dennis said of the stage. "It’s just about following him [Porte] and making sure that if there was a split it wasn’t too hard to just jump across and make sure there were no splits in the finish. They [the team] rode awesomely again. I could fault them, they sat at the front, they made sure I was out of the wind – even when I got pushed back, someone always jumped back and pulled me back forward.

"Hats off to them again, they really helped me win this and made it look a lot easier."

Dennis added that the experience of Evans was also crucial to him maintaining his slender lead over Porte at the end of the sixth stage.

"Basically [Evans] he just said follow me," Dennis said. "He said 'just keep following me'. He took me and obviously he was staying close to Richie as well as making sure that he held time. I have all the faith in the world in him – he’s the most experienced rider in this bunch, I think.

"When we go down the street for a coffee everyone harasses him and makes it a lot easier for me. There’s a lot of less pressure. In general, even if I was leading the race, they still wanted to talk to him – so I could just walk around in the background and not have too much pressure which was absolutely perfect for me."

Katusha's Tiago Machado was caught up the crash and as a result slipped down the standings to finish in 13th place. Ruben Fernandez remained in fifth place, helping Movistar claim the team prize, while there also no change to Tom Dumoulin's (Giant-Alpecin) fourth place overall.

How it unfolded

Sunday's final stage took place on the familiar roads of Adelaide's northern city centre with a slight change for the 2015 route.The riders circled a 4.5km urban course 20 times for a total of 90km.

A breakaway of five that got away on the second of 20 laps animated the race's early going. Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin), Calvin Watson (Trek), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) built a workable gap over the 4.5km laps.

Orica-GreenEdge soon picked up the chase on behalf of the peloton, and the green-and-blue squad kept the escapees in check with a gap that never got above 25 seconds.

The run-up to the first intermediate sprint of the day on lap right doomed the break, and the field made the catch just before the line. Orica's Daryl Impey took the sprint and its three-second time bonus.

After a moment's reshuffling following the sprint, another group of adventurers took off the front. This time the six-man group included Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto-Soudal), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Lars Boom (Astana).

The new group found more success off the front than their predecessors, and the gap ballooned up to 1:15 on the 12h of the 20 laps.

The breakaways were, of course, good news for Rohan Dennis (BMC), whose thing two second margin over team Sky's Richie Porte as long as other riders were up the road gobbling up the time bonuses and denying them from Porte.

With six laps remaining, Giant-Alpecin picked up the chase in hopes that Marcel Kittel could bring home his second win of the week. Etixx-quickStep and Orica added to the effort, and soon the gap was below a minute again as the leaders hit five laps to go. The gap was down to 30 seconds on lap 17.

Drapac went to the front, looking to drop off Wouter Wippert for the win, but Lampre-Merida also had designs on the stage win for Niccolò Bonifazio or Roberto Ferrari.

The breakaway finally succumbed to the chase as they went under the banner with two laps to go, and the sprinters' teams kept the field mostly under control for the final 9km.

A large crash about 30 riders deep early in the penultimate lap split the field, and Team Sky immediately drove the pace. Kittel was caught out in the crash, among others, ending his hopes for a stage win. IAM took over the pacemaking after things settled back down in the field, followed by Lampre, Drapac and Orica.

In the final lap it was IAM Cycling leading into the finishing straight which Wippert took advantage of, jumping out from behind Haussler's wheel to claim the biggest win of his career. 

Results

Stage 6 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling1:56:09
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
3Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
6Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
8Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
10Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
19Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
20Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
25Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
26George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
27Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
28Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
29Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
30Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
31Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
40Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:05
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:09
45Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:20
46Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:22
47Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
48Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:29
49Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:32
50Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:00:36
51Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:44
52Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:45
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
55Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
56Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
58Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
59Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
60Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:01
61Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:06
62Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
63Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:14
64Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
69David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
71Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
72Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
73Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
74Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
75Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:21
76William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
77Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:25
78Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
80Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
81Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
85David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:03:03
86Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:22
87Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:29
88Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
89Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
90Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
91Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
92Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
93Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
97Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
98Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
99Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
100Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:04:01
101Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:11
102Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:15
105Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:28
106Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
107Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
108Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
110Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
111José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:47
112Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
114Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
115Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
116Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
117Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
118Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
119Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
120Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
122Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFArnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Points - Lap 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge5pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2

Lap 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
3Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team2

Finish line (Lap 20)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling15pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling14
3Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge11
6Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
7Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia9
8Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha7
10Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr6

Mountains - Montefiore Hill (Lap 10)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
3Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Montefiore Hill (Lap 15)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling1:56:09
2Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
7George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:29
12Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:32
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
14Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
15Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:14
16Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
18Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:21
20Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:25
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
22Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
23Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:29
24Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
25Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
26Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
27Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:47
28Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling5:48:27
2Movistar Team
3Etixx - Quick Step
4BMC Racing Team
5Lotto Soudal
6FDJ.fr0:00:05
7Team Giant - Alpecin
8Team Sky0:00:22
9Orica GreenEdge0:00:38
10Lampre - Merida0:01:01
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:11
12Team Katusha0:01:14
13Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:46
14Trek Factory Racing
15Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:28
16UniSA Australia0:02:39
17Team Cannondale - Garmin0:03:18
18Astana Pro Team0:04:12
19Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:04:19

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team19:15:18
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:02
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:22
5Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:00:35
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:52
9Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:53
10George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:57
11Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:01:00
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:02:00
13Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:14
15Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:28
16Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:31
17Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:33
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:41
19Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:43
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
21Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
22Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:33
23Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:03:47
24David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:57
25Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha0:04:19
26Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:35
27Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:10
28Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:19
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:23
30Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:29
31Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:06:05
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:06:06
33Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:06:32
34Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:06:55
35Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:57
36Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:59
37Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:14
38Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:17
39Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:07:41
40Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:48
41Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:07:59
42Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:08:06
43Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:20
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:21
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:36
47David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:08:38
48Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:08:43
49Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:33
50Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:32
51Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:48
52Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:10:53
53Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:05
54Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:10
55Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:11:43
56Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:52
57José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:03
58Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:26
59Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:37
60Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:42
61Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:12:47
62Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:13:06
63Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:15
64Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:16
65Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:45
66Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:19
67Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:24
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:42
69Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:15:59
70Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:16:13
71Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:24
72Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:34
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:55
74Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:03
75Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:18:10
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:16
77William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:52
78Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:19:02
79Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:19
81Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:29
82Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:19:49
83Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:19:59
84Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:04
85Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:06
86Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:37
87Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:22:28
88Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:40
89Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:41
90Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:23:22
91Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:58
92Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:12
93Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:24:52
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:24:55
95Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:25:36
96Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:09
97Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:00
98Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:27:05
99Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:21
100Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:27:42
101Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:08
102Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:41
103Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:30:51
104Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:49
105Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:56
106Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:32:16
107Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:47
108Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:30
109Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:34:28
110Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:42
111Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:37:25
112Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:59
113Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:41:46
114Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:44
115Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:46:55
116Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:54
117Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:53:18
118Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:54:29
119Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:54:52
120Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:10
121Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:43
122Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:59:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge55pts
2Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida39
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team37
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin36
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky34
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling34
7Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia31
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team29
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling28
10Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia25
11Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team24
12Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha22
13Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team21
14Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team20
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team19
16Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge18
17Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step18
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
19Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
20Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha16
21William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
22Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step12
24Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo11
26Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
28Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha9
30Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia9
31Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
32Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal8
33Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
34Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
35Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
36Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
37Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
38Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
39Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr6
40Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
41Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal5
42Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
43Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
44Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
45Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
47Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
49Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing2
50Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia36pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team34
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky22
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
9Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky7
12Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team6
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
14Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
16Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
17Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
18Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
19Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2
20Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
21Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
22Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia2
23Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team19:15:18
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:22
3Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:57
5Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:01:00
6Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:31
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
8Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:33
9Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:48
10Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:07:59
11Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:37
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:15
13Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:19:59
14Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:04
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:40
16Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:41
17Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:23:22
18Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:24:52
19Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:25:36
20Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:27:42
21Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:32:16
22Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:47
23Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:41:46
24Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:46:55
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:54
26Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:54:52
27Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:10
28Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:43

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team57:48:48
2BMC Racing Team0:01:21
3Lotto Soudal0:04:24
4Ag2r La Mondiale0:05:46
5IAM Cycling0:05:57
6Orica GreenEdge0:06:21
7FDJ.fr0:06:25
8Lampre - Merida0:06:34
9Etixx - Quick Step0:06:54
10Team Katusha0:07:04
11Team Cannondale - Garmin0:08:50
12Tinkoff - Saxo0:08:52
13Team Giant - Alpecin0:11:13
14Astana Pro Team0:11:44
15UniSA Australia0:12:06
16Trek Factory Racing0:12:14
17Team Sky0:12:22
18Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:12:40
19Drapac Professional Cycling0:28:46

 

