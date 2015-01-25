Tour Down Under: Wippert wins final stage in Adelaide
Dennis takes overall win
Stage 6: King William Road, Adelaide - King William Road, Adelaide
Wouter Wippert (Drapac) out-kicked Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) to take the final win of the Tour Down Under Sunday in Adelaide. Rohan Dennis finished safely in the field and took home the final ochre jersey of the overall winner for BMC. Richie Porte (Team Sky) also finished in the front bunch after a late crash split the peloton with Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpcein) getting caught out. Cadel Evans (BMC) also finished in the front group to secure third place overall in his final WorldTour race.
"It was a really nervous race today," Wippert said immediately following the stage. "The team were all day on the front, but after a few laps I was tired and I went to the back. Then near the end of the race one of my teammates came back and brought me up."
"It's fantastic to win here being part of an Australian team in Australia for a WorldTour race."
The win is the first at the race for Drapac and the 100th of the race's history since it started in 1999.
Winning the overall sees Dennis become the third South Australian to win the race and first since Pat Jonker in 2004. Post-race, Dennis thanked his teammates for looking after him, praising their work for the week and ensuring he was never caught up in crashes or caught out by splits in the peloton.
"I had to make sure that I kept within distance of Richie and especially after that little spill on about two-and-a half to go.," Dennis said of the stage. "It’s just about following him [Porte] and making sure that if there was a split it wasn’t too hard to just jump across and make sure there were no splits in the finish. They [the team] rode awesomely again. I could fault them, they sat at the front, they made sure I was out of the wind – even when I got pushed back, someone always jumped back and pulled me back forward.
"Hats off to them again, they really helped me win this and made it look a lot easier."
Dennis added that the experience of Evans was also crucial to him maintaining his slender lead over Porte at the end of the sixth stage.
"Basically [Evans] he just said follow me," Dennis said. "He said 'just keep following me'. He took me and obviously he was staying close to Richie as well as making sure that he held time. I have all the faith in the world in him – he’s the most experienced rider in this bunch, I think.
"When we go down the street for a coffee everyone harasses him and makes it a lot easier for me. There’s a lot of less pressure. In general, even if I was leading the race, they still wanted to talk to him – so I could just walk around in the background and not have too much pressure which was absolutely perfect for me."
Katusha's Tiago Machado was caught up the crash and as a result slipped down the standings to finish in 13th place. Ruben Fernandez remained in fifth place, helping Movistar claim the team prize, while there also no change to Tom Dumoulin's (Giant-Alpecin) fourth place overall.
How it unfolded
Sunday's final stage took place on the familiar roads of Adelaide's northern city centre with a slight change for the 2015 route.The riders circled a 4.5km urban course 20 times for a total of 90km.
A breakaway of five that got away on the second of 20 laps animated the race's early going. Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin), Calvin Watson (Trek), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) built a workable gap over the 4.5km laps.
Orica-GreenEdge soon picked up the chase on behalf of the peloton, and the green-and-blue squad kept the escapees in check with a gap that never got above 25 seconds.
The run-up to the first intermediate sprint of the day on lap right doomed the break, and the field made the catch just before the line. Orica's Daryl Impey took the sprint and its three-second time bonus.
After a moment's reshuffling following the sprint, another group of adventurers took off the front. This time the six-man group included Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto-Soudal), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Lars Boom (Astana).
The new group found more success off the front than their predecessors, and the gap ballooned up to 1:15 on the 12h of the 20 laps.
The breakaways were, of course, good news for Rohan Dennis (BMC), whose thing two second margin over team Sky's Richie Porte as long as other riders were up the road gobbling up the time bonuses and denying them from Porte.
With six laps remaining, Giant-Alpecin picked up the chase in hopes that Marcel Kittel could bring home his second win of the week. Etixx-quickStep and Orica added to the effort, and soon the gap was below a minute again as the leaders hit five laps to go. The gap was down to 30 seconds on lap 17.
Drapac went to the front, looking to drop off Wouter Wippert for the win, but Lampre-Merida also had designs on the stage win for Niccolò Bonifazio or Roberto Ferrari.
The breakaway finally succumbed to the chase as they went under the banner with two laps to go, and the sprinters' teams kept the field mostly under control for the final 9km.
A large crash about 30 riders deep early in the penultimate lap split the field, and Team Sky immediately drove the pace. Kittel was caught out in the crash, among others, ending his hopes for a stage win. IAM took over the pacemaking after things settled back down in the field, followed by Lampre, Drapac and Orica.
In the final lap it was IAM Cycling leading into the finishing straight which Wippert took advantage of, jumping out from behind Haussler's wheel to claim the biggest win of his career.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:56:09
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|10
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|28
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|31
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|40
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:05
|42
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|43
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|45
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20
|46
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|47
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|48
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:29
|49
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|50
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:36
|51
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:44
|52
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:45
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|60
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:01
|61
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:06
|62
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:14
|64
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|69
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|75
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:21
|76
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|77
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:25
|78
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|80
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|81
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|85
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:03:03
|86
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:22
|87
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:29
|88
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|89
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|92
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|93
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:01
|101
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:11
|102
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|105
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:28
|106
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|107
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|108
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|110
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:47
|112
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|115
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|117
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|120
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|14
|3
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|6
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|7
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|8
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:56:09
|2
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:29
|12
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|14
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|15
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:14
|16
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|18
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:21
|20
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:25
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|23
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:29
|24
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|25
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|26
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:47
|28
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|5:48:27
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:05
|7
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:22
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:01
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:11
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|13
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:28
|16
|UniSA Australia
|0:02:39
|17
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:03:18
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:12
|19
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:04:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19:15:18
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:22
|5
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|9
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:53
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:57
|11
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:00
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:02:00
|13
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:14
|15
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:28
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:31
|17
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:33
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:41
|19
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:43
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:46
|21
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|22
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|23
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:47
|24
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:57
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|0:04:19
|26
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:35
|27
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:10
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:19
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:23
|30
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:29
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:06:05
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:06
|33
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:06:32
|34
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:55
|35
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:57
|36
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:59
|37
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:14
|38
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:17
|39
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:07:41
|40
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:48
|41
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:07:59
|42
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:06
|43
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:20
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:21
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:36
|47
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:08:38
|48
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:43
|49
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:33
|50
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:32
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:48
|52
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:10:53
|53
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:05
|54
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:10
|55
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:43
|56
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:52
|57
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:03
|58
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:12:26
|59
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:37
|60
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:42
|61
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:12:47
|62
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:13:06
|63
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:15
|64
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:16
|65
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|66
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:19
|67
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:24
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:42
|69
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:59
|70
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:16:13
|71
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:24
|72
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:34
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:55
|74
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:03
|75
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:18:10
|76
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:16
|77
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:52
|78
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:02
|79
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:19
|81
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:29
|82
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:49
|83
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:59
|84
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:04
|85
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:06
|86
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:37
|87
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:28
|88
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:40
|89
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:41
|90
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:22
|91
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:58
|92
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:12
|93
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:52
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:24:55
|95
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:25:36
|96
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:09
|97
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:00
|98
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:05
|99
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:27:21
|100
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:27:42
|101
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:08
|102
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:41
|103
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:30:51
|104
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:49
|105
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:56
|106
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:16
|107
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:47
|108
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:30
|109
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:34:28
|110
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:42
|111
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:37:25
|112
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:59
|113
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:41:46
|114
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:44
|115
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:46:55
|116
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:54
|117
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:53:18
|118
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:54:29
|119
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:54:52
|120
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:10
|121
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:43
|122
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:59:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|pts
|2
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|37
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|34
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|34
|7
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|31
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|29
|9
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|10
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|25
|11
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|12
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|13
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|14
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|15
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|19
|16
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|17
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|19
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|20
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|16
|21
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|22
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|24
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|26
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|28
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|9
|30
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|31
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|32
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|8
|33
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|34
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|35
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|36
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|37
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|38
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|39
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|40
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|41
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|5
|42
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|43
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|44
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|45
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|47
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|49
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|50
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|36
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|34
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|14
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|16
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|18
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|19
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2
|20
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|21
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|22
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|23
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19:15:18
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:22
|3
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:57
|5
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:00
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:31
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|8
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|9
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:48
|10
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:07:59
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:37
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:15
|13
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:59
|14
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:04
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:40
|16
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:41
|17
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:22
|18
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:52
|19
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:25:36
|20
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:27:42
|21
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:16
|22
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:47
|23
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:41:46
|24
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:46:55
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:54
|26
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:54:52
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:10
|28
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|57:48:48
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:24
|4
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:57
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:21
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:25
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:06:34
|9
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:06:54
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:07:04
|11
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:08:50
|12
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:08:52
|13
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:11:13
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:44
|15
|UniSA Australia
|0:12:06
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:14
|17
|Team Sky
|0:12:22
|18
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:12:40
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:28:46
