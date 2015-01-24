Tour Down Under: Porte wins atop Willunga Hill
Dennis retains the overall lead by just two seconds
Stage 5: McLaren Vale - Wilunga Hill
Richie Porte (Team Sky) took the final madcap dash up Willunga Hill on Saturday to win stage 5 and nearly take the overall lead at the Tour Down Under, but Rohan Dennis (BMC) will wear the leader's ochre jersey into Sunday's final stage having finished second today.
Porte repeated his 2014 win on Willunga Hill by making the first selection into the 25-rider front group on the final climb and then launching two devastating attacks that unhinged his competitors, allowing him to solo across the line. Dennis was the last to lose contact with Porte, but he came in nine seconds later to save his overall lead by two seconds. Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) all finished 16 seconds in arrears.
"I know this climb really, really well, better than the finish in Paracaombe," Porte said after the stage. "I'm just disappointed that I came short of getting the jersey."
"The race isn’t over just yet and we will take it as it comes tomorrow,Porte added. "It is going to be hard but I haven’t lost the tour. I am second and very happy with how today went. The team was fantastic and it’s a nice way to start the season off.
"I am a fair bit lighter than last year when I won the stage here. I am not massive on the whole maths of things but I sat down with our sports scientists last night and we went through those numbers of it. At the end of the day, you still have to have a bit of ticker and how could you not with a crowd like that. It was like being at a stage at the Giro or Tour
"Full credit to Rohan. I gave it to him as hard as I could but it just wasn't quite to be. I'm very happy to win the stage. It's a great way to start the year. I had it rough last year so it's just nice to get it off to a good start."
Dennis explained after the stage that "nobody could talk" in the final kilometres of the race and it was simply follow Porte's wheel and hang on for as long as possible.
"It was just stay at the front, as usual. Stay out of the wind and just follow. Luckily they set a good tempo in the front and it sort of nullified in the attacks from behind. Richie sort of went. In hindsight, probably a little bit too late because really, he had better legs than me today. I gotta thank him, but also my team is absolutely awesome."
How it unfolded
Stage 5 of the Tour Down Under got off to a quick start with just a 500 metre neutral zone. Early attacks came and it was stage one victor Jack Bobridge (UniSA) trying to force a move with 10 others. That move eventuated in nothing but with three kilometres done, Bobridge tired again and managed to drag Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal) and John Kerby (Drapac) along with him to build a 30 second lead.
The peloton was quick to decide that this was a safe trio to let go and with 10km done, the gap was 1:50 minutes. That gap quickly swelled to over five minutes, the biggest lead any break has enjoyed so far in this race. Just as he was yesterday, Bobridge was the leader on the road having started the stage 39 seconds in arrears to Dennis.
On the second lap through Willunga, Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo) called it a day after his big crash in the finale of stage 4 left him with bandages covering his arm and leg.
The trio’s lead remained steady as BMC controlled the pace back in the main bunch, content to let them enjoy some TV time. When the leaders reached the first sprint point in Snapper Points after 63.1km, it was Kerby winning the sprint ahead of Henderson.
There was little change to affairs with the break holding a steady four and half minute lead. When the three leaders came around to contest the second sprint point of the day, it was Henderson claiming the win with no competition from Kerby or Bobridge.
Having started to show the efforts of being in the break which was averaging a speed of 41km/h., with 44km to go Kerby sat up and was absorbed by the peloton
Bobridge and Henderson continued to turn the pedal overs but with the first of the two climbs up Willunga Hill getting closer by the kilometre, the peloton was busy cutting their advantage to under three minutes.
With Bobridge looking to claim maximum points on the climb up Willunga Hill to secure the KOM classification, the leading duo pressed on while Tinkoff-Saxo were working to place Michael Rogers at the front of the peloton at the base of the climb with Henderson and Bobridge holding a 1:50 minute advantage.
A Madison sling by Henderson propelled Bobridge into the lead at the base of the climb with a one minute lead over the bunch. Bobridge paced himself up the hill to solo over the KOM point ahead loud cheering from the crowd and secure himself the jersey with his lead over the bunch down to under a minute.
Dario Cataldo took it upon himself to drive the Astana train up the hill and was second over the KOM point with their man Luis Leon Sanchez aiming for a good result.
Bobridge was reeled in down Range Road by the peloton which had been drastically trimmed on the climb. A group containing Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) brought up the rear with riders feeling the effects of the three-and-a-half kilometre climb.
While Astana led the bunch on the roads back into Willunga before the final ascent, BMC and Team Sky were sitting in just behind the torquise clad quarter of riders. Tinkoff-Saxo and Orica-GreenEdge also positioned themselves at the front with the likes of Thiago Machado (Katusha) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r) tucked in behind.
With eight kilometres left in the day, Astana were still driving the peloton with Lars Boom taking over the pace making and causing a small split that caught out Team Sky and Porte. A group containing Boom, Cataldo and Sanchez were joined by the BMC trio of Peter Stetina, Evans and race leader Dennis, plus the FDJ duo of Jérémy Roy and Arnold Jeannesson.
With five kilometres to go, the group had trimmed to six riders with Team Sky’s work bringing it all together, and at the base of the climb it was together again with Simon Clarke riding tempo.
The pace on the lower slopes soon pared the leaders down to a 25-rider group, including all of the favourites. Orica pushed the pace to set up Impey, but it was two devastating attacks by Porte that won the day. Porte's first attack inside the final kilometre dislodged everyone except Dennis and Dumoulin. His next acceleration knocked the Giant rider off the pace. Dennis fought to hold on, but he also eventually lost contact. Porte purred on from there, but in the end he came up two seconds short of the overall lead.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|3:37:32
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:24
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:32
|14
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:38
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|16
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|21
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:05
|22
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:15
|23
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:29
|24
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:54
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:16
|26
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|31
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|34
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|35
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:24
|36
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:31
|38
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:53
|41
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:05
|42
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:08
|43
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|45
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:18
|46
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:22
|47
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|48
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:40
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|50
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|51
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:09
|52
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|53
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|55
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|57
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|59
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:24
|60
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:28
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:40
|62
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:43
|64
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:46
|65
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|66
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|67
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:34
|68
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:45
|71
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|73
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|76
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|77
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|78
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|79
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:11
|81
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:46
|82
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:07:41
|83
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:08:45
|84
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:52
|88
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:56
|90
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:48
|91
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|92
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|94
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|99
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|100
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|101
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:30
|102
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|103
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|104
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|107
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|112
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|120
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:39
|122
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:09
|124
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:51
|125
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:06
|DNF
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNS
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNS
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNS
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|3
|3
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|9
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|6
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|16
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:37:41
|2
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:23
|6
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:29
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:56
|9
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:59
|10
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:31
|12
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:00
|13
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:15
|14
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|15
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:36
|16
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|17
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:39
|18
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|21
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:21
|23
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:30
|27
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:00
|28
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|10:54:22
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:43
|4
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:39
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:03:44
|8
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:03:52
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:04:16
|10
|IAM Cycling
|11
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:04:25
|12
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:05:39
|13
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:05:42
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:55
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:58
|16
|Team Sky
|0:06:32
|17
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:06:57
|18
|UniSA Australia
|0:08:12
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:03
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17:19:09
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:22
|5
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:53
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:57
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:00
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:17
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|18
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:43
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|20
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:28
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:36
|23
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:43
|24
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:44
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:46
|27
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:50
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:56
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|0:03:05
|30
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:21
|31
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:28
|32
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:33
|33
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|34
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:52
|35
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:20
|36
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:04:30
|37
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:37
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:01
|39
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:29
|40
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:05:35
|41
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:41
|42
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:44
|43
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:00
|44
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:06:05
|45
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:06:12
|46
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:14
|47
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:16
|48
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:25
|49
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:34
|50
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:50
|51
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:10
|52
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:28
|53
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:41
|54
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:07:47
|55
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:14
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:22
|57
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:36
|58
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:57
|59
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|60
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:09:18
|61
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:33
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:55
|63
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|64
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:10:26
|65
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:53
|66
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:00
|67
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:52
|68
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:59
|69
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:13
|70
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:26
|71
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:13:06
|72
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:15
|74
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:34
|75
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:36
|76
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:19
|77
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:21
|78
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:24
|79
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:51
|80
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:30
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:41
|82
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:31
|83
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:18:10
|84
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:16
|85
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:45
|86
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:19
|87
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:04
|88
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:37
|89
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:22:07
|90
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:28
|91
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:40
|92
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:41
|93
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:50
|94
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:54
|95
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:56
|96
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:57
|97
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:58
|98
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:12
|99
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:24:33
|100
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:44
|101
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:59
|102
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:02
|103
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:26:17
|104
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:29
|105
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:27:16
|106
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:27
|107
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:29:45
|108
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:14
|109
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:02
|110
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:31:38
|111
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:18
|112
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:30
|113
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:34:28
|114
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:37:51
|115
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:13
|116
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:40:25
|117
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:19
|118
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:08
|119
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:47:05
|120
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:18
|121
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:51:23
|122
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:34
|123
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:53:18
|124
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:47
|125
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:59:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|39
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|37
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|34
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|29
|6
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|7
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|25
|8
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|9
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|22
|10
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|11
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|12
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|14
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|19
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|16
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|19
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|20
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|22
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|24
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|9
|26
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|27
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|28
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|9
|29
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|8
|30
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|31
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|33
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|34
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|36
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|37
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|38
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|39
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|40
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|41
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|42
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|43
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|36
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|34
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|12
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|13
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|17
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|18
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|19
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|20
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17:19:09
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:22
|3
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:57
|5
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:00
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:17
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|8
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|9
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:04:30
|10
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:34
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:50
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:28
|13
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:30
|14
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:04
|15
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:22:07
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:40
|17
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:41
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:50
|19
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:56
|20
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:26:17
|21
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:02
|22
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:18
|23
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:40:25
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:08
|25
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:47:05
|26
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:51:23
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:34
|28
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|10:54:22
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:43
|4
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:39
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:03:44
|8
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:03:52
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:04:16
|10
|IAM Cycling
|11
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:04:25
|12
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:05:39
|13
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:05:42
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:55
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:58
|16
|Team Sky
|0:06:32
|17
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:06:57
|18
|UniSA Australia
|0:08:12
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:03
