Tour Down Under: Porte wins atop Willunga Hill

Dennis retains the overall lead by just two seconds

BMC riding at the front of the bunch

It was high fives for Marcel Kittel up the climb today

Jordan Kerby (Drapac), Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal) and Jack Bobridge (UniSA)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) about to be distanced by Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) working hard on the front of the bunch

Steele von Hoff (UniSA) rides to the sign on

Martijn Keizer (Lotto-Jumbo)

Martin Elmiger and Heinrich Haussler chat in the bunch

George Bennett (Lotto-Jumbo)

Richie Porte (Team Sky) punches the air

Lars Boom (Astana)

Is that a mummy or Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha)?

Cadel Evans (BMC) all smiles

The BMC train

The three man break during the stage

WorldTour débutant Rubén Fernández (Movistar) finished an impressive third today

Richie Porte wins on Willunga Hill.

Cadel Evans (BMC) crosses the line in fourth

Cadel Evans (BMC) finishes ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Thiago Machado (Katusha)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Martin Velits (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Riders on the start line in McLaren Vale

Rohan Dennis (BMC) checks his phone

Thiago Machado (Katusha)

Cadel Evans chats with BMC teammate Peter Stetina

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

The chasers could do nothing against Porte and Dennis

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Martijn Keizer (Lotto-Jumbo)

Richie Porte looks back to check his winning margin

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Astana went on the attack in the cross winds, sparking echelons and a hectic chase

Lars Boom (Astana) was aggressive before the climb

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the ochre jersey

The riders on their way past Aldinga Beach

Once again there was big crowds on Willunga Hill

Willunga Hill was packed with fans

Rohan Dennis (BMC) hugs his mum on the top of Willunga Hill

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) digs deep

Marcel Kittel pre-race with his Giant-Alpecin teammates

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) has a dig

Astana were aggressive on the first climb up the hill

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) in the breakaway

The peloton makes it way past Aldinga Beach

An Australian flag flapping in the breeze down at Aldinga Beach

The riders during one of the early laps

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Richie Porte (Team Sky) launches his first attack

Richie Porte (Team Sky) with Rohan Dennis (BMC) on his wheel

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

A very happy Richie Porte (Team Sky) post stage

Crowds packed the finish at Willunga Hill

Singer Ricki Lee Coulter sings the national anthem before the start at McLaren Vale

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) sealed the KOM jersey today

Rohan Dennis (BMC) is also the best young rider

Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal) was the most aggressive rider today

Richie Porte (Team Sky) drops Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the podium

Rohan Dennis (BMC) crosses the line

Richie Porte (Team Sky) looks back after crossing the line

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) in the points jersey

Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal) and Jack Bobridge (UniSA)

Porte shows the pain of his effort after Willunga Hill.

Richie Porte (Team Sky).

Richie Porte (Team Sky) riding away to victory

Rohan Dennis and Richie Porte after battling up Willunga Hill.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) kept his ochre jersey.

Richie Porte on the podium.

Cadel Evans and Tom Dumoulin finsihed 16 seconds down.

Cadel Evans (BMC) at the top of Willunga Hill.

Dennis checks the gaps behind him on top of Willunga HIll.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) crosses the finish line at the end of stage 5.

Richie Porte celebrates his win on top of Willunga Hill.

Richie Porte (Sky) checks behind for Rohan Dennis (BMC) on top if Willunga Hill..

Porte celebrates his win.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) finishes second to hold onto his overall race lead

Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins on Willunga HIll

Rohan Dennis (BMC) after crossing the line

Richie Porte (Team Sky) took the final madcap dash up Willunga Hill on Saturday to win stage 5 and nearly take the overall lead at the Tour Down Under, but Rohan Dennis (BMC) will wear the leader's ochre jersey into Sunday's final stage having finished second today.

Porte repeated his 2014 win on Willunga Hill by making the first selection into the 25-rider front group on the final climb and then launching two devastating attacks that unhinged his competitors, allowing him to solo across the line. Dennis was the last to lose contact with Porte, but he came in nine seconds later to save his overall lead by two seconds. Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) all finished 16 seconds in arrears.

"I know this climb really, really well, better than the finish in Paracaombe," Porte said after the stage. "I'm just disappointed that I came short of getting the jersey."

"The race isn’t over just yet and we will take it as it comes tomorrow,Porte added. "It is going to be hard but I haven’t lost the tour. I am second and very happy with how today went. The team was fantastic and it’s a nice way to start the season off.

"I am a fair bit lighter than last year when I won the stage here. I am not massive on the whole maths of things but I sat down with our sports scientists last night and we went through those numbers of it. At the end of the day, you still have to have a bit of ticker and how could you not with a crowd like that. It was like being at a stage at the Giro or Tour

"Full credit to Rohan. I gave it to him as hard as I could but it just wasn't quite to be. I'm very happy to win the stage. It's a great way to start the year. I had it rough last year so it's just nice to get it off to a good start."

Dennis explained after the stage that "nobody could talk" in the final kilometres of the race and it was simply follow Porte's wheel and hang on for as long as possible.

"It was just stay at the front, as usual. Stay out of the wind and just follow. Luckily they set a good tempo in the front and it sort of nullified in the attacks from behind. Richie sort of went. In hindsight, probably a little bit too late because really, he had better legs than me today. I gotta thank him, but also my team is absolutely awesome."

How it unfolded

Stage 5 of the Tour Down Under got off to a quick start with just a 500 metre neutral zone. Early attacks came and it was stage one victor Jack Bobridge (UniSA) trying to force a move with 10 others. That move eventuated in nothing but with three kilometres done, Bobridge tired again and managed to drag Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal) and John Kerby (Drapac) along with him to build a 30 second lead.

The peloton was quick to decide that this was a safe trio to let go and with 10km done, the gap was 1:50 minutes. That gap quickly swelled to over five minutes, the biggest lead any break has enjoyed so far in this race. Just as he was yesterday, Bobridge was the leader on the road having started the stage 39 seconds in arrears to Dennis.

On the second lap through Willunga, Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo) called it a day after his big crash in the finale of stage 4 left him with bandages covering his arm and leg.

The trio’s lead remained steady as BMC controlled the pace back in the main bunch, content to let them enjoy some TV time. When the leaders reached the first sprint point in Snapper Points after 63.1km, it was Kerby winning the sprint ahead of Henderson.

There was little change to affairs with the break holding a steady four and half minute lead. When the three leaders came around to contest the second sprint point of the day, it was Henderson claiming the win with no competition from Kerby or Bobridge.

Having started to show the efforts of being in the break which was averaging a speed of 41km/h., with 44km to go Kerby sat up and was absorbed by the peloton
Bobridge and Henderson continued to turn the pedal overs but with the first of the two climbs up Willunga Hill getting closer by the kilometre, the peloton was busy cutting their advantage to under three minutes.

With Bobridge looking to claim maximum points on the climb up Willunga Hill to secure the KOM classification, the leading duo pressed on while Tinkoff-Saxo were working to place Michael Rogers at the front of the peloton at the base of the climb with Henderson and Bobridge holding a 1:50 minute advantage.

A Madison sling by Henderson propelled Bobridge into the lead at the base of the climb with a one minute lead over the bunch. Bobridge paced himself up the hill to solo over the KOM point ahead loud cheering from the crowd and secure himself the jersey with his lead over the bunch down to under a minute.

Dario Cataldo took it upon himself to drive the Astana train up the hill and was second over the KOM point with their man Luis Leon Sanchez aiming for a good result.

Bobridge was reeled in down Range Road by the peloton which had been drastically trimmed on the climb. A group containing Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) brought up the rear with riders feeling the effects of the three-and-a-half kilometre climb.

While Astana led the bunch on the roads back into Willunga before the final ascent, BMC and Team Sky were sitting in just behind the torquise clad quarter of riders. Tinkoff-Saxo and Orica-GreenEdge also positioned themselves at the front with the likes of Thiago Machado (Katusha) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r) tucked in behind.

With eight kilometres left in the day, Astana were still driving the peloton with Lars Boom taking over the pace making and causing a small split that caught out Team Sky and Porte. A group containing Boom, Cataldo and Sanchez were joined by the BMC trio of Peter Stetina, Evans and race leader Dennis, plus the FDJ duo of Jérémy Roy and Arnold Jeannesson.

With five kilometres to go, the group had trimmed to six riders with Team Sky’s work bringing it all together, and at the base of the climb it was together again with Simon Clarke riding tempo.

The pace on the lower slopes soon pared the leaders down to a 25-rider group, including all of the favourites. Orica pushed the pace to set up Impey, but it was two devastating attacks by Porte that won the day. Porte's first attack inside the final kilometre dislodged everyone except Dennis and Dumoulin. His next acceleration knocked the Giant rider off the pace. Dennis fought to hold on, but he also eventually lost contact. Porte purred on from there, but in the end he came up two seconds short of the overall lead.

Results

Stage 5 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3:37:32
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:24
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
13George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:32
14Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:00:38
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
16Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:02
21Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:05
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:15
23David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:29
24Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:54
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:16
26Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
30Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
31Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
34Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
35Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:24
36Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
37Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:31
38Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
39Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
40Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:02:53
41Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:05
42Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:08
43Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
45Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:18
46Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:22
47Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
48Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:40
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
50Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
51Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:04:09
52Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
54Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
55Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
57Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:16
59Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:24
60Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:28
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:40
62Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:43
64Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:46
65David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
66Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:11
67Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:05:34
68Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
70Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:05:45
71Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
72Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
73Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
76Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
77William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
78Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
79Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
80Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:11
81Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:06:46
82Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:07:41
83Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:08:45
84Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
85Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
86Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
87Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:52
88Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:56
90Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:48
91Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
92Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
93Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
94Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
99Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
100Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
101Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:30
102Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
103Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
104Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
106Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
107Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
108Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
110Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
112Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
119Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
120Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:39
122Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
123Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:09
124Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:51
125Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:06
DNFMaarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNSTravis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNSKenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSOlivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNSLorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr

Snapper Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal3
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Snapper Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia3
3Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky15pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
3Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team13
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha9
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr6

Old Willunga Hill 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia16pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
6Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team2

Old Willunga Hill 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky16pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
3Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:37:41
2Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
5George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:23
6Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:00:29
7Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
8Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:56
9Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:59
10Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:31
12Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:04:00
13Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:15
14Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:02
15Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:36
16Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:39
18Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
21Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
22Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:21
23Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
24Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:30
27Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:00
28Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:42

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team10:54:22
2BMC Racing Team0:01:44
3Lotto Soudal0:02:43
4Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:10
5Orica GreenEdge
6Lampre - Merida0:03:39
7FDJ.fr0:03:44
8Team Cannondale - Garmin0:03:52
9Team Katusha0:04:16
10IAM Cycling
11Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:04:25
12Etixx - Quick Step0:05:39
13Tinkoff - Saxo0:05:42
14Trek Factory Racing0:05:55
15Astana Pro Team0:05:58
16Team Sky0:06:32
17Team Giant - Alpecin0:06:57
18UniSA Australia0:08:12
19Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:03

Most Aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team17:19:09
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:02
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:22
5Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:00:38
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:46
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:52
10Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:53
11George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:57
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:00
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
14Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
15Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:17
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:30
18Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:43
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
20Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:28
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:36
23Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:43
24David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:44
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
27Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:50
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:02:56
29Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha0:03:05
30Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:21
31Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:28
32Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:33
33Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
34Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:52
35Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:04:20
36Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:04:30
37Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:04:37
38Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:01
39Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:29
40David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:05:35
41Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:05:41
42Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:44
43Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:00
44Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:06:05
45Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:06:12
46Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:14
47José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:16
48Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:25
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:34
50Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:50
51Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:10
52Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:28
53Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:41
54Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:07:47
55Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:14
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:22
57Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:36
58Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:57
59Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:13
60Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:09:18
61Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:33
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:55
63Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:16
64Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:10:26
65Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:10:53
66Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:00
67Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:52
68Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:11:59
69Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:13
70Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:26
71Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:13:06
72Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
73Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:13:15
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:34
75Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:36
76Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:19
77Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:15:21
78Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:24
79Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:51
80Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:16:30
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:41
82William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:31
83Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:18:10
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:16
85Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:45
86Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:19
87Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:04
88Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:37
89Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:22:07
90Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:22:28
91Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:40
92Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:41
93Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:22:50
94Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:54
95Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:23:56
96Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:57
97Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:58
98Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:12
99Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:24:33
100Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:44
101Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:59
102Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:02
103Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:26:17
104Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:26:29
105Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:16
106Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:27
107Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:29:45
108Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:30:14
109Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:02
110Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:31:38
111Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:18
112Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:30
113Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:34:28
114Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:37:51
115Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:13
116Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:40:25
117Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:41:19
118Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:08
119Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:47:05
120Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:18
121Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:51:23
122Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:34
123Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:53:18
124Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:47
125Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:59:29

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge39pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team37
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin36
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky34
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team29
6Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
7Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia25
8Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team24
9Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia22
10Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha22
11Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team21
12Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team20
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling20
14Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team19
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge18
16Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step18
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
19William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
20Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling13
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step12
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo11
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
24Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
25Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha9
26Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia9
27Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
28Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha9
29Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal8
30Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
31Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
33Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr6
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
36Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
37Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
38Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
39Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
40Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
41Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing2
42Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
43Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia36pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team34
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky22
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
9Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
12Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
13Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky4
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
17Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
18Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
19Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
20Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team17:19:09
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:22
3Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:57
5Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:01:00
6Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:17
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
8Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
9Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:04:30
10Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:34
11Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:50
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:28
13Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:16:30
14Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:04
15Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:22:07
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:40
17Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:41
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:22:50
19Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:23:56
20Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:26:17
21Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:02
22Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:18
23Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:40:25
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:08
25Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:47:05
26Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:51:23
27Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:34
28Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:47

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team10:54:22
2BMC Racing Team0:01:44
3Lotto Soudal0:02:43
4Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:10
5Orica GreenEdge
6Lampre - Merida0:03:39
7FDJ.fr0:03:44
8Team Cannondale - Garmin0:03:52
9Team Katusha0:04:16
10IAM Cycling
11Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:04:25
12Etixx - Quick Step0:05:39
13Tinkoff - Saxo0:05:42
14Trek Factory Racing0:05:55
15Astana Pro Team0:05:58
16Team Sky0:06:32
17Team Giant - Alpecin0:06:57
18UniSA Australia0:08:12
19Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:03

 

