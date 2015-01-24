Image 1 of 83 BMC riding at the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 83 It was high fives for Marcel Kittel up the climb today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 83 Jordan Kerby (Drapac), Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal) and Jack Bobridge (UniSA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 83 Rohan Dennis (BMC) about to be distanced by Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 83 Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) working hard on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 83 Steele von Hoff (UniSA) rides to the sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 83 Martijn Keizer (Lotto-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 83 Martin Elmiger and Heinrich Haussler chat in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 83 George Bennett (Lotto-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 83 Richie Porte (Team Sky) punches the air (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 83 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 83 Is that a mummy or Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha)? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 83 Cadel Evans (BMC) all smiles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 83 The BMC train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 83 The three man break during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 83 WorldTour débutant Rubén Fernández (Movistar) finished an impressive third today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 83 Richie Porte wins on Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 83 Cadel Evans (BMC) crosses the line in fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 83 Cadel Evans (BMC) finishes ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 83 Thiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 83 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 83 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 83 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 83 Martin Velits (Etixx - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 83 Riders on the start line in McLaren Vale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 83 Rohan Dennis (BMC) checks his phone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 83 Thiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 83 Cadel Evans chats with BMC teammate Peter Stetina (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 83 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 83 The chasers could do nothing against Porte and Dennis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 83 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 83 Martijn Keizer (Lotto-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 83 Richie Porte looks back to check his winning margin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 83 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 83 Astana went on the attack in the cross winds, sparking echelons and a hectic chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 83 Lars Boom (Astana) was aggressive before the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 83 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the ochre jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 83 The riders on their way past Aldinga Beach (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 83 Once again there was big crowds on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 83 Willunga Hill was packed with fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 83 Rohan Dennis (BMC) hugs his mum on the top of Willunga Hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 83 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) digs deep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 83 Marcel Kittel pre-race with his Giant-Alpecin teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 83 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) has a dig (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 83 Astana were aggressive on the first climb up the hill (Image credit: Regallo) Image 46 of 83 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Regallo) Image 47 of 83 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Regallo) Image 48 of 83 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) in the breakaway (Image credit: Regallo) Image 49 of 83 The peloton makes it way past Aldinga Beach (Image credit: Regallo) Image 50 of 83 An Australian flag flapping in the breeze down at Aldinga Beach (Image credit: Regallo) Image 51 of 83 The riders during one of the early laps (Image credit: Regallo) Image 52 of 83 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Regallo) Image 53 of 83 Richie Porte (Team Sky) launches his first attack (Image credit: Regallo) Image 54 of 83 Richie Porte (Team Sky) with Rohan Dennis (BMC) on his wheel (Image credit: Regallo) Image 55 of 83 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 56 of 83 A very happy Richie Porte (Team Sky) post stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 57 of 83 Crowds packed the finish at Willunga Hill (Image credit: Regallo) Image 58 of 83 Singer Ricki Lee Coulter sings the national anthem before the start at McLaren Vale (Image credit: Regallo) Image 59 of 83 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) sealed the KOM jersey today (Image credit: Regallo) Image 60 of 83 Rohan Dennis (BMC) is also the best young rider (Image credit: Regallo) Image 61 of 83 Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal) was the most aggressive rider today (Image credit: Regallo) Image 62 of 83 Richie Porte (Team Sky) drops Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Regallo) Image 63 of 83 Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Regallo) Image 64 of 83 Rohan Dennis (BMC) crosses the line (Image credit: Regallo) Image 65 of 83 Richie Porte (Team Sky) looks back after crossing the line (Image credit: Regallo) Image 66 of 83 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) in the points jersey (Image credit: Regallo) Image 67 of 83 Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal) and Jack Bobridge (UniSA) (Image credit: Regallo) Image 68 of 83 Porte shows the pain of his effort after Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 69 of 83 Richie Porte (Team Sky). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 70 of 83 Richie Porte (Team Sky) riding away to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 83 Rohan Dennis and Richie Porte after battling up Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 72 of 83 Rohan Dennis (BMC) kept his ochre jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 73 of 83 Richie Porte on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 74 of 83 Cadel Evans and Tom Dumoulin finsihed 16 seconds down. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 75 of 83 Cadel Evans (BMC) at the top of Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 76 of 83 Dennis checks the gaps behind him on top of Willunga HIll. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 77 of 83 Rohan Dennis (BMC) crosses the finish line at the end of stage 5. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 78 of 83 Richie Porte celebrates his win on top of Willunga Hill. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 79 of 83 Richie Porte (Sky) checks behind for Rohan Dennis (BMC) on top if Willunga Hill.. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 80 of 83 Porte celebrates his win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 81 of 83 Rohan Dennis (BMC) finishes second to hold onto his overall race lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 82 of 83 Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins on Willunga HIll (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 83 of 83 Rohan Dennis (BMC) after crossing the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richie Porte (Team Sky) took the final madcap dash up Willunga Hill on Saturday to win stage 5 and nearly take the overall lead at the Tour Down Under, but Rohan Dennis (BMC) will wear the leader's ochre jersey into Sunday's final stage having finished second today.

Porte repeated his 2014 win on Willunga Hill by making the first selection into the 25-rider front group on the final climb and then launching two devastating attacks that unhinged his competitors, allowing him to solo across the line. Dennis was the last to lose contact with Porte, but he came in nine seconds later to save his overall lead by two seconds. Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) all finished 16 seconds in arrears.

"I know this climb really, really well, better than the finish in Paracaombe," Porte said after the stage. "I'm just disappointed that I came short of getting the jersey."

"The race isn’t over just yet and we will take it as it comes tomorrow,Porte added. "It is going to be hard but I haven’t lost the tour. I am second and very happy with how today went. The team was fantastic and it’s a nice way to start the season off.

"I am a fair bit lighter than last year when I won the stage here. I am not massive on the whole maths of things but I sat down with our sports scientists last night and we went through those numbers of it. At the end of the day, you still have to have a bit of ticker and how could you not with a crowd like that. It was like being at a stage at the Giro or Tour

"Full credit to Rohan. I gave it to him as hard as I could but it just wasn't quite to be. I'm very happy to win the stage. It's a great way to start the year. I had it rough last year so it's just nice to get it off to a good start."

Dennis explained after the stage that "nobody could talk" in the final kilometres of the race and it was simply follow Porte's wheel and hang on for as long as possible.

"It was just stay at the front, as usual. Stay out of the wind and just follow. Luckily they set a good tempo in the front and it sort of nullified in the attacks from behind. Richie sort of went. In hindsight, probably a little bit too late because really, he had better legs than me today. I gotta thank him, but also my team is absolutely awesome."

How it unfolded

Stage 5 of the Tour Down Under got off to a quick start with just a 500 metre neutral zone. Early attacks came and it was stage one victor Jack Bobridge (UniSA) trying to force a move with 10 others. That move eventuated in nothing but with three kilometres done, Bobridge tired again and managed to drag Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal) and John Kerby (Drapac) along with him to build a 30 second lead.

The peloton was quick to decide that this was a safe trio to let go and with 10km done, the gap was 1:50 minutes. That gap quickly swelled to over five minutes, the biggest lead any break has enjoyed so far in this race. Just as he was yesterday, Bobridge was the leader on the road having started the stage 39 seconds in arrears to Dennis.

On the second lap through Willunga, Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNL-Jumbo) called it a day after his big crash in the finale of stage 4 left him with bandages covering his arm and leg.

The trio’s lead remained steady as BMC controlled the pace back in the main bunch, content to let them enjoy some TV time. When the leaders reached the first sprint point in Snapper Points after 63.1km, it was Kerby winning the sprint ahead of Henderson.

There was little change to affairs with the break holding a steady four and half minute lead. When the three leaders came around to contest the second sprint point of the day, it was Henderson claiming the win with no competition from Kerby or Bobridge.

Having started to show the efforts of being in the break which was averaging a speed of 41km/h., with 44km to go Kerby sat up and was absorbed by the peloton

Bobridge and Henderson continued to turn the pedal overs but with the first of the two climbs up Willunga Hill getting closer by the kilometre, the peloton was busy cutting their advantage to under three minutes.

With Bobridge looking to claim maximum points on the climb up Willunga Hill to secure the KOM classification, the leading duo pressed on while Tinkoff-Saxo were working to place Michael Rogers at the front of the peloton at the base of the climb with Henderson and Bobridge holding a 1:50 minute advantage.

A Madison sling by Henderson propelled Bobridge into the lead at the base of the climb with a one minute lead over the bunch. Bobridge paced himself up the hill to solo over the KOM point ahead loud cheering from the crowd and secure himself the jersey with his lead over the bunch down to under a minute.

Dario Cataldo took it upon himself to drive the Astana train up the hill and was second over the KOM point with their man Luis Leon Sanchez aiming for a good result.

Bobridge was reeled in down Range Road by the peloton which had been drastically trimmed on the climb. A group containing Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) brought up the rear with riders feeling the effects of the three-and-a-half kilometre climb.

While Astana led the bunch on the roads back into Willunga before the final ascent, BMC and Team Sky were sitting in just behind the torquise clad quarter of riders. Tinkoff-Saxo and Orica-GreenEdge also positioned themselves at the front with the likes of Thiago Machado (Katusha) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r) tucked in behind.

With eight kilometres left in the day, Astana were still driving the peloton with Lars Boom taking over the pace making and causing a small split that caught out Team Sky and Porte. A group containing Boom, Cataldo and Sanchez were joined by the BMC trio of Peter Stetina, Evans and race leader Dennis, plus the FDJ duo of Jérémy Roy and Arnold Jeannesson.

With five kilometres to go, the group had trimmed to six riders with Team Sky’s work bringing it all together, and at the base of the climb it was together again with Simon Clarke riding tempo.

The pace on the lower slopes soon pared the leaders down to a 25-rider group, including all of the favourites. Orica pushed the pace to set up Impey, but it was two devastating attacks by Porte that won the day. Porte's first attack inside the final kilometre dislodged everyone except Dennis and Dumoulin. His next acceleration knocked the Giant rider off the pace. Dennis fought to hold on, but he also eventually lost contact. Porte purred on from there, but in the end he came up two seconds short of the overall lead.

Results

Stage 5 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3:37:32 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:24 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:28 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:32 14 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:00:38 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 16 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:02 21 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:05 22 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:15 23 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:29 24 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:54 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:16 26 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 30 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 31 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 34 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 35 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:24 36 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 37 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:31 38 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 39 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 40 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:53 41 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:05 42 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:08 43 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 45 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:18 46 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:22 47 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 48 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:40 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 50 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 51 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:09 52 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 54 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 55 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 57 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:16 59 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:24 60 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:28 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:40 62 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:43 64 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:46 65 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 66 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:11 67 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:05:34 68 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:45 71 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 72 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 73 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 76 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 77 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 78 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 79 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 80 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:11 81 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:06:46 82 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:07:41 83 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:08:45 84 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 85 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 86 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 87 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:52 88 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:56 90 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:48 91 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 92 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 94 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 96 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 99 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 100 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 101 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:30 102 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 103 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 106 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 107 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 108 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 112 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 116 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 119 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 120 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:39 122 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 123 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:09 124 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:51 125 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:06 DNF Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNS Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNS Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr DNS Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr

Snapper Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Snapper Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 3 3 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 13 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 9 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 6

Old Willunga Hill 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 16 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 6 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2

Old Willunga Hill 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 16 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:37:41 2 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 5 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:23 6 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:00:29 7 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 8 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:56 9 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:59 10 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:31 12 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:00 13 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:15 14 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:02 15 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:36 16 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 17 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:39 18 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 21 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 22 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:21 23 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 24 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:30 27 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:00 28 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:42

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 10:54:22 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 3 Lotto Soudal 0:02:43 4 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:03:10 5 Orica GreenEdge 6 Lampre - Merida 0:03:39 7 FDJ.fr 0:03:44 8 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:03:52 9 Team Katusha 0:04:16 10 IAM Cycling 11 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:04:25 12 Etixx - Quick Step 0:05:39 13 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:05:42 14 Trek Factory Racing 0:05:55 15 Astana Pro Team 0:05:58 16 Team Sky 0:06:32 17 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:06:57 18 UniSA Australia 0:08:12 19 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:03

Most Aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17:19:09 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:22 5 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:38 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:46 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 10 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:53 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:57 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:00 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 14 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 15 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:17 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:30 18 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:43 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 20 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:28 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:36 23 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:43 24 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:02:44 26 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:46 27 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:50 28 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:02:56 29 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 0:03:05 30 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:21 31 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:28 32 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:33 33 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 34 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:52 35 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:20 36 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:04:30 37 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:04:37 38 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:01 39 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:29 40 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:05:35 41 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:41 42 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:44 43 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:00 44 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:06:05 45 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:06:12 46 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:14 47 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:16 48 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:25 49 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:34 50 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:50 51 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:10 52 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:28 53 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:41 54 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:07:47 55 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:14 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:22 57 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:36 58 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:57 59 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:13 60 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:09:18 61 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:33 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:55 63 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:16 64 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:10:26 65 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:53 66 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:00 67 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:52 68 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:11:59 69 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:13 70 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:26 71 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:13:06 72 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:13:15 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:34 75 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:36 76 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:19 77 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:21 78 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:24 79 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:51 80 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:30 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:41 82 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:31 83 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:18:10 84 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:16 85 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:45 86 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:19 87 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:04 88 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:37 89 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:22:07 90 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:22:28 91 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:40 92 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:41 93 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:50 94 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:54 95 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:56 96 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:57 97 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:58 98 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:12 99 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:24:33 100 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:44 101 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:59 102 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:02 103 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:26:17 104 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:29 105 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:16 106 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:27 107 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:29:45 108 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:30:14 109 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:02 110 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:31:38 111 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:18 112 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:30 113 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:34:28 114 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:37:51 115 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:13 116 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:40:25 117 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:41:19 118 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:08 119 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:47:05 120 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:18 121 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:51:23 122 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:34 123 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:53:18 124 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:47 125 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:59:29

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 39 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 37 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 34 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 29 6 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 7 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 25 8 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 24 9 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 22 10 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 11 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 12 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 20 13 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 14 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 19 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 16 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 19 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 20 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 24 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 9 26 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 27 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 28 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 9 29 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 8 30 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 31 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 33 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 34 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 36 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 37 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 38 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 39 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 40 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 41 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 2 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 43 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 36 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 34 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 22 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 9 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 12 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 13 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 4 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 17 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 18 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 19 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 20 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17:19:09 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:22 3 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:57 5 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:01:00 6 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:17 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 8 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 9 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:04:30 10 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:34 11 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:50 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:28 13 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:30 14 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:04 15 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:22:07 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:40 17 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:41 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:50 19 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:56 20 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:26:17 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:02 22 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:18 23 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:40:25 24 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:08 25 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:47:05 26 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:51:23 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:34 28 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:47