Bobridge remains race leader

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Juan Jose Lobato celebrates his win during stage 2 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Team sky leads the peloton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The riders passed through the South Australia vineyards
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Grey skies kept the temperatures down on stage two
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jack Bobridge has certain obligations as race leader
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Greg Lemond is a special guest at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoys some pre-stage company
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
BMC carefully protected Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jack Bobridge (UniSA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) cools down post-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The three man break of Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Campbell Flakemore (BMC) and Thomas De Gent (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fans line the road to watch the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton climbing up Windy Point
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step) before the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) signs autographs pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jack Bobridge (UniSA) poses with a joey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) with a joey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg LeMond was a guest at the stage today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
How Australian is that! National champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) with a joey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato celebrates with his Movistar teammate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jack Bobridge (UniSA) after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) finishes the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
JJ Lobato (Movistar) wins in Stirling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
JJ Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
First WorldTour win for JJ Lobato (Movistar) today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
JJ Lobato (Movistar) had plenty of time to celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jack Bobridge (UniSA) collects another ochre leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) on the podium as stage winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans (BMC) gets ready to ride back to the hotel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) interviewed pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans' special BMC team bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A close up of the top tube graphics on Cadel Evans' BMC team bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) about to raise his arms in triumph
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) sprint for victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The race passed through wine regions again today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Campbell Flakemore (BMC) in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
There was lots of support on Stirling today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
UniSA riders protecting Jack Bobridge while fans cheers them on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas De Gent (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Jack Bobridge (UniSA) poses with a joey in Unley
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Schär (BMC) putting on sunscreen before the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jack Bobridge (UniSA) in the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) receives kisses on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans (BMC) after stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Bouet, Gianni Meersman and David de la Crux (Etixx-Quick Step) post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
There was lots of support for Cadel Evans on the roadside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
It was Movistar's day today with Juan Jose Lobato in first and Gorka Izagirre third
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Juan Jose Lobato celebrates his win during stage 2 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Juan Jose Lobato charges the line next to Daryl Impey during stage 2 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Campbell Flakemore (BMC) during the stage to Stirling
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Juan Jose Lobato became the latest in a long line of Movistar riders to excel at the Tour Down Under as he sprinted to victory in Stirling ahead of Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and his Movistar teammate Gorka Izagirre Insausti. Jack Bobrdige (UniSA) finished on the same time as Lobato in 20th place to hold onto the overall lead.

"I am very content to start the season like this and I am grateful for my team. I've had two years of good results, and I couldn't started off 2015 any better," Lobato told reporters after becoming the third European rider to win on the circuit after Diego Ulissi (2014) and Tom-Jelte Slagter (2013).

"The GC? Well, that's more complicated, but we have riders here for the overall. I am not discounting anything. I came here to go well on this finale, and I've raced here the past two years. We did some training here last week."

After catching the day's three-rider breakaway just before the start of the final 21km finishing circuit, the major teams began to line up on the front to set up their sprinters or GC hopefuls. BMC, Orica-GreenEdge, Cannondale-Garmin, Tinkoff-Saxo, Giant-Alpecin, IAM and Team Sky were all present, but it was Movistar that placed two riders in the top three.

Cannondale dropped off Nathan Hass with about 300 meters to go, but the slightly uphill drag proved too much for the Australian, and the others swept past him before the line. Giant's GC hopeful Tom Dumoulin was fourth, followed by BMC's Cadel Evans and Astana's Luis León Sánchez. Sky's Richie Porte was seventh, while Haas ended up in ninth.

"Maybe my legs were not as good as I had hoped they would be there in the end," Haas said after the stage. "At the end of the day, I am a guy that likes to hit out. I never like to wait. If you feel the moment, you have to go, you have to trust it. It’s disappointing, but tomorrow is another day."

Fifth place for Evans was outside the time bonuses but the Australian, who lost the race by just once second last year, explained the race and his GC hopes are far from finished.

"I don't know if I'm quite as good as I was last year, I was a bit jumpier and that," Evans said. "But as I said it's the first race of the year we don't know who's good, we don't know how well others are going at this level and today's the first day I think we really see the contenders overall and I think maybe Lobato will be the guy to beat. Still a lot more racing yet. Of course I'd like to have more time bonuses but I'll take the situation as it is and look to tomorrow."

How it unfolded
The peloton decided the best way to start stage 2 was fast with a frantic early pace as riders tried to establish the breakaway. Jeremy Roy (FDJ) successfully rode off the front after numerous riders had given it a crack. Rob Power (UniSA) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) joined the French man and quickly dropped him.

That duo’s attempt wasn’t to be, but De Gendt, Peter Stetina (BMC), Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jose Herrada Lopez (Movistar) and Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step) attacked the peloton again. That move was then also brought back because the peloton was apparently unhappy with the composition.

Meyer soloed off the front as he tried to break free once again and was joined by De Gendt, with Campbell Flakemore (BMC) time trialling his way over and forming the trio. As they passed through Piccadilly with 20km raced, their lead was 1:35 over a splintering main bunch led by Team Sky.

The rolling roads of the Adelaide hills had caught out a few riders expecting an easier start to the day, although once the break was established, it was gruppo compacto back in the peloton.

When Meyer won the race in 2011, it was in part due to the time he earned from a breakaway which included De Gendt. Despite the threat that the break posed, the trio were allowed a lead that maxxed out at 3:35 minutes. De Gendt took the only KOM of the day to move level at the top of the classification with Jack Bobridge. At the first intermediate sprint point it was the Dutchman again claiming the honours.

Back in the bunch it was Team Sky, IAM Cycling and UniSA controlling the chase. IAM Cycling was riding for Haussler, Sky for Porte and UniSA was riding as the team of the race leader with Jack Bobridge.

With 50km left to race, De Gendt cleaned up again as he sprinted to claim the second intermediate sprint point of the day by several bike lengths in Mylor. The trio then turned towards Stirling in anticipation of the two circuits around the town with their lead down to 1:57.

As the peloton crossed over the finish line in Stirling the gap was out to 2:20 with IAM Cycling and Sky ensconced at the front of the bunch and the average speed at 38.5km/h for the five kilometres preceding the finish line.

Once on the circuit, the speed upped to 42km/h in the peloton, and the break's advantage was cut down to 1:35 with 30km left to race and IAM Cycling’s Stef Clement doing all the work on the front.

The bright colours of Tinkoff-Saxo and LottoNL-Jumbo started appearing at the front of the bunch once the catch was made, but it remained IAM Cycling and Team Sky, with Neil van der Ploeg (UniSA) at the pointy end of the arrowhead.

Through the finish line for the penultimate time, it was IAM Cycling leading the bunch as Etixx-Quick Step made its first appearance of the day with Gianni Meersman their man. Once the peloton exited the town, Calvin Watson (Trek) and Danilo Wyss (BMC) attacked with 19km left in the day to get several hundred metres and 10 seconds clear.

With the peloton working hard to bring the two breakaway riders back, Power crashed and was forced to chase back on as IAM Cycling and Team Sky still controlled the race. UniSA continued to work hard and had Bobridge up in fourth wheel with seven kilometres to go once the two leaders were reeled in.

With the bunch spread across the road, the GC men were positioning themselves for the final sprint to the climb, and with 5km left, Team Sky owned the left-hand side of the race and Etixx-Quick Step the right. Behind them was Astana and Cannondale-Garmin.

With 3.8km to go, BMC moved forward with Evans as Orica-GreenEdge brought up Clarke and Impey. One kilometre later and it was all green and black with Cannondale-Garmin all over the front.

Haas was the first to go with 300 metres as Impey and Meersman then hit out, but it was the fast finishing Lobato doing the job and going one better than he did in the People’s Choice Classic.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

 

Results

Stage 2 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team3:42:24
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
3Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
6Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
8Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
12Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
16Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
17Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
18Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
20Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
21Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
24Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
26Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
29Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
32Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
33Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
34José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
35David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
36Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
37Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
39Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
41Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
42Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
43Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
44Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
45Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
46Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
47Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
49David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:25
50Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
51Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:28
52Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
53Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
54Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
55Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
56Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
60Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
62Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:49
63Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
64Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
65Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:57
67Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
69Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
70Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
71Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
75Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:21
76Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:26
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
78Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:01:33
80Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:36
82Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
83Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
85Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
86Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
87Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:03:00
88Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:16
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:32
90Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:52
91Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:10
93Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
94Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
95Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
97Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
98Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:46
100Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:48
101Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
102Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
105Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
107Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
109Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
110Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
111Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
112Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
113Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
114Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
115Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:59
116Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:12
117Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:11:39
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:43
119Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
121Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
122Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
124Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
125Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
127Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
129Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
131Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:36
132Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:48
DNFMichael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo

Verdun
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
3Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team2

Mylor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
3Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team15pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge14
3Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team13
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
6Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky9
8Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6

Mountain classification - Basket Range
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
4Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:42:24
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
7Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
9Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
11Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:34
13Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
14Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:52
15Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:36
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:16
18Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:52
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:04:10
20Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:05:48
22Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
23Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
24Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
25Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:10:12
27Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:43
28Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:36

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team11:07:12
2BMC Racing Team
3Ag2r La Mondiale
4Team Katusha
5Lampre - Merida
6Iam Cycling
7Tinkoff - Saxo
8FDJ.fr
9Etixx - Quick Step0:00:25
10UniSA Australia
11Lotto Soudal0:00:32
12Orica GreenEdge0:00:34
13Astana Pro Team
14Team Cannondale - Garmin
15Drapac Professional Cycling
16Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:07
17Team Sky
18Team Lotto NL- Jumbo0:01:36

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia6:41:55
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:03
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:00:07
5Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
6Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:13
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
14Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
17Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
18Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
19David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
20Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
23George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
25Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
26José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
30Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
31Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
33Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
34Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
37Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
38Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
39Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
42Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
45Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
46Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
47Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
48Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
49David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:38
50Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
51Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:40
52Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:41
53Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
54Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
55Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
56Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
58Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:58
59Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:59
60Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:02
61William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:04
62Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
63Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:10
65Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:20
66Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
68Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
72Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:34
73Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:39
74Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:46
75Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
78Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:49
79Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
81Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:54
82Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:02
83Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:19
84Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:22
85Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:27
86Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:03:13
87Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:29
88Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:05
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:10
90Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:04:23
91Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
92Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
94Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:42
95Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:59
96Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:06:01
97Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
98Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
99Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
100Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
101Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
103Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
104Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:18
105Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:22
106Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:47
107Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:07:19
108Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:29
109Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:09
110Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:03
111Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
112Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:25
113Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:41
114Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:11:52
115Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:12
116Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:50
117Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:13:56
118Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
120Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
122Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:13
123Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:21
124Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:40
125Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:13
126Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:23
127Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:49
128Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:01
129Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:07
130Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
131Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team24pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia20
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge20
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team19
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge18
7Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha17
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team13
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
12Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
13Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
14Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky9
15Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
16Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
17Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia7
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
20Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team4

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia10
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
4Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
7Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
8Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida6:42:08
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
5Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
6Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
8Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
9Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:25
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:27
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
13Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
14Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:36
15Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:16
17Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:29
18Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:05:48
19Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
20Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
21Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:09
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:09:50
23Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:12
24Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:28
25Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:13:43
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:00
28Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:36
29Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:48
30Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:54
31Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team20:06:24
2BMC Racing Team
3Ag2r La Mondiale
4Team Katusha
5Lampre - Merida
6IAM Cycling
7Tinkoff - Saxo
8FDJ.FR
9UniSA Australia0:00:25
10Etixx - Quick Step
11Lotto Soudal0:00:32
12Orica GreenEdge0:00:34
13Astana Pro Team
14Team Cannondale - Garmin
15Drapac Professional Cycling
16Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:07
17Team Sky
18Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:01:36
19Trek Factory Racing0:01:39

 

