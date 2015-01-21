Image 1 of 62 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 62 Juan Jose Lobato celebrates his win during stage 2 of the Tour Down Under. Juan Jose Lobato became the latest in a long line of Movistar riders to excel at the Tour Down Under as he sprinted to victory in Stirling ahead of Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and his Movistar teammate Gorka Izagirre Insausti. Jack Bobrdige (UniSA) finished on the same time as Lobato in 20th place to hold onto the overall lead.

"I am very content to start the season like this and I am grateful for my team. I've had two years of good results, and I couldn't started off 2015 any better," Lobato told reporters after becoming the third European rider to win on the circuit after Diego Ulissi (2014) and Tom-Jelte Slagter (2013).

"The GC? Well, that's more complicated, but we have riders here for the overall. I am not discounting anything. I came here to go well on this finale, and I've raced here the past two years. We did some training here last week."

After catching the day's three-rider breakaway just before the start of the final 21km finishing circuit, the major teams began to line up on the front to set up their sprinters or GC hopefuls. BMC, Orica-GreenEdge, Cannondale-Garmin, Tinkoff-Saxo, Giant-Alpecin, IAM and Team Sky were all present, but it was Movistar that placed two riders in the top three.

Cannondale dropped off Nathan Hass with about 300 meters to go, but the slightly uphill drag proved too much for the Australian, and the others swept past him before the line. Giant's GC hopeful Tom Dumoulin was fourth, followed by BMC's Cadel Evans and Astana's Luis León Sánchez. Sky's Richie Porte was seventh, while Haas ended up in ninth.

"Maybe my legs were not as good as I had hoped they would be there in the end," Haas said after the stage. "At the end of the day, I am a guy that likes to hit out. I never like to wait. If you feel the moment, you have to go, you have to trust it. It’s disappointing, but tomorrow is another day."

Fifth place for Evans was outside the time bonuses but the Australian, who lost the race by just once second last year, explained the race and his GC hopes are far from finished.

"I don't know if I'm quite as good as I was last year, I was a bit jumpier and that," Evans said. "But as I said it's the first race of the year we don't know who's good, we don't know how well others are going at this level and today's the first day I think we really see the contenders overall and I think maybe Lobato will be the guy to beat. Still a lot more racing yet. Of course I'd like to have more time bonuses but I'll take the situation as it is and look to tomorrow."

How it unfolded

The peloton decided the best way to start stage 2 was fast with a frantic early pace as riders tried to establish the breakaway. Jeremy Roy (FDJ) successfully rode off the front after numerous riders had given it a crack. Rob Power (UniSA) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) joined the French man and quickly dropped him.

That duo’s attempt wasn’t to be, but De Gendt, Peter Stetina (BMC), Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jose Herrada Lopez (Movistar) and Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step) attacked the peloton again. That move was then also brought back because the peloton was apparently unhappy with the composition.

Meyer soloed off the front as he tried to break free once again and was joined by De Gendt, with Campbell Flakemore (BMC) time trialling his way over and forming the trio. As they passed through Piccadilly with 20km raced, their lead was 1:35 over a splintering main bunch led by Team Sky.

The rolling roads of the Adelaide hills had caught out a few riders expecting an easier start to the day, although once the break was established, it was gruppo compacto back in the peloton.

When Meyer won the race in 2011, it was in part due to the time he earned from a breakaway which included De Gendt. Despite the threat that the break posed, the trio were allowed a lead that maxxed out at 3:35 minutes. De Gendt took the only KOM of the day to move level at the top of the classification with Jack Bobridge. At the first intermediate sprint point it was the Dutchman again claiming the honours.

Back in the bunch it was Team Sky, IAM Cycling and UniSA controlling the chase. IAM Cycling was riding for Haussler, Sky for Porte and UniSA was riding as the team of the race leader with Jack Bobridge.

With 50km left to race, De Gendt cleaned up again as he sprinted to claim the second intermediate sprint point of the day by several bike lengths in Mylor. The trio then turned towards Stirling in anticipation of the two circuits around the town with their lead down to 1:57.

As the peloton crossed over the finish line in Stirling the gap was out to 2:20 with IAM Cycling and Sky ensconced at the front of the bunch and the average speed at 38.5km/h for the five kilometres preceding the finish line.

Once on the circuit, the speed upped to 42km/h in the peloton, and the break's advantage was cut down to 1:35 with 30km left to race and IAM Cycling’s Stef Clement doing all the work on the front.





The bright colours of Tinkoff-Saxo and LottoNL-Jumbo started appearing at the front of the bunch once the catch was made, but it remained IAM Cycling and Team Sky, with Neil van der Ploeg (UniSA) at the pointy end of the arrowhead.

Through the finish line for the penultimate time, it was IAM Cycling leading the bunch as Etixx-Quick Step made its first appearance of the day with Gianni Meersman their man. Once the peloton exited the town, Calvin Watson (Trek) and Danilo Wyss (BMC) attacked with 19km left in the day to get several hundred metres and 10 seconds clear.

With the peloton working hard to bring the two breakaway riders back, Power crashed and was forced to chase back on as IAM Cycling and Team Sky still controlled the race. UniSA continued to work hard and had Bobridge up in fourth wheel with seven kilometres to go once the two leaders were reeled in.

With the bunch spread across the road, the GC men were positioning themselves for the final sprint to the climb, and with 5km left, Team Sky owned the left-hand side of the race and Etixx-Quick Step the right. Behind them was Astana and Cannondale-Garmin.

With 3.8km to go, BMC moved forward with Evans as Orica-GreenEdge brought up Clarke and Impey. One kilometre later and it was all green and black with Cannondale-Garmin all over the front.

Haas was the first to go with 300 metres as Impey and Meersman then hit out, but it was the fast finishing Lobato doing the job and going one better than he did in the People’s Choice Classic.

Results

Stage 2 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 3:42:24 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 3 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 8 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 17 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 18 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 21 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 22 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 24 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 27 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 29 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 32 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 33 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 35 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 36 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 37 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 39 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 41 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 42 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 43 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 44 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 45 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 47 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 49 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:25 50 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 51 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:00:28 52 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 53 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 55 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 56 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 57 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 58 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 60 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:46 62 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:49 63 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 64 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 65 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:57 67 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 69 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 70 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 71 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 75 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:21 76 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:26 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 78 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:01:33 80 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 81 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:36 82 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 85 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 86 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09 87 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:03:00 88 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:16 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:32 90 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:52 91 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:10 93 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 94 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 95 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 97 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:46 100 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:48 101 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 102 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 103 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 105 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 107 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 109 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 110 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 111 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 112 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 113 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 114 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 115 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:59 116 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:12 117 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:39 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:43 119 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 121 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 122 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 125 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 127 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 129 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 131 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:36 132 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:48 DNF Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo

Verdun # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 3 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2

Mylor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 3 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 14 3 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 9 8 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6

Mountain classification - Basket Range # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 4 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:42:24 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 7 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 11 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:34 13 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:52 15 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:36 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:16 18 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:52 19 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:10 20 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:48 22 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 23 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 24 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:10:12 27 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:43 28 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:36

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 11:07:12 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Ag2r La Mondiale 4 Team Katusha 5 Lampre - Merida 6 Iam Cycling 7 Tinkoff - Saxo 8 FDJ.fr 9 Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:25 10 UniSA Australia 11 Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 12 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:34 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Team Cannondale - Garmin 15 Drapac Professional Cycling 16 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:07 17 Team Sky 18 Team Lotto NL- Jumbo 0:01:36

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6:41:55 2 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:03 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:07 5 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 6 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:13 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 18 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 19 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 26 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 30 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 31 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 33 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 34 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 37 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 42 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 46 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 47 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 48 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 49 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:38 50 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 51 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:40 52 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:00:41 53 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 54 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 55 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 56 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 57 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 58 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:58 59 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:59 60 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:02 61 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:04 62 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 63 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:10 65 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:20 66 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 68 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 72 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:34 73 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:39 74 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:46 75 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 78 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:49 79 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:54 82 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:02 83 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:19 84 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:22 85 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:27 86 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:03:13 87 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:29 88 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:05 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:10 90 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:04:23 91 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 94 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:42 95 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:59 96 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:01 97 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 98 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 99 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 100 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 101 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 103 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 104 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:18 105 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:22 106 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:47 107 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:19 108 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:07:29 109 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:09 110 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:03 111 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 112 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:25 113 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:41 114 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:52 115 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:12 116 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:50 117 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:13:56 118 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 120 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 122 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:13 123 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:21 124 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:40 125 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:13 126 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:23 127 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:49 128 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:01 129 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:07 130 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 131 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 24 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 20 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 19 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 7 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 12 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 13 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 9 15 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 16 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 17 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 7 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 20 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 4 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 7 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 8 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6:42:08 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 9 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:25 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:27 12 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 13 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 14 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:36 15 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:16 17 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:29 18 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:48 19 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 20 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 21 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:09 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:50 23 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:12 24 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:28 25 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:13:43 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:00 28 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:36 29 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:48 30 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:54 31 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale