Tour Down Under: Lobato wins in Stirling
Bobridge remains race leader
Stage 2: Unley - Stirling
Juan Jose Lobato became the latest in a long line of Movistar riders to excel at the Tour Down Under as he sprinted to victory in Stirling ahead of Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and his Movistar teammate Gorka Izagirre Insausti. Jack Bobrdige (UniSA) finished on the same time as Lobato in 20th place to hold onto the overall lead.
"I am very content to start the season like this and I am grateful for my team. I've had two years of good results, and I couldn't started off 2015 any better," Lobato told reporters after becoming the third European rider to win on the circuit after Diego Ulissi (2014) and Tom-Jelte Slagter (2013).
"The GC? Well, that's more complicated, but we have riders here for the overall. I am not discounting anything. I came here to go well on this finale, and I've raced here the past two years. We did some training here last week."
After catching the day's three-rider breakaway just before the start of the final 21km finishing circuit, the major teams began to line up on the front to set up their sprinters or GC hopefuls. BMC, Orica-GreenEdge, Cannondale-Garmin, Tinkoff-Saxo, Giant-Alpecin, IAM and Team Sky were all present, but it was Movistar that placed two riders in the top three.
Cannondale dropped off Nathan Hass with about 300 meters to go, but the slightly uphill drag proved too much for the Australian, and the others swept past him before the line. Giant's GC hopeful Tom Dumoulin was fourth, followed by BMC's Cadel Evans and Astana's Luis León Sánchez. Sky's Richie Porte was seventh, while Haas ended up in ninth.
"Maybe my legs were not as good as I had hoped they would be there in the end," Haas said after the stage. "At the end of the day, I am a guy that likes to hit out. I never like to wait. If you feel the moment, you have to go, you have to trust it. It’s disappointing, but tomorrow is another day."
Fifth place for Evans was outside the time bonuses but the Australian, who lost the race by just once second last year, explained the race and his GC hopes are far from finished.
"I don't know if I'm quite as good as I was last year, I was a bit jumpier and that," Evans said. "But as I said it's the first race of the year we don't know who's good, we don't know how well others are going at this level and today's the first day I think we really see the contenders overall and I think maybe Lobato will be the guy to beat. Still a lot more racing yet. Of course I'd like to have more time bonuses but I'll take the situation as it is and look to tomorrow."
How it unfolded
The peloton decided the best way to start stage 2 was fast with a frantic early pace as riders tried to establish the breakaway. Jeremy Roy (FDJ) successfully rode off the front after numerous riders had given it a crack. Rob Power (UniSA) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) joined the French man and quickly dropped him.
That duo’s attempt wasn’t to be, but De Gendt, Peter Stetina (BMC), Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jose Herrada Lopez (Movistar) and Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick Step) attacked the peloton again. That move was then also brought back because the peloton was apparently unhappy with the composition.
Meyer soloed off the front as he tried to break free once again and was joined by De Gendt, with Campbell Flakemore (BMC) time trialling his way over and forming the trio. As they passed through Piccadilly with 20km raced, their lead was 1:35 over a splintering main bunch led by Team Sky.
The rolling roads of the Adelaide hills had caught out a few riders expecting an easier start to the day, although once the break was established, it was gruppo compacto back in the peloton.
When Meyer won the race in 2011, it was in part due to the time he earned from a breakaway which included De Gendt. Despite the threat that the break posed, the trio were allowed a lead that maxxed out at 3:35 minutes. De Gendt took the only KOM of the day to move level at the top of the classification with Jack Bobridge. At the first intermediate sprint point it was the Dutchman again claiming the honours.
Back in the bunch it was Team Sky, IAM Cycling and UniSA controlling the chase. IAM Cycling was riding for Haussler, Sky for Porte and UniSA was riding as the team of the race leader with Jack Bobridge.
With 50km left to race, De Gendt cleaned up again as he sprinted to claim the second intermediate sprint point of the day by several bike lengths in Mylor. The trio then turned towards Stirling in anticipation of the two circuits around the town with their lead down to 1:57.
As the peloton crossed over the finish line in Stirling the gap was out to 2:20 with IAM Cycling and Sky ensconced at the front of the bunch and the average speed at 38.5km/h for the five kilometres preceding the finish line.
Once on the circuit, the speed upped to 42km/h in the peloton, and the break's advantage was cut down to 1:35 with 30km left to race and IAM Cycling’s Stef Clement doing all the work on the front.
The bright colours of Tinkoff-Saxo and LottoNL-Jumbo started appearing at the front of the bunch once the catch was made, but it remained IAM Cycling and Team Sky, with Neil van der Ploeg (UniSA) at the pointy end of the arrowhead.
Through the finish line for the penultimate time, it was IAM Cycling leading the bunch as Etixx-Quick Step made its first appearance of the day with Gianni Meersman their man. Once the peloton exited the town, Calvin Watson (Trek) and Danilo Wyss (BMC) attacked with 19km left in the day to get several hundred metres and 10 seconds clear.
With the peloton working hard to bring the two breakaway riders back, Power crashed and was forced to chase back on as IAM Cycling and Team Sky still controlled the race. UniSA continued to work hard and had Bobridge up in fourth wheel with seven kilometres to go once the two leaders were reeled in.
With the bunch spread across the road, the GC men were positioning themselves for the final sprint to the climb, and with 5km left, Team Sky owned the left-hand side of the race and Etixx-Quick Step the right. Behind them was Astana and Cannondale-Garmin.
With 3.8km to go, BMC moved forward with Evans as Orica-GreenEdge brought up Clarke and Impey. One kilometre later and it was all green and black with Cannondale-Garmin all over the front.
Haas was the first to go with 300 metres as Impey and Meersman then hit out, but it was the fast finishing Lobato doing the job and going one better than he did in the People’s Choice Classic.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:42:24
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|8
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|18
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|21
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|24
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|32
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|36
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|37
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|47
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|49
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:25
|50
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|51
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:00:28
|52
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|53
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|56
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|60
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|62
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:49
|63
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|64
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|65
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:57
|67
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|70
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|71
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|76
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|77
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|78
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:01:33
|80
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|82
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|85
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|86
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|87
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:00
|88
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:16
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:32
|90
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:52
|91
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:10
|93
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|94
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|95
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|97
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:46
|100
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:48
|101
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|107
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|109
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|110
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|111
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|112
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|113
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|115
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:59
|116
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:12
|117
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:39
|118
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:43
|119
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|121
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|122
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|127
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|129
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|131
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:36
|132
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:48
|DNF
|Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|3
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|4
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:42:24
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|7
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|11
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:34
|13
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:52
|15
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:36
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:16
|18
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:52
|19
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:10
|20
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:48
|22
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|23
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:10:12
|27
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:43
|28
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|11:07:12
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|6
|Iam Cycling
|7
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|8
|FDJ.fr
|9
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:25
|10
|UniSA Australia
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:34
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:07
|17
|Team Sky
|18
|Team Lotto NL- Jumbo
|0:01:36
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6:41:55
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|5
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:13
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|19
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|22
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|26
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|31
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|33
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|37
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|42
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|48
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:38
|50
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|51
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:40
|52
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:00:41
|53
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|54
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|56
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:58
|59
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:59
|60
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:02
|61
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:04
|62
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|63
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:10
|65
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:20
|66
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|73
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|74
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:46
|75
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|78
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:49
|79
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:54
|82
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:02
|83
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:19
|84
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|85
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|86
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|87
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:29
|88
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:05
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:10
|90
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:04:23
|91
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:42
|95
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:59
|96
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:01
|97
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|100
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|101
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|103
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|104
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:18
|105
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:22
|106
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:47
|107
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:19
|108
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:07:29
|109
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:09
|110
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:03
|111
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|112
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:25
|113
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:41
|114
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:52
|115
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:12
|116
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:50
|117
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:13:56
|118
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|120
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|122
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:13
|123
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:21
|124
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:40
|125
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:13
|126
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:23
|127
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:49
|128
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:01
|129
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:07
|130
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|131
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|20
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|19
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|7
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|12
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|13
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|9
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|16
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|17
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|7
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|20
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|4
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|7
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|8
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6:42:08
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:25
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:27
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|13
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|14
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|15
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:16
|17
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:29
|18
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:48
|19
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|21
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:09
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:50
|23
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:12
|24
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:28
|25
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:13:43
|26
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:00
|28
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:36
|29
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:48
|30
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:54
|31
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|20:06:24
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|8
|FDJ.FR
|9
|UniSA Australia
|0:00:25
|10
|Etixx - Quick Step
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:34
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:07
|17
|Team Sky
|18
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:01:36
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:39
