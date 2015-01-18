Trending

Marcel Kittel wins People's Choice Classic

German rider beats Lobato and Wippert

Image 1 of 69

The Giant-Alpecin team leadout Marcel Kittel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) wins People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 69

Christopher Sutton (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 69

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 69

Dario Cataldo (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 69

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 69

Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates his first win of the year

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) gets a congratulatory hug from his teammate

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 69

Giant-Alpecin riders celebrate Marcel Kittel's win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) after winning the People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 69

BMC Racing squad

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 69

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 69

Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 69

Lars Boom (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 69

Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 69

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 69

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 69

Riders get started at the People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 69

Team Sky display their kit at the People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 69

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) on the start line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 69

Tour Down Under favourite Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 69

Tinkoff Saxo hit the front in the People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 69

On the startline for the People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 69

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 69

The 2015 People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 69

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 69

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin) wins the People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 69

Richie Porte and Cadel Evans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 69

Chris Sutton and Mark Renshaw catch up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 69

The 2015 People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 69

All smiles from Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 69

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 69

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 69

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 69

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 41 of 69

Giant Alpecin lead the peloton

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 42 of 69

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin)

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 43 of 69

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 44 of 69

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 45 of 69

Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ.fr)

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 46 of 69

The 2015 People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 47 of 69

Lars Boom (Astana)

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 48 of 69

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 49 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) at the start of the 2015 People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 50 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) at the start of the 2015 People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 51 of 69

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) in his last People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 52 of 69

Kittel and his teammates after the win in the People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 53 of 69

Kittel and his teammates after the win in the People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 54 of 69

Marcel Kittel on the podium after his win in the People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 55 of 69

The sprint for the line at the People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: sirott)
Image 56 of 69

BMC riders grab a drink after the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 69

Gianni Meersman and Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step) talk post-race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) in the People's Choice Classic winners jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 69

Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) interviewed on stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) receiving his podium kisses

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) wins the 2015 People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) sprints for the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) was the clear winner of the People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates his fist win of 2015

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 69

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) wins People's Choice Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) claimed his first win of the 2015 season with a comprehensive victory in the People’s Choice Classic in Adelaide on Sunday. The German sprinter finished off a fine leadout from his team to beat Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Wouter Wippert (Drapac) to the line.

In a thrilling opener to the Tour Down Under, Kittel blew away the winter cobwebs in what proved to be chaotic and frantic dash for the line.

Giant-Alpecin, the favourites to take the win, were forced to fend off a number of challengers in the sprint but held their nerve with an excellent ride from Koen de Kort managing to drop Kittel off with 200 meters to go.

"It's actually almost impossible to control the bunch in such a short race but my team mates did an awesome job," Kittel said after the race. "In the chaos I got a good lead out. I'm very happy and proud. I'm always nervous before the first race of the year. I also always want to win the first race of the year. This is my third time in South Australia. I really like this place. I like it even more when I win like today."

Early attacks
After weeks of build-up and the Australian Nationals providing an indicator of home grown form, it was time for the European elite to strut their stuff in downtown Adelaide. However it was the Australian domestic teams who made the early impressions on the race with a volley of attacks from Drapac and UniSA-Australia.

There is rarely a chance to recover in criteriums and so it proved, with the bunch duly lined out in the opening minutes of the 30 lap event.

The first significant move came when Lars Boom instigated an attack. He was quickly joined by an in-form Miles Scotson (UniSA-Australia), who took the first intermediate sprint after five laps.

The pair were swiftly sucked back in before Matt Hayman (Orica GreenEdge) then laid down a marker after 8 laps with former teammate Peter Kennaugh giving chase. Dario Cataldo (Astana) latched on along with Calvin Watson (Trek Factory Racing) and soon the four riders established the break of the race.

It was Hayman who won the second intermediate sprint but once again the sprint for the line briefly broke any harmony within the break. They were held at 11 seconds as Kittel’s Giant-Alpecin team monitored the situation on the front of the field.

After 14 laps the foursome had pushed out to a 20 second buffer and it was Hayman who once again picked up the 500 Euro purse a lap later for the third intermediate sprint.

With ten laps remaining Giant-Alpecin formed a long train on the front of the field as up ahead Kennaugh finally picked up his first sprint of the evening.

Soon Kittel’s team were joined by Lampre, and a host of other teams on the front of the peloton, with the lead dropping to just ten seconds in less than half a lap of racing. With eight laps remaining the four leaders were caught, as Lotto and IAM Cycling, with their hopes pinned on new Australian road champion, Heinrich Haussler, moving to the front of the peloton.

Geraint Thomas launched a move with six laps left but it was Etixx-Quickstep who responded, with Mark Renshaw and Gianni Meersman neatly tucked in.

Thomas was put to the sword within a lap of the action but with five to go Team Sky marshalled themselves, and notably, Chris Sutton, to the head of affairs as speeds reached over 50 kilometres per hour. Sutton and Sky won this event during the team’s debut season in 2010 but they were caught short in the closing laps, running out of ammo as a number of teams began to assert their control.

Michael Rogers dragged his Tinkoff Saxo team to the front but Giant-Alpecin were never far from the action and duly moved towards the front inside the final three laps. They were joined by a determined IAM Cycling team and Drapac.

Behind the leadouts the fight began as sprinter after sprinter jostled for Kittel’s wheel. Greg Henderson won that battle and for the briefest of moment it looked as though Kittel’s defensives could be over-run with Sutton, Haussler and Meersman all in contention.

However just as Kittel opened the gas a number of riders began to fade and the German was left with time to celebrate as Lobato and Wippert secured their places on the podium.

Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:02:41
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Chris Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Soudal
11Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
14Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
15Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
19Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
21Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
28Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
30Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
31Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
33Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
34Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
35Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
37Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Thomas De Gent (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
40Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
42Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Soudal
47Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
50Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
54Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
57Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
59Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
61Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
62Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
63Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Soudal
64David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
66Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
67Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
68Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
69Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
70Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
73Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
75Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
76Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
78Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
79Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
80Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
81Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
83Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
84Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
86Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
87Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
88Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
90Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
91Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto-Soudal0:00:22
92Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:24
93William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
94Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
95Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
96Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
97Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
98Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
99Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
100Ian Stannards (GBr) Team Sky
101George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
104Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
106Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
107Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
108Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
109Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
110Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
111Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
113Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
114Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
115Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:34
117Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:41
118José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
119Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:43
120Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:32
121Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:37
122Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
123Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:45
124Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:53
125Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:58
127Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:01
129David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
130Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:04:12
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Alpecin

