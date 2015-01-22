Image 1 of 63 Rohan Dennis (BMC) opens his 2015 account with BMC (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 63 Cadel Evans (BMC) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 63 The effects of the recent bush fires was hard to miss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 63 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 63 Lotto-Jumbo riders walk to sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 63 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) trying to hold on up the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 63 Cadel Evans (BMC) about to make a move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 63 Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 63 Will Clarke (Drapac) grabs lunch during stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Rohan Dennis out-kicked all the contenders at the Tour Down Under Thursday to take the uphill sprint in Paracombe, setting up a BMC one-two finish as teammate Cadel Evans followed him across the line. Giant-Alpecin's Tom Dumoulin was third.

Dennis benefited from tense moments in the final kilometres as all the general classification favourites eyed each other approaching the 1km banner. Dennis launched his attack directly under the banner and got an immediate gap as the others considered briefly that he may have simply been trying to set up Evans, BMC's announced team leader. By the time Richie Porte (Team Sky), Dumoulin and AG2R's Domenico Pozzovivo reacted to Dennis' move, the 24-year-old Australian was too far up the road to bring back.

"I was caught further back in the lead in and I just thought, 'ok don't stress, just take little steps towards the front', and don't try to go into the red zone before you actually hit the hill," Dennis said after the stage. "I saw obviously Cadel was away with four other guys, with Richie and Pozzovivo and Dumoulin, so I sat behind one of the Movistar riders and just crossed my fingers that he'd bring me back.

"Well, to be honest I didn't expect to have that in the finish," Dennis continued. "The plan was for me to actually attack at the bottom and put the guys of Richie and Pozzovivo and a couple other riders under pressure and let Cadel just sit back, but obviously I was still too far back to actually follow that plan, we got the total opposite. But, Cadel he's still, in my eyes, a leader and I'm gonna respect that. I'm not sure how the team meeting's gonna go but we're still both protected. There's still Willunga, Mt Barker and the last crit. So there's still solid racing to come."

Having lost Campbell Flakemore overnight to a broken collarbone he suffered in a crash while riding back to the hotel, the one-two by BMC was evidence they are still in this race and hungry for overall victory.

BMC also seized the top two spots in the general classification. Dennis leads Evans by seven seconds, while Dumoulin is third, nine seconds in arrears. Porte is fourth, 15 seconds down, followed by Jack Haig (UniSA), Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo), Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) and Pozzovivo, all also 15 seconds back. Orica-Greenedge's Daryl Impey is 10th overall, 22 seconds down.

Having won on Willunga last year, Porte knows what kind of time he can pull back, and while not 100 per cent suited to the climb to Paracombe, the Sky rider is still within the top five overall.

"We'll have to see how it plays out up on Willunga," Porte said. "They’re a man down [BMC], and that’s not easy, they're going to have to control the race, which they haven't done thus far. I know I am climbing well. It was a bit of a shame, it was a bit too much stop-start for my liking. The team put me in a great position at the bottom of the climb. I am really happy with how the team is riding. It’s not ideal, but it’s still not over."

For Dumoulin, more renowned for his time trial ability than climbing, the 24-year-old now finds himself challenging for the overall podium and eyeing off the biggest prize of all.

"The final was really hard, it was a real GC stage," he said. "The front group, those are the guys that do the grand tours, so it was a very demanding stage. I am really happy you be there, and I can be happy with third. I think I can make the podium. Never say never for the victory, it will be hard, but we will fight for every second here."

With tommorow's 145km stage from Glenelg to Mount Barker favouring the sprinters, the GC contenders will have to wait until Saturday for the queen stage to Willunga Hill.

How it unfolded

For the third straight day, four riders made up the day’s main breakaway on the hottest stage of the 2015 race so far. It was Drapac’s breakaway specialist Will Clarke that was the first to get clear after several riders had earlier made attempts to no avail. A group of three, Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin), Calvin Watson (Trek) and Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), gave chase for Clarke with the catch being made after 10km of racing.

Clarke, who started the day just 1:04 down on overall leader Jack Bobridge (UniSA), was soon the race leader on the road, and the peloton was happy to let the quartet sit out in front with a three-minute advantage over the peloton.

With 38km left in the day, Domont was cooked and dropped off the leaders to occupy no -an’s land while the pace was lifted all round.

With the left-hand turn onto the final climb of the road crucial to positioning, the break’s lead was trimmed by the peloton to bring it down to two minutes with 23km left. With 17km to go, Hansen also bid farewell to the leaders as Clarke and Watson continued to press on despite their lead being just 1:05.

Giant-Alpecin and Team Sky were the chief chasers on the front of the peloton and at the 15km mark, Watson pulled up stumps to Clarke as the sole remaining member of the break.

At 13km to go, Clarke’s lead was down to 40 seconds as BMC, Astana and Orica-GreenEdge added further firepower to the chase. By 11km to go, Clarke’s lead was down to 28 seconds as Giant-Alpecin occupied the front positions on the bunch.

At 8.7km to go, it was all over for Clarke with the peloton quickly swarming and absorbing him after his long hot effort to earn himself the most aggressive rider jersey. That set up a sprint like lead-out for teams trying to get their GC men into the final corner before the climb first. The lead swapped multiple times as the teams spread across the road vying for position.

Dennis' original intention was to attack at the bottom of the hill to soften up BMC's rivals, but the hard pace at the front delayed his ability to get himself into position. By the time he hit the front, the 1km banner was quickly approaching, and his move came just beneath it. As the others looked at each other momentarily, Dennis built an insurmountable gap that he carried to the line. Evans let the others chase and then launched his own blistering effort to claim second place.

Results

Stage 3 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:35:08 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:05 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 7 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:13 11 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 12 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 13 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:18 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 18 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 22 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 23 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:27 25 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 26 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:42 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 29 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 33 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 34 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 35 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 38 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 39 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 42 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:10 44 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 45 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 47 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 48 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:24 50 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 51 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 52 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 54 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 55 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 57 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 58 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 59 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 60 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 64 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:09 66 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 67 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 69 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:32 70 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 71 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:37 72 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:53 73 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:12 76 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 77 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:14 78 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 79 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 81 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 82 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:26 84 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:31 85 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 86 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 87 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 88 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:35 90 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 93 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 94 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 95 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:54 97 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:03:59 99 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:04:34 100 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 101 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 102 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 103 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:37 105 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:42 106 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:01 107 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:18 108 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 109 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:05:48 110 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:12 112 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:12 113 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 114 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:07:37 115 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 116 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:52 117 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 119 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:35 120 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 122 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:42 123 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:35 124 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 125 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 126 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 127 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 128 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 130 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Points - Charleston 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Charleston 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Charleston 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 10 7 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 8 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6

Mountains classificaiton - Torrens Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:35:08 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:03 3 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:05 4 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:00:15 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:18 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:42 8 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:50 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 11 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:59 12 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 15 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:32 16 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:14 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:31 19 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:35 20 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:01 23 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:18 24 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:48 25 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:12 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:52 27 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:35 28 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:42 29 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:35 30 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 31 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:45:48 2 Movistar Team 0:00:23 3 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:01:05 4 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:13 5 Etixx - Quick Step 6 UniSA Australia 7 Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 8 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:29 9 Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 10 Team Katusha 0:01:57 11 IAM Cycling 0:02:04 12 Lampre - Merida 0:02:17 13 Orica GreenEdge 0:02:22 14 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:02:43 15 FDJ.fr 0:02:59 16 Trek Factory Racing 0:03:17 17 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:03:27 18 Team Sky 0:04:44 19 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:07:21

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10:17:06 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:09 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:15 5 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:22 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:23 12 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 13 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 14 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 15 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 16 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:28 17 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 19 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 20 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 22 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 24 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:37 25 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:39 26 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 27 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 28 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:52 29 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:00 34 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 35 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:17 36 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 38 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:25 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 41 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:34 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:38 44 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:52 46 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:59 47 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 48 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:02:06 49 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:09 50 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 51 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 52 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:41 53 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:42 54 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:51 55 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:58 56 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:03 57 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:05 58 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:06 59 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:24 60 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:03:41 61 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:42 62 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:45 64 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:51 67 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:03:52 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:08 69 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:10 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:31 71 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:04:44 72 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:52 73 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:00 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:06 75 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:11 76 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:12 77 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:05:16 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:18 79 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:28 80 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:35 81 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:54 82 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 83 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:10 84 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:55 85 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:57 86 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:58 87 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:07:34 88 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:07:44 89 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:51 90 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:07:57 91 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:14 92 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:29 93 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:09:12 94 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:24 95 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:29 96 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:46 97 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:10:32 98 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:40 99 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:18 100 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:32 101 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:35 102 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:44 103 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:02 104 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:09 105 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:31 106 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:31 107 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:14:33 108 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:01 109 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:13 110 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:18 111 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:46 112 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:16:25 113 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:12 114 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 115 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:51 116 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:04 117 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:20:01 118 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:58 120 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:22:03 121 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:28 122 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:24 123 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:32 124 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:33 125 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:26 126 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:25:28 127 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:45 128 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:56 129 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:39 130 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:31:21 131 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:39

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 24 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 20 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 19 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 19 8 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 9 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 10 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 12 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 13 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 17 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 18 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 19 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 20 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 21 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 22 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 23 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 24 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 25 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 7 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 27 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 29 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 30 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 2

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 9 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 12 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 13 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10:17:06 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:09 3 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:15 4 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:00:25 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:28 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:52 8 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:25 9 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 11 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:45 12 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:51 14 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:28 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:35 16 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:14 17 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:09:12 18 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:29 19 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:09 20 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:31 21 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:01 22 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:13 23 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:16:25 24 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:04 25 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:58 26 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:22:03 27 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:33 28 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:26 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:56 30 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:39 31 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:31:21