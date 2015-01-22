Tour Down Under: Rohan Dennis wins in Paracombe
BMC goes one-two with Evans in second
Stage 3: Norwood - Paracombe
Rohan Dennis out-kicked all the contenders at the Tour Down Under Thursday to take the uphill sprint in Paracombe, setting up a BMC one-two finish as teammate Cadel Evans followed him across the line. Giant-Alpecin's Tom Dumoulin was third.
Dennis benefited from tense moments in the final kilometres as all the general classification favourites eyed each other approaching the 1km banner. Dennis launched his attack directly under the banner and got an immediate gap as the others considered briefly that he may have simply been trying to set up Evans, BMC's announced team leader. By the time Richie Porte (Team Sky), Dumoulin and AG2R's Domenico Pozzovivo reacted to Dennis' move, the 24-year-old Australian was too far up the road to bring back.
"I was caught further back in the lead in and I just thought, 'ok don't stress, just take little steps towards the front', and don't try to go into the red zone before you actually hit the hill," Dennis said after the stage. "I saw obviously Cadel was away with four other guys, with Richie and Pozzovivo and Dumoulin, so I sat behind one of the Movistar riders and just crossed my fingers that he'd bring me back.
"Well, to be honest I didn't expect to have that in the finish," Dennis continued. "The plan was for me to actually attack at the bottom and put the guys of Richie and Pozzovivo and a couple other riders under pressure and let Cadel just sit back, but obviously I was still too far back to actually follow that plan, we got the total opposite. But, Cadel he's still, in my eyes, a leader and I'm gonna respect that. I'm not sure how the team meeting's gonna go but we're still both protected. There's still Willunga, Mt Barker and the last crit. So there's still solid racing to come."
Having lost Campbell Flakemore overnight to a broken collarbone he suffered in a crash while riding back to the hotel, the one-two by BMC was evidence they are still in this race and hungry for overall victory.
BMC also seized the top two spots in the general classification. Dennis leads Evans by seven seconds, while Dumoulin is third, nine seconds in arrears. Porte is fourth, 15 seconds down, followed by Jack Haig (UniSA), Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo), Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) and Pozzovivo, all also 15 seconds back. Orica-Greenedge's Daryl Impey is 10th overall, 22 seconds down.
Having won on Willunga last year, Porte knows what kind of time he can pull back, and while not 100 per cent suited to the climb to Paracombe, the Sky rider is still within the top five overall.
"We'll have to see how it plays out up on Willunga," Porte said. "They’re a man down [BMC], and that’s not easy, they're going to have to control the race, which they haven't done thus far. I know I am climbing well. It was a bit of a shame, it was a bit too much stop-start for my liking. The team put me in a great position at the bottom of the climb. I am really happy with how the team is riding. It’s not ideal, but it’s still not over."
For Dumoulin, more renowned for his time trial ability than climbing, the 24-year-old now finds himself challenging for the overall podium and eyeing off the biggest prize of all.
"The final was really hard, it was a real GC stage," he said. "The front group, those are the guys that do the grand tours, so it was a very demanding stage. I am really happy you be there, and I can be happy with third. I think I can make the podium. Never say never for the victory, it will be hard, but we will fight for every second here."
With tommorow's 145km stage from Glenelg to Mount Barker favouring the sprinters, the GC contenders will have to wait until Saturday for the queen stage to Willunga Hill.
How it unfolded
For the third straight day, four riders made up the day’s main breakaway on the hottest stage of the 2015 race so far. It was Drapac’s breakaway specialist Will Clarke that was the first to get clear after several riders had earlier made attempts to no avail. A group of three, Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin), Calvin Watson (Trek) and Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), gave chase for Clarke with the catch being made after 10km of racing.
Clarke, who started the day just 1:04 down on overall leader Jack Bobridge (UniSA), was soon the race leader on the road, and the peloton was happy to let the quartet sit out in front with a three-minute advantage over the peloton.
With 38km left in the day, Domont was cooked and dropped off the leaders to occupy no -an’s land while the pace was lifted all round.
With the left-hand turn onto the final climb of the road crucial to positioning, the break’s lead was trimmed by the peloton to bring it down to two minutes with 23km left. With 17km to go, Hansen also bid farewell to the leaders as Clarke and Watson continued to press on despite their lead being just 1:05.
Giant-Alpecin and Team Sky were the chief chasers on the front of the peloton and at the 15km mark, Watson pulled up stumps to Clarke as the sole remaining member of the break.
At 13km to go, Clarke’s lead was down to 40 seconds as BMC, Astana and Orica-GreenEdge added further firepower to the chase. By 11km to go, Clarke’s lead was down to 28 seconds as Giant-Alpecin occupied the front positions on the bunch.
At 8.7km to go, it was all over for Clarke with the peloton quickly swarming and absorbing him after his long hot effort to earn himself the most aggressive rider jersey. That set up a sprint like lead-out for teams trying to get their GC men into the final corner before the climb first. The lead swapped multiple times as the teams spread across the road vying for position.
Dennis' original intention was to attack at the bottom of the hill to soften up BMC's rivals, but the hard pace at the front delayed his ability to get himself into position. By the time he hit the front, the 1km banner was quickly approaching, and his move came just beneath it. As the others looked at each other momentarily, Dennis built an insurmountable gap that he carried to the line. Evans let the others chase and then launched his own blistering effort to claim second place.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:35:08
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:05
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|11
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|12
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:18
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:27
|25
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|26
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:42
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|34
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|35
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|38
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|42
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:10
|44
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|45
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|47
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|48
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:24
|50
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|51
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|52
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|54
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|55
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|57
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|59
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|60
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:02:09
|66
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|69
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:32
|70
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|71
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:37
|72
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:53
|73
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:12
|76
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:14
|78
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|79
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|81
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:26
|84
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:31
|85
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|87
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|88
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:35
|90
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|93
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|94
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|95
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:54
|97
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:59
|99
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:34
|100
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|101
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|102
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:37
|105
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:42
|106
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:01
|107
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:18
|108
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:05:48
|110
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:12
|112
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:12
|113
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:07:37
|115
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|116
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:52
|117
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|119
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:35
|120
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|122
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:42
|123
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:35
|124
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|125
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|126
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|127
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|128
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|8
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:35:08
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:03
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:05
|4
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:15
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:42
|8
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:50
|10
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:59
|12
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|15
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:32
|16
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:14
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:31
|19
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:35
|20
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:01
|23
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:18
|24
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:48
|25
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:12
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:52
|27
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:35
|28
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:42
|29
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:35
|30
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|31
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:45:48
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:05
|4
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|5
|Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|UniSA Australia
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|8
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:29
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:04
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:17
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:22
|14
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:02:43
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:59
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:17
|17
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:03:27
|18
|Team Sky
|0:04:44
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:07:21
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10:17:06
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:09
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|12
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|14
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:28
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|19
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|20
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:37
|25
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:39
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|27
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|28
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:52
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|34
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:17
|36
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:25
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|41
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:34
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:38
|44
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:52
|46
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:59
|47
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:02:06
|49
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:09
|50
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|51
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:33
|52
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:41
|53
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:42
|54
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:51
|55
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:58
|56
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:03
|57
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:05
|58
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:06
|59
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:24
|60
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:03:41
|61
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:42
|62
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:45
|64
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:51
|67
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:03:52
|68
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:08
|69
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:10
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:31
|71
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:04:44
|72
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:52
|73
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:00
|74
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:06
|75
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:11
|76
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:12
|77
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:16
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:18
|79
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:28
|80
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:35
|81
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|82
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|83
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:10
|84
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:55
|85
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:57
|86
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:58
|87
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:07:34
|88
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:44
|89
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:51
|90
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:57
|91
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:14
|92
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:29
|93
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:09:12
|94
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:24
|95
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:29
|96
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:46
|97
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:10:32
|98
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:40
|99
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:18
|100
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:32
|101
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:35
|102
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:44
|103
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:02
|104
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:09
|105
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|106
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:31
|107
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:14:33
|108
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:01
|109
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:13
|110
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:18
|111
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:46
|112
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:16:25
|113
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:12
|114
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|115
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:51
|116
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:04
|117
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:20:01
|118
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:58
|120
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:22:03
|121
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:28
|122
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:24
|123
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:32
|124
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:33
|125
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:26
|126
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:25:28
|127
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:45
|128
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:56
|129
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:39
|130
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:31:21
|131
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|20
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|19
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|19
|8
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|9
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|10
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|12
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|13
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|17
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|18
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|20
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|21
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|22
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|23
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|24
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|25
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|7
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|27
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|29
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|30
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|9
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|12
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|13
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10:17:06
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:09
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:15
|4
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:25
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:28
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:52
|8
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:25
|9
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|10
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:45
|12
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:51
|14
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:28
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:35
|16
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:14
|17
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:09:12
|18
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:29
|19
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:09
|20
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|21
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:01
|22
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:13
|23
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:16:25
|24
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:04
|25
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:58
|26
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:22:03
|27
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:33
|28
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:26
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:56
|30
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:39
|31
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:31:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|30:52:12
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:05
|4
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|5
|UniSA Australia
|0:01:38
|6
|Etixx - Quick Step
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:03
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:04
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:17
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:56
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:59
|15
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:04:19
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:04:34
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:56
|18
|Team Sky
|0:05:51
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:07:55
