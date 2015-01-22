Trending

Tour Down Under: Rohan Dennis wins in Paracombe

BMC goes one-two with Evans in second

Image 1 of 63

Rohan Dennis (BMC) opens his 2015 account with BMC

Rohan Dennis (BMC) opens his 2015 account with BMC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 63

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 63

The effects of the recent bush fires was hard to miss

The effects of the recent bush fires was hard to miss
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 63

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 63

Lotto-Jumbo riders walk to sign on

Lotto-Jumbo riders walk to sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 63

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) trying to hold on up the climb

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) trying to hold on up the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 63

Cadel Evans (BMC) about to make a move

Cadel Evans (BMC) about to make a move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 63

Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin)

Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 63

Will Clarke (Drapac) grabs lunch during stage 3

Will Clarke (Drapac) grabs lunch during stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 63

Astana riders sitting in the bunch

Astana riders sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 63

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the start line

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 63

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) rolls to sign on

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) rolls to sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 63

Giampalo Caruso (Katusha)

Giampalo Caruso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 63

Giampalo Caruso (Katusha)

Giampalo Caruso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 63

Thomas De Gent (Lotto-Soudal) in the KOM jersey

Thomas De Gent (Lotto-Soudal) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 63

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jack Bobridge (UniSA)

Jack Bobridge (UniSA)

Jack Bobridge (UniSA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 63

Cadel Evans (BMC) rides to the sign on for stage three

Cadel Evans (BMC) rides to the sign on for stage three
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 63

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida)

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 63

Ryder Hesjedal's custom Shimano shoes

Ryder Hesjedal's custom Shimano shoes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 63

Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the breakaway

Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 63

Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 63

British national champion Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

British national champion Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 63

Riders on their way to the final climb of the day

Riders on their way to the final climb of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 63

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling)

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 63

Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin)

Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 63

UniSA protecting race leader Jack Bobridge during stage 3

UniSA protecting race leader Jack Bobridge during stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 63

Cadel Evans (BMC) marks Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Cadel Evans (BMC) marks Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 63

The peloton during during today's stage

The peloton during during today's stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 63

Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Dennis Rohan (BMC)

Dennis Rohan (BMC)

Dennis Rohan (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 63

Dennis Rohan (BMC) had time to celebrate his first win in BMC colours

Dennis Rohan (BMC) had time to celebrate his first win in BMC colours
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dennis Rohan (BMC)

Dennis Rohan (BMC)

Dennis Rohan (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 63

Richie Porte (Team Sky) post-stage

Richie Porte (Team Sky) post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 63

Dennis Rohan (BMC) with his soigneur

Dennis Rohan (BMC) with his soigneur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 63

Dennis Rohan (BMC) on the podium

Dennis Rohan (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 63

Dennis Rohan (BMC) raises his arms in the ochre jersey

Dennis Rohan (BMC) raises his arms in the ochre jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 63

Some pre-stage reading for Cadel Evans (BMC) today

Some pre-stage reading for Cadel Evans (BMC) today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 63

Cadel Evans (BMC) crosses the line in second place

Cadel Evans (BMC) crosses the line in second place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 63

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 63

Richie Porte (Team Sky) crosses the line

Richie Porte (Team Sky) crosses the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 63

Thiago Machado (Katusha)

Thiago Machado (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 63

Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)

Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 63

Cadel Evans (BMC) finished three seconds down on teammate Rohan Dennis

Cadel Evans (BMC) finished three seconds down on teammate Rohan Dennis
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 63

Jarlison Pantano (IAM Cycling)

Jarlison Pantano (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 63

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 49 of 63

Richie Porte (Team Sky), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Richie Porte (Team Sky), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 50 of 63

Race leader Jack Bobridge (UniSA) signs on

Race leader Jack Bobridge (UniSA) signs on
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 51 of 63

Rohan Dennis (BMC) also leads the KOM classification

Rohan Dennis (BMC) also leads the KOM classification
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 52 of 63

Rohan Dennis (BMC) is now the leader of the young rider classification

Rohan Dennis (BMC) is now the leader of the young rider classification
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 53 of 63

Most aggressive on the stage, Will Clarke (Drapac)

Most aggressive on the stage, Will Clarke (Drapac)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 54 of 63

Miles Scotson (UniSA) putting in the hard yards early

Miles Scotson (UniSA) putting in the hard yards early
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 55 of 63

Team BMC's plan worked to today, they won the stage and the now lead the overallLasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin),

Team BMC's plan worked to today, they won the stage and the now lead the overallLasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin),
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 56 of 63

Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin), Will Clarke (Drapac), Calvin Watson (Trek) and Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin), Will Clarke (Drapac), Calvin Watson (Trek) and Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 57 of 63

Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin), Will Clarke (Drapac) and Calvin Watson (Trek)

Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin), Will Clarke (Drapac) and Calvin Watson (Trek)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 59 of 63

Rohan Dennis (BMC) was pumped with his victory

Rohan Dennis (BMC) was pumped with his victory
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 60 of 63

Cadel Evans (BMC) in the sprinters jersey

Cadel Evans (BMC) in the sprinters jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 63

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in his first ochre leader's jersey at the Tour Down Under

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in his first ochre leader's jersey at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 63

Rohan Dennis (BMC) wins stage 3 of the Tour Down Under

Rohan Dennis (BMC) wins stage 3 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 63

Cadel Evans (BMC) tries to get clear on the final ascent into Paracombe

Cadel Evans (BMC) tries to get clear on the final ascent into Paracombe
(Image credit: Regallo)

Rohan Dennis out-kicked all the contenders at the Tour Down Under Thursday to take the uphill sprint in Paracombe, setting up a BMC one-two finish as teammate Cadel Evans followed him across the line. Giant-Alpecin's Tom Dumoulin was third.

Dennis takes first win of the season

Dennis benefited from tense moments in the final kilometres as all the general classification favourites eyed each other approaching the 1km banner. Dennis launched his attack directly under the banner and got an immediate gap as the others considered briefly that he may have simply been trying to set up Evans, BMC's announced team leader. By the time Richie Porte (Team Sky), Dumoulin and AG2R's Domenico Pozzovivo reacted to Dennis' move, the 24-year-old Australian was too far up the road to bring back.

"I was caught further back in the lead in and I just thought, 'ok don't stress, just take little steps towards the front', and don't try to go into the red zone before you actually hit the hill," Dennis said after the stage. "I saw obviously Cadel was away with four other guys, with Richie and Pozzovivo and Dumoulin, so I sat behind one of the Movistar riders and just crossed my fingers that he'd bring me back.

"Well, to be honest I didn't expect to have that in the finish," Dennis continued. "The plan was for me to actually attack at the bottom and put the guys of Richie and Pozzovivo and a couple other riders under pressure and let Cadel just sit back, but obviously I was still too far back to actually follow that plan, we got the total opposite. But, Cadel he's still, in my eyes, a leader and I'm gonna respect that. I'm not sure how the team meeting's gonna go but we're still both protected. There's still Willunga, Mt Barker and the last crit. So there's still solid racing to come."

Having lost Campbell Flakemore overnight to a broken collarbone he suffered in a crash while riding back to the hotel, the one-two by BMC was evidence they are still in this race and hungry for overall victory.

BMC also seized the top two spots in the general classification. Dennis leads Evans by seven seconds, while Dumoulin is third, nine seconds in arrears. Porte is fourth, 15 seconds down, followed by Jack Haig (UniSA), Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo), Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quickstep) and Pozzovivo, all also 15 seconds back. Orica-Greenedge's Daryl Impey is 10th overall, 22 seconds down.

Having won on Willunga last year, Porte knows what kind of time he can pull back, and while not 100 per cent suited to the climb to Paracombe, the Sky rider is still within the top five overall.

"We'll have to see how it plays out up on Willunga," Porte said. "They’re a man down [BMC], and that’s not easy, they're going to have to control the race, which they haven't done thus far. I know I am climbing well. It was a bit of a shame, it was a bit too much stop-start for my liking. The team put me in a great position at the bottom of the climb. I am really happy with how the team is riding. It’s not ideal, but it’s still not over."

For Dumoulin, more renowned for his time trial ability than climbing, the 24-year-old now finds himself challenging for the overall podium and eyeing off the biggest prize of all.

"The final was really hard, it was a real GC stage," he said. "The front group, those are the guys that do the grand tours, so it was a very demanding stage. I am really happy you be there, and I can be happy with third. I think I can make the podium. Never say never for the victory, it will be hard, but we will fight for every second here."

With tommorow's 145km stage from Glenelg to Mount Barker favouring the sprinters, the GC contenders will have to wait until Saturday for the queen stage to Willunga Hill.

How it unfolded
For the third straight day, four riders made up the day’s main breakaway on the hottest stage of the 2015 race so far. It was Drapac’s breakaway specialist Will Clarke that was the first to get clear after several riders had earlier made attempts to no avail. A group of three, Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin), Calvin Watson (Trek) and Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), gave chase for Clarke with the catch being made after 10km of racing.

Clarke, who started the day just 1:04 down on overall leader Jack Bobridge (UniSA), was soon the race leader on the road, and the peloton was happy to let the quartet sit out in front with a three-minute advantage over the peloton.

With 38km left in the day, Domont was cooked and dropped off the leaders to occupy no -an’s land while the pace was lifted all round.

With the left-hand turn onto the final climb of the road crucial to positioning, the break’s lead was trimmed by the peloton to bring it down to two minutes with 23km left. With 17km to go, Hansen also bid farewell to the leaders as Clarke and Watson continued to press on despite their lead being just 1:05.

Giant-Alpecin and Team Sky were the chief chasers on the front of the peloton and at the 15km mark, Watson pulled up stumps to Clarke as the sole remaining member of the break.

At 13km to go, Clarke’s lead was down to 40 seconds as BMC, Astana and Orica-GreenEdge added further firepower to the chase. By 11km to go, Clarke’s lead was down to 28 seconds as Giant-Alpecin occupied the front positions on the bunch.

At 8.7km to go, it was all over for Clarke with the peloton quickly swarming and absorbing him after his long hot effort to earn himself the most aggressive rider jersey.  That set up a sprint like lead-out for teams trying to get their GC men into the final corner before the climb first. The lead swapped multiple times as the teams spread across the road vying for position.

Dennis' original intention was to attack at the bottom of the hill to soften up BMC's rivals, but the hard pace at the front delayed his ability to get himself into position. By the time he hit the front, the 1km banner was quickly approaching, and his move came just beneath it. As the others looked at each other momentarily, Dennis built an insurmountable gap that he carried to the line. Evans let the others chase and then launched his own blistering effort to claim second place.

Results

Stage 3 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:35:08
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:05
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
7Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
8Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:13
11Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
12Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
13Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:18
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
18Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
22Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
23Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:27
25José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
26Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:42
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
29Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
31David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
33Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
34David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
35Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
37Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
38Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
39Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
42Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:10
44Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
45Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
47Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
48Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:24
50Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
51Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
52Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
54Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
56Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
57Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
58Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
59Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
60Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
64Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
65Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:09
66Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
67Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
69Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:32
70Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
71Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:37
72Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:53
73Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:12
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
77Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:14
78Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
79Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
81Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:03:26
84Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:31
85Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
86Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
87Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
88Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
89Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:35
90Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
93Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
94Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
95Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:54
97Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:03:59
99Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:04:34
100Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
101Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
102Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
103Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:04:37
105Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:42
106Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:05:01
107Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:18
108Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:05:48
110Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:06:12
112Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:12
113Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:37
115Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
116Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:52
117Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
119Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:35
120Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
122Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:42
123Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:35
124Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
125Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
126Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
127Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
128Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
129Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
130Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
131Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSCampbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Points - Charleston 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
3Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Charleston 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
3Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Charleston 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
3Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step12
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo11
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky10
7Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia9
8Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6

Mountains classificaiton - Torrens Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky6
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:35:08
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:03
3Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:05
4Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
5Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:00:15
6George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:18
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:42
8Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
9Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:50
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
11Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:59
12Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
15Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:32
16Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:14
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:03:31
19Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:35
20Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:05:01
23Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:18
24Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:48
25Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:06:12
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:52
27Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:35
28Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:42
29Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:35
30Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
31Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:45:48
2Movistar Team0:00:23
3Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:05
4Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:13
5Etixx - Quick Step
6UniSA Australia
7Astana Pro Team0:01:23
8Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:29
9Lotto Soudal0:01:32
10Team Katusha0:01:57
11IAM Cycling0:02:04
12Lampre - Merida0:02:17
13Orica GreenEdge0:02:22
14Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:02:43
15FDJ.fr0:02:59
16Trek Factory Racing0:03:17
17Team Giant - Alpecin0:03:27
18Team Sky0:04:44
19Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:21

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10:17:06
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:09
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:15
5Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
6Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
7Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:00:22
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:23
12Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
13Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
14Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
15Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
16George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:28
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
20Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
22Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
24Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:37
25Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:39
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
27José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
28David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:52
29Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:00
34Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
35David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:17
36Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
37Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
38Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:25
40Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
41Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:34
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:38
44Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
45Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:52
46Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:59
47Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
48Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:02:06
49Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:09
50Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
51Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:33
52Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:41
53Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:42
54Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:02:51
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:58
56Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:03
57Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:05
58Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:06
59Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:24
60Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:03:41
61Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:42
62Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:45
64Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:51
67Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:03:52
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:08
69Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:10
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:31
71Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:04:44
72Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:52
73Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:00
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:06
75Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:05:11
76Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:12
77Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:05:16
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:18
79Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:28
80Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:35
81Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:54
82Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
83Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:10
84Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:55
85Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:57
86Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:58
87Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:07:34
88Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:07:44
89Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:51
90Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:07:57
91Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:14
92William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:29
93Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:09:12
94Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:09:24
95Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:09:29
96Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:46
97Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:10:32
98Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:40
99Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:18
100Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:32
101Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:35
102Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:44
103Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:02
104Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:12:09
105Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:31
106Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:31
107Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:14:33
108Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:15:01
109Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:13
110Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:18
111Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:46
112Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:16:25
113Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:12
114Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
115Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:18:51
116Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:04
117Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:20:01
118Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:58
120Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:03
121Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:28
122Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:23:24
123Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:32
124Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:33
125Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:26
126Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:25:28
127Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:45
128Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:56
129Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:39
130Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:31:21
131Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:31:39

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin25
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team24
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia20
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge20
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky19
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team19
8Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
9Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge18
10Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha17
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
12William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
13Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team13
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step12
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo11
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
17Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
18Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
19Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia9
20Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
21Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8
22Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
24Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
25Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia7
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
27Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
29Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
30Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing2

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia10
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky6
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
9Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
12Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
13Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10:17:06
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:09
3Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:15
4Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
5Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:00:25
6George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:28
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:52
8Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:25
9Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
11Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:45
12Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:51
14Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:28
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:35
16Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:14
17Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:09:12
18Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:09:29
19Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:12:09
20Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:31
21Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:15:01
22Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:13
23Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:16:25
24Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:04
25Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:58
26Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:03
27Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:33
28Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:26
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:56
30Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:39
31Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:31:21

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team30:52:12
2Movistar Team0:00:23
3Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:05
4Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:13
5UniSA Australia0:01:38
6Etixx - Quick Step
7Astana Pro Team0:01:57
8Team Katusha
9Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:03
10IAM Cycling0:02:04
11Lotto Soudal
12Lampre - Merida0:02:17
13Orica GreenEdge0:02:56
14FDJ.fr0:02:59
15Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:04:19
16Team Giant - Alpecin0:04:34
17Trek Factory Racing0:04:56
18Team Sky0:05:51
19Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:55

 

