Tour Down Under: Von Hoff steels the stage in Mount Barker
Dennis retains leader's jersey
Stage 4: Glenelg - Mount Barker
Steele von Hoff won a bunch sprint finish in Mount Barker after 145km of racing to make it two wins out of four for UniSA while a crash brought down a large group in the final 150 meters. The win is von Hoff's first WorldTour victory of his career and second of the month after defending his Australian national criterium title in Ballarat.
Von Hoff out-kicked his rivals over a long, flat straightaway, crossing the line ahead of Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and Wouter Wippert (Drapac). Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) was fourth, followed by Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R).
"Jack Bobridge was looking after me saying, 'be patient, be patient. I know these roads like the back of my hand'," von Hoff said after the stage. "I just trusted it then he delivered me in the final km under the banner and then I just sniveled and held the wheel of the trains. He told me to like (get on) Quicksteps' because with [Mark] Renshaw here there was definitely a fantastic chance and I did that and it opened up on the left hand side of the road.
"I think we're batting well above our average here: two stage wins, the ochre jersey for two days now," von Hoff said of the UniSA team. "This is fantastic, we've got such a good team here and good staff as well."
"My goal is to get back into the World Tour," von Hoff added. "The merger between Cannondale and Garmin left me behind this time but this win today will help me to go back to the highest level."
Rohan Dennis finished safely in the bunch and continues to lead his BMC teammate Cadel Evans by seven seconds in the general classification. Giant-Alpecin's Tom Dumoulin is third overall, nine seconds back, having also finished safely. Impey was the big mover on the day, improving his GC position from tenth for fourth thanks for the bonus seconds he picked at the finish line and first intermediate sprint point.
How it unfolded
As with the first three stages, the attacks during the 145km stage 4 run from Glenelg to Mt. Barker started immediately as the red flag dropped, but BMC was very protective of is GC leader Rohan Dennis and pulled back all of the early moves.
The pattern of attack and chase held until a quartet of riders sneaked away about 23km into the day. The move initially included Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) Peter Kennaugh (Sky), Cedric Pineau (FDJ) and former race leader Jack Bobridge (UniSA).
Cannondale-Garmin's Nathan Haas, who was ninth on the first stage, put in an impressive effort to bridge to the leaders, but he was unable to make contact before the peloton, obviously pleased with the quartet up front, sat up and let the gap increase rapidly. An untimely flat eventually ended Haas' escape and he was quickly back in the field.
Just 23km into the race and the leaders had 1:50 on the peloton, and with Bobridge the best-placed general classification rider in the breakaway at 39 seconds off of Dennis' pace, the UniSA rider was once again the leader on the road.
The gap was up to 2:25 just 37km into the race, but it came down steadily on the climb up to the first KOM at Sellicks Hill at 44.2km. Bobridge grabbed the maximum points there, but by then the group's advantage was down to 1:30 under the pressure of BMC's chase.
Bobridge decided he was happy with the KOM points and the polka dot jersey, and so he sat up and allowed himself to fade back into the bunch. With the next-best GC rider in the group more than four minutes off Dennis' pace, the breakaway had a better chance to build its advantage without the UniSA rider among them.
As expected, with Bobridge gone from the group, the remaining trio's advantage started to increase. At 60km, with less than 85 km remaining, the gap was back up to 2:25. But again, BMC's domestiques flexed their muscles and started reeling the leaders back, trimming off more than a minute in less than 10km.
When the gap dipped below a minute before the first intermediate sprint of the day and its time bonuses, Pineau lost patience in the breakaway and dropped his two companions. But his attack drew out the chasing peloton and all three riders was soon back on the fold, setting up what amounted to a bunch kick for the intermediate sprint.
Orica's Daryl Impey, who started the day 10th overall just 22 seconds behind Dennis, took the three-second time bonus at the sprint line and moved just that much closer to the race leader.
Three more riders slipped off the front following the sprint, as Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) got a quick gap that they quickly built into a gap of more than two minutes.
The breakaway scooped up the next sprint points as Movistar moved the front of the chase for their man Juan Jose Lobato, digging into the leaders' advantage almost immediately. The pace of the chase has its effect on the field as well, as it split into three selections and deposited Giant-Alpecin sprinter Marcel Kittel in a group nearly four minutes back.
Tleubayev popped out of the break with just 24km when the gap was at less than a minute. Belkov and Serry continued on, but the chase brought them back in turn, making the catch with 9km to go.
Astana took advantage of the moment to launch Luis Leon Sanchez off the front behind a ferocious attack from his new teammate, Lars Boom. Boom sold out for his team leader and quickly fell off the pace, but Sanchez continued on with Movistar's Gorka Izaguirre Insausti, who tagged along with the Boom lead-out.
Orica-GreenEdge recognised how dangerous the move was and pulled the two Spanish riders back after several kilometres. On the fast descent into Mount Barker what looked to be a touch of wheels in the final 300 metres on the left hand side of the road spectacularly brought down rider who were strewn across the road. With von Hoff out in front, the former Garmin-Sharp rider proved too fast for Impey and Wippert and finished off the sprint to claim his first professional win and UniSA's second of the week.
While the GC contenders were caught up in the crash, with the accident taking place within the final three kilometres no rider lost time ahead of the queen stage to Willunga Hill.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|3:24:28
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|20
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|25
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|29
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|37
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|40
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|41
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|49
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|51
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|52
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|53
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|56
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|60
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|66
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|67
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|80
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|88
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|95
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:20
|98
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|99
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|101
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|102
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|103
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|105
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|107
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:20
|109
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|113
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|119
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|121
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:45
|122
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|123
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|124
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:23
|125
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|126
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|15
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|12
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|9
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|9
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|10
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|4
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3:24:28
|2
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|11
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:20
|22
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|23
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|26
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|28
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|10:13:24
|2
|IAM Cycling
|3
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|4
|UniSA Australia
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Etixx - Quick Step
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|FDJ.fr
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13:41:34
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:09
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:13
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|13
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|16
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|20
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:37
|25
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:39
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|27
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|0:00:52
|29
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|30
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|34
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:17
|36
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|37
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|39
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:25
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|41
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:34
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:38
|44
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:52
|46
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:59
|47
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:02:06
|49
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|50
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|51
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:33
|52
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:41
|53
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:42
|54
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:51
|55
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:58
|56
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:03
|57
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:05
|58
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:06
|59
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:03:41
|60
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|61
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:45
|62
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:51
|64
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:03:52
|65
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:08
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:31
|67
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:04:44
|68
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:52
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:06
|70
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:11
|71
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:16
|72
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:18
|73
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:28
|74
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|75
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:10
|76
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:44
|77
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:57
|78
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:07:24
|79
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:30
|81
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:44
|82
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:51
|83
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:55
|84
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:57
|85
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:14
|86
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:20
|87
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:55
|88
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:29
|89
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:39
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:45
|91
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:56
|92
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:13
|93
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:10:32
|94
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:18
|95
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:32
|96
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:35
|97
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|98
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:49
|99
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:09
|100
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:12:32
|101
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:44
|102
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:31
|103
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:00
|104
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:04
|105
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:18
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:46
|107
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:47
|108
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:16:25
|109
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:17:53
|110
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:12
|111
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:33
|113
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:44
|114
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:51
|115
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:04
|116
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:20:01
|117
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:24
|118
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:46
|119
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:23
|120
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:54
|121
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:52
|122
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:05
|123
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:31:17
|124
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:41
|125
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:51
|126
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:56
|127
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:49
|128
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:38:51
|129
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:02
|130
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|39
|pts
|2
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|6
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|22
|7
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|20
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|19
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|19
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|16
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|17
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|18
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|22
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|24
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|25
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|9
|26
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|27
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|28
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|29
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|30
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|31
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|32
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|33
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|34
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|37
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|38
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|20
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|8
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|10
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|14
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|16
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13:41:34
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:09
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:15
|4
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:25
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:28
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:52
|8
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:25
|9
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|10
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:45
|12
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:51
|14
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:28
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:14
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:55
|17
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:29
|18
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:09
|19
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:12:32
|20
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:16:25
|21
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:33
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:44
|23
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:04
|24
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:23
|25
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:54
|26
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:31:17
|27
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:41
|28
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:56
|29
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:49
|30
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|41:05:36
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:05
|4
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|5
|UniSA Australia
|0:01:38
|6
|Etixx - Quick Step
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:03
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:04
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:17
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:56
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:59
|15
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:04:19
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:04:34
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:56
|18
|Team Sky
|0:05:51
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:07:55
