Steele von Hoff won a bunch sprint finish in Mount Barker after 145km of racing to make it two wins out of four for UniSA while a crash brought down a large group in the final 150 meters. The win is von Hoff's first WorldTour victory of his career and second of the month after defending his Australian national criterium title in Ballarat.

Von Hoff out-kicked his rivals over a long, flat straightaway, crossing the line ahead of Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and Wouter Wippert (Drapac). Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) was fourth, followed by Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R).

"Jack Bobridge was looking after me saying, 'be patient, be patient. I know these roads like the back of my hand'," von Hoff said after the stage. "I just trusted it then he delivered me in the final km under the banner and then I just sniveled and held the wheel of the trains. He told me to like (get on) Quicksteps' because with [Mark] Renshaw here there was definitely a fantastic chance and I did that and it opened up on the left hand side of the road.

"I think we're batting well above our average here: two stage wins, the ochre jersey for two days now," von Hoff said of the UniSA team. "This is fantastic, we've got such a good team here and good staff as well."

"My goal is to get back into the World Tour," von Hoff added. "The merger between Cannondale and Garmin left me behind this time but this win today will help me to go back to the highest level."

Rohan Dennis finished safely in the bunch and continues to lead his BMC teammate Cadel Evans by seven seconds in the general classification. Giant-Alpecin's Tom Dumoulin is third overall, nine seconds back, having also finished safely. Impey was the big mover on the day, improving his GC position from tenth for fourth thanks for the bonus seconds he picked at the finish line and first intermediate sprint point.

How it unfolded

As with the first three stages, the attacks during the 145km stage 4 run from Glenelg to Mt. Barker started immediately as the red flag dropped, but BMC was very protective of is GC leader Rohan Dennis and pulled back all of the early moves.

The pattern of attack and chase held until a quartet of riders sneaked away about 23km into the day. The move initially included Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) Peter Kennaugh (Sky), Cedric Pineau (FDJ) and former race leader Jack Bobridge (UniSA).

Cannondale-Garmin's Nathan Haas, who was ninth on the first stage, put in an impressive effort to bridge to the leaders, but he was unable to make contact before the peloton, obviously pleased with the quartet up front, sat up and let the gap increase rapidly. An untimely flat eventually ended Haas' escape and he was quickly back in the field.

Just 23km into the race and the leaders had 1:50 on the peloton, and with Bobridge the best-placed general classification rider in the breakaway at 39 seconds off of Dennis' pace, the UniSA rider was once again the leader on the road.

The gap was up to 2:25 just 37km into the race, but it came down steadily on the climb up to the first KOM at Sellicks Hill at 44.2km. Bobridge grabbed the maximum points there, but by then the group's advantage was down to 1:30 under the pressure of BMC's chase.

Bobridge decided he was happy with the KOM points and the polka dot jersey, and so he sat up and allowed himself to fade back into the bunch. With the next-best GC rider in the group more than four minutes off Dennis' pace, the breakaway had a better chance to build its advantage without the UniSA rider among them.

As expected, with Bobridge gone from the group, the remaining trio's advantage started to increase. At 60km, with less than 85 km remaining, the gap was back up to 2:25. But again, BMC's domestiques flexed their muscles and started reeling the leaders back, trimming off more than a minute in less than 10km.

When the gap dipped below a minute before the first intermediate sprint of the day and its time bonuses, Pineau lost patience in the breakaway and dropped his two companions. But his attack drew out the chasing peloton and all three riders was soon back on the fold, setting up what amounted to a bunch kick for the intermediate sprint.

Orica's Daryl Impey, who started the day 10th overall just 22 seconds behind Dennis, took the three-second time bonus at the sprint line and moved just that much closer to the race leader.

Three more riders slipped off the front following the sprint, as Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) got a quick gap that they quickly built into a gap of more than two minutes.

The breakaway scooped up the next sprint points as Movistar moved the front of the chase for their man Juan Jose Lobato, digging into the leaders' advantage almost immediately. The pace of the chase has its effect on the field as well, as it split into three selections and deposited Giant-Alpecin sprinter Marcel Kittel in a group nearly four minutes back.

Tleubayev popped out of the break with just 24km when the gap was at less than a minute. Belkov and Serry continued on, but the chase brought them back in turn, making the catch with 9km to go.

Astana took advantage of the moment to launch Luis Leon Sanchez off the front behind a ferocious attack from his new teammate, Lars Boom. Boom sold out for his team leader and quickly fell off the pace, but Sanchez continued on with Movistar's Gorka Izaguirre Insausti, who tagged along with the Boom lead-out.

Orica-GreenEdge recognised how dangerous the move was and pulled the two Spanish riders back after several kilometres. On the fast descent into Mount Barker what looked to be a touch of wheels in the final 300 metres on the left hand side of the road spectacularly brought down rider who were strewn across the road. With von Hoff out in front, the former Garmin-Sharp rider proved too fast for Impey and Wippert and finished off the sprint to claim his first professional win and UniSA's second of the week.

While the GC contenders were caught up in the crash, with the accident taking place within the final three kilometres no rider lost time ahead of the queen stage to Willunga Hill.

Results

Stage 4 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 3:24:28 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 3 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 10 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 20 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 25 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 29 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 34 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 35 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 36 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 37 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 38 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 40 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 45 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 46 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 49 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 50 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 51 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 52 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 53 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 54 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 55 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 56 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 59 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 60 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 66 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 67 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 69 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 71 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 74 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 77 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 78 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 80 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 84 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 88 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 92 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 93 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 95 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:20 98 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 99 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 101 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 102 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 103 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 104 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 105 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 107 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 108 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:20 109 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:45 113 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 119 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 120 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 121 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:45 122 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 123 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 124 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:23 125 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 126 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 127 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 129 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin

Points - Ashbourne # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Macclesfield # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 pts 2 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 15 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 14 3 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 12 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 9 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 9 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 10 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6

Mountain classification - Sellicks Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 pts 2 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 4 4 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 3:24:28 2 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 11 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 19 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:20 22 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 23 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 24 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:45 26 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 27 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:23 28 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 10:13:24 2 IAM Cycling 3 Team Giant - Alpecin 4 UniSA Australia 5 Lampre - Merida 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Ag2r La Mondiale 8 Tinkoff - Saxo 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Etixx - Quick Step 11 Trek Factory Racing 12 Team Cannondale - Garmin 13 Team Sky 14 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 15 Movistar Team 16 Orica GreenEdge 17 Astana Pro Team 18 FDJ.fr 19 Drapac Professional Cycling

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13:41:34 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:09 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:13 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:15 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:23 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:25 13 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 15 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 16 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 18 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31 20 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 22 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 23 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:37 25 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:39 26 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 27 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 0:00:52 29 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 30 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:00 34 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 35 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:17 36 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 37 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 39 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:25 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 41 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:34 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:38 44 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:52 46 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:59 47 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 48 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:02:06 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09 50 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 51 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 52 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:41 53 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:42 54 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:51 55 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:58 56 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:03 57 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:05 58 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:06 59 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:03:41 60 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 61 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:45 62 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:51 64 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:03:52 65 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:08 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:31 67 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:04:44 68 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:52 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:06 70 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:11 71 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:05:16 72 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:18 73 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:28 74 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:54 75 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:10 76 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:44 77 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:57 78 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:07:24 79 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 80 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:30 81 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:07:44 82 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:51 83 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:55 84 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:07:57 85 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:14 86 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:20 87 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:55 88 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:29 89 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:39 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:45 91 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:56 92 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:13 93 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:10:32 94 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:18 95 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:32 96 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:35 97 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:38 98 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:49 99 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:09 100 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:12:32 101 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:44 102 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:31 103 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:00 104 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:04 105 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:18 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:46 107 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:47 108 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:16:25 109 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:17:53 110 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:12 111 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:33 113 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:44 114 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:51 115 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:04 116 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:20:01 117 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:24 118 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:46 119 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:25:23 120 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:54 121 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:52 122 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:05 123 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:31:17 124 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:41 125 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:51 126 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:56 127 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:49 128 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:38:51 129 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:02 130 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:45:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 39 pts 2 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 5 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 24 6 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 22 7 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20 9 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 19 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 19 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 13 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 16 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 17 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 18 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 22 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 24 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 25 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 9 26 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 28 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 29 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 30 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 31 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 32 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 33 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 34 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 37 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 38 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 8 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 10 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 4 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 14 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 16 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13:41:34 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:09 3 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:15 4 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:00:25 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:28 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:52 8 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:25 9 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 11 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:45 12 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:51 14 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:28 15 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:14 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:55 17 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:29 18 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:09 19 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:12:32 20 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:16:25 21 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:33 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:44 23 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:04 24 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:25:23 25 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:54 26 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:31:17 27 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:41 28 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:56 29 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:49 30 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:02