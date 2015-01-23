Trending

Tour Down Under: Von Hoff steels the stage in Mount Barker

Dennis retains leader's jersey

Image 1 of 44

Rohan Dennis (BMC) and teammate Cadel Evans chat pre-stage

Rohan Dennis (BMC) and teammate Cadel Evans chat pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

Dario Cataldo (Astana)

Dario Cataldo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) chilling before the stage

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) chilling before the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 44

Steele von Hoff (UniSA-Australia) claims victory

Steele von Hoff (UniSA-Australia) claims victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 44

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 44

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the ochre leader's jersey

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the ochre leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Rohan Dennis is in the ochre jersey for now. Will Cadel Evans be wearing it come Sunday?

Rohan Dennis is in the ochre jersey for now. Will Cadel Evans be wearing it come Sunday?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha) missing a fair bit of skin

Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha) missing a fair bit of skin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) missing a lot of skin

Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) missing a lot of skin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) was one of the first riders to hit the deck today

Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) was one of the first riders to hit the deck today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Wouter Wippert (Drapac)

Wouter Wippert (Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 44

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 44

The four man breakaway of Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge), Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Jack Bobrdige (UniSA) and Cedric Pineau (FDJ)

The four man breakaway of Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge), Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Jack Bobrdige (UniSA) and Cedric Pineau (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

Steele von Hoff was a very happy man today

Steele von Hoff was a very happy man today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

Steele von Hoff (UniSA) clenches his first in celebration of victory

Steele von Hoff (UniSA) clenches his first in celebration of victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

Steele von Hoff (UniSA) wins stage 4

Steele von Hoff (UniSA) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

Steele von Hoff (UniSA)

Steele von Hoff (UniSA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

Steele von Hoff (UniSA)

Steele von Hoff (UniSA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Steele von Hoff on the podium

Steele von Hoff on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

Steele von Hoff beats Daryl Impey to claim his first WorldTour win

Steele von Hoff beats Daryl Impey to claim his first WorldTour win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

Steele von Hoff raises his arms in celebration

Steele von Hoff raises his arms in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

Cadel Evans avoided the mass-pile up at the end of today's stage

Cadel Evans avoided the mass-pile up at the end of today's stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) back in the KOM jersey

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) back in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 26 of 44

Cadel Evans and Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Cadel Evans and Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 27 of 44

Watch for Kangaroos out there

Watch for Kangaroos out there
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 28 of 44

The three man breakaway of Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep)

The three man breakaway of Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 29 of 44

Huge crowds lined the start of the stage from Glenelg

Huge crowds lined the start of the stage from Glenelg
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 30 of 44

Rohan Dennis (BMC) collects his second ochre leader's jersey of the race

Rohan Dennis (BMC) collects his second ochre leader's jersey of the race
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 31 of 44

Most aggressive rider today, Cedric Pineau (FDJ)

Most aggressive rider today, Cedric Pineau (FDJ)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 32 of 44

Best young rider, Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Best young rider, Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 33 of 44

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the pointscompetition

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the pointscompetition
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 34 of 44

Rohan Dennis (BMC) during the stage

Rohan Dennis (BMC) during the stage
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 35 of 44

The riders took in the cost line today

The riders took in the cost line today
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 36 of 44

Katusha riders Aleksei Tcatevich and Vladimir Isaichev walk to the team pits after the mass crash in the last 300m of the stage

Katusha riders Aleksei Tcatevich and Vladimir Isaichev walk to the team pits after the mass crash in the last 300m of the stage
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 37 of 44

Lotto-Jumbo riders and Lars Boom (Astana) finish the stage on foot

Lotto-Jumbo riders and Lars Boom (Astana) finish the stage on foot
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 38 of 44

Movistar riders roll over the line after the crash

Movistar riders roll over the line after the crash
(Image credit: Regallo)
Image 39 of 44

Points leader Cadel Evans with race leader and teammate Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Points leader Cadel Evans with race leader and teammate Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 44

Steele von Hoff (UniSA-Australia) wins in Mount Barker

Steele von Hoff (UniSA-Australia) wins in Mount Barker
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 44

Rohan Dennis (BMC) remains race leader

Rohan Dennis (BMC) remains race leader
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 44

Steele von Hoff (UniSA-Australia) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

Steele von Hoff (UniSA-Australia) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 44

Steele von Hoff (UniSA-Australia)

Steele von Hoff (UniSA-Australia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 44

Steele von Hoff (UniSA-Australia) on the podium

Steele von Hoff (UniSA-Australia) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Steele von Hoff won a bunch sprint finish in Mount Barker after 145km of racing to make it two wins out of four for UniSA while a crash brought down a large group in the final 150 meters. The win is von Hoff's first WorldTour victory of his career and second of the month after defending his Australian national criterium title in Ballarat.

Related Articles

UniSA continues to punch above its weight at the Tour Down Under

Von Hoff out-kicked his rivals over a long, flat straightaway, crossing the line ahead of Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) and Wouter Wippert (Drapac). Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) was fourth, followed by Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R).

"Jack Bobridge was looking after me saying, 'be patient, be patient. I know these roads like the back of my hand'," von Hoff said after the stage. "I just trusted it then he delivered me in the final km under the banner and then I just sniveled and held the wheel of the trains. He told me to like (get on) Quicksteps' because with [Mark] Renshaw here there was definitely a fantastic chance and I did that and it opened up on the left hand side of the road.

"I think we're batting well above our average here: two stage wins, the ochre jersey for two days now," von Hoff said of the UniSA team. "This is fantastic, we've got such a good team here and good staff as well."

"My goal is to get back into the World Tour," von Hoff added. "The merger between Cannondale and Garmin left me behind this time but this win today will help me to go back to the highest level."

Rohan Dennis finished safely in the bunch and continues to lead his BMC teammate Cadel Evans by seven seconds in the general classification. Giant-Alpecin's Tom Dumoulin is third overall, nine seconds back, having also finished safely. Impey was the big mover on the day, improving his GC position from tenth for fourth thanks for the bonus seconds he picked at the finish line and first intermediate sprint point.

How it unfolded

As with the first three stages, the attacks during the 145km stage 4 run from Glenelg to Mt. Barker started immediately as the red flag dropped, but BMC was very protective of is GC leader Rohan Dennis and pulled back all of the early moves.

The pattern of attack and chase held until a quartet of riders sneaked away about 23km into the day. The move initially included Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) Peter Kennaugh (Sky), Cedric Pineau (FDJ) and former race leader Jack Bobridge (UniSA).

Cannondale-Garmin's Nathan Haas, who was ninth on the first stage, put in an impressive effort to bridge to the leaders, but he was unable to make contact before the peloton, obviously pleased with the quartet up front, sat up and let the gap increase rapidly. An untimely flat eventually ended Haas' escape and he was quickly back in the field.

Just 23km into the race and the leaders had 1:50 on the peloton, and with Bobridge the best-placed general classification rider in the breakaway at 39 seconds off of Dennis' pace, the UniSA rider was once again the leader on the road.

The gap was up to 2:25 just 37km into the race, but it came down steadily on the climb up to the first KOM at Sellicks Hill at 44.2km. Bobridge grabbed the maximum points there, but by then the group's advantage was down to 1:30 under the pressure of BMC's chase.

Bobridge decided he was happy with the KOM points and the polka dot jersey, and so he sat up and allowed himself to fade back into the bunch. With the next-best GC rider in the group more than four minutes off Dennis' pace, the breakaway had a better chance to build its advantage without the UniSA rider among them.

As expected, with Bobridge gone from the group, the remaining trio's advantage started to increase. At 60km, with less than 85 km remaining, the gap was back up to 2:25. But again, BMC's domestiques flexed their muscles and started reeling the leaders back, trimming off more than a minute in less than 10km.

When the gap dipped below a minute before the first intermediate sprint of the day and its time bonuses, Pineau lost patience in the breakaway and dropped his two companions. But his attack drew out the chasing peloton and all three riders was soon back on the fold, setting up what amounted to a bunch kick for the intermediate sprint.

Orica's Daryl Impey, who started the day 10th overall just 22 seconds behind Dennis, took the three-second time bonus at the sprint line and moved just that much closer to the race leader.

Three more riders slipped off the front following the sprint, as Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) got a quick gap that they quickly built into a gap of more than two minutes.

The breakaway scooped up the next sprint points as Movistar moved the front of the chase for their man Juan Jose Lobato, digging into the leaders' advantage almost immediately. The pace of the chase has its effect on the field as well, as it split into three selections and deposited Giant-Alpecin sprinter Marcel Kittel in a group nearly four minutes back.

Tleubayev popped out of the break with just 24km when the gap was at less than a minute. Belkov and Serry continued on, but the chase brought them back in turn, making the catch with 9km to go.

Astana took advantage of the moment to launch Luis Leon Sanchez off the front behind a ferocious attack from his new teammate, Lars Boom. Boom sold out for his team leader and quickly fell off the pace, but Sanchez continued on with Movistar's Gorka Izaguirre Insausti, who tagged along with the Boom lead-out.

Orica-GreenEdge recognised how dangerous the move was and pulled the two Spanish riders back after several kilometres. On the fast descent into Mount Barker what looked to be a touch of wheels in the final 300 metres on the left hand side of the road spectacularly brought down rider who were strewn across the road. With von Hoff out in front, the former Garmin-Sharp rider proved too fast for Impey and Wippert and finished off the sprint to claim his first professional win and UniSA's second of the week.

While the GC contenders were caught up in the crash, with the accident taking place within the final three kilometres no rider lost time ahead of the queen stage to Willunga Hill.

Results

Stage 4 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia3:24:28
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
10Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
20Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
21Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
25Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
29Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
34Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
35Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
36Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
37Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
38Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
39Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
40Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
45Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
46Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
48Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
49Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
50David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
51Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
52Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
53Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
54Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
55Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
56Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
59Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
60José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
61Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
62Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
66Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
67Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
69Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
71Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
73David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
77Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
78Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
80Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
81Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
83Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
84Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
85Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
88Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
89George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
90Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
92Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
93Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
94Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
95Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
96Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:20
98Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
99Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
100Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
101Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
102Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
103Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
104Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
105Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
106Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
107Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
108William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:20
109Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:45
113Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
117Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
119Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
120Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
121Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:45
122Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
123Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
124Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:23
125Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
126Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
127Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
129Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
130Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin

Points - Ashbourne
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge5pts
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Macclesfield
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha5pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia15pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge14
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling13
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling12
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha9
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
9Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
10Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6

Mountain classification - Sellicks Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia10pts
2Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky4
4Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling3:24:28
2Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
4Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
8Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
10Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
11Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
17George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
19Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:20
22Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
23Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
24Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:45
26Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
27Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:23
28Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha10:13:24
2IAM Cycling
3Team Giant - Alpecin
4UniSA Australia
5Lampre - Merida
6BMC Racing Team
7Ag2r La Mondiale
8Tinkoff - Saxo
9Lotto Soudal
10Etixx - Quick Step
11Trek Factory Racing
12Team Cannondale - Garmin
13Team Sky
14Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
15Movistar Team
16Orica GreenEdge
17Astana Pro Team
18FDJ.fr
19Drapac Professional Cycling

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team13:41:34
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:09
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:00:13
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:15
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:23
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:25
13Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
14Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
15Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
16Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
18George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:31
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
22Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
23Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:37
25Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:39
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
27José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha0:00:52
29David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
30Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:00
34Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
35David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:17
36Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
37Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
39Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:25
40Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
41Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:34
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:38
44Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
45Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:52
46Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:59
47Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
48Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:02:06
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:02:09
50Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
51Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:33
52Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:41
53Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:42
54Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:02:51
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:58
56Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:03
57Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:05
58Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:06
59Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:03:41
60Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
61Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:45
62Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:51
64Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:03:52
65Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:08
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:31
67Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:04:44
68Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:52
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:06
70Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:05:11
71Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:05:16
72Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:18
73Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:28
74Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:54
75Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:10
76Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:44
77Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:57
78Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:07:24
79Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
80Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:30
81Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:07:44
82Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:51
83Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:55
84Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:07:57
85Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:14
86Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:20
87Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:55
88Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:09:29
89Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:09:39
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:45
91Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:56
92Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:13
93Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:10:32
94Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:18
95Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:32
96Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:35
97Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:38
98William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:49
99Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:12:09
100Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:12:32
101Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:12:44
102Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:31
103Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:00
104Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:04
105Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:18
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:46
107Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:47
108Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:16:25
109Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:17:53
110Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:12
111Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
112Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:33
113Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:18:44
114Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:18:51
115Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:04
116Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:20:01
117Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:23:24
118Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:46
119Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:23
120Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:25:54
121Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:52
122Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:05
123Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:31:17
124Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:41
125Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:51
126Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:56
127Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:49
128Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:38:51
129Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:42:02
130Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:45:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge39pts
2Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin25
5Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team24
6Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia22
7Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha22
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia20
9Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling20
10Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky19
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team19
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge18
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step18
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
16William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
17Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team13
18Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling13
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step12
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo11
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
22Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
23Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia9
24Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
25Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha9
26Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8
27Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
28Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
29Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
30Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
31Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
32Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
33Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
34Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
37Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step2
38Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia20pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky6
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
10Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky4
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
14Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
16Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team13:41:34
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:09
3Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:15
4Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
5Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:00:25
6George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:28
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:52
8Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:25
9Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
11Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:45
12Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:51
14Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:28
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:14
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:55
17Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:09:29
18Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:12:09
19Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:12:32
20Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:16:25
21Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:33
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:18:44
23Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:04
24Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:23
25Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:25:54
26Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:31:17
27Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:41
28Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:56
29Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:49
30Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:42:02

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team41:05:36
2Movistar Team0:00:23
3Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:05
4Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:13
5UniSA Australia0:01:38
6Etixx - Quick Step
7Team Katusha0:01:57
8Astana Pro Team
9Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:03
10IAM Cycling0:02:04
11Lotto Soudal
12Lampre - Merida0:02:17
13Orica GreenEdge0:02:56
14FDJ.fr0:02:59
15Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:04:19
16Team Giant - Alpecin0:04:34
17Trek Factory Racing0:04:56
18Team Sky0:05:51
19Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:55

 

Latest on Cyclingnews