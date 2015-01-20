Image 1 of 36 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) took the first win of the 2015 Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 36 Richie Porte (Team Sky) after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Michael Schär (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Campbell Flakemore (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Rohan Dennis (BMC) sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) taking a turn on the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) had plenty of time to celebrate victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) was pumped with victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) won a break though Tour Down Under stage today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Cadel Evans (BMC) signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Katusha riders take a relaxed attitude to warming up for the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 The peloton crosses the train tracks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Katusha riders post-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Cadel Evans (BMC) interviewed before the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) debuts his Australian national champions jersey at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Cadel Evans (BMC) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 The first Tour Down Under leader of 2015, Jack Bobridge (UniSA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) receiving kisses on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 The riders started in the Barossa wine region today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Some of the scenery on display from stage one (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Richie Porte (Team Sky) rolls to the start line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 36 Cadel Evans (BMC) singing autographs for the fans (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 36 Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) was 13th on his WorldTour debut (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 36 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) signs autographs for the fans (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 36 Cadel Evans (BMC) rolls to the start line on his new bike (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 36 Cadel Evans (BMC) had a new bike for today's stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 36 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) in the four-man break during the first stage of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) holds off the peloton and his breakaway companions to win the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 36 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 36 Jack Bobridge (UniSA) in the first ochre leader's jersey of the 2015 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) took the first win of the 2015 Santos Tour Down Under Tuesday in Campbelltown after surviving in a four-rider breakaway that just held off the charging peloton.

Bobridge timed his move perfectly, jumping in the final 200 meters and holding off day-long breakaway mates Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha). Niccolò Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) won the field sprint for fifth.

"I’ve always been aggressive...but to take out the first stage and wear the leader’s jersey tomorrow - I’m speechless," Bobridge said after the win. "To be honest, coming through Williamstown half way was, I think it was down to 30 seconds or 40 seconds and we thought, all the guys had pretty much given up out there. Again it's always games you know, breakaway vs bunch. All day a game. We planned it perfect. We kept our cool when they were playing games with us and then we played the big game at the end and stayed away."

As it happened

A four-rider breakaway that escaped in the opening kilometres animated the day's racing. With no neutral start to the 133km stage from Tanunda to Campbelltown, the attacks started from the opening gun until Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Westra (Astana) and Belkov (Katusha) peeled off the front just a few kilometres into the race. The leaders were quickly joined by Bobridge (UniSA) to form the group of four that would be off the front most of the day.

The quartet pressed the pace early and opened a gap of one minute less than 10km into the race. The advantage had ballooned to 2:30 just 5km later before Team Sky and Giant-Alpecin decided the peloton had given the escapees enough leash, going to the front and limiting the advantage there. With 50km remaining the gap was down to 2:05 as BMC threw several riders into the chase.

By the team the leaders reached the second sprint of the day 60.4km into the race the chase had pulled the gap down to 1:45, and the advantage continued to shrink from there. The gap hovered at just about a minute before it shrunk to 35 seconds as the breakaway approached the day's only KOM on Checker Hill 104.1km into the race.

With the breakaway in sight, the peloton stretched across the road and eased back, but the riders at the front punched it one more time up the hill and opened the gap back up to more than minute. Bobridge took the honours over the climb, but as the leaders crested Checker Hill their gap had shrunk once again to 30 seconds.

The bunch as mostly intact over the top of the climb, and the sprinters' teams started to think about the 29km mostly downhill run to the finale in Campbelltown. The descent off the climb hit 100km/h as the four leaders pressed their chances to stay away, but the speed in the bunch behind continued to eat into their advantage.

With just 10km remaining, the escapees still had a 25 second gap on the chase, which seemed to lack a single team willing to take control. Etixx-QuickStep lined out on the front, but the gap grew to 40 seconds with 5km remaining. Giant-Alpecin moved forward, but Marcel Kittel's Dutch squad left it too late.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2:59:44 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 9 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 18 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 19 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 21 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 24 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 27 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 32 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 36 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 42 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 43 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 46 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 47 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 49 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 51 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 52 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 54 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 55 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 57 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 58 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 59 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 63 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 64 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 65 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 71 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 73 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 74 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 80 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 82 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 86 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 89 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 90 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 91 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 92 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 93 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 95 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 97 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 98 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 101 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 103 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 104 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 105 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 106 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17 107 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 109 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 110 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 111 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 112 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 113 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 114 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:37 115 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:44 116 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:46 117 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:59 118 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 119 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 120 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:28 121 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:08 122 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:40 123 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 124 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 125 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 126 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:11 127 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 128 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 132 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:36 133 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:50

Sprint 1 - Bethany # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 2 - Bethany # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 15 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 7 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 9 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 7 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6

Mountain 1 - Checker Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:59:44 2 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 7 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 14 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 17 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 22 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 26 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:37 27 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:40 28 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:11 30 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:36 33 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:50

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UniSA Australia 8:59:12 2 Orica GreenEdge 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Movistar Team 5 Team Katusha 6 Team Giant - Alpecin 7 Trek Factory Racing 8 I AM Cycling 9 Team Sky 10 Team LottoNL- Jumbo 11 Lampre - Merida 12 BMCRacing Team 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Tinkoff - Saxo 15 FDJ.fr 16 Ag2r La Mondiale 17 Etixx - Quick Step 18 Drapac Professional Cycling 19 Team Cannondale - Garmin

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2:59:31 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:06 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:10 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:13 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 9 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 18 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 19 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 21 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 24 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 27 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 30 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 32 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 36 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 42 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 43 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 46 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 47 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 49 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 51 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 52 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 54 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 55 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 57 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 58 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 59 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 63 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 64 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 65 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 71 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 73 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 74 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 80 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 82 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 86 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 89 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 90 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 91 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 92 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 93 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 95 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 97 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 98 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 101 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 103 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 104 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 105 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 106 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:30 107 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 109 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 110 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 111 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 112 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 113 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 114 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:50 115 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:57 116 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:59 117 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:12 118 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 119 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22 120 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:41 121 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:21 122 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:53 123 Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling 124 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 125 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 126 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:24 127 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 128 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 132 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:49 133 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 19 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 7 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 9 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 7 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:59:37 2 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:07 3 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 7 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 14 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 17 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 22 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 26 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:44 27 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:47 28 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:18 30 Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:43 33 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:57