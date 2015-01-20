Trending

Bobridge wins Tour Down Under opening stage

UniSA rider takes stage 1 victory from four-man breakaway

Image 1 of 36

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) took the first win of the 2015 Santos Tour Down Under

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) took the first win of the 2015 Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 36

Richie Porte (Team Sky) after the stage

Richie Porte (Team Sky) after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha)

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Rohan Dennis (BMC) sitting in the bunch

Rohan Dennis (BMC) sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) taking a turn on the front of the breakaway

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) taking a turn on the front of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 36

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) had plenty of time to celebrate victory

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) had plenty of time to celebrate victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) was pumped with victory

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) was pumped with victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) won a break though Tour Down Under stage today

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) won a break though Tour Down Under stage today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

Cadel Evans (BMC) signs on

Cadel Evans (BMC) signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Katusha riders take a relaxed attitude to warming up for the stage

Katusha riders take a relaxed attitude to warming up for the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

The peloton crosses the train tracks

The peloton crosses the train tracks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step)

Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

Katusha riders post-stage

Katusha riders post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Cadel Evans (BMC) interviewed before the stage

Cadel Evans (BMC) interviewed before the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) debuts his Australian national champions jersey at the Tour Down Under

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) debuts his Australian national champions jersey at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 36

Cadel Evans (BMC) in the bunch

Cadel Evans (BMC) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 36

The first Tour Down Under leader of 2015, Jack Bobridge (UniSA)

The first Tour Down Under leader of 2015, Jack Bobridge (UniSA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 36

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) receiving kisses on the podium

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) receiving kisses on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 36

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) pulls on the leader's jersey

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 36

The riders started in the Barossa wine region today

The riders started in the Barossa wine region today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 36

Some of the scenery on display from stage one

Some of the scenery on display from stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 36

Richie Porte (Team Sky) rolls to the start line

Richie Porte (Team Sky) rolls to the start line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 36

Cadel Evans (BMC) singing autographs for the fans

Cadel Evans (BMC) singing autographs for the fans
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 36

Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) was 13th on his WorldTour debut

Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) was 13th on his WorldTour debut
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 36

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) signs autographs for the fans

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) signs autographs for the fans
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 36

Cadel Evans (BMC) rolls to the start line on his new bike

Cadel Evans (BMC) rolls to the start line on his new bike
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 36

Cadel Evans (BMC) had a new bike for today's stage

Cadel Evans (BMC) had a new bike for today's stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 36

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) in the four-man break during the first stage of the Tour Down Under

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) in the four-man break during the first stage of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 36

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) holds off the peloton and his breakaway companions to win the stage

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) holds off the peloton and his breakaway companions to win the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 36

Jack Bobridge (UniSA)

Jack Bobridge (UniSA)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 36

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) in the first ochre leader's jersey of the 2015 Tour Down Under

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) in the first ochre leader's jersey of the 2015 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Jack Bobridge (UniSA) took the first win of the 2015 Santos Tour Down Under Tuesday in Campbelltown after surviving in a four-rider breakaway that just held off the charging peloton.

Related Articles

Bobridge claims maiden Tour Down Under win

Westra happy with Tour Down Under start

Tom Southam: A Tour Down Under full of surprises

Video: Tour Down Under stage one highlights

Bobridge timed his move perfectly, jumping in the final 200 meters and holding off day-long breakaway mates Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha). Niccolò Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) won the field sprint for fifth.

"I’ve always been aggressive...but to take out the first stage and wear the leader’s jersey tomorrow - I’m speechless," Bobridge said after the win. "To be honest, coming through Williamstown half way was, I think it was down to 30 seconds or 40 seconds and we thought, all the guys had pretty much given up out there. Again it's always games you know, breakaway vs bunch. All day a game. We planned it perfect. We kept our cool when they were playing games with us and then we played the big game at the end and stayed away."

As it happened

A four-rider breakaway that escaped in the opening kilometres animated the day's racing. With no neutral start to the 133km stage from Tanunda to Campbelltown, the attacks started from the opening gun until Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Westra (Astana) and Belkov (Katusha) peeled off the front just a few kilometres into the race. The leaders were quickly joined by Bobridge (UniSA) to form the group of four that would be off the front most of the day.

The quartet pressed the pace early and opened a gap of one minute less than 10km into the race. The advantage had ballooned to 2:30 just 5km later before Team Sky and Giant-Alpecin decided the peloton had given the escapees enough leash, going to the front and limiting the advantage there. With 50km remaining the gap was down to 2:05 as BMC threw several riders into the chase.

By the team the leaders reached the second sprint of the day 60.4km into the race the chase had pulled the gap down to 1:45, and the advantage continued to shrink from there. The gap hovered at just about a minute before it shrunk to 35 seconds as the breakaway approached the day's only KOM on Checker Hill 104.1km into the race.

With the breakaway in sight, the peloton stretched across the road and eased back, but the riders at the front punched it one more time up the hill and opened the gap back up to more than minute. Bobridge took the honours over the climb, but as the leaders crested Checker Hill their gap had shrunk once again to 30 seconds.

The bunch as mostly intact over the top of the climb, and the sprinters' teams started to think about the 29km mostly downhill run to the finale in Campbelltown. The descent off the climb hit 100km/h as the four leaders pressed their chances to stay away, but the speed in the bunch behind continued to eat into their advantage.

With just 10km remaining, the escapees still had a 25 second gap on the chase, which seemed to lack a single team willing to take control. Etixx-QuickStep lined out on the front, but the gap grew to 40 seconds with 5km remaining. Giant-Alpecin moved forward, but Marcel Kittel's Dutch squad left it too late.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia2:59:44
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
9Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
18David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
19Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
21Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
23Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
24Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
27Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
30Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
32Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
35Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
36Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
37George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
42Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
43Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
44Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
46Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
47Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
49Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
50Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
51Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
52Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
54Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
55Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
56Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
57Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
58Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
59Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
62Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
63Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
64Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
65Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
66Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
71Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
73Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
77David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
80Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
81Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
82Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
85Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
86Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
89Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
90Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
91Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
92Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
93Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
95Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
97Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
98Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
101Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
103Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
104Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
105Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
106Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
107Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
108Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
109William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
110Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
111Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
112Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
113Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
114Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:37
115Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:44
116Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:46
117Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:59
118Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
119Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:09
120Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:28
121Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:08
122Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:05:40
123Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
124Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
125Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
126Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:11
127Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
128Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
132Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:36
133Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:50

Sprint 1 - Bethany
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia5pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 2 - Bethany
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia15pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team14
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha12
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
7Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
9Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia7
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge6

Mountain 1 - Checker Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia10pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:59:44
2Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
5Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
7Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
10George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
14Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
22Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
26Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:37
27Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:40
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:11
30Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:36
33Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:50

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UniSA Australia8:59:12
2Orica GreenEdge
3Astana Pro Team
4Movistar Team
5Team Katusha
6Team Giant - Alpecin
7Trek Factory Racing
8I AM Cycling
9Team Sky
10Team LottoNL- Jumbo
11Lampre - Merida
12BMCRacing Team
13Lotto Soudal
14Tinkoff - Saxo
15FDJ.fr
16Ag2r La Mondiale
17Etixx - Quick Step
18Drapac Professional Cycling
19Team Cannondale - Garmin

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia2:59:31
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:06
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:10
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:13
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
9Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
18David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
19Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
21Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
23Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
24Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
27Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
30Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
32Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
35Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
36Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
37George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
42Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
43Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
44Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
46Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
47Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
49Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
50Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
51Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
52Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
54Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
55Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
56Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
57Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
58Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
59Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
62Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
63Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
64Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
65Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
66Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
71Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
73Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
77David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
80Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
81Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
82Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
85Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
86Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
89Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
90Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
91Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
92Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
93Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
95Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
97Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
98Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
101Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
103Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
104Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
105Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
106Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
107Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
108Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
109William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
110Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
111Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
112Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
113Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
114Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:50
115Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:57
116Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:59
117Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:12
118Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
119Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
120Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:41
121Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:21
122Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:05:53
123Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
124Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
125Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
126Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:24
127Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
128Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
132Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:49
133Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia20pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team19
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge18
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha17
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
7Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
9Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia7
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge6

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia10pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:59:37
2Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:07
3Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
5Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
7Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
10George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
14Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
22Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
26Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:44
27Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:47
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:18
30Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:43
33Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:57

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UniSA Australia8:59:12
2Orica GreenEdge
3Astana Pro Team
4Movistar Team
5Team Katusha
6Team Giant - Alpecin
7Trek Factory Racing
8I AM Cycling
9Team Sky
10Team LottoNL - Jumbo
11Lampre - Merida
12BMC Racing Team
13Lotto Soudal
14Tinkoff - Saxo
15FDJ.fr
16Ag2r La Mondiale
17Etixx - Quick Step
18Drapac Professional Cycling
19Team Cannondale - Garmin

 

Latest on Cyclingnews