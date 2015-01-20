Bobridge wins Tour Down Under opening stage
UniSA rider takes stage 1 victory from four-man breakaway
Stage 1: Tanunda - Campbelltown
Jack Bobridge (UniSA) took the first win of the 2015 Santos Tour Down Under Tuesday in Campbelltown after surviving in a four-rider breakaway that just held off the charging peloton.
Related Articles
Bobridge timed his move perfectly, jumping in the final 200 meters and holding off day-long breakaway mates Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha). Niccolò Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) won the field sprint for fifth.
"I’ve always been aggressive...but to take out the first stage and wear the leader’s jersey tomorrow - I’m speechless," Bobridge said after the win. "To be honest, coming through Williamstown half way was, I think it was down to 30 seconds or 40 seconds and we thought, all the guys had pretty much given up out there. Again it's always games you know, breakaway vs bunch. All day a game. We planned it perfect. We kept our cool when they were playing games with us and then we played the big game at the end and stayed away."
As it happened
A four-rider breakaway that escaped in the opening kilometres animated the day's racing. With no neutral start to the 133km stage from Tanunda to Campbelltown, the attacks started from the opening gun until Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Westra (Astana) and Belkov (Katusha) peeled off the front just a few kilometres into the race. The leaders were quickly joined by Bobridge (UniSA) to form the group of four that would be off the front most of the day.
The quartet pressed the pace early and opened a gap of one minute less than 10km into the race. The advantage had ballooned to 2:30 just 5km later before Team Sky and Giant-Alpecin decided the peloton had given the escapees enough leash, going to the front and limiting the advantage there. With 50km remaining the gap was down to 2:05 as BMC threw several riders into the chase.
By the team the leaders reached the second sprint of the day 60.4km into the race the chase had pulled the gap down to 1:45, and the advantage continued to shrink from there. The gap hovered at just about a minute before it shrunk to 35 seconds as the breakaway approached the day's only KOM on Checker Hill 104.1km into the race.
With the breakaway in sight, the peloton stretched across the road and eased back, but the riders at the front punched it one more time up the hill and opened the gap back up to more than minute. Bobridge took the honours over the climb, but as the leaders crested Checker Hill their gap had shrunk once again to 30 seconds.
The bunch as mostly intact over the top of the climb, and the sprinters' teams started to think about the 29km mostly downhill run to the finale in Campbelltown. The descent off the climb hit 100km/h as the four leaders pressed their chances to stay away, but the speed in the bunch behind continued to eat into their advantage.
With just 10km remaining, the escapees still had a 25 second gap on the chase, which seemed to lack a single team willing to take control. Etixx-QuickStep lined out on the front, but the gap grew to 40 seconds with 5km remaining. Giant-Alpecin moved forward, but Marcel Kittel's Dutch squad left it too late.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2:59:44
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|9
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|18
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|19
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|24
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|27
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|42
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|46
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|47
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|51
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|52
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|57
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|58
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|59
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|65
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|71
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|86
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|89
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|92
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|93
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|95
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|98
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|103
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|104
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|107
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|110
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|111
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|112
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|113
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:37
|115
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:44
|116
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:46
|117
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:59
|118
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|120
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:28
|121
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:08
|122
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:40
|123
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|124
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|125
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|126
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:11
|127
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|132
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:36
|133
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|15
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|7
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:59:44
|2
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|17
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|26
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:37
|27
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:40
|28
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:11
|30
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:36
|33
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:50
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UniSA Australia
|8:59:12
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|8
|I AM Cycling
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Team LottoNL- Jumbo
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|12
|BMCRacing Team
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|15
|FDJ.fr
|16
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|17
|Etixx - Quick Step
|18
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2:59:31
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:13
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|9
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|18
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|19
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|24
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|27
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|42
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|46
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|47
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|51
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|52
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|57
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|58
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|59
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|65
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|71
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|86
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|89
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|92
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|93
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|95
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|98
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|103
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|104
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:30
|107
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|110
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|111
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|112
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|113
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:50
|115
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:57
|116
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:59
|117
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|118
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|120
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:41
|121
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:21
|122
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:53
|123
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|124
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|125
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|126
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:24
|127
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|132
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:49
|133
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|20
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|19
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|7
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:59:37
|2
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:07
|3
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Miles Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|17
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|26
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:44
|27
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:47
|28
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:18
|30
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:43
|33
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UniSA Australia
|8:59:12
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|8
|I AM Cycling
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|15
|FDJ.fr
|16
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|17
|Etixx - Quick Step
|18
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy