Andre Greipel claims 15th Tour Down Under stage win

One-two for Lotto-Belisol in Victor Harbour

Image 1 of 57

The riders raced in the sun yet again today

The riders raced in the sun yet again today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 57

Andre Greipel stayed on the wheels until the sprint.

Andre Greipel stayed on the wheels until the sprint.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 57

Richie Porte (Team Sky) meets Joey the kangaroo

Richie Porte (Team Sky) meets Joey the kangaroo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 57

Japanese national champion Arashiro with a kangaroo

Japanese national champion Arashiro with a kangaroo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 57

Andre Greipel won the day's stage into Victor Harbour

Andre Greipel won the day's stage into Victor Harbour
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 57

Lotto-Belisol wind things up in support of Andre Greipel.

Lotto-Belisol wind things up in support of Andre Greipel.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 57

Lotto-Belisol seized control of the peloton in the finale.

Lotto-Belisol seized control of the peloton in the finale.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 57

Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the attack.

Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 57

BMC ride in support of overall leader Cadel Evans.

BMC ride in support of overall leader Cadel Evans.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 57

Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start of stage 4 of the Tour Down Under.

Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start of stage 4 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 57

Jens Voigt experiences the local colour at the Tour Down Under.

Jens Voigt experiences the local colour at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 57

Cadel Evans (BMC) with the ochre jersey on the podium.

Cadel Evans (BMC) with the ochre jersey on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 57

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 57

Andre Greipel and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) celebrate the win.

Andre Greipel and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) celebrate the win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 57

Andre Greipel turns to thank his Lotto Belisol teammate Jurgen Roelandts for the lead-out.

Andre Greipel turns to thank his Lotto Belisol teammate Jurgen Roelandts for the lead-out.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 57

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) gets back in the winning habit.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) gets back in the winning habit.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 57

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) edged closer to the overall lead on stage 4 of the Tour Down Under.

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) edged closer to the overall lead on stage 4 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 57

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) gets off the mark for 2014.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) gets off the mark for 2014.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 57

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme visits the Tour Down Under.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme visits the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 57

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar).

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 57

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 57

Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) on the attack on stage 4 of the Tour Down Under.

Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) on the attack on stage 4 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 57

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in action at the Tour Down Under.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in action at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 57

Nicki Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Nicki Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) checks the road book.

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) checks the road book.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano).

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 57

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) rolls to the start.

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) rolls to the start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 57

Cadel Evans (BMC) cuddles a local marsupial.

Cadel Evans (BMC) cuddles a local marsupial.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 57

Ag2r-La Mondiale manager Vincent Lavenu at the Tour Down Under.

Ag2r-La Mondiale manager Vincent Lavenu at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 57

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 57

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) at the Tour Down Under.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 57

Andre Greipel celebrates with Lotto Belisol teammate Marcel Sieberg.

Andre Greipel celebrates with Lotto Belisol teammate Marcel Sieberg.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 57

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) at the Tour Down Under.

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 57

Cadel Evans (BMC) lines up in the ochre jersey for the first time.

Cadel Evans (BMC) lines up in the ochre jersey for the first time.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 57

UCI president Brian Cookson at the Tour Down Under.

UCI president Brian Cookson at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 57

Greipel gets win number 15

Greipel gets win number 15
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 57

Greipel's white jersey stands out in the sprint finish

Greipel's white jersey stands out in the sprint finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 57

Andrei Greipel celebrates a one-two by Lotto-Belisol

Andrei Greipel celebrates a one-two by Lotto-Belisol
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 57

Greipel enjoys the glory after his 15th stage win at the Tour Down Under

Greipel enjoys the glory after his 15th stage win at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 57

Cadel Evans (BMC) kept the leader's ocre jersey for another day

Cadel Evans (BMC) kept the leader's ocre jersey for another day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 57

Smile Andre Greipel!

Smile Andre Greipel!
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 57

Greipel was a clear winner today

Greipel was a clear winner today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 57

Greipel had time to see if anyone was nearby

Greipel had time to see if anyone was nearby
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 57

Greipel enjoyed victory in Victory Harbour

Greipel enjoyed victory in Victory Harbour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 57

First and second for Lotto-Belisol and they know it

First and second for Lotto-Belisol and they know it
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 57

Greipel's national German skin suit was very visible today

Greipel's national German skin suit was very visible today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 57

The new leader of the young rider classification, Jack Haig (UniSA)

The new leader of the young rider classification, Jack Haig (UniSA)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 48 of 57

The day's break: Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Cameron Wurf (Cannondale)

The day's break: Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Cameron Wurf (Cannondale)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 49 of 57

The vista from the day's foray to Victor Harbour

The vista from the day's foray to Victor Harbour
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 50 of 57

Andre Greipel added another Tour Down Under win to his palmares

Andre Greipel added another Tour Down Under win to his palmares
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 51 of 57

The peloton in a nice long line

The peloton in a nice long line
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 52 of 57

Cadel Evans (BMC) retained the Ochre jersey

Cadel Evans (BMC) retained the Ochre jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 53 of 57

An Australian flag by the roadside

An Australian flag by the roadside
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 54 of 57

Cadel Evans had some testing moments but stays in the overall lead

Cadel Evans had some testing moments but stays in the overall lead
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 55 of 57

The BMC team protecting Evans

The BMC team protecting Evans
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 56 of 57

Cadel Evans (BMC) signs in for Stage 4

Cadel Evans (BMC) signs in for Stage 4
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 57 of 57

Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) was rewarded for his time in the break today

Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) was rewarded for his time in the break today
(Image credit: AFP)

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) may have had to wait for his first win at the 2014 Tour Down Under but claimed an emphatic win on Stage 4 into Victor Harbour. On the run in to the climb up Reservoir Rd for the KOM points in Myponga, the speed set by Orica-GreenEdge caused a split with Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) missing the group to all but ensure the stage for Greipel. The German didn't disapoint as he won by several lengths ahead of teammate Jürgen Roelandts while the second group eventually came in 13:55 minutes behind Greipel.

 "Before today's stage, I thought this would be the first day for a sprint. Coming first and second says enough of the great work our team Lotto-Belisol has done today. It was nervous all along. Orica-GreenEdge had six guys at the front of the bunch but we put pressure on them after the intermediate sprint," Greipel said after the stage win.

"I know the area of Victor Harbour pretty well. I know the last climb too. It's quite open to the wind. The way we rode as a team makes it a well deserved win. I was always confident that I'd win something here. In the inaugural criterium in Adelaide and in Stage 1, I just made mistakes but that can happen in sprinting."

The race appeared set for an easy day for the overall contenders and an opportunity for the sprinters to contest for the sprint after yesterday's race up the Corkscrew. With crosswinds on the road GreenEdge starting to put the hammer down as the peloton approached the cat 2 climb up Reservoir Rd which caused a selection splitting the peloton in half.

The main overall contenders made the break as Gerrans was looking to claim maximum points in the second intermediate sprint of the day where five bonus seconds were on offer.

The plan worked for Gerrans who ended the day just seven seconds behind Cadel Evans who was fortunate not come off his bike at the second sprint point. Evans appeared to have an issue with his gears and missed out on increasing his lead.

Deciding a bike change was necessary, Evans almost had his race ended when getting across the road to the team car. Riders came past not seeing the race leader who was forced to change his line but held it together, showing off his bike handling ability.

Gerrans and GreenEdge made the race, forcing anyone while aspirations for the ochre jersey to stay attentive all day. "Today it went pretty well with the time bonus I was after. Our plan was to chase the first breakaway if it was within reach before the first intermediate sprint, and if not, we'd target the second. We eventually managed to do both. I came first and second, which gives me five seconds bonus," Gerrans on the finishing line.
"With two stages to go, the race for the overall win remains wide open. The race is far from won."

Both Evans and Gerrans insisted that the race could still be decided on the Adelaide city street circuit and will continue to mark each other until the race is over.

Evans maintained the lead and explained post-race it was a hard day but he won't be surrendering the ochre without a fight. "It's been a nervous day with the wind and Orica really took control of the race putting the whole team (on the front) for the intermediate sprints," Evans said.

"Of course to win the race I'm going to have to do something pretty special there but I'm guessing Orica will be looking at the intermediate sprints on the way there first of all. We'll see what happens tomorrow (Saturday) then the last day still because it's not over until it's over."

The day begun with a frenetic pace as some riders, not expecting the early tempo, quickly fell of the back of the main bunch. Several attempts were made to form the break and the amount of riders in skinsuits was a sign of things to come.

The first breaks of the day were never given much time and it was Michael Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo, Axel Domont (Ag2r), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac) who were given the go ahead after 30kms of fighting to get free. After 20km, Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) and Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) successfully attacked the group.

The duo's gap was slowly whittled down with GreenEdge intent on claiming the bonus seconds for Gerrans and they were caught on the descent. In the final few kilometres of the race, Wurf looked around and then tried again to break free and in doing so won the most combative rider award. Once Wurf was caught Jan Bakelants and Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) attacked and gained a small lead with 2km to go and briefly Bakelandts looked likely to repeat his Corsican heroics from last year's Tour de France but the Lotto train weren't going to concede victory and sucked up the duo before delivering Greipel to the win.

In the final 30km the front group drove home its advantage over the second group who were losing hope of latching back on with Lotto, Team Sky and Garmin Sharp controlling the pace on the front and unwilling to let a small group go so close to the finish. 

Wurf was content after his break as teammate Elia Viviani took out third place. "See what happened in the Giro last year: every time I went into a breakaway, Elia Viviani got a good result, so he did today too. I attacked again in the final climb to get the sprint trains disorganised," Wurf said.

"I was hungry today because I was very disappointed yesterday to not get the position I wanted up to Corkscrew Climb. With Jens Voigt, we also have a bit of a competition running for being the rider who attacks the most."

BMC's race director Alan Peiper spoke after the race, reiterating that the race will go down to the wire. "With time bonuses atop Willunga at 10, 6 and 4, it's pretty much wide open. I think a lot of it will come down to intermediate sprints on the road, today and Sunday. It's going to be an exciting for the race," Peiper said.

Contained with the large group of riders who lost nearly 14 minutes were the majority of the young riders which meant for Jack Haig (UniSA) took almost unassailable lead in the competition. His nearest rival for the white jersey is Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) who is 1:19 behind and the closest rider after that is Kenny Elissonde at 13:38.

"[When] the bunch split and I was the only young rider up there I think. Anyway the kid from FDJ [Kenny Elissonde] wasn't there so I take the jersey over from him. I have a really good chance to win this jersey tomorrow because I'm a good climber. This is my first Santos Tour Down Under. It's amazing," Haig said.

Results

Stage 4 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3:33:07
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
7Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
12Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
17Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
20Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
24Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
27Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
29Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
30Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
31Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
33Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
35Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
36Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
38Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
40Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
45Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
46Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
47Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
48Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
49Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
50Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
51Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
54Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
56Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:19
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
58Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
59Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:39
60Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:41
61Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:52
62Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:56
63Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:02:28
64Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:13:55
65Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
66Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
67Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
68Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
69Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
70Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
73Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
74Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
76Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
78Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
79Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
80Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
81Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
82Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
84Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
86Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
89Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
90Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
91Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
92Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
94Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
96Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
97Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
98José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
99Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
100Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
101Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
102Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
103Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
104Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
105Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
106Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
108Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
110Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
111Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
113Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
115Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
116Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
118Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
120Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
122Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
123Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
124Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
125Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
126George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
127Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
128Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
129William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
131Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
132Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
133Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
134Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
DNFOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Sprint point 1 - Euchunga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge5pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge3
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2

Sprint point 2 - Yankalilla
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp5pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge3
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2

Sprint point 3 - Victor Harbour (Finish line)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale13
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp11
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge10
7Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr7
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6

King of the Mountains - Myponga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale6
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol4
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia3:33:07
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:56
4Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:55
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
6Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
9Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
15Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
16Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
17Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
18Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
21Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
22Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Belisol Team10:39:21
2Garmin-Sharp
3BMC Racing Team
4Tinkoff-Saxo
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Team Sky
9Drapac Cycling
10Katusha Team
11Orica GreenEDGE0:00:41
12FDJ.fr0:13:55
13Cannondale
14Astana Pro Team
15Trek Factory Racing
16Lampre-Merida
17Team Giant-Shimano0:27:50
18Team Europcar
19UniSA-Australia
20Movistar Team

Most competitive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale

General classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14:19:46
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:07
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:14
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:23
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:00:33
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
13Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
14Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:01
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:13
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
19Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
20Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
21Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
23Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
24Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
25Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:52
27Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
29Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
30Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:33
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:37
32Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
35Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:29
39Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:03:35
40Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:27
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:35
42Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:54
43Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
44Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:00
45Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:06:30
46Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:52
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
48André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:06:53
49Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:07:03
50Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:13
51Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
52Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:07:21
53Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:07:52
54William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:19
55Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:09:55
56Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:12:42
57Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:12:54
58Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:13:20
59Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:24
60Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
61Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:14:56
62Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:13
64George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
65Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:47
66Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
67Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
68Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
69Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:56
70Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:16:02
71Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:32
72Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
73Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:30
74Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:18:30
75Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:47
76Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:19:57
77Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
78Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:25
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:35
81Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:21:23
83Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:21:31
84Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
85Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:22:14
86Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
87Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:22:19
89Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
90José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:23
91Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
92Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:22:30
93Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:52
94Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
95Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:23:02
96Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:25
97Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
98Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:23:50
99Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:00
100Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:57
101Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:01
102Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:34
103Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:57
104Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:27:02
105Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:27:46
106Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:59
107Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:14
108Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:17
110Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:28:30
111Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:08
112Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:29:12
113Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
114Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:19
115Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:30
116Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:29:50
117Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:21
118Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:35
119Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:34:06
120Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
121Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:14
122Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:35:06
123Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
124Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:17
125Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:37:40
127Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:49
128William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:39:59
129Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:16
130Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:41:47
131Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:48:42
132Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:48:47
133Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:54
134Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:53:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge62pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida42
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team35
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp32
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol29
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team23
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge23
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
10Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
11William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
13Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp13
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale13
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol12
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano11
17Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo10
18Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky10
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team9
20Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
21Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team8
22Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing8
23Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia8
24Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing8
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr7
27Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
28Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia5
29Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar4
30Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge3

King of the mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol24pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
3William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling20
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
6Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia12
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky8
9Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
10Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing8
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
12Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale6
13Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
14Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge2
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia14:21:04
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:19
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:38
4Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:55
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:17:12
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:18:39
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:17
8Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:20:05
9Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:20:13
10Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:20:56
12Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:21:12
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:07
14Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:42
16Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:39
17Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:39
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:27:54
19Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:12
20Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:28:32
21Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:36
22Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia0:52:15

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team43:00:38
2Orica GreenEDGE0:01:24
3Garmin-Sharp0:01:45
4Team Sky0:02:19
5Drapac Cycling0:03:42
6Lotto-Belisol Team0:04:36
7Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:04:55
8Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:25
9AG2R La Mondiale0:06:58
10Katusha Team0:07:23
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:16
12FDJ.fr0:15:55
13Lampre-Merida0:18:01
14Trek Factory Racing0:18:37
15Astana Pro Team0:20:22
16Cannondale0:24:04
17UniSA-Australia0:31:32
18Team Europcar0:33:36
19Movistar Team0:34:15
20Team Giant-Shimano0:40:28

 

