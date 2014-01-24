Image 1 of 57 The riders raced in the sun yet again today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 57 Andre Greipel stayed on the wheels until the sprint. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 57 Richie Porte (Team Sky) meets Joey the kangaroo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 57 Japanese national champion Arashiro with a kangaroo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 57 Andre Greipel won the day's stage into Victor Harbour (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 57 Lotto-Belisol wind things up in support of Andre Greipel. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 57 Lotto-Belisol seized control of the peloton in the finale. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 57 Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the attack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 57 BMC ride in support of overall leader Cadel Evans. André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) may have had to wait for his first win at the 2014 Tour Down Under but claimed an emphatic win on Stage 4 into Victor Harbour. On the run in to the climb up Reservoir Rd for the KOM points in Myponga, the speed set by Orica-GreenEdge caused a split with Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) missing the group to all but ensure the stage for Greipel. The German didn't disapoint as he won by several lengths ahead of teammate Jürgen Roelandts while the second group eventually came in 13:55 minutes behind Greipel.

"Before today's stage, I thought this would be the first day for a sprint. Coming first and second says enough of the great work our team Lotto-Belisol has done today. It was nervous all along. Orica-GreenEdge had six guys at the front of the bunch but we put pressure on them after the intermediate sprint," Greipel said after the stage win.

"I know the area of Victor Harbour pretty well. I know the last climb too. It's quite open to the wind. The way we rode as a team makes it a well deserved win. I was always confident that I'd win something here. In the inaugural criterium in Adelaide and in Stage 1, I just made mistakes but that can happen in sprinting."

The race appeared set for an easy day for the overall contenders and an opportunity for the sprinters to contest for the sprint after yesterday's race up the Corkscrew. With crosswinds on the road GreenEdge starting to put the hammer down as the peloton approached the cat 2 climb up Reservoir Rd which caused a selection splitting the peloton in half.

The main overall contenders made the break as Gerrans was looking to claim maximum points in the second intermediate sprint of the day where five bonus seconds were on offer.

The plan worked for Gerrans who ended the day just seven seconds behind Cadel Evans who was fortunate not come off his bike at the second sprint point. Evans appeared to have an issue with his gears and missed out on increasing his lead.

Deciding a bike change was necessary, Evans almost had his race ended when getting across the road to the team car. Riders came past not seeing the race leader who was forced to change his line but held it together, showing off his bike handling ability.

Gerrans and GreenEdge made the race, forcing anyone while aspirations for the ochre jersey to stay attentive all day. "Today it went pretty well with the time bonus I was after. Our plan was to chase the first breakaway if it was within reach before the first intermediate sprint, and if not, we'd target the second. We eventually managed to do both. I came first and second, which gives me five seconds bonus," Gerrans on the finishing line.

"With two stages to go, the race for the overall win remains wide open. The race is far from won."

Both Evans and Gerrans insisted that the race could still be decided on the Adelaide city street circuit and will continue to mark each other until the race is over.

Evans maintained the lead and explained post-race it was a hard day but he won't be surrendering the ochre without a fight. "It's been a nervous day with the wind and Orica really took control of the race putting the whole team (on the front) for the intermediate sprints," Evans said.

"Of course to win the race I'm going to have to do something pretty special there but I'm guessing Orica will be looking at the intermediate sprints on the way there first of all. We'll see what happens tomorrow (Saturday) then the last day still because it's not over until it's over."

The day begun with a frenetic pace as some riders, not expecting the early tempo, quickly fell of the back of the main bunch. Several attempts were made to form the break and the amount of riders in skinsuits was a sign of things to come.

The first breaks of the day were never given much time and it was Michael Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo, Axel Domont (Ag2r), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac) who were given the go ahead after 30kms of fighting to get free. After 20km, Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) and Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) successfully attacked the group.

The duo's gap was slowly whittled down with GreenEdge intent on claiming the bonus seconds for Gerrans and they were caught on the descent. In the final few kilometres of the race, Wurf looked around and then tried again to break free and in doing so won the most combative rider award. Once Wurf was caught Jan Bakelants and Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) attacked and gained a small lead with 2km to go and briefly Bakelandts looked likely to repeat his Corsican heroics from last year's Tour de France but the Lotto train weren't going to concede victory and sucked up the duo before delivering Greipel to the win.

In the final 30km the front group drove home its advantage over the second group who were losing hope of latching back on with Lotto, Team Sky and Garmin Sharp controlling the pace on the front and unwilling to let a small group go so close to the finish.

Wurf was content after his break as teammate Elia Viviani took out third place. "See what happened in the Giro last year: every time I went into a breakaway, Elia Viviani got a good result, so he did today too. I attacked again in the final climb to get the sprint trains disorganised," Wurf said.

"I was hungry today because I was very disappointed yesterday to not get the position I wanted up to Corkscrew Climb. With Jens Voigt, we also have a bit of a competition running for being the rider who attacks the most."

BMC's race director Alan Peiper spoke after the race, reiterating that the race will go down to the wire. "With time bonuses atop Willunga at 10, 6 and 4, it's pretty much wide open. I think a lot of it will come down to intermediate sprints on the road, today and Sunday. It's going to be an exciting for the race," Peiper said.

Contained with the large group of riders who lost nearly 14 minutes were the majority of the young riders which meant for Jack Haig (UniSA) took almost unassailable lead in the competition. His nearest rival for the white jersey is Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) who is 1:19 behind and the closest rider after that is Kenny Elissonde at 13:38.

"[When] the bunch split and I was the only young rider up there I think. Anyway the kid from FDJ [Kenny Elissonde] wasn't there so I take the jersey over from him. I have a really good chance to win this jersey tomorrow because I'm a good climber. This is my first Santos Tour Down Under. It's amazing," Haig said.

Results

Stage 4 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3:33:07 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 7 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 24 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 27 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 29 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 30 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 33 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 35 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 36 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 45 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 46 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 48 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 49 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 50 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 51 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 54 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 56 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:19 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 58 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 59 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:39 60 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:41 61 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:52 62 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:56 63 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:02:28 64 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:13:55 65 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 66 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 67 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 68 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 69 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 70 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 72 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 73 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 76 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 78 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 79 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 80 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 81 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 82 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 84 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 85 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 86 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 89 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 90 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 91 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 92 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 93 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 96 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 98 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 102 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 103 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 104 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 105 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 106 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 108 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 110 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 113 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 115 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 116 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 118 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 120 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 122 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 123 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 125 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 126 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 127 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 128 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 129 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 131 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 132 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 133 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha DNF Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Sprint point 1 - Euchunga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2

Sprint point 2 - Yankalilla # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 5 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2

Sprint point 3 - Victor Harbour (Finish line) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 15 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 13 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 10 7 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6

King of the Mountains - Myponga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 6 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 3:33:07 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:56 4 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:55 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 15 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 16 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 17 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 18 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 21 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto-Belisol Team 10:39:21 2 Garmin-Sharp 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Team Sky 9 Drapac Cycling 10 Katusha Team 11 Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:41 12 FDJ.fr 0:13:55 13 Cannondale 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Trek Factory Racing 16 Lampre-Merida 17 Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:50 18 Team Europcar 19 UniSA-Australia 20 Movistar Team

Most competitive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale

General classification after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14:19:46 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:07 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:14 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:23 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 0:00:33 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 13 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:01 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:13 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 19 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 20 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 21 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 24 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 25 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:52 27 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 29 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 30 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:37 32 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 35 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:29 39 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:03:35 40 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:27 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:35 42 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:54 43 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:46 44 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:00 45 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:06:30 46 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:52 47 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:06:53 49 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:07:03 50 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:13 51 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 52 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:21 53 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:07:52 54 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:19 55 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:09:55 56 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:12:42 57 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:12:54 58 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:13:20 59 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:24 60 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 61 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:14:56 62 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:13 64 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 65 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:47 66 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 67 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 68 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 69 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:56 70 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:16:02 71 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:16:32 72 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:30 74 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:30 75 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:47 76 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:19:57 77 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 78 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:25 79 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:35 81 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 82 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:21:23 83 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:31 84 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 85 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:22:14 86 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 87 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:19 89 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 90 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:23 91 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:22:30 93 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:52 94 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 95 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:23:02 96 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:25 97 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 98 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:23:50 99 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:00 100 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:57 101 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:01 102 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:34 103 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:57 104 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:02 105 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:27:46 106 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:59 107 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:14 108 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:17 110 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:30 111 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:08 112 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:29:12 113 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 114 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:19 115 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:30 116 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:29:50 117 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:21 118 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:35 119 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:34:06 120 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 121 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:14 122 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:35:06 123 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 124 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:17 125 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:37:40 127 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:49 128 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:39:59 129 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:16 130 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:41:47 131 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:48:42 132 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:48:47 133 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:54 134 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:53:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 62 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 42 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 35 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 32 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 29 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 23 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 23 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 11 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 13 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 13 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 13 15 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 12 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 11 17 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 10 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 20 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 21 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 8 22 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 23 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 8 24 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 27 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 28 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 5 29 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 30 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3

King of the mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 24 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 3 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 6 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 12 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 8 9 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 10 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 12 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 6 13 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 14 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 2 15 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 14:21:04 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:19 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:38 4 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:55 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:12 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:18:39 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:17 8 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:20:05 9 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:13 10 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:20:56 12 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:21:12 13 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:07 14 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:42 16 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:39 17 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:39 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:27:54 19 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:12 20 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:28:32 21 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:36 22 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia 0:52:15