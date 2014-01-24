Andre Greipel claims 15th Tour Down Under stage win
One-two for Lotto-Belisol in Victor Harbour
Stage 4: Unley - Victor Harbor
André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) may have had to wait for his first win at the 2014 Tour Down Under but claimed an emphatic win on Stage 4 into Victor Harbour. On the run in to the climb up Reservoir Rd for the KOM points in Myponga, the speed set by Orica-GreenEdge caused a split with Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) missing the group to all but ensure the stage for Greipel. The German didn't disapoint as he won by several lengths ahead of teammate Jürgen Roelandts while the second group eventually came in 13:55 minutes behind Greipel.
"Before today's stage, I thought this would be the first day for a sprint. Coming first and second says enough of the great work our team Lotto-Belisol has done today. It was nervous all along. Orica-GreenEdge had six guys at the front of the bunch but we put pressure on them after the intermediate sprint," Greipel said after the stage win.
"I know the area of Victor Harbour pretty well. I know the last climb too. It's quite open to the wind. The way we rode as a team makes it a well deserved win. I was always confident that I'd win something here. In the inaugural criterium in Adelaide and in Stage 1, I just made mistakes but that can happen in sprinting."
The race appeared set for an easy day for the overall contenders and an opportunity for the sprinters to contest for the sprint after yesterday's race up the Corkscrew. With crosswinds on the road GreenEdge starting to put the hammer down as the peloton approached the cat 2 climb up Reservoir Rd which caused a selection splitting the peloton in half.
The main overall contenders made the break as Gerrans was looking to claim maximum points in the second intermediate sprint of the day where five bonus seconds were on offer.
The plan worked for Gerrans who ended the day just seven seconds behind Cadel Evans who was fortunate not come off his bike at the second sprint point. Evans appeared to have an issue with his gears and missed out on increasing his lead.
Deciding a bike change was necessary, Evans almost had his race ended when getting across the road to the team car. Riders came past not seeing the race leader who was forced to change his line but held it together, showing off his bike handling ability.
Gerrans and GreenEdge made the race, forcing anyone while aspirations for the ochre jersey to stay attentive all day. "Today it went pretty well with the time bonus I was after. Our plan was to chase the first breakaway if it was within reach before the first intermediate sprint, and if not, we'd target the second. We eventually managed to do both. I came first and second, which gives me five seconds bonus," Gerrans on the finishing line.
"With two stages to go, the race for the overall win remains wide open. The race is far from won."
Both Evans and Gerrans insisted that the race could still be decided on the Adelaide city street circuit and will continue to mark each other until the race is over.
Evans maintained the lead and explained post-race it was a hard day but he won't be surrendering the ochre without a fight. "It's been a nervous day with the wind and Orica really took control of the race putting the whole team (on the front) for the intermediate sprints," Evans said.
"Of course to win the race I'm going to have to do something pretty special there but I'm guessing Orica will be looking at the intermediate sprints on the way there first of all. We'll see what happens tomorrow (Saturday) then the last day still because it's not over until it's over."
The day begun with a frenetic pace as some riders, not expecting the early tempo, quickly fell of the back of the main bunch. Several attempts were made to form the break and the amount of riders in skinsuits was a sign of things to come.
The first breaks of the day were never given much time and it was Michael Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo, Axel Domont (Ag2r), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac) who were given the go ahead after 30kms of fighting to get free. After 20km, Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) and Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) successfully attacked the group.
The duo's gap was slowly whittled down with GreenEdge intent on claiming the bonus seconds for Gerrans and they were caught on the descent. In the final few kilometres of the race, Wurf looked around and then tried again to break free and in doing so won the most combative rider award. Once Wurf was caught Jan Bakelants and Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) attacked and gained a small lead with 2km to go and briefly Bakelandts looked likely to repeat his Corsican heroics from last year's Tour de France but the Lotto train weren't going to concede victory and sucked up the duo before delivering Greipel to the win.
In the final 30km the front group drove home its advantage over the second group who were losing hope of latching back on with Lotto, Team Sky and Garmin Sharp controlling the pace on the front and unwilling to let a small group go so close to the finish.
Wurf was content after his break as teammate Elia Viviani took out third place. "See what happened in the Giro last year: every time I went into a breakaway, Elia Viviani got a good result, so he did today too. I attacked again in the final climb to get the sprint trains disorganised," Wurf said.
"I was hungry today because I was very disappointed yesterday to not get the position I wanted up to Corkscrew Climb. With Jens Voigt, we also have a bit of a competition running for being the rider who attacks the most."
BMC's race director Alan Peiper spoke after the race, reiterating that the race will go down to the wire. "With time bonuses atop Willunga at 10, 6 and 4, it's pretty much wide open. I think a lot of it will come down to intermediate sprints on the road, today and Sunday. It's going to be an exciting for the race," Peiper said.
Contained with the large group of riders who lost nearly 14 minutes were the majority of the young riders which meant for Jack Haig (UniSA) took almost unassailable lead in the competition. His nearest rival for the white jersey is Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) who is 1:19 behind and the closest rider after that is Kenny Elissonde at 13:38.
"[When] the bunch split and I was the only young rider up there I think. Anyway the kid from FDJ [Kenny Elissonde] wasn't there so I take the jersey over from him. I have a really good chance to win this jersey tomorrow because I'm a good climber. This is my first Santos Tour Down Under. It's amazing," Haig said.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3:33:07
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|24
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|30
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|33
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|36
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|45
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|46
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|48
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|49
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|50
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|54
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|56
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:19
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|59
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:39
|60
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:41
|61
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:52
|62
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:56
|63
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:28
|64
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:13:55
|65
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|66
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|69
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|73
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|74
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|78
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|79
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|80
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|82
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|84
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|86
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|89
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|92
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|93
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|96
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|103
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|104
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|105
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|110
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|113
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|118
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|120
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|122
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|123
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|125
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|127
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|128
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|129
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|131
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|132
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|133
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|10
|7
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|6
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|3:33:07
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:56
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:55
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|15
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|17
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|18
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|10:39:21
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Drapac Cycling
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:41
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:13:55
|13
|Cannondale
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|17
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:50
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|UniSA-Australia
|20
|Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14:19:46
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:07
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:14
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:23
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:33
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:01
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:13
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|19
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|20
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|22
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|24
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|25
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:52
|27
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|29
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|30
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:33
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|32
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|35
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|38
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:29
|39
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:35
|40
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:27
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:35
|42
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:54
|43
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|44
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:00
|45
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|46
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:52
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:53
|49
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:03
|50
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:13
|51
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:21
|53
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:52
|54
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:19
|55
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|56
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:12:42
|57
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:12:54
|58
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:13:20
|59
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:24
|60
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|61
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:14:56
|62
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:13
|64
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|65
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:47
|66
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|67
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|68
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|69
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:56
|70
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:16:02
|71
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:16:32
|72
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:30
|74
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:30
|75
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:47
|76
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:57
|77
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:25
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:35
|81
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:21:23
|83
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:31
|84
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|85
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:22:14
|86
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|87
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:19
|89
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|90
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:23
|91
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:22:30
|93
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:22:52
|94
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|95
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:02
|96
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:25
|97
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|98
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:50
|99
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:00
|100
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:57
|101
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:01
|102
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:34
|103
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:57
|104
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:02
|105
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:27:46
|106
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:59
|107
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:14
|108
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:17
|110
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:30
|111
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:08
|112
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:29:12
|113
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|114
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:19
|115
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:30
|116
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:29:50
|117
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:21
|118
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:35
|119
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:34:06
|120
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|121
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:14
|122
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:35:06
|123
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:17
|125
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:40
|127
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:49
|128
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:39:59
|129
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:16
|130
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:41:47
|131
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:48:42
|132
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:47
|133
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:54
|134
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:53:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|62
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|42
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|35
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|32
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|29
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|23
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|23
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|11
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|13
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|13
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|12
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|17
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|10
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|20
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|21
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|8
|22
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|23
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|8
|24
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|27
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|28
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|5
|29
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|30
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|24
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|3
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|6
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|12
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|10
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|12
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|6
|13
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|14
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|2
|15
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|14:21:04
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:38
|4
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:55
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:12
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:39
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:17
|8
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:20:05
|9
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:13
|10
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:20:56
|12
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:21:12
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:07
|14
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:42
|16
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:39
|17
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:39
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:27:54
|19
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:12
|20
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:28:32
|21
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:36
|22
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Uni-SA Australia
|0:52:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|43:00:38
|2
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:01:24
|3
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:45
|4
|Team Sky
|0:02:19
|5
|Drapac Cycling
|0:03:42
|6
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:04:36
|7
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:04:55
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:25
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:58
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:07:23
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:15:55
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:18:01
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:37
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:20:22
|16
|Cannondale
|0:24:04
|17
|UniSA-Australia
|0:31:32
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:33:36
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:34:15
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:40:28
