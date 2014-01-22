Trending

Diego Ulissi surprises with Tour Down Under stage win

Simon Gerrans second place extends his overall lead

Deigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) claims the win ahead of Gerrans

(Image credit: AFP)
Ulissi sprints to victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ulissi charges to the line after coming past Gerrans and Evans

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ulissi celebrates his early season victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There was a friendly fight for the time bonuses during the break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Kevin Reza (Europcar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
traffic furniture splits the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Herrans pulls on the leader's ocre jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Tour Down Under peloton crosses the tracks

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ulissi got the kisses on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Gerrans enjoys his mmoent on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Australian fans were cheering for Simon Gerrans

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Thumbs up for Ulissi

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ulissi gets a hig from a teammate

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) awaits the start

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
It was Brian Cookson's first visit to the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Race leader Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) moves up the side of the peloton

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The peloton heads to the finish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The weather was not too hot on the road to Sterling

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
UCI President Brian Cookson

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The peloton climbs Checker Hill

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Here comes the peloton

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) distanced everyone in the sprint to the finish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his stage win at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Will Clarke leads Boy Van Poppel in the break of the day

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Will Clake (Drapac) was the most competitive again today

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the sprint classification as well

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under)
Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) retained his mountain classification lead

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under)
Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is the best young rider

(Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under)
UCI President Brian Cookson was at the race today

(Image credit: AFP)
Orica-GreenEdge were on the front for most of the day

(Image credit: AFP)
Richie Porte (Sky) before the start

(Image credit: AFP)
Caleb Ewan (UniSA) is still chasing a stage win

(Image credit: AFP)
Today wasn't Andre Greipel's (Lotto-Belisol) day either

(Image credit: AFP)
Simon Gerrans will have another day in the Ochre jersey

(Image credit: AFP)
Race leader Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the Ochre jersey

(Image credit: AFP)
The break about to be caught in Stirling

(Image credit: AFP)
Deigo Ulissi on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)
Deigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) collects his prize

(Image credit: AFP)

Having started his sprint early, Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) surprised the overall contenders at the Tour Down Under with victory ahead of race leader Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). The 150km stage from Prospect to Stirling came alive on the final climb with riders looking for the bonus seconds on offer but it was Ulissi who was the big winner.

"I’ve never believed in my chances to win this stage because I had the impression that Simon Gerrans was by far the strongest. I thought he’d be unbeatable but I managed to beat him thanks to the help of the great team I have behind me," Ulissi said post-race.

"It has a lot to do with the serenity I found by winning a few races at the very end of last season, therefore I could train for this one with no worries and prepare well for Milan-San Remo. This is my first time in Australia and I’m amazed by the incredible affection of the fans. The environment of this race is wonderful."

Garmin-Sharp, courtesy of Lachlan Morton, and Tinkoff-Saxo Bank, working for Rory Sutherland had set a fierce tempo on the climb into Stirling ensuring that no attacks could be launched. Ian Stannard (Sky) gained 30 meters on the peloton but was brought back just as a touch of wheels brought down riders at the back of the bunch.

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) and Cadel Evans (BMC) then tried their luck in raising the speed of the small bunch but it all came back together. Daryl Impey started his lead-out for Gerrans but it was Ulissi on the other side of the road who had the pace and momentum to steal the stage. He had enough time to celebrate with his arms aloft while behind Gerrans grabbed crucial bonus seconds to keep his lead for another day.

A slightly disappointed Gerrans said post-race that tomorrow will be a testing day for the team as they look to once again defend their lead. "I would have loved to win the stage again today. It was close but I can't win them all. It didn't surprise me to be sprinting against Diego Ulissi in such a finale like Stirling. He's a classy rider. But I wasn't expecting he'd pass me as fast as he did."

"He's obviously a threat for the overall classification but it's a good result for me today as I have a bigger advantage over my other rivals with the time bonus of the second place. My position on GC is just as good as I could have hoped for. Tomorrow is going to be the most decisive stage with the Corkscrew climb so close to the finish."

It was almost a case of déjà vu when Will Clarke (Drapac) made it into the breakaway and was again joined by a UniSA rider. Today it was Campbell Flakemore and the two Australian were joined by Boy van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing).

There had been several attempts to form a break but once the trio has established a small lead they built on their advantage which at several points throughout the day meant van Poppel was the virtual leader on the road.

The break gobbled up the intermediate sprint points with little fuss but it was at the two KOM’s where Clarke and Flakemore tussled hoping to end the day with the polka dot jersey. Clarke, who was awarded the most aggressive rider prize for the second day in a row, spoke to reporters after the race.

"It’s three years in a row that I break away on the way to Stirling. Unfortunately, the last two haven’t been as successful as two years ago when I stayed away and won. The plan was for me or Travis Meyer to go up the road. Travis nearly got in and I sorted of waited until the next one.

"I went for the KOM and we sort of shared the points of the intermediate sprints. In the next day or two, I’ll take it easy. I feel a bit tired so I’ll back off for another attack a bit later in the race."

"He and I had a little argument with 1km to go. He wanted me to go for myself but I kept supporting him."

Having placed third, Evans moved up in the overall classification and is looking to improve in the coming days. "Today I went too early and got swamped at the finish. Maybe I will get it right in the next few days," Evans said.

"I don't know where Diego came from but obviously with his finish yesterday is pretty good and had the legs and the timing to do it today."

Results

Stage 2 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:52:14
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
5Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
9Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar
10Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
11Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
12Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
13Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
16Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
17Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
19Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
20Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
22Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
25Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
28Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC
29Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
30Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
31Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
32Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
33Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac
34Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
35Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
36Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
37Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
38Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
39Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
40Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar
41Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
42Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
43Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana
44Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
45Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
46Stef Clement (NED) Belkin
47Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
48Björn Thurau (Ger) Europcar
49Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
50Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA
51Bram Tankink (NED) Belkin
52Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha
53Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
54Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
56Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
57Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
58Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
59Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
60Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
61Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
62Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
63Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
64Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
65Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
66Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar
67Koen De Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano
68Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
69Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
70Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
71Evan Huffman (USA) Astana
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
73Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
74William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
75Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
76Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
77Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
78Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
79Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
80Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
81Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
82Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
83Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin
84Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
85Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
86Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
87Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
88José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar
89Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
90Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
91Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
92Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
93Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
94Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
95Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
96Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
98Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:02:45
99Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
100Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
101Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
102Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar0:03:20
103George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
104Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
105Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:04:15
106Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:40
107Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha
109Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky4:54:00
110Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
111Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank4:54:00
112Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
113Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
114Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
115Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
116Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
117Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha5:54:00
118Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
119Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
120Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
121Rick Flens (NED) Belkin
122Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
123Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
124William Clarke (Aus) Drapac7:05:00
125Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha7:42:00
126Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7:48:00
127Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
128Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
129Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9:10:00
131Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin-Sharp
132Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol10:45:00
133Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA14:46:00
134Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin
135Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
136Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA0:19:35
DNSJose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar
DNSDavid Tanner (Aus) Belkin

Sprint point 1 - One Tree Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory5pts
2Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA3
3William Clarke (Aus) Drapac2

Intermediate sprint point 2 - Balhannah
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac5pts
2Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory3
3Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA2

Intermediate sprint point 3 - Stirling (finishline)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida15pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC13
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana12
5Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin11
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky10
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC9
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing8
9Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar7
10Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge6

KOM point 1 - Golden Grove
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac10pts
2Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA6
3Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory4
4Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol2

KOM point 1 - Checker Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac10pts
2Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA6
3Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory4
4Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:52:14
2Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
5Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
6Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
7Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
9Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
10Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
12Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
13Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
15Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:04:15
16Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank0:04:54
17Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
18Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
19Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:07:42
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:48
21Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:14:46
22Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA0:19:35

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:36:42
2Orica GreenEDGE
3Lotto-Belisol Team
4Trek Factory Racing
5Astana Pro Team
6Drapac Cycling
7Garmin-Sharp
8Omega Pharma-
9Lampre-Merida
10Movistar Team
11Katusha Team
12Belkin Pro Cycling
13FDJ.fr
14Team Sky
15Team Europcar
16Cannondale
17Tinkoff-Saxo
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Team Giant-Shimano
20UniSA-Australia

Most Competitive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7:12:31
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:07
3Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:00:11
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC0:00:13
5Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano0:00:16
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana0:00:17
8Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
11Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
12Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:21
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
16Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC
18Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar
19Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
20Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
21Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC
22Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana
24Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
25Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
27Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
30Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
31Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
32Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
33Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
35Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
36Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
37Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar
39Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
40Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
41Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
43Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC
44Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
46Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA
47Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
48Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA
49Björn Thurau (Ger) Europcar
50Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
51Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
52Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
53Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
55Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana
56Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
57Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
58Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
59Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
60Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
61Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
62Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
63Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
64Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
65Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
66Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac0:02:38
67Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha
69Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
70Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
71Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
72Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
75Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
76Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
77Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
78William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
79Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
80Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
81Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
82Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
83Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
84Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
85Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
86Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:10
87Koen De Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano
88Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
89Stef Clement (NED) Belkin0:04:14
90Bram Tankink (NED) Belkin
91Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar
92Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
93Evan Huffman (USA) Astana
94Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
95Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin
96Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
97Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
99Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
100George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:04:16
101Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:04:36
102Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar0:05:58
103Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:06:15
104Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:06:59
105José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar0:07:12
106Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank0:07:32
107Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:25
108Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
109Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
110Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
111Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:08:32
112Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:08:54
113Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank0:09:04
114Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank0:09:08
115Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar0:10:08
116Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory0:10:21
117Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:48
118Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin-Sharp
119Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:11:56
120Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana0:12:04
121Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:05
122Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
123Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:13:19
124Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
125Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
126Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano0:14:19
127Rick Flens (NED) Belkin
128William Clarke (Aus) Drapac0:15:21
129Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:13
130Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
131Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
132Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:19:10
133Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA0:23:06
134Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin0:23:11
135Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
136Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA0:27:57

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge31pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida27
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana22
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC20
5Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin17
6William Clarke (Aus) Drapac15
7Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol14
8Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp13
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano11
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale11
11Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky10
12Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC9
13Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory8
14Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA8
15Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida8
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing8
17Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar7
18Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge6
19Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol20pts
2William Clarke (Aus) Drapac20
3Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale12
4Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA12
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
6Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory8
7Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin6
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank4
9Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7:12:52
2Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
5Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
7Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
8Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
9Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:02:17
10Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
11Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
12Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank0:03:49
13Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:53
14Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
15Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:04:15
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:08:04
17Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank0:08:47
18Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:11:35
19Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank0:12:58
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:52
21Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:22:50
22Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA0:27:36

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida21:38:28
2BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Orica GreenEDGE
4Lotto-Belisol Team
5Astana Pro Team
6Garmin-Sharp
7Team Sky
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
10Drapac Cycling
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep
12Movistar Team
13Team Europcar
14FDJ.fr
15UniSA-Australia
16Katusha Team0:02:25
17Cannondale
18Tinkoff-Saxo
19Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:57
20Team Giant-Shimano0:04:38

 

