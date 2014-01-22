Image 1 of 43 Deigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) claims the win ahead of Gerrans (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 43 Ulissi sprints to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 43 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 43 Ulissi charges to the line after coming past Gerrans and Evans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 43 Ulissi celebrates his early season victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 43 There was a friendly fight for the time bonuses during the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 43 Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 43 Kevin Reza (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 traffic furniture splits the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 Simon Herrans pulls on the leader's ocre jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 43 The Tour Down Under peloton crosses the tracks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Ulissi got the kisses on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 43 Gerrans enjoys his mmoent on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 43 The Australian fans were cheering for Simon Gerrans (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 43 Thumbs up for Ulissi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 43 Ulissi gets a hig from a teammate (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 43 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) awaits the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 43 It was Brian Cookson's first visit to the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 43 Race leader Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) moves up the side of the peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 43 The peloton heads to the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 43 The weather was not too hot on the road to Sterling (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 43 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 43 UCI President Brian Cookson (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 43 The peloton climbs Checker Hill (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 43 Here comes the peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 43 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) distanced everyone in the sprint to the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 43 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his stage win at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 43 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 43 Will Clarke leads Boy Van Poppel in the break of the day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 43 Will Clake (Drapac) was the most competitive again today (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under) Image 31 of 43 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the sprint classification as well (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under) Image 32 of 43 Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) retained his mountain classification lead (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under) Image 33 of 43 Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is the best young rider (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under) Image 34 of 43 UCI President Brian Cookson was at the race today (Image credit: AFP) Image 35 of 43 Orica-GreenEdge were on the front for most of the day (Image credit: AFP) Image 36 of 43 Richie Porte (Sky) before the start (Image credit: AFP) Image 37 of 43 Caleb Ewan (UniSA) is still chasing a stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 38 of 43 Today wasn't Andre Greipel's (Lotto-Belisol) day either (Image credit: AFP) Image 39 of 43 Simon Gerrans will have another day in the Ochre jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 40 of 43 Race leader Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the Ochre jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 41 of 43 The break about to be caught in Stirling (Image credit: AFP) Image 42 of 43 Deigo Ulissi on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 43 of 43 Deigo Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) collects his prize (Image credit: AFP)

Having started his sprint early, Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) surprised the overall contenders at the Tour Down Under with victory ahead of race leader Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). The 150km stage from Prospect to Stirling came alive on the final climb with riders looking for the bonus seconds on offer but it was Ulissi who was the big winner.

"I’ve never believed in my chances to win this stage because I had the impression that Simon Gerrans was by far the strongest. I thought he’d be unbeatable but I managed to beat him thanks to the help of the great team I have behind me," Ulissi said post-race.

"It has a lot to do with the serenity I found by winning a few races at the very end of last season, therefore I could train for this one with no worries and prepare well for Milan-San Remo. This is my first time in Australia and I’m amazed by the incredible affection of the fans. The environment of this race is wonderful."

Garmin-Sharp, courtesy of Lachlan Morton, and Tinkoff-Saxo Bank, working for Rory Sutherland had set a fierce tempo on the climb into Stirling ensuring that no attacks could be launched. Ian Stannard (Sky) gained 30 meters on the peloton but was brought back just as a touch of wheels brought down riders at the back of the bunch.

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) and Cadel Evans (BMC) then tried their luck in raising the speed of the small bunch but it all came back together. Daryl Impey started his lead-out for Gerrans but it was Ulissi on the other side of the road who had the pace and momentum to steal the stage. He had enough time to celebrate with his arms aloft while behind Gerrans grabbed crucial bonus seconds to keep his lead for another day.

A slightly disappointed Gerrans said post-race that tomorrow will be a testing day for the team as they look to once again defend their lead. "I would have loved to win the stage again today. It was close but I can't win them all. It didn't surprise me to be sprinting against Diego Ulissi in such a finale like Stirling. He's a classy rider. But I wasn't expecting he'd pass me as fast as he did."

"He's obviously a threat for the overall classification but it's a good result for me today as I have a bigger advantage over my other rivals with the time bonus of the second place. My position on GC is just as good as I could have hoped for. Tomorrow is going to be the most decisive stage with the Corkscrew climb so close to the finish."

It was almost a case of déjà vu when Will Clarke (Drapac) made it into the breakaway and was again joined by a UniSA rider. Today it was Campbell Flakemore and the two Australian were joined by Boy van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing).

There had been several attempts to form a break but once the trio has established a small lead they built on their advantage which at several points throughout the day meant van Poppel was the virtual leader on the road.

The break gobbled up the intermediate sprint points with little fuss but it was at the two KOM’s where Clarke and Flakemore tussled hoping to end the day with the polka dot jersey. Clarke, who was awarded the most aggressive rider prize for the second day in a row, spoke to reporters after the race.

"It’s three years in a row that I break away on the way to Stirling. Unfortunately, the last two haven’t been as successful as two years ago when I stayed away and won. The plan was for me or Travis Meyer to go up the road. Travis nearly got in and I sorted of waited until the next one.

"I went for the KOM and we sort of shared the points of the intermediate sprints. In the next day or two, I’ll take it easy. I feel a bit tired so I’ll back off for another attack a bit later in the race."





"He and I had a little argument with 1km to go. He wanted me to go for myself but I kept supporting him."

Having placed third, Evans moved up in the overall classification and is looking to improve in the coming days. "Today I went too early and got swamped at the finish. Maybe I will get it right in the next few days," Evans said.

"I don't know where Diego came from but obviously with his finish yesterday is pretty good and had the legs and the timing to do it today."

Results

Stage 2 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:52:14 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana 5 Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 9 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar 10 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 13 Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC 15 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 16 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 17 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 19 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 20 Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano 22 Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC 29 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 30 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 31 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 32 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 33 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac 34 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 35 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 36 Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 37 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 38 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 39 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 40 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar 41 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana 44 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 45 Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 46 Stef Clement (NED) Belkin 47 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 48 Björn Thurau (Ger) Europcar 49 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 50 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA 51 Bram Tankink (NED) Belkin 52 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha 53 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 54 Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 56 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 57 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 58 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC 59 Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 60 Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 61 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 62 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 63 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 64 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 65 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 66 Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar 67 Koen De Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano 68 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 69 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 70 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 71 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana 72 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 73 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 74 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 75 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 76 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 77 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 78 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 79 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 80 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 81 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 82 Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank 83 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin 84 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC 85 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 86 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac 87 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 88 José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar 89 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 90 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA 91 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 92 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 93 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 94 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 95 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 96 Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 98 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:02:45 99 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano 100 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar 101 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 102 Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar 0:03:20 103 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 104 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:15 106 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:40 107 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha 109 Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 4:54:00 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 111 Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 4:54:00 112 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 113 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 114 Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 115 Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano 116 Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida 117 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 5:54:00 118 Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 119 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 120 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 121 Rick Flens (NED) Belkin 122 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 123 Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA 124 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 7:05:00 125 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 7:42:00 126 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7:48:00 127 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 128 Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 129 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9:10:00 131 Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin-Sharp 132 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 10:45:00 133 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA 14:46:00 134 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin 135 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 136 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 0:19:35 DNS Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar DNS David Tanner (Aus) Belkin

Sprint point 1 - One Tree Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 5 pts 2 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 3 3 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 2

Intermediate sprint point 2 - Balhannah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 5 pts 2 Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 3 3 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 2

Intermediate sprint point 3 - Stirling (finishline) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC 13 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana 12 5 Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 11 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 10 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC 9 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 9 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar 7 10 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge 6

KOM point 1 - Golden Grove # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 10 pts 2 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 6 3 Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 4 4 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 2

KOM point 1 - Checker Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 10 pts 2 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 6 3 Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 4 4 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:52:14 2 Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC 5 Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 6 Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 7 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 9 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 10 Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 12 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA 13 Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano 15 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:15 16 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 0:04:54 17 Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 18 Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:07:42 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:48 21 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:14:46 22 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 0:19:35

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 11:36:42 2 Orica GreenEDGE 3 Lotto-Belisol Team 4 Trek Factory Racing 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Drapac Cycling 7 Garmin-Sharp 8 Omega Pharma- 9 Lampre-Merida 10 Movistar Team 11 Katusha Team 12 Belkin Pro Cycling 13 FDJ.fr 14 Team Sky 15 Team Europcar 16 Cannondale 17 Tinkoff-Saxo 18 AG2R La Mondiale 19 Team Giant-Shimano 20 UniSA-Australia

Most Competitive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7:12:31 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:07 3 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:11 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC 0:00:13 5 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano 0:00:16 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana 0:00:17 8 Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 11 Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida 12 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:21 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC 18 Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar 19 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 20 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 21 Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC 22 Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana 24 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 25 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 27 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 30 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 31 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 32 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 33 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 36 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 37 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar 39 Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 40 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 41 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 42 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 43 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC 44 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 46 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA 47 Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 48 Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA 49 Björn Thurau (Ger) Europcar 50 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC 51 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 52 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 53 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 54 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 55 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana 56 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 57 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC 58 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 59 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 60 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 61 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 62 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA 63 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 64 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 65 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 66 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac 0:02:38 67 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha 69 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 70 Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 71 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 73 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 74 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 76 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 77 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 78 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 79 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac 80 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 81 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 82 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 83 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 84 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano 85 Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA 86 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:10 87 Koen De Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano 88 Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank 89 Stef Clement (NED) Belkin 0:04:14 90 Bram Tankink (NED) Belkin 91 Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar 92 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 93 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana 94 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 95 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin 96 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 97 Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 99 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar 100 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:04:16 101 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:36 102 Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar 0:05:58 103 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:15 104 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:06:59 105 José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar 0:07:12 106 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 0:07:32 107 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:25 108 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 109 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 111 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:08:32 112 Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:08:54 113 Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 0:09:04 114 Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 0:09:08 115 Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 0:10:08 116 Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 0:10:21 117 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:48 118 Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin-Sharp 119 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:11:56 120 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 0:12:04 121 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:05 122 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 123 Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:13:19 124 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 125 Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano 126 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 0:14:19 127 Rick Flens (NED) Belkin 128 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 0:15:21 129 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:13 130 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 132 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:19:10 133 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA 0:23:06 134 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin 0:23:11 135 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 136 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 0:27:57

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 31 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana 22 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC 20 5 Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 17 6 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 15 7 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 14 8 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 13 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano 11 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 11 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 10 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC 9 13 Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 8 14 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA 8 15 Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida 8 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 17 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar 7 18 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 19 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 20 pts 2 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 20 3 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 12 4 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 12 5 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 6 Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 8 7 Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 6 8 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 4 9 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7:12:52 2 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC 5 Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 7 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 8 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA 9 Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:02:17 10 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano 11 Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA 12 Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank 0:03:49 13 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:53 14 Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA 15 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:15 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:04 17 Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 0:08:47 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:11:35 19 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 0:12:58 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:52 21 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:22:50 22 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 0:27:36