Diego Ulissi surprises with Tour Down Under stage win
Simon Gerrans second place extends his overall lead
Stage 2: Prospect - Stirling
Having started his sprint early, Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) surprised the overall contenders at the Tour Down Under with victory ahead of race leader Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). The 150km stage from Prospect to Stirling came alive on the final climb with riders looking for the bonus seconds on offer but it was Ulissi who was the big winner.
"I’ve never believed in my chances to win this stage because I had the impression that Simon Gerrans was by far the strongest. I thought he’d be unbeatable but I managed to beat him thanks to the help of the great team I have behind me," Ulissi said post-race.
"It has a lot to do with the serenity I found by winning a few races at the very end of last season, therefore I could train for this one with no worries and prepare well for Milan-San Remo. This is my first time in Australia and I’m amazed by the incredible affection of the fans. The environment of this race is wonderful."
Garmin-Sharp, courtesy of Lachlan Morton, and Tinkoff-Saxo Bank, working for Rory Sutherland had set a fierce tempo on the climb into Stirling ensuring that no attacks could be launched. Ian Stannard (Sky) gained 30 meters on the peloton but was brought back just as a touch of wheels brought down riders at the back of the bunch.
Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) and Cadel Evans (BMC) then tried their luck in raising the speed of the small bunch but it all came back together. Daryl Impey started his lead-out for Gerrans but it was Ulissi on the other side of the road who had the pace and momentum to steal the stage. He had enough time to celebrate with his arms aloft while behind Gerrans grabbed crucial bonus seconds to keep his lead for another day.
A slightly disappointed Gerrans said post-race that tomorrow will be a testing day for the team as they look to once again defend their lead. "I would have loved to win the stage again today. It was close but I can't win them all. It didn't surprise me to be sprinting against Diego Ulissi in such a finale like Stirling. He's a classy rider. But I wasn't expecting he'd pass me as fast as he did."
"He's obviously a threat for the overall classification but it's a good result for me today as I have a bigger advantage over my other rivals with the time bonus of the second place. My position on GC is just as good as I could have hoped for. Tomorrow is going to be the most decisive stage with the Corkscrew climb so close to the finish."
It was almost a case of déjà vu when Will Clarke (Drapac) made it into the breakaway and was again joined by a UniSA rider. Today it was Campbell Flakemore and the two Australian were joined by Boy van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing).
There had been several attempts to form a break but once the trio has established a small lead they built on their advantage which at several points throughout the day meant van Poppel was the virtual leader on the road.
The break gobbled up the intermediate sprint points with little fuss but it was at the two KOM’s where Clarke and Flakemore tussled hoping to end the day with the polka dot jersey. Clarke, who was awarded the most aggressive rider prize for the second day in a row, spoke to reporters after the race.
"It’s three years in a row that I break away on the way to Stirling. Unfortunately, the last two haven’t been as successful as two years ago when I stayed away and won. The plan was for me or Travis Meyer to go up the road. Travis nearly got in and I sorted of waited until the next one.
"I went for the KOM and we sort of shared the points of the intermediate sprints. In the next day or two, I’ll take it easy. I feel a bit tired so I’ll back off for another attack a bit later in the race."
"He and I had a little argument with 1km to go. He wanted me to go for myself but I kept supporting him."
Having placed third, Evans moved up in the overall classification and is looking to improve in the coming days. "Today I went too early and got swamped at the finish. Maybe I will get it right in the next few days," Evans said.
"I don't know where Diego came from but obviously with his finish yesterday is pretty good and had the legs and the timing to do it today."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:52:14
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
|5
|Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar
|10
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
|12
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|16
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|17
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|20
|Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar
|21
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|22
|Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC
|29
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac
|34
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|35
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|36
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|38
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|39
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|40
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar
|41
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana
|44
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|45
|Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|46
|Stef Clement (NED) Belkin
|47
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|48
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Europcar
|49
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|50
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA
|51
|Bram Tankink (NED) Belkin
|52
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha
|53
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|54
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA
|55
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
|56
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|57
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|58
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
|59
|Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|60
|Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|61
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|65
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|66
|Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar
|67
|Koen De Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano
|68
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|69
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|70
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|71
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana
|72
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|73
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|74
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|76
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|79
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|80
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|81
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|82
|Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|83
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin
|84
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
|85
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|86
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
|87
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|88
|José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar
|89
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
|91
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|92
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
|93
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|94
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|95
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|96
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|98
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:02:45
|99
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|100
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
|101
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|102
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar
|0:03:20
|103
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|104
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:15
|106
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:40
|107
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|109
|Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|4:54:00
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|111
|Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|4:54:00
|112
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|113
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|114
|Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|115
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
|116
|Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|5:54:00
|118
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
|119
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|120
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|121
|Rick Flens (NED) Belkin
|122
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|123
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
|124
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|7:05:00
|125
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|7:42:00
|126
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7:48:00
|127
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|128
|Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|129
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9:10:00
|131
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin-Sharp
|132
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|10:45:00
|133
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA
|14:46:00
|134
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin
|135
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|136
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|0:19:35
|DNS
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar
|DNS
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|5
|pts
|2
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|3
|3
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|5
|pts
|2
|Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|3
|3
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|13
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
|12
|5
|Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
|11
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC
|9
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|9
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar
|7
|10
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|10
|pts
|2
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|6
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|4
|4
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|10
|pts
|2
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|6
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|4
|4
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:52:14
|2
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
|5
|Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|7
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
|13
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|15
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:15
|16
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|0:04:54
|17
|Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|18
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:07:42
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:48
|21
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:14:46
|22
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|0:19:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:36:42
|2
|Orica GreenEDGE
|3
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Drapac Cycling
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Omega Pharma-
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Katusha Team
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|13
|FDJ.fr
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|Cannondale
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|UniSA-Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7:12:31
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:07
|3
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:11
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|0:00:13
|5
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|0:00:16
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
|0:00:17
|8
|Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:21
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC
|18
|Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar
|19
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|20
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC
|22
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana
|24
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|25
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|31
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|32
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|36
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|37
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar
|39
|Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|40
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
|41
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|42
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC
|44
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|46
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA
|47
|Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|48
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA
|49
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Europcar
|50
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
|51
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|52
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|54
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|55
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana
|56
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
|58
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|59
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
|60
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|61
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|62
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
|63
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|64
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|65
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|66
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:38
|67
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha
|69
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|70
|Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|71
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|75
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|76
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|77
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|78
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
|80
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|81
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|82
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|83
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|85
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
|86
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:10
|87
|Koen De Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano
|88
|Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|89
|Stef Clement (NED) Belkin
|0:04:14
|90
|Bram Tankink (NED) Belkin
|91
|Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar
|92
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|93
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana
|94
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin
|96
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|97
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
|100
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:04:16
|101
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:36
|102
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar
|0:05:58
|103
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:15
|104
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:06:59
|105
|José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar
|0:07:12
|106
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|0:07:32
|107
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:25
|108
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|109
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|111
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:32
|112
|Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:54
|113
|Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|0:09:04
|114
|Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|0:09:08
|115
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
|0:10:08
|116
|Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|0:10:21
|117
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:48
|118
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin-Sharp
|119
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:11:56
|120
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|0:12:04
|121
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:05
|122
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|123
|Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:13:19
|124
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|125
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
|126
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|0:14:19
|127
|Rick Flens (NED) Belkin
|128
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|0:15:21
|129
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:13
|130
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|132
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:19:10
|133
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA
|0:23:06
|134
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin
|0:23:11
|135
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|136
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|0:27:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
|22
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|20
|5
|Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
|17
|6
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|15
|7
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|8
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|11
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|10
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC
|9
|13
|Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|8
|14
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA
|8
|15
|Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
|8
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|17
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar
|7
|18
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|19
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|20
|pts
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|20
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|12
|4
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|12
|5
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|8
|7
|Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
|6
|8
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|4
|9
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7:12:52
|2
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
|9
|Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:02:17
|10
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|11
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
|12
|Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|0:03:49
|13
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:53
|14
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
|15
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:15
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:04
|17
|Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|0:08:47
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:11:35
|19
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|0:12:58
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:52
|21
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:22:50
|22
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|0:27:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|21:38:28
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Orica GreenEDGE
|4
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|10
|Drapac Cycling
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|FDJ.fr
|15
|UniSA-Australia
|16
|Katusha Team
|0:02:25
|17
|Cannondale
|18
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:38
