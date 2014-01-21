Image 1 of 63 Simon Gerrans takes out Stage 1 of the 2014 Tour Down Under (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 63 Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 63 Jan Bakelants is a new arrival at Omega Pharma-QuickStep for 2014. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) meets the press at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 63 Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) is making his return to action at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 63 Mark Renshaw is an important signing for Omega Pharma-QuickStep. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 63 Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol) checks the parcours before stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 63 Maxime Daniel (Ag2r-La Mondiale). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 63 Nikolay Trusov (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 63 Kevin Reza (Europcar) at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 63 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) before the start of stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 63 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) leads the mountains competition. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 63 The Tour Down Under peloton on the road to Angaston. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 63 Will Clarke (Drapac) leads Neil van der Ploeg (UniSA) in the break on day one of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 63 Early escapees Will Clarke (Drapac) and Neil van der Ploeg (UniSA) crest the brow of a hill on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 63 Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the white jersey of best young rider. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates stage victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) surprised Andre Greipel and Steele von Hoff to take stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 63 Garmin-Sharp set the tempo on the climb. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 63 Will Clarke (Drapac) on the attack on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 63 Tinkoff-Saxo lead the peloton at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 63 Belkin, Orica-GreenEdge and Sky mass on the front at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 63 Bernhard Eisel and Sky grab the reins and lead the chase. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 63 Cadel Evans (BMC). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 63 Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) in what may be his final Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 63 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) on the start line of stage 1 of the 2014 Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 63 The bunch faced soaring temperatures on the opening stage of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium in Angaston. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) already has an imposing overall lead. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) salutes from the podium in Angaston. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) beats Steele von Hoff and Andre Greipel to win stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) showed off his fine early-season form with victory in Angaston. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 63 Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start of stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 63 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) in action on the opening day of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 63 Japanese champion Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 63 Cadel Evans (BMC) began his season on home roads. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) after winning stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the ochre jersey after stage 1. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 63 The peloton on stage 1 of the 2014 Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 63 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) leads Sky's Bernhard Eisel and Geraint Thomas on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 63 Lieuwe Westra made his Astana debut at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 63 Koen de Kort sports the new Giant-Shimano kit at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 63 Gerrans wins Stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) about to receive the leaders jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 63 Mohoric at his debut WorldTour race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 63 Jens Voigt on his Madone (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 63 Will Clarke (Drapac) with the most aggressive jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 48 of 63 Ian Stannard (Sky) and Richie Porte (Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 49 of 63 Bernhard Eiselof Austria leads the peloton (Image credit: AFP) Image 50 of 63 Luke Durbridge enjoyed some time on the front today (Image credit: AFP) Image 51 of 63 The peloton passed through the Barossa (Image credit: AFP) Image 52 of 63 Richie Porte gets ready to race (Image credit: AFP) Image 53 of 63 The peloton rides during stage one of the Tour Down Under cycling race near Adelaide (Image credit: AFP) Image 54 of 63 Nathan Haas in control (Image credit: AFP) Image 55 of 63 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) leads the peloton (Image credit: AFP) Image 56 of 63 Neil van der Ploeg in the break (Image credit: AFP) Image 57 of 63 Clarke (Drapac) leads van der Ploeg (UniSA) (Image credit: AFP) Image 58 of 63 Cadel Evans signs autographs for fans (Image credit: AFP) Image 59 of 63 Simon Gerrans on his way to sign in (Image credit: AFP) Image 60 of 63 The palm trees of the Barossa (Image credit: AFP) Image 61 of 63 Will Clarke (Drapac) and Neil van der Ploeg (UniSA) spent most of the day together (Image credit: AFP) Image 62 of 63 Gerrans in the first Ochre jersey of the 2014 Tour Down Under (Image credit: AFP) Image 63 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) takes stage 1 ahead of Andre Greipel (Image credit: AFP)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) has taken a fast sprint finish ahead of Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) on the road into Angaston to take control of the Tour Down Under. Gerrans had sprinted to third place on the second intermediate sprint point to gain a one second bonus which proved to be symbol of his intent. Gerrans has five second lead over Greipel but importantly is 11 seconds ahead of rivals Cadel Evans (BMC) and Robert Gesink (Belkin).

"I guess I've surprised a few, myself included. Obviously André is one of the fastest sprinters around. It was a tough finale and everyone was tired. I had to sprint really late because of the head wind," Gerrans said after the race.

"Looking towards the end of the week, it might have been better if André had the lead but we've seen in the past few years that this race is won or lost by seconds, so you have to take every opportunity. Every second counts. I hope it's not too early to hold the jersey but we have a fantastic squad here, so I'm optimistic for keeping the lead till the end."

While Menglers Hill forced a selection, there were still around 50 riders who made it over the climb together and while the Europcar duo of Bjorn Thurau and Yukiya Arashiro tried their best to snare a win, it was inevitable that the stage would be decided in a sprint.

Gerrans proved that his now trademark kick can even beat one the fastest men in the peloton with a well timed sprint he started the Tour Down Under in the best way possible.

From the moment that the gun was fired Will Clarke (Drapac) and Neil van der Ploeg (UniSA) attacked as they built a lead that hovered around the 3:30 minute mark as the peloton was initially happy to let the two teams take the spotlight before the television coverage started.





"I was hoping for a lead of six or seven minutes but we didn't even reached four minutes. Possibly some teams remembered that I won in Stirling two years surviving such a breakaway."

van der Ploeg was swallowed up by the chase while Clarke tried to keep away for several more kilometres but also was caught. The duo had shared the spoils of the sprint points and were rewarded with eight bonus seconds each for doing so.

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) was doing his best on the front of the main group to reduce the lead the break had built up and found a common ally with Bernie Eisel as the two shared a coke while bringing it all back together.

With the realisation that the distance to the day's climb was forever decreasing, most teams stated to move up to the front so it was no surprise there was a touch of wheels on the base of the climb which saw Frank Schleck get caught up.

On the climb up Menglers Hill, Team Sky lead the peloton up the early slopes but it was Nathan Hass (Garmin-Sharp) who shot to the front to set something up for teammate Rohan Dennis and possibly Steele von Hoff as well. Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) lead the reduced group of riders who could handle the pace of Haas over the summit and will wear the green polka dot king of the mountains jersey tomorrow.

"Garmin-Sharp and Sky were pulling in the climb but I was in a very good position, so I decided to have a go and see what happens. But I went alone, there was a big group behind and I was never expecting to win," Hansen said who continued to attack on the descent.

"I didn't know until the bottom of the downhill that André Greipel was in the group. It's a bit of a shame because I could have saved some energy. King of the Mountains, it's a nice jersey to have but I don't think I'll fight to defend it. Our main goal remains to win a stage and I'll work for that as a priority."

In the final few kilometres an upset win by Thurau or Arashiro was looking possible with little cohesion in the chase. Arashiro couldn't sustain the pace and dropped back to the chase group were a crash took down several riders including David Tanner (Belkin) with a suspected broken collarbone.

Rory Sutherland tried his best to get away to no avail and when Greipel launched his sprint Gerrans was sitting on his wheel and came around him to record the win. Steele von Hoff came in third while GC favourites Evans and Gesink did their chances no harm with top ten placings.

Stage 1 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:20:34 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 3 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano 8 Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC 10 Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:04 14 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 19 Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar 20 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 22 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar 23 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 24 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 25 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 26 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 30 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 31 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 32 Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 33 Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana 34 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 35 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 36 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 37 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC 38 Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC 39 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 40 Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 41 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 42 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 43 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 44 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 45 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA 46 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 47 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC 48 Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA 49 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 50 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 51 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 52 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 54 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 55 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 56 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC 57 Bjorn Hurau (Ger) Europcar 58 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 59 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha 60 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 62 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 63 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 64 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 65 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 66 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 67 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana 68 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar 69 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) FDJ 70 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac 0:02:21 71 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac 72 Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 73 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 75 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha 76 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 77 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 78 Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 79 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 80 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano 81 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 82 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 83 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 84 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 85 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 86 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 89 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 90 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 91 Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin-Sharp 92 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 93 Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 95 Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA 96 Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank 0:03:53 97 Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 98 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 99 Koen De Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano 100 Stef Clement (NED) Belkin 0:03:57 101 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin 102 Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA 103 Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 104 Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar 105 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 106 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 107 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 108 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar 109 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 110 Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha 111 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana 112 Bram Tankink (NED) Belkin 113 Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 114 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 115 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 116 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 0:05:53 117 José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar 0:06:55 118 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:08 119 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 121 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team Sky 123 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 124 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 125 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 126 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA 127 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 128 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 129 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin 131 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 132 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 133 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 134 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 135 Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano 136 Rick Flens (NED) Belkin 137 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 138 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin 0:12:40

Sprint 1 - Bethany 1 Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac 5 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA 3 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano 2

Sprint 2 - Bethany 1 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA 5 2 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 3 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Sprint 3 - Angaston (Stage Finish) 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 14 3 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 13 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 11 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana 10 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano 9 8 Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida 8 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC 7 10 Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 6

King of the mountains result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 16 2 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 12 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 4 Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 6 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 4 6 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Europcar Most Competitive Rider result # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 10:01:46 2 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:04 3 BMC 4 Lotto-Belisol 5 Astana 6 Garmin-Sharp 7 Team Sky 8 Ag2r-La Mondiale 9 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:08 10 Drapac 11 Trek Factory Racing 12 Europcar 13 FDJ 14 Uni-SA 15 Movistar 16 Cannondale 0:02:25 17 Tinkoff-Saxo Bank 18 Katusha 19 Belkin 0:04:38 20 Giant-Shimano 0:07:50

General Classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:20:23 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:05 3 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:07 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano 0:00:10 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:11 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana 8 Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC 10 Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:15 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 14 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 19 Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar 20 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 22 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar 23 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 24 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 25 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 26 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 30 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 31 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 32 Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 33 Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana 34 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 35 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 36 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 37 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC 38 Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC 39 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 40 Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 41 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 42 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 43 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 44 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 45 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA 46 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 47 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC 48 Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA 49 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 50 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp 51 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 52 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 54 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 55 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 56 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC 57 Bjorn Hurau (Ger) Europcar 58 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 59 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha 60 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 62 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 63 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 64 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 65 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 66 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 67 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana 68 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar 69 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) FDJ 70 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac 0:02:32 71 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac 72 Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 73 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 75 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha 76 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 77 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 78 Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 79 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 80 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano 81 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 82 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 83 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 84 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 85 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 86 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 89 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 90 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 91 Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin-Sharp 92 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 93 Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 95 Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA 96 Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank 0:04:04 97 Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 98 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 99 Koen De Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano 100 Stef Clement (NED) Belkin 0:04:08 101 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin 102 Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA 103 Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 104 Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar 105 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 106 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 107 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 108 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar 109 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano 110 Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha 111 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana 112 Bram Tankink (NED) Belkin 113 Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 114 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 115 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 116 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 0:06:04 117 José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar 0:07:06 118 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA 0:08:14 119 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 120 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:19 121 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 123 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 124 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team Sky 125 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 126 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 127 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 128 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin 132 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 133 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 134 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano 135 Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano 136 Rick Flens (NED) Belkin 137 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 138 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin 0:12:51

Sprint Classification after Stage 1 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 14 3 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 13 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano 11 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 11 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana 10 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA 8 9 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac 8 10 Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida 8 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC 7 12 Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 6

King of the Mountains after Stage 1 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 16 2 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 12 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 4 Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin 6 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 4 6 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Best young rider classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:20:38 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 4 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC 7 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 8 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA 9 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 10 Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 11 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano 0:02:17 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA 13 Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank 14 Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA 0:03:49 15 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:53 16 Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank 0:08:04 20 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA 21 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 22 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale