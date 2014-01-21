Trending

date 2014-01-21

Tour Down Under: Simon Gerrans takes big win over Andre Greipel

Australian champion moves into a commanding position with Ochre jersey lead

Simon Gerrans takes out Stage 1 of the 2014 Tour Down Under

(Image credit: AFP)
Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the best young rider classification.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Bakelants is a new arrival at Omega Pharma-QuickStep for 2014.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) meets the press at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) is making his return to action at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Renshaw is an important signing for Omega Pharma-QuickStep.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol) checks the parcours before stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxime Daniel (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nikolay Trusov (Tinkoff-Saxo).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kevin Reza (Europcar) at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) before the start of stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) leads the mountains competition.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Tour Down Under peloton on the road to Angaston.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Will Clarke (Drapac) leads Neil van der Ploeg (UniSA) in the break on day one of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Early escapees Will Clarke (Drapac) and Neil van der Ploeg (UniSA) crest the brow of a hill on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the white jersey of best young rider.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates stage victory.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) surprised Andre Greipel and Steele von Hoff to take stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Garmin-Sharp set the tempo on the climb.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Will Clarke (Drapac) on the attack on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tinkoff-Saxo lead the peloton at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belkin, Orica-GreenEdge and Sky mass on the front at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bernhard Eisel and Sky grab the reins and lead the chase.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans (BMC).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) in what may be his final Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) on the start line of stage 1 of the 2014 Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The bunch faced soaring temperatures on the opening stage of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium in Angaston.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) already has an imposing overall lead.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) salutes from the podium in Angaston.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) beats Steele von Hoff and Andre Greipel to win stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) showed off his fine early-season form with victory in Angaston.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start of stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) in action on the opening day of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Japanese champion Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC) began his season on home roads.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) after winning stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the ochre jersey after stage 1.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton on stage 1 of the 2014 Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) leads Sky's Bernhard Eisel and Geraint Thomas on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lieuwe Westra made his Astana debut at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Koen de Kort sports the new Giant-Shimano kit at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Gerrans wins Stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) about to receive the leaders jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mohoric at his debut WorldTour race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jens Voigt on his Madone

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Will Clarke (Drapac) with the most aggressive jersey

(Image credit: AFP)
Ian Stannard (Sky) and Richie Porte (Sky)

(Image credit: AFP)
Bernhard Eiselof Austria leads the peloton

(Image credit: AFP)
Luke Durbridge enjoyed some time on the front today

(Image credit: AFP)
The peloton passed through the Barossa

(Image credit: AFP)
Richie Porte gets ready to race

(Image credit: AFP)
The peloton rides during stage one of the Tour Down Under cycling race near Adelaide

(Image credit: AFP)
Nathan Haas in control

(Image credit: AFP)
Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) leads the peloton

(Image credit: AFP)
Neil van der Ploeg in the break

(Image credit: AFP)
Clarke (Drapac) leads van der Ploeg (UniSA)

(Image credit: AFP)
Cadel Evans signs autographs for fans

(Image credit: AFP)
Simon Gerrans on his way to sign in

(Image credit: AFP)
The palm trees of the Barossa

(Image credit: AFP)
Will Clarke (Drapac) and Neil van

(Image credit: AFP)
Gerrans in the first Ochre jersey of the 2014 Tour Down Under

(Image credit: AFP)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) takes stage 1 ahead of Andre Greipel

(Image credit: AFP)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) has taken a fast sprint finish ahead of Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) on the road into Angaston to take control of the Tour Down Under. Gerrans had sprinted to third place on the second intermediate sprint point to gain a one second bonus which proved to be symbol of his intent. Gerrans has five second lead over Greipel but importantly is 11 seconds ahead of rivals Cadel Evans (BMC) and Robert Gesink (Belkin).

"I guess I've surprised a few, myself included. Obviously André is one of the fastest sprinters around. It was a tough finale and everyone was tired. I had to sprint really late because of the head wind," Gerrans said after the race.

"Looking towards the end of the week, it might have been better if André had the lead but we've seen in the past few years that this race is won or lost by seconds, so you have to take every opportunity. Every second counts. I hope it's not too early to hold the jersey but we have a fantastic squad here, so I'm optimistic for keeping the lead till the end."

While Menglers Hill forced a selection, there were still around 50 riders who made it over the climb together and while the Europcar duo of Bjorn Thurau and Yukiya Arashiro tried their best to snare a win, it was inevitable that the stage would be decided in a sprint.

Gerrans proved that his now trademark kick can even beat one the fastest men in the peloton with a well timed sprint he started the Tour Down Under in the best way possible.

From the moment that the gun was fired Will Clarke (Drapac) and Neil van der Ploeg (UniSA) attacked as they built a lead that hovered around the 3:30 minute mark as the peloton was initially happy to let the two teams take the spotlight before the television coverage started.

"I was hoping for a lead of six or seven minutes but we didn't even reached four minutes. Possibly some teams remembered that I won in Stirling two years surviving such a breakaway."

van der Ploeg was swallowed up by the chase while Clarke tried to keep away for several more kilometres but also was caught. The duo had shared the spoils of the sprint points and were rewarded with eight bonus seconds each for doing so.

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) was doing his best on the front of the main group to reduce the lead the break had built up and found a common ally with Bernie Eisel as the two shared a coke while bringing it all back together.

With the realisation that the distance to the day's climb was forever decreasing, most teams stated to move up to the front so it was no surprise there was a touch of wheels on the base of the climb which saw Frank Schleck get caught up.

On the climb up Menglers Hill, Team Sky lead the peloton up the early slopes but it was Nathan Hass (Garmin-Sharp) who shot to the front to set something up for teammate Rohan Dennis and possibly Steele von Hoff as well. Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) lead the reduced group of riders who could handle the pace of Haas over the summit and will wear the green polka dot king of the mountains jersey tomorrow.

"Garmin-Sharp and Sky were pulling in the climb but I was in a very good position, so I decided to have a go and see what happens. But I went alone, there was a big group behind and I was never expecting to win," Hansen said who continued to attack on the descent.

"I didn't know until the bottom of the downhill that André Greipel was in the group. It's a bit of a shame because I could have saved some energy. King of the Mountains, it's a nice jersey to have but I don't think I'll fight to defend it. Our main goal remains to win a stage and I'll work for that as a priority."

In the final few kilometres an upset win by Thurau or Arashiro was looking possible with little cohesion in the chase. Arashiro couldn't sustain the pace and dropped back to the chase group were a crash took down several riders including David Tanner (Belkin) with a suspected broken collarbone.

Rory Sutherland tried his best to get away to no avail and when Greipel launched his sprint Gerrans was sitting on his wheel and came around him to record the win. Steele von Hoff came in third while GC favourites Evans and Gesink did their chances no harm with top ten placings.

Stage 1 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:20:34
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
3Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
8Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
10Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:04
14Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
15Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
19Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar
20Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
22Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar
23Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
24Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
25Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
26Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
27Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
28Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
30Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
32Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
33Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana
34Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
35Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
36Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
37Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
38Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC
39Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
40Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
41Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
43Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
45Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA
46Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
47Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
48Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA
49Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
50Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
51Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
52Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
53Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
54Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
55Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
56Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC
57Bjorn Hurau (Ger) Europcar
58Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
59Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
60Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
62Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
63Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
64Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
65Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
66Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
67Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana
68Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar
69Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) FDJ
70Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac0:02:21
71Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
72Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
73Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
75Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha
76Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
77Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
78Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
79Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
80Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
81William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
82Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
83Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
84Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
85Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
86Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
89Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
90Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
91Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin-Sharp
92Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
93Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
95Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
96Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank0:03:53
97Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
98Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
99Koen De Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano
100Stef Clement (NED) Belkin0:03:57
101Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin
102Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
103Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
104Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar
105Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
106Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
107Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
108Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
109Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
110Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha
111Evan Huffman (USA) Astana
112Bram Tankink (NED) Belkin
113Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
114Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
115Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
116Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana0:05:53
117José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar0:06:55
118Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:08
119Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
120Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
121Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
122Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team Sky
123Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
124Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
125Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
126Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA
127Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
128Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
129Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin
131Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
132Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
133William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
134Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
135Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
136Rick Flens (NED) Belkin
137Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
138David Tanner (Aus) Belkin0:12:40

Sprint 1 - Bethany
1Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac5
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA3
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano2

Sprint 2 - Bethany
1Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA5
2William Clarke (Aus) Drapac3
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2

Sprint 3 - Angaston (Stage Finish)
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol14
3Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp13
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale11
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana10
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano9
8Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida8
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC7
10Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin6

King of the mountains result
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol16
2Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale12
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
4Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin6
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank4
6Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge2

Europcar Most Competitive Rider result
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida10:01:46
2Orica-GreenEdge0:00:04
3BMC
4Lotto-Belisol
5Astana
6Garmin-Sharp
7Team Sky
8Ag2r-La Mondiale
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:08
10Drapac
11Trek Factory Racing
12Europcar
13FDJ
14Uni-SA
15Movistar
16Cannondale0:02:25
17Tinkoff-Saxo Bank
18Katusha
19Belkin0:04:38
20Giant-Shimano0:07:50

General Classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:20:23
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:00:05
3Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:07
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano0:00:10
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:11
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
8Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
10Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:15
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
14Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
15Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
19Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar
20Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
22Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar
23Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
24Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
25Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
26Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
27Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
28Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
30Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
32Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
33Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana
34Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
35Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
36Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
37Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
38Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC
39Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
40Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
41Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
43Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
45Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA
46Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
47Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
48Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA
49Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
50Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
51Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
52Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
53Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
54Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
55Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
56Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC
57Bjorn Hurau (Ger) Europcar
58Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
59Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
60Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
62Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
63Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
64Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
65Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
66Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
67Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana
68Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar
69Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) FDJ
70Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac0:02:32
71Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
72Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
73Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
75Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha
76Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
77Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
78Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
79Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
80Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
81William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
82Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
83Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
84Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
85Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
86Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
89Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
90Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
91Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin-Sharp
92Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
93Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
95Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
96Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank0:04:04
97Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
98Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
99Koen De Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano
100Stef Clement (NED) Belkin0:04:08
101Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin
102Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
103Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
104Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar
105Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
106Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
107Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
108Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
109Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
110Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha
111Evan Huffman (USA) Astana
112Bram Tankink (NED) Belkin
113Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
114Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
115Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
116Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana0:06:04
117José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar0:07:06
118Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA0:08:14
119William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
120Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:19
121Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
122Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
123Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
124Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team Sky
125Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
126Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
127Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
128Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
131Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin
132Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
133Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
134Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
135Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
136Rick Flens (NED) Belkin
137Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
138David Tanner (Aus) Belkin0:12:51

Sprint Classification after Stage 1
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge17
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol14
3Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp13
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
5Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano11
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale11
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana10
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA8
9William Clarke (Aus) Drapac8
10Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida8
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC7
12Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin6

King of the Mountains after Stage 1
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol16
2Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale12
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
4Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin6
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank4
6Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge2

Best young rider classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:20:38
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
4Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
7Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
8Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
9Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
10Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
11Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano0:02:17
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
13Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
14Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA0:03:49
15Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:53
16Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
17Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
19Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank0:08:04
20Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
21Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
22Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale

Team classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida10:01:46
2Orica-GreenEdge0:00:04
3BMC
4Lotto-Belisol
5Astana
6Garmin-Sharp
7Team Sky
8Ag2r-La Mondiale
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:08
10Drapac
11Trek Factory Racing
12Europcar
13FDJ
14Uni-SA
15Movistar
16Cannondale0:02:25
17Tinkoff-Saxo Bank
18Katusha
19Belkin0:04:38
20Giant-Shimano0:07:50

 

