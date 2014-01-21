Tour Down Under: Simon Gerrans takes big win over Andre Greipel
Australian champion moves into a commanding position with Ochre jersey lead
Stage 1: Nuriootpa - Angaston
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) has taken a fast sprint finish ahead of Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) on the road into Angaston to take control of the Tour Down Under. Gerrans had sprinted to third place on the second intermediate sprint point to gain a one second bonus which proved to be symbol of his intent. Gerrans has five second lead over Greipel but importantly is 11 seconds ahead of rivals Cadel Evans (BMC) and Robert Gesink (Belkin).
Related Articles
"I guess I've surprised a few, myself included. Obviously André is one of the fastest sprinters around. It was a tough finale and everyone was tired. I had to sprint really late because of the head wind," Gerrans said after the race.
"Looking towards the end of the week, it might have been better if André had the lead but we've seen in the past few years that this race is won or lost by seconds, so you have to take every opportunity. Every second counts. I hope it's not too early to hold the jersey but we have a fantastic squad here, so I'm optimistic for keeping the lead till the end."
While Menglers Hill forced a selection, there were still around 50 riders who made it over the climb together and while the Europcar duo of Bjorn Thurau and Yukiya Arashiro tried their best to snare a win, it was inevitable that the stage would be decided in a sprint.
Gerrans proved that his now trademark kick can even beat one the fastest men in the peloton with a well timed sprint he started the Tour Down Under in the best way possible.
From the moment that the gun was fired Will Clarke (Drapac) and Neil van der Ploeg (UniSA) attacked as they built a lead that hovered around the 3:30 minute mark as the peloton was initially happy to let the two teams take the spotlight before the television coverage started.
"I was hoping for a lead of six or seven minutes but we didn't even reached four minutes. Possibly some teams remembered that I won in Stirling two years surviving such a breakaway."
van der Ploeg was swallowed up by the chase while Clarke tried to keep away for several more kilometres but also was caught. The duo had shared the spoils of the sprint points and were rewarded with eight bonus seconds each for doing so.
Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) was doing his best on the front of the main group to reduce the lead the break had built up and found a common ally with Bernie Eisel as the two shared a coke while bringing it all back together.
With the realisation that the distance to the day's climb was forever decreasing, most teams stated to move up to the front so it was no surprise there was a touch of wheels on the base of the climb which saw Frank Schleck get caught up.
On the climb up Menglers Hill, Team Sky lead the peloton up the early slopes but it was Nathan Hass (Garmin-Sharp) who shot to the front to set something up for teammate Rohan Dennis and possibly Steele von Hoff as well. Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) lead the reduced group of riders who could handle the pace of Haas over the summit and will wear the green polka dot king of the mountains jersey tomorrow.
"Garmin-Sharp and Sky were pulling in the climb but I was in a very good position, so I decided to have a go and see what happens. But I went alone, there was a big group behind and I was never expecting to win," Hansen said who continued to attack on the descent.
"I didn't know until the bottom of the downhill that André Greipel was in the group. It's a bit of a shame because I could have saved some energy. King of the Mountains, it's a nice jersey to have but I don't think I'll fight to defend it. Our main goal remains to win a stage and I'll work for that as a priority."
In the final few kilometres an upset win by Thurau or Arashiro was looking possible with little cohesion in the chase. Arashiro couldn't sustain the pace and dropped back to the chase group were a crash took down several riders including David Tanner (Belkin) with a suspected broken collarbone.
Rory Sutherland tried his best to get away to no avail and when Greipel launched his sprint Gerrans was sitting on his wheel and came around him to record the win. Steele von Hoff came in third while GC favourites Evans and Gesink did their chances no harm with top ten placings.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:20:34
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|8
|Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|10
|Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:04
|14
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar
|20
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|22
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar
|23
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
|24
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|25
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|26
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|27
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|30
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana
|34
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|35
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|36
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
|38
|Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC
|39
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|40
|Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|41
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
|44
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|45
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA
|46
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|47
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
|48
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA
|49
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|50
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|51
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|52
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|54
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC
|57
|Bjorn Hurau (Ger) Europcar
|58
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|59
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
|60
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|62
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|63
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|65
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|67
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana
|68
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar
|69
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) FDJ
|70
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:21
|71
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
|72
|Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|73
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|75
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha
|76
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|77
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|78
|Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|79
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|80
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|81
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|83
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|85
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|86
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|89
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|90
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|93
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|95
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
|96
|Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|0:03:53
|97
|Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|98
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Koen De Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano
|100
|Stef Clement (NED) Belkin
|0:03:57
|101
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin
|102
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
|103
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
|104
|Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar
|105
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|107
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|108
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
|109
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|110
|Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|111
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana
|112
|Bram Tankink (NED) Belkin
|113
|Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|114
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|115
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|116
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|0:05:53
|117
|José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar
|0:06:55
|118
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:08
|119
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|121
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team Sky
|123
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|124
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|125
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|126
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA
|127
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|128
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin
|131
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|132
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|133
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|134
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|135
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
|136
|Rick Flens (NED) Belkin
|137
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|138
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin
|0:12:40
|1
|Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|5
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA
|3
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|2
|1
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA
|5
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|3
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|3
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
|10
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|9
|8
|Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
|8
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|7
|10
|Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
|6
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|16
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|12
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|4
|Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
|6
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|4
|6
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|10:01:46
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC
|4
|Lotto-Belisol
|5
|Astana
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:08
|10
|Drapac
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Europcar
|13
|FDJ
|14
|Uni-SA
|15
|Movistar
|16
|Cannondale
|0:02:25
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo Bank
|18
|Katusha
|19
|Belkin
|0:04:38
|20
|Giant-Shimano
|0:07:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:20:23
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:05
|3
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:07
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|0:00:10
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:11
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
|8
|Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|10
|Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:15
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Ruben Plaza (Esp) Movistar
|20
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|22
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Europcar
|23
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
|24
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|25
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|26
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|27
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|30
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Christpher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (NED) Astana
|34
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|35
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
|36
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
|38
|Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC
|39
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|40
|Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|41
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
|44
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|45
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UniSA
|46
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|47
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
|48
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) UniSA
|49
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|50
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|51
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|52
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|54
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC
|57
|Bjorn Hurau (Ger) Europcar
|58
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|59
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
|60
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|62
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|63
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|65
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|67
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Astana
|68
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar
|69
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) FDJ
|70
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:32
|71
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac
|72
|Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|73
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|75
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha
|76
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|77
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|78
|Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|79
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|80
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|81
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|83
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|85
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|86
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|89
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|90
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|93
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|95
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
|96
|Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|0:04:04
|97
|Nicolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|98
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Koen De Kort (NED) Giant-Shimano
|100
|Stef Clement (NED) Belkin
|0:04:08
|101
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin
|102
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
|103
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) Europcar
|104
|Ivan Jose Gutierrez (Esp) Movistar
|105
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|107
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|108
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
|109
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|110
|Aleksandr Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|111
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana
|112
|Bram Tankink (NED) Belkin
|113
|Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|114
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|115
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|116
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|0:06:04
|117
|José Juan Lobato (Esp) Movistar
|0:07:06
|118
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA
|0:08:14
|119
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|120
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:19
|121
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Bernard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|123
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|124
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team Sky
|125
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|126
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|127
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|128
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|129
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin
|132
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|133
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|134
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|135
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
|136
|Rick Flens (NED) Belkin
|137
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|138
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin
|0:12:51
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|3
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|11
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|11
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
|10
|8
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA
|8
|9
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac
|8
|10
|Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
|8
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|7
|12
|Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
|6
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|16
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|12
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|4
|Robert Gesink (NED) Belkin
|6
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|4
|6
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:20:38
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC
|7
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA
|9
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Matejv Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|11
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|0:02:17
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) UniSA
|13
|Michael Kolar (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|14
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) UniSA
|0:03:49
|15
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:53
|16
|Michael Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxobank
|0:08:04
|20
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) UniSA
|21
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|10:01:46
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC
|4
|Lotto-Belisol
|5
|Astana
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:08
|10
|Drapac
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Europcar
|13
|FDJ
|14
|Uni-SA
|15
|Movistar
|16
|Cannondale
|0:02:25
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo Bank
|18
|Katusha
|19
|Belkin
|0:04:38
|20
|Giant-Shimano
|0:07:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy