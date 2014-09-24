Tour Down Under past winners
Champions from 1999 to 2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2013
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED) Blanco Pro Cycling
|2012
|Simon Gerrans (AUS) GreenEDGE
|2011
|Cameron Meyer (AUS) Garmin-Cervélo
|2010
|André Greipel (GER) Team HTC-Columbia
|2009
|Allan Davis (AUS) Quick Step
|2008
|André Greipel (GER) Team High Road
|2007
|Martin Elmiger (SUI) AG2R Prévoyance
|2006
|Simon Gerrans (AUS) AG2R Prévoyance
|2005
|Luis León Sánchez (ESP) Liberty Seguros-Würth
|2004
|Patrick Jonker (AUS) UniSA
|2003
|Mikel Astarloza (ESP) AG2R Prévoyance
|2002
|Michael Rogers (AUS) Australian Institute of Sport
|2001
|Stuart O'Grady (AUS) Crédit Agricole
|2000
|Gilles Maignan (FRA) AG2R Prévoyance
|1999
|Stuart O'Grady (AUS) Crédit Agricole
