Tour Down Under past winners

Champions from 1999 to 2013

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2013Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED) Blanco Pro Cycling
2012Simon Gerrans (AUS) GreenEDGE
2011Cameron Meyer (AUS) Garmin-Cervélo
2010André Greipel (GER) Team HTC-Columbia
2009Allan Davis (AUS) Quick Step
2008André Greipel (GER) Team High Road
2007Martin Elmiger (SUI) AG2R Prévoyance
2006Simon Gerrans (AUS) AG2R Prévoyance
2005Luis León Sánchez (ESP) Liberty Seguros-Würth
2004Patrick Jonker (AUS) UniSA
2003Mikel Astarloza (ESP) AG2R Prévoyance
2002Michael Rogers (AUS) Australian Institute of Sport
2001Stuart O'Grady (AUS) Crédit Agricole
2000Gilles Maignan (FRA) AG2R Prévoyance
1999Stuart O'Grady (AUS) Crédit Agricole

